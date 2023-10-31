Exxe Group, Inc.: Exxe Group Engages Fruci & Associates to Audit designarchive AG

Exxe Group engages Fruci & Associates to audit designarchive AG

designarchive audit is part of the Exxe Group growth plan for 2024 and 2025

Fruci is a PCAOB-accredited auditor headquartered in Seattle, Washington

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), ("Exxe" or the "Company"), a diversified fintech acquisitions company, is pleased to announce the engagement of Fruci & Associates to conduct a comprehensive audit of its subsidiary, designarchive AG.

Exxe Group acquired a controlling interest in leading furniture manufacturer and interior design agency daskonzept group AG in May 2021. daskonzept group AG was subsequently rebranded as designarchive, as part of the growth and turnaround plan Exxe Group has been effecting.

The designarchive audit will encompass all relevant financial aspects of designarchive AG's operations. This includes balance sheets, statements of operations, stockholders' equity, cash flows, and related notes (collectively the "financial statements") for the years ended December 31, 2022, and 2021.

Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, CEO of Exxe Group, commented: "Our decision to engage Fruci & Associates, a PCAOB-accredited auditor, for the audit of designarchive AG is part of our plan to grow Exxe Group in 2024 and 2025. Working with industry-recognized professionals enhances our ability to provide our shareholders with a clear and accurate picture of daskonzept group AG's financial health."

Fruci & Associates is a PCAOB-accredited firm headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Fruci uses Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and other requirements issued by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) to deliver high-quality accounting services for public companies, including SEC-registered companies.

Exxe plans to provide updates to shareholders on the audit process as they become available.

About Exxe Group

Exxe Group Exxe is a diversified fintech company with assets in real estate, architectural design, agriculture, automotive, medical, media, and trading technology. Exxe Group acquires controlling equity interests in undervalued assets and undertakes an active role in improving their performance - accelerating their growth by providing access to capital and management expertise. For additional information please visit the Company's:

Website: http://www.exxegroup.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/exxegroup

About designarchive AG

Designarchive AG - fka daskonzept group AG - is a leading furniture manufacturer and interior design agency furniture headquartered in Thun, Switzerland. brands include USM Haller, Vitra, Tecno, and Inno. The Company has various furniture manufacturing plants, offices, and warehousing operations in Switzerland, Italy, Finland, and Germany.

Prestigious clients include, but are not limited to, MoMA, Museum of Modern Art, New York, Charles & Ray Eames, George Nelson, Sir Norman Foster, Frank Gehry, Nicholas Grimshaw, Zaha Hadid, Tadao Ando, Alvaro Siza, Herzog & de Meuron, and SANAA.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

CONTACT:

Exxe Group IR

info@exxegroup.com

SOURCE: Exxe Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798195/exxe-group-engages-fruci-associates-to-audit-designarchive-ag