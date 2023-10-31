vArmour Strengthens Executive Team on the Way to Series B Fundraising to Deliver Ground Truth to Enterprise IT Leaders

New CFO, Liz Brittain, CPO, Dave Berg, and CMO, Jennifer Carole, Bring Decades of Business Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / vArmour, the leading provider of ground truth thanks to its Decision Intelligence Platform, announced the appointment of Liz Brittan as Chief Financial Officer, Dave Berg as Chief Product Officer and Jennifer Carole, Chief Marketing Officer. These key appointments will enhance vArmour's executive leadership and are pivotal as the company pursues Series B fundraising based on increased market demand for automated operational resilience.

"We have a set of very successful customer installations that have rapidly shown the value of our platform," said Matt Gyde, CEO, vArmour. "Bringing on experienced leaders at this time is essential for the rapid growth we anticipate in 2024. Every member of the team has experienced what it takes to grow a business from early stage to maturity."

Liz Brittan brings over three decades of robust financial leadership, including significant experience in cybersecurity as the former CFO of HackerOne. Having held impactful leadership roles at Base CRM, DataStax, Fusion-io, and Sun Microsystems, Liz's wealth of experience will be invaluable in steering vArmour's business model, financial strategy, and supporting the company's growth trajectory.

Dave Berg, serial entrepreneur, joins vArmour with a distinguished track record in leading Synopsys, Codiscope, and NowSecure product teams. His recent position as CPO at Drishti Technologies marks his fourth successful exit to a public company. His focus on operations and ecosystem underscores his commitment to innovation and exemplary success in product leadership.

Jennifer Carole, a Silicon Valley marketing veteran who's served as both a permanent employee and a consultant, has worked for more than 30 companies from start-ups to Fortune 50, including Adobe, Alcatel-Lucent, Taligent, Jini, and several cybersecurity companies, including AT&T Cybersecurity and Blackberry. Jen's marketing approach focuses on brand building and storytelling, essential for shortening the sales cycle.

"We are excited to welcome Liz, Dave and Jen to the vArmour family," said Matt Gyde, CEO at vArmour. "Their exceptional expertise and innovative leadership perfectly align with our mission and commitment to simplify business resilience by providing decision intelligence. Liz's financial acumen, Dave's product innovation, and Jen's creativity will enhance vArmour's global impact and drive our vision forward."

"I am extremely delighted to be part of the team," expressed Liz Brittan. "This is a wonderful opportunity to contribute to vArmour's growth and to further its innovative journey in addressing the complex challenges in delivering solutions that boost business resilience and support cyber regulation compliance."

"It's an exhilarating time to be part of vArmour," Dave Berg shared. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with this technically innovative team responsible for several compelling patents. With my background in SaaS products and experience in AI, this is just the beginning of a new chapter of innovation."

vArmour is in the process of conducting fundraising meetings. If you'd like more information, please contact investor-relations@varmour.com.

About vArmour

vArmour is a SaaS-based software company committed to helping enterprises worldwide find ground truth in their IT ecosystem. Customers trust the vArmour Decision Intelligence Platform to ingest telemetry from hybrid-cloud applications, define relationships and reveal dependencies that indicate vulnerabilities. Enterprises that know ground truth have a competitive advantage because decision-making is expedited while reducing risk and improving resilience. Learn more at www.vArmour.com.

