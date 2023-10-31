U & I Financial Corp.: U & I Financial Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

LYNNWOOD, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX:UNIF), the holding company for UniBank, today reported quarterly earnings of $2.4 million or $0.43 per share in the third quarter, as compared to $3.0 million or $0.55 per share for the same quarter of 2022, decreasing by $670 thousand or $0.12 per share, primarily due to reduced Net Interest Income.

As of September 30, 2023, Total Assets reached $612.2 million, increasing by $60.7 million or 11.0% from the year earlier period of $551.5 million. Net Loans ended at $476.9 million, increasing by $43.4 million or 10.0% from the year earlier period of $433.5 million. Finally, Total Deposits grew by $52.9 million or 11.3% to $522.1 million from the year earlier period of $469.3 million.

"The third quarter was challenging for the Bank as we faced what many community banks have been experiencing, namely high interest rates, slowed loan demand and the deterioration of credit," said Peter Park, President and CEO. He added that, "Although we anticipate additional challenges in the foreseeable future, we believe that our strong capital position and sufficient liquidity will help us deliver solid returns to our shareholders in the long run."

2023 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Total assets grew 11.0% to $612.2 million as compared to $551.5 million a year ago.

Net loans increased 10.0% to $476.9 million as compared to $433.5 million a year ago.

Total deposits grew 11.3% to $522.1 million as compared to $469.3 million a year ago.

Net income quarter-to-date decreased 22.1% to $2.4 million as compared to $3.0 million a year ago.

Net income year-to-date decreased 4.3% to $7.4 million as compared to $7.7 million a year ago.

Net interest margin for the year was 4.05% as compared to 4.79% a year ago.

Gain on sale of SBA/USDA loans for the year was $1.4 million as compared to $1.5 million a year ago.

Return on average equity for the year was 13.01% as compared to 15.26% a year ago.

Return on average assets for the year was 1.65% as compared to 2.16% a year ago.

The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.09% as compared to 1.05% a year ago.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.74% as compared to 0.05% a year ago.

Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense divided by revenue) for the year was 52.76% as compared to 49.13% a year ago.

About U & I Financial Corp.

UniBank, the wholly owned subsidiary of U & I Financial Corp. (OTCQX: UNIF), is one of the highest performing banks in Washington state in terms of return on assets. Founded in 2006 and based in Lynnwood, Washington, the Bank serves small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals across the United States with a particular emphasis on government guaranteed loan programs. Customers can access their accounts in any of the 4 branches - Lynnwood, Bellevue, Federal Way and Tacoma - online, or through the Bank's ATM network.

For more information visit www.unibankusa.com or call (425) 275-9700.

Forward-Looking Statement Safe Harbor: This news release contains comments or information that constitutes forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements describe U & I Financial Corp.'s projections, estimates, plans and expectations of future results and can be identified by words such as "believe," "intend," "estimate," "likely," "anticipate," "expect," "looking forward," and other similar expressions. They are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in these forward-looking statements, which because of their forward-looking nature, are difficult to predict. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement, and should consider factors that might cause differences including but not limited to the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional competitors, declines in real estate markets, an increase in unemployment or sustained high levels of unemployment; changes in interest rates; adverse changes in local, national and international economies; changes in the Federal Reserve's actions that affect monetary and fiscal policies; changes in legislative or regulatory actions or reform, including without limitation, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act; demand for products and services; changes to the quality of the loan portfolio and our ability to succeed in our problem-asset resolution efforts; the ongoing uncertainties from COVID-19; the impact of technological advances; changes in tax laws; and other risk factors. U & I Financial Corp. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or clarify any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

STATEMENT OF INCOME (Unaudited) Sep-23 Jun-23 Sep-22 Sep-22 Sep-23 (Dollars in thousands except EPS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Interest Income $ 9,616 $ 9,955 $ 7,017 $ 28,346 $ 17,496 Interest Expense 4,173 3,723 761 10,796 1,185 Net Interest Income 5,443 6,232 6,256 17,550 16,311 Provision for Loan Losses 158 - - 158 - Gain on Sale of SBA/USDA Loans 609 - 324 1,433 1,481 Loan Servicing Fees, Net of Amortization 164 172 182 541 371 Other Non-interest Income 176 329 180 678 525 Non-interest Income 949 501 686 2,652 2,377 Salaries & Benefits 1,962 2,395 2,036 6,991 5,975 Occupancy Expense 187 175 183 541 538 Other Expense 1,120 1,055 987 3,126 2,668 Non-interest Expense 3,269 3,625 3,206 10,658 9,181 Net Income before Income Taxes 2,965 3,108 3,736 9,386 9,507 Income Taxes 610 738 711 1,986 1,777 Net Income/(Loss) $ 2,355 $ 2,370 $ 3,025 $ 7,400 $ 7,730 Total Outstanding Shares (in thousands) 5,466 5,441 5,461 5,466 5,461 Basic Earnings per Share $ 0.43 $ 0.44 $ 0.55 $ 1.36 $ 1.40 Statement of Condition (Unaudited) Sep-23 Jun-23 Sep-22 Variance Variance Prior (Dollars in thousands) Qtr End Qtr End Qtr End Prior Qtr Year Cash and Due from Banks $ 58,923 $ 48,684 $ 36,451 $ 10,239 $ 22,472 Investments 48,841 49,714 49,855 (873 ) (1,014 ) Loans Held for Sale - - 5,078 - (5,078 ) Gross Loans 482,132 487,126 438,055 (4,994 ) 44,077 Allowance for Loan Losses (5,234 ) (5,076 ) (4,580 ) (158 ) (654 ) Net Loans 476,898 482,050 433,475 (5,152 ) 43,423 Fixed Assets 6,577 6,702 7,129 (125 ) (552 ) Other Assets 20,978 20,089 19,530 889 1,448 Total Assets $ 612,217 $ 607,239 $ 551,518 $ 4,978 $ 60,699 Checking $ 105,770 $ 107,476 $ 123,433 $ (1,706 ) $ (17,663 ) NOW 14,588 13,905 13,767 683 821 Money Market 197,296 213,825 132,774 (16,529 ) 64,522 Savings 9,050 9,744 15,227 (694 ) (6,177 ) Certificates of Deposit 195,429 171,986 184,054 23,443 11,375 Total Deposits 522,133 516,936 469,255 5,197 52,878 Borrowed Funds 8,000 10,000 10,000 (2,000 ) (2,000 ) Other Liabilities 3,916 3,192 3,836 724 80 Total Liabilities 534,049 530,128 483,091 3,921 50,958 Shareholders' Equity 78,168 77,111 68,427 1,057 9,741 Total Liabilities & Equity $ 612,217 $ 607,239 $ 551,518 $ 4,978 $ 60,699 Financial Ratios Sep-23 Jun-23 Sep-22 Sep-23 Sep-22 (Dollars in thousands except BVS) QTD QTD QTD YTD YTD Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 1.54 % 1.59 % 2.27 % 1.65 % 2.16 % Return on Average Equity 11.92 % 12.48 % 17.34 % 13.01 % 15.26 % Net Interest Margin 3.65 % 4.32 % 4.85 % 4.05 % 4.79 % Efficiency Ratio 51.14 % 53.85 % 46.18 % 52.76 % 49.13 %

Capital Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 13.29 % 13.11 % 13.34 % Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio 16.58 % 16.31 % 16.34 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 16.58 % 16.31 % 16.34 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.65 % 17.36 % 17.40 % Book Value per Share $ 14.30 $ 14.17 $ 12.53

Asset Quality Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) $ 0 $ (942 ) $ 0 Allowance for Loan Losses to Loans 1.09 % 1.04 % 1.05 % Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets 0.74 % 0.00 % 0.05 %

