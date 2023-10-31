Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2023 Results

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today announced its results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Third Quarter of 2023 Highlights
Summary of Third Quarter of 2023 Results
CONSOLIDATED
|3Q23
|2Q23
|DIF
|3Q22
|DIF
|9M23
|9M22
|DIF
Steel Shipments (thousand tons)
|4,131
|2,982
|39
|%
|2,967
|39
|%
|10,179
|8,876
|15
|%
Mining Shipments (thousand tons)
|2,176
|-
|-
|2,176
|-
Net Sales ($ million)
|5,185
|3,871
|34
|%
|4,125
|26
|%
|12,679
|12,868
|-1
|%
Operating Income ($ million)
|527
|732
|-28
|%
|526
|0
|%
|1,616
|2,656
|-39
|%
Adjusted EBITDA ($ million)
|698
|883
|-22
|%
|679
|2
|%
|2,089
|3,112
|-33
|%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales)
|13
|%
|23
|%
|16
|%
|16
|%
|24
|%
Net (Loss) Income ($ million)
|(783
|)
|736
|220
|433
|2,034
Equity Holders' Net (Loss) Income ($ million)
|(739
|)
|627
|153
|262
|1,728
(Losses) Earnings per ADS1($)
|(3.77
|)
|3.19
|0.78
|1.34
|8.80
Adjusted Net Income ($ million)
|323
|736
|220
|1,539
|2,034
Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income ($ million)
|271
|627
|153
|1,272
|1,728
Adjusted Earnings per ADS1($)
|1.38
|3.19
|0.78
|6.48
|8.80
1 American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents 10 shares of Ternium's common stock. Results are based on a weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding (net of treasury shares) of 1,963,076,776.
Net sales and shipments
Net sales were $1.3 billion higher sequentially in the third quarter of 2023, mainly as a result of an increase of $1.2 billion from the consolidation of Usiminas' sales.
In Mexico, volumes increased sequentially in the third quarter, driven mainly by higher shipments to commercial customers and increased demand from the country's automotive industry. On the other hand, revenue per ton decreased in this region reflecting lower market steel prices, partially offset by higher industrial contract prices.
As a result of the consolidation of Usiminas, steel shipments in Brazil increased 1.0 million tons sequentially in the third quarter. Shipments to industrial customers account for approximately 70% of total steel shipments in the country, with a significant participation of the Brazilian automotive sector.
In the Southern Region, Ternium's shipments increased 7% sequentially in the third quarter of 2023 mainly as a result of the consolidation of Usiminas shipments to this region. Revenue per ton in the period remained relatively unchanged compared to the prior quarter. In Argentina, steel demand from industrial and commercial customers in the third quarter was similar to that in the second quarter.
In Other Markets, the company's shipments increased 26% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter, reflecting the consolidation of Usiminas shipments in this region and higher shipments in the US market.
Results and capital allocation
Ternium's adjusted EBITDA decreased 22% sequentially in the third quarter of 2023 mainly due to the negative impact of lower steel prices in the USMCA region and higher cost of purchased slabs, partially offset by higher shipments in Mexico and Other Markets. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the period was affected by these variables, as well as by the consolidation of Usiminas' operating results, which recorded a very low level of profitability in the quarter.
Capital expenditures increased in the third quarter mainly due to the consolidation of Usiminas. The main projects carried out during the period were those for the relining of blast furnace #3 in the Ipatinga facilities and the construction of new downstream facilities in the Pesquería facilities.
During the period, Ternium acquired additional shares of Usiminas and announced an interim dividend payable to the company's shareholders on November 16, 2023.
Effects of the increase in the participation in Usiminas
On July 3, 2023, Ternium acquired an additional stake in Usiminas of 57.7 million ordinary shares, increasing its participation in the Usiminas control group to 51.5% and its economic participation to 23.3%. In addition, the Usiminas shareholders agreement was updated to reflect a new governance structure. Pursuant to the updated agreement, Ternium started to fully consolidate Usiminas balance sheet and results of operations. The increase in the participation in Usiminas resulted in a $1.1 billion non-cash net loss and a net $171 reduction in the value of Ternium's Equity.
Non-cash $935 million loss mainly due to the recycling of Currency Translation Adjustment (CTA) from Other Comprehensive Income to Net Results
As of June 30, 2023, items recognized in Other Comprehensive Income related to Ternium's previous stake in Usiminas amounted to a loss of $935 million. This negative reserve was mainly related to CTA losses due to the impact on Usiminas valuation of the depreciation, over the years, of the Brazilian Real versus the U.S. dollar, as Usiminas uses the Brazilian Real as its functional currency.
As a result of the increase in the participation in Usiminas, items recognized in Other Comprehensive Income related to Ternium's previous stake in Usiminas were recycled to the results of the period. The resulting loss is non-cash, it has no income tax effects and did not change the value of Ternium's equity.
Remeasurement of Ternium's stake in Usiminas
As a result of the purchase price allocation related to the business combination performed in the third quarter of 2023 and the remeasurement of Ternium's previous stake in Usiminas, the company registered a net loss of $171 million.
Recognition of contingencies as part of the business combination
As part of the business combination Ternium recognized Usiminas' contingencies of $656 million related to tax, civil, labor and other issues that were defined as "of no probable occurrence". These contingencies are not recognized in Usiminas' standalone balance sheet.
Interim Dividend Payment
Ternium's board of directors approved the payment of an interim dividend for 2023 of $1.10 per ADS ($0.11 per share), or $216 million in the aggregate. The interim dividend will be paid on November 16, 2023 to shareholders on record as of November 13, 2023. This represents an increase of 20 cents per ADS, or 22%, compared to last year's interim dividend.
Outlook
Ternium expects fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA to decrease compared to the third quarter, with lower adjusted EBITDA margin partially offset by slightly higher steel shipments. The company anticipates a sequential decrease in steel revenue per ton in the fourth quarter, reflecting lower realized prices in Mexico and Brazil.
In Mexico, the company expects apparent steel consumption to remain strong in the fourth quarter. Industrial sectors are showing healthy steel demand. Similarly, the commercial market continues to be very active due to low inventory levels and a recent improvement in steel benchmark prices. However, Ternium anticipates realized prices in Mexico to sequentially decrease in the fourth quarter, due primarily to the delayed impact of quarterly contract prices resetting at lower levels than in the third quarter.
In Brazil, Ternium expects shipments to remain relatively stable in most market sectors. In addition, the company anticipates realized steel prices to decrease in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter due to a recent decrease in prices of local steel finished products.
In Argentina, the company anticipates a sequential decrease in fourth quarter shipments due to seasonality and government-imposed restrictions on the importation of inputs required for production by the company and its value chain. The steel market also continues to be highly unpredictable, as it is unclear what government measures may be taken to address the country's ongoing macroeconomic challenges when a new administration takes office in December of 2023.
Analysis of Third Quarter of 2023 Results
Consolidated Steel Products Sales
Ternium reports its sales of steel products under the Steel and Usiminas segments. The consolidation of Usiminas resulted in a $1.2 billion sequential increase in net sales to third parties in the third quarter of 2023 (1.0 million tons). The Steel segment net sales remained relatively stable sequentially in the third quarter, as higher shipments of steel products were offset by a lower revenue per ton.
Particularly in Mexico, revenue per ton decreased sequentially in the third quarter reflecting lower market steel prices in the USMCA region, partially offset by higher industrial contract prices.
Ternium's steel shipments in Mexico achieved a new all-time high in the third quarter. Volumes to industrial customers continued growing supported by the company's new state-of-the-art facilities in Pesquería. In addition, shipments to commercial customers improved sequentially in the third quarter.
The consolidation of Usiminas' shipments led to a significant increase in reported steel volumes in Brazil and to a moderate increase in steel volumes in the Southern Region and Other Markets.
Mining Products Sales
Ternium reports intercompany and third-party sales of mining products under the Mining and Usiminas segments. The consolidation of Usiminas resulted in a $149 million sequential increase in net sales to third parties in the third quarter of 2023 (2.2 million tons).
CONSOLIDATED
|NET SALES ($ MILLION)
|SHIPMENTS (THOUSAND TONS)
|REVENUE/TON ($/TON)
|3Q23
|2Q23
|DIF
|3Q23
|2Q23
|DIF
|3Q23
|2Q23
|DIF
Mexico
|2,383
|2,457
|-3
|%
|2,135
|2,031
|5
|%
|1,116
|1,209
|-8
|%
Brazil
|1,136
|38
|957
|42
|1,187
|906
Southern Region
|941
|870
|8
|%
|603
|563
|7
|%
|1,561
|1,545
|1
|%
Other Markets
|504
|442
|14
|%
|436
|346
|26
|%
|1,157
|1,277
|-9
|%
Total steel products
|4,964
|3,806
|30
|%
|4,131
|2,982
|39
|%
|1,202
|1,276
|-6
|%
Mining products
|149
|-
|2,176
|-
|68
Other products
|72
|65
|11
|%
Net sales
|5,185
|3,871
|34
|%
CONSOLIDATED
|NET SALES ($ MILLION)
|SHIPMENTS (THOUSAND TONS)
|REVENUE/TON ($/TON)
|9M23
|9M22
|DIF
|9M23
|9M22
|DIF
|9M23
|9M22
|DIF
Mexico
|7,046
|6,874
|3
|%
|6,233
|4,970
|25
|%
|1,130
|1,383
|-18
|%
Brazil
|1,216
|467
|161
|%
|1,063
|541
|96
|%
|1,144
|862
|33
|%
Southern Region
|2,664
|2,883
|-8
|%
|1,709
|1,773
|-4
|%
|1,559
|1,626
|-4
|%
Other Markets
|1,398
|2,386
|-41
|%
|1,174
|1,592
|-26
|%
|1,191
|1,499
|-21
|%
Total steel products
|12,324
|12,610
|-2
|%
|10,179
|8,876
|15
|%
|1,211
|1,421
|-15
|%
Mining products
|149
|-
|2,176
|-
|68
Other products
|207
|258
|-20
|%
Net sales
|12,679
|12,868
|-1
|%
Note: other products include mainly electricity sales in Mexico and Brazil.
Operating Income
The consolidation of Usiminas' financial statements did not add significant results at the operating income level in the third quarter of 2023.
The sequential decrease in Ternium's operating income in the third quarter was primarily due to lower steel prices in the USMCA region and higher purchased slab costs, partially offset by higher shipments in Mexico and Other Markets.
$ MILLION
|3Q23
|2Q23
|DIF
|3Q22
|DIF
|9M23
|9M22
|DIF
Operating income
|527
|732
|-28
|%
|526
|0
|%
|1,616
|2,656
|-39
|%
Net sales
|5,185
|3,871
|34
|%
|4,126
|26
|%
|12,679
|12,868
|-1
|%
Cost of sales
|(4,192
|)
|(2,839
|)
|48
|%
|(3,325
|)
|26
|%
|(10,012
|)
|(9,368
|)
|7
|%
SG&A expenses
|(443
|)
|(304
|)
|46
|%
|(277
|)
|60
|%
|(1,040
|)
|(869
|)
|20
|%
Other operating (loss) income
|(22
|)
|4
|3
|(11
|)
|26
Net Financial Results
Net foreign exchange results in the third quarter of 2023 were a loss of $33 million, mainly due to the impact of the depreciation of the Brazilian Real against the US dollar on Usiminas' net short foreign currency position. Fair value of Ternium Argentina's financial investments increased during the period. The US dollar value of these investments is based on their Argentine Peso local market price, converted at the ARS/$ official exchange rate.
$ MILLION
|3Q23
|2Q23
|3Q22
|9M23
|9M22
Net interest results
|30
|25
|(8
|)
|80
|18
Net foreign exchange result
|(33
|)
|(25
|)
|(19
|)
|(73
|)
|(137
|)
Change in fair value of financial assets
|36
|(14
|)
|(23
|)
|26
|56
Other financial income (expense), net
|(3
|)
|(4
|)
|(5
|)
|(13
|)
|(16
|)
Net financial results
|30
|(18
|)
|(55
|)
|20
|(79
|)
Income Tax Results
Ternium's effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2023 was affected by a $1.1 billion non-cash and non-taxable loss in connection with the increase in the participation in Usiminas. In addition, Ternium's subsidiaries in Mexico and Argentina recorded deferred tax losses as a result of the depreciation of the Mexican Peso and the Argentine Peso against the US dollar (net of the positive impact of inflation).
$ MILLION
|3Q23
|2Q23
|3Q22
|9M23
|9M22
Current income tax expense
|(164
|)
|(148
|)
|(73
|)
|(450
|)
|(577
|)
Deferred tax gain (loss)
|(89
|)
|143
|(89
|)
|271
|15
Income tax (expense) gain
|(253
|)
|(5
|)
|(162
|)
|(179
|)
|(562
|)
Result before income tax
|(530
|)
|741
|382
|611
|2,596
Effective tax rate
|48
|%
|-1
|%
|-42
|%
|-29
|%
|-22
|%
Net Income
Adjusted net income in the third quarter equals a net loss of $783 million, adjusted to exclude a loss of $1.1 billion in connection with the increase in the participation in Usiminas.
Adjusted equity holders' net income in the period equals an equity holders' net loss of $739 million adjusted to exclude a loss of $1.1 billion in connection with the increase in the participation in Usiminas.
Adjusted earnings per ADS equals adjusted equity holders' net income of $271 million divided by 1,963 million outstanding shares of Ternium's common stock, net of treasury shares, expressed in ADS equivalent (each ADS represents 10 shares).
$ MILLION
|3Q23
|2Q23
|3Q22
|9M23
|9M22
Owners of the parent
|(739
|)
|627
|153
|262
|1,728
Non-controlling interest
|(44
|)
|109
|67
|171
|306
Net (Loss) Income
|(783
|)
|736
|220
|433
|2,034
Less: non-cash effects related to the increase in the participation in Usiminas
|(1,106
|)
|-
|-
|(1,106
|)
|-
Adjusted Net Income
|323
|736
|220
|1,539
|2,034
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA equals net results adjusted to exclude net financial results, income tax results, depreciation and amortization, the equity in results of non-consolidated companies, and non-cash effects related to the increase in the participation in Usiminas, and, in the third quarter of 2023, adjusted to include the proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation).
Adjusted EBITDA Margin equals Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.
Cash Flow and Liquidity
Cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2023 was $945 million, including a working capital reduction of $388 million.
The decrease in working capital was due to a $272 million decrease in inventories and an aggregate $270 million net increase in accounts payable and other liabilities, partially offset by an aggregate $153 million increase in trade and other receivables. Inventories decreased along Ternium's main operating subsidiaries, particularly Usiminas. The increase in accounts payable was also broad based.
The main capital expenditure projects carried out during the period were those for the relining of blast furnace #3 in Ipatinga, Brazil, those for the development of the new expansion projects in the industrial center in Pesquería, Mexico, and those for further improving environmental and safety conditions.
Ternium's free cash flow was $563 million in the third quarter of 2023. During the period, the company invested $119 million in the acquisition of additional shares of Usiminas. Ternium's net cash position as of September 30, 2023, included Ternium Argentina's total position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments of $1.3 billion. On November 16, 2023, the company will pay an interim dividend to shareholders of $1.10 per ADS.
Income Statement
$ MILLION
|3Q23
|2Q23
|3Q22
|9M23
|9M22
Net sales
|5,185
|3,871
|4,125
|12,679
|12,868
Cost of sales
|(4,192
|)
|(2,839
|)
|(3,325
|)
|(10,012
|)
|(9,368
|)
Gross profit
|993
|1,032
|800
|2,667
|3,500
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(443
|)
|(304
|)
|(277
|)
|(1,040
|)
|(869
|)
Other operating (expense) income, net
|(22
|)
|4
|3
|(11
|)
|26
Operating income
|527
|732
|526
|1,616
|2,656
Financial expense
|(47
|)
|(18
|)
|(15
|)
|(81
|)
|(29
|)
Financial income
|78
|42
|7
|161
|47
Other financial (expense) income, net
|0
|(42
|)
|(47
|)
|(60
|)
|(97
|)
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
|19
|27
|(90
|)
|81
|18
Effect related to the increase of the participation in Usiminas
|(171
|)
|-
|-
|(171
|)
|-
Recycling of other comprehensive income related to Usiminas
|(935
|)
|-
|-
|(935
|)
|-
(Loss) profit before income tax results
|(530
|)
|741
|382
|611
|2,596
Income tax expense
|(253
|)
|(5
|)
|(162
|)
|(179
|)
|(562
|)
(Loss) profit for the period
|(783
|)
|736
|220
|433
|2,034
Attributable to:
Owners of the parent
|(739
|)
|627
|153
|262
|1,728
Non-controlling interest
|(44
|)
|109
|67
|170
|306
Net (loss) income
|(783
|)
|736
|220
|433
|2,034
Statement of Financial Position
$ MILLION
|SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
|DECEMBER 31, 2022
Property, plant and equipment, net
|7,384
|6,262
Intangible assets, net
|1,029
|944
Investments in non-consolidated companies
|513
|822
Other investments
|263
|101
Deferred tax assets
|1,527
|200
Receivables, net
|809
|319
Trade receivables, net
|0
|-
Total non-current assets
|11,524
|8,648
Receivables, net
|1,162
|663
Derivative financial instruments
|-
|0
Inventories, net
|5,136
|3,470
Trade receivables, net
|2,173
|1,181
Other investments
|2,469
|1,875
Cash and cash equivalents
|1,816
|1,653
Total current assets
|12,755
|8,842
Non-current assets classified as held for sale
|7
|2
Total assets
|24,285
|17,492
Statement of Financial Position (cont.)
$ MILLION
|SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
|DECEMBER 31, 2022
Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent
|12,437
|11,846
Non-controlling interest
|4,430
|1,922
Total equity
|16,866
|13,768
Provisions
|909
|81
Deferred tax liabilities
|26
|163
Other liabilities
|1,153
|538
Trade payables
|11
|1
Lease liabilities
|199
|190
Borrowings
|1,194
|533
Total non-current liabilities
|3,491
|1,506
Current income tax liabilities
|173
|136
Other liabilities
|512
|345
Trade payables
|2,199
|1,188
Derivative financial instruments
|20
|1
Lease liabilities
|52
|49
Borrowings
|971
|499
Total current liabilities
|3,928
|2,217
Total liabilities
|7,419
|3,723
Total equity and liabilities
|24,285
|17,492
Statement of Cash Flows
$ MILLION
|3Q23
|2Q23
|3Q22
|9M23
|9M22
Result for the period
|(783
|)
|736
|220
|433
|2,034
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization
|165
|151
|153
|467
|456
Income tax accruals less payments
|158
|(117
|)
|(22
|)
|(116
|)
|(1,106
|)
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
|(19
|)
|(27
|)
|90
|(81
|)
|(18
|)
Interest accruals less payments/receipts, net
|(26
|)
|(40
|)
|5
|(102
|)
|9
Changes in provisions
|(4
|)
|1
|-
|(4
|)
|(2
|)
Changes in working capital
|388
|(605
|)
|548
|1
|198
Net foreign exchange results and others
|(40
|)
|(51
|)
|40
|(98
|)
|150
Non-cash effects related to the increase of the participation in Usiminas
|1,106
|-
|-
|1,106
|-
Net cash provided by operating activities
|945
|48
|1,034
|1,606
|1,721
Capital expenditures
|(382
|)
|(198
|)
|(136
|)
|(778
|)
|(422
|)
(Increase) decrease in other investments
|(306
|)
|219
|(131
|)
|(755
|)
|(327
|)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment
|1
|-
|-
|2
|1
Dividends received from non-consolidated companies
|-
|15
|-
|15
|29
Acquisition of non-controlling interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(4
|)
Acquisition of business:
Purchase consideration
|(119
|)
|-
|-
|(119
|)
|-
Cash acquired
|781
|-
|-
|781
|-
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(25
|)
|37
|(267
|)
|(854
|)
|(723
|)
Dividends paid in cash to company's shareholders
|-
|(353
|)
|-
|(353
|)
|(353
|)
Finance lease payments
|(16
|)
|(13
|)
|(12
|)
|(43
|)
|(37
|)
Proceeds from borrowings
|163
|27
|71
|236
|225
Repayments of borrowings
|(145
|)
|(31
|)
|(73
|)
|(372
|)
|(614
|)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|3
|(371
|)
|(14
|)
|(532
|)
|(780
|)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|923
|(286
|)
|753
|220
|218
Shipments
Steel and Mining Segments
THOUSAND TONS
|3Q23
|2Q23
|DIF
|3Q22
|DIF
|9M23
|9M22
|DIF
Mexico
|2,135
|2,031
|5
|%
|1,717
|24
|%
|6,233
|4,970
|25
|%
Brazil
|194
|42
|360
|%
|201
|-4
|%
|299
|541
|-45
|%
Southern Region
|558
|563
|-1
|%
|584
|-4
|%
|1,665
|1,773
|-6
|%
Other Markets
|408
|346
|18
|%
|464
|-12
|%
|1,146
|1,592
|-28
|%
Total steel products
|3,296
|2,982
|11
|%
|2,967
|11
|%
|9,344
|8,876
|5
|%
Mining products
|842
|867
|-3
|%
|831
|1
|%
|2,508
|2,565
|-2
|%
Usiminas Segment
THOUSAND TONS
3Q23
2Q23
DIF
3Q22
DIF
9M23
9M22
DIF
Mexico
-
-
Brazil
955
955
Southern Region
45
45
Other Markets
39
39
|Total Usiminas steel products
1,038
1,038
Intercompany shipments
215
215
Third-party shipments
2,176
2,176
|Total Usiminas mining products
2,391
2,391
Consolidated
THOUSAND TONS
|3Q23
|2Q23
|DIF
|3Q22
|DIF
|9M23
|9M22
|DIF
Mexico
|2,135
|2,031
|5
|%
|1,717
|24
|%
|6,233
|4,970
|25
|%
Brazil
|957
|42
|201
|1,063
|541
Southern Region
|603
|563
|7
|%
|584
|3
|%
|1,709
|1,773
|-4
|%
Other Markets
|436
|346
|26
|%
|464
|-6
|%
|1,174
|1,592
|-26
|%
Total steel products
|4,131
|2,982
|39
|%
|2,967
|39
|%
|10,179
|8,876
|15
|%
Mining products
|2,176
|-
|-
|2,176
|-
Net Sales
Steel and Mining Segments
$ MILLION
|3Q23
|2Q23
|DIF
|3Q22
|DIF
|9M23
|9M22
|DIF
Mexico
|2,383
|2,457
|-3
|%
|2,155
|11
|%
|7,046
|6,874
|3
|%
Brazil
|148
|38
|288
|%
|192
|-23
|%
|228
|467
|-51
|%
Southern Region
|874
|870
|0
|%
|998
|-12
|%
|2,597
|2,883
|-10
|%
Other Markets
|495
|442
|12
|%
|701
|-29
|%
|1,389
|2,386
|-42
|%
Total steel products
|3,900
|3,806
|2
|%
|4,046
|-4
|%
|11,261
|12,610
|-11
|%
Other products
|81
|65
|26
|%
|79
|3
|%
|216
|258
|-16
|%
Total steel segment
|3,982
|3,871
|3
|%
|4,126
|-3
|%
|11,476
|12,868
|-11
|%
Mining products
|114
|110
|3
|%
|101
|13
|%
|309
|314
|-2
|%
Note: other products includes mainly electricity sales in Mexico and Brazil.
Usiminas Segment
$ MILLION
3Q23
2Q23
DIF
3Q22
DIF
9M23
9M22
DIF
Mexico
-
-
Brazil
1,134
1,134
Southern Region
68
68
Other Markets
20
20
|Total Usiminas steel products
1,221
1,221
Intercompany
14
14
Third parties
149
149
|Total Usiminas mining products
162
162
|Usiminas segment consolidated net sales
1,370
1,370
Net Sales (cont.)
Consolidated
$ MILLION
3Q23
2Q23
DIF
3Q22
DIF
9M23
9M22
DIF
|Mexico
2,383
2,457
-3%
2,155
11%
7,046
6,874
3%
|Brazil
1,136
38
192
1,216
467
|Southern Region
941
870
8%
998
-6%
2,664
2,883
-8%
|Other Markets
504
442
14%
701
-28%
1,398
2,386
-41%
|Total steel products
4,964
3,806
30%
4,046
23%
12,324
12,610
-2%
|Mining products
149
-
-
149
-
|Other products
72
65
11%
79
-9%
207
258
-20%
|Total net sales
5,185
3,871
34%
4,125
26%
12,679
12,868
-1%
Note: other products include mainly electricity sales in Mexico and Brazil.
Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures
These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore, may not correspond to similar non-IFRS financial measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted EBITDA
$ MILLION
|3Q23
|2Q23
|3Q22
|9M23
|9M22
Consolidated net (loss) income
|(783
|)
|736
|220
|433
|2,034
Adjusted to exclude:
Net financial results
|(30
|)
|18
|55
|(20
|)
|79
Income tax results
|253
|5
|162
|179
|562
Depreciation and amortization
|165
|151
|153
|467
|456
Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies
|(19
|)
|(27
|)
|90
|(81
|)
|(18
|)
Non-cash effects related to the increase in the participation in Usiminas
|1,106
|-
|-
|1,106
|-
Adjusted to include:
Proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation)
|6
|6
Adjusted EBITDA
|698
|883
|679
|2,089
|3,112
Divided by: net sales
|5,185
|3,871
|4,125
|12,679
|12,868
Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)
|13
|%
|23
|%
|16
|%
|16
|%
|24
|%
Adjusted Net Income
$ MILLION
|3Q23
|2Q23
|3Q22
|9M23
|9M22
Net (loss) income
|(783
|)
|736
|220
|433
|2,034
Less: non-cash effects related to the increase in the participation in Usiminas
|(1,106
|)
|-
|-
|(1,106
|)
|-
Adjusted Net Income
|323
|736
|220
|1,539
|2,034
Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures (cont.)
Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per ADS
$ MILLION
|3Q23
|2Q23
|3Q22
|9M23
|9M22
Equity holders??? net (loss) income
|(739
|)
|627
|153
|262
|1,728
Less: non-cash effects related to the increase in the participation in Usiminas
|(1,010
|)
|-
|-
|(1,010
|)
|-
Adjusted Equity Holders??? Net Income
|271
|627
|153
|1,272
|1,728
Divided by: the outstanding shares of common stock, net of treasury shares (expressed in ADS equivalent)
|196
|196
|196
|196
|196
Adjusted Earnings per ADS ($)
|1.38
|3.19
|0.78
|6.48
|8.80
Free Cash Flow
$ MILLION
|3Q23
|2Q23
|3Q22
|9M23
|9M22
Net cash provided by operating activities
|945
|48
|1,034
|1,606
|1,721
Less: capital expenditures
|(382
|)
|(198
|)
|(136
|)
|(778
|)
|(422
|)
Free cash flow
|563
|(150
|)
|898
|828
|1,299
Net Cash Position
$ BILLION
|SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
|JUNE 30, 2023
|SEPTEMBER 30, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents2
|1.8
|0.9
|1.5
Plus: other investments (current and non-current)2
|2.7
|2.1
|1.4
Less: borrowings (current and non-current)
|(2.2
|)
|(0.9
|)
|(1.1
|)
Net cash position
|2.4
|2.2
|1.8
(2) Ternium Argentina's consolidated position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments amounted to $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2023, and $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022.
