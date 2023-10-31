Ternium S.A.: Ternium Announces Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2023 Results

LUXEMBOURG / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) today announced its results for the third quarter and first nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The financial and operational information contained in this press release is based on Ternium S.A.'s operational data and consolidated condensed interim financial statements prepared in accordance with IAS 34 "Interim financial reporting" (IFRS) and presented in US dollars ($) and metric tons. Interim financial figures are unaudited. This press release includes certain non-IFRS alternative performance measures such as Adjusted Net Result, Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Result, Adjusted Earnings per ADS, Adjusted EBITDA, Net Cash and Free Cash Flow. The reconciliation of these figures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures is included in Exhibit I.

Third Quarter of 2023 Highlights

Summary of Third Quarter of 2023 Results

CONSOLIDATED 3Q23 2Q23 DIF 3Q22 DIF 9M23 9M22 DIF Steel Shipments (thousand tons) 4,131 2,982 39 % 2,967 39 % 10,179 8,876 15 % Mining Shipments (thousand tons) 2,176 - - 2,176 - Net Sales ($ million) 5,185 3,871 34 % 4,125 26 % 12,679 12,868 -1 % Operating Income ($ million) 527 732 -28 % 526 0 % 1,616 2,656 -39 % Adjusted EBITDA ($ million) 698 883 -22 % 679 2 % 2,089 3,112 -33 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin (% of net sales) 13 % 23 % 16 % 16 % 24 % Net (Loss) Income ($ million) (783 ) 736 220 433 2,034 Equity Holders' Net (Loss) Income ($ million) (739 ) 627 153 262 1,728 (Losses) Earnings per ADS1($) (3.77 ) 3.19 0.78 1.34 8.80 Adjusted Net Income ($ million) 323 736 220 1,539 2,034 Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income ($ million) 271 627 153 1,272 1,728 Adjusted Earnings per ADS1($) 1.38 3.19 0.78 6.48 8.80

1 American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents 10 shares of Ternium's common stock. Results are based on a weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding (net of treasury shares) of 1,963,076,776.

Net sales and shipments

Net sales were $1.3 billion higher sequentially in the third quarter of 2023, mainly as a result of an increase of $1.2 billion from the consolidation of Usiminas' sales.

In Mexico, volumes increased sequentially in the third quarter, driven mainly by higher shipments to commercial customers and increased demand from the country's automotive industry. On the other hand, revenue per ton decreased in this region reflecting lower market steel prices, partially offset by higher industrial contract prices.

As a result of the consolidation of Usiminas, steel shipments in Brazil increased 1.0 million tons sequentially in the third quarter. Shipments to industrial customers account for approximately 70% of total steel shipments in the country, with a significant participation of the Brazilian automotive sector.

In the Southern Region, Ternium's shipments increased 7% sequentially in the third quarter of 2023 mainly as a result of the consolidation of Usiminas shipments to this region. Revenue per ton in the period remained relatively unchanged compared to the prior quarter. In Argentina, steel demand from industrial and commercial customers in the third quarter was similar to that in the second quarter.

In Other Markets, the company's shipments increased 26% in the third quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter, reflecting the consolidation of Usiminas shipments in this region and higher shipments in the US market.

Results and capital allocation

Ternium's adjusted EBITDA decreased 22% sequentially in the third quarter of 2023 mainly due to the negative impact of lower steel prices in the USMCA region and higher cost of purchased slabs, partially offset by higher shipments in Mexico and Other Markets. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the period was affected by these variables, as well as by the consolidation of Usiminas' operating results, which recorded a very low level of profitability in the quarter.

Capital expenditures increased in the third quarter mainly due to the consolidation of Usiminas. The main projects carried out during the period were those for the relining of blast furnace #3 in the Ipatinga facilities and the construction of new downstream facilities in the Pesquería facilities.

During the period, Ternium acquired additional shares of Usiminas and announced an interim dividend payable to the company's shareholders on November 16, 2023.

Effects of the increase in the participation in Usiminas

On July 3, 2023, Ternium acquired an additional stake in Usiminas of 57.7 million ordinary shares, increasing its participation in the Usiminas control group to 51.5% and its economic participation to 23.3%. In addition, the Usiminas shareholders agreement was updated to reflect a new governance structure. Pursuant to the updated agreement, Ternium started to fully consolidate Usiminas balance sheet and results of operations. The increase in the participation in Usiminas resulted in a $1.1 billion non-cash net loss and a net $171 reduction in the value of Ternium's Equity.

Non-cash $935 million loss mainly due to the recycling of Currency Translation Adjustment (CTA) from Other Comprehensive Income to Net Results

As of June 30, 2023, items recognized in Other Comprehensive Income related to Ternium's previous stake in Usiminas amounted to a loss of $935 million. This negative reserve was mainly related to CTA losses due to the impact on Usiminas valuation of the depreciation, over the years, of the Brazilian Real versus the U.S. dollar, as Usiminas uses the Brazilian Real as its functional currency.

As a result of the increase in the participation in Usiminas, items recognized in Other Comprehensive Income related to Ternium's previous stake in Usiminas were recycled to the results of the period. The resulting loss is non-cash, it has no income tax effects and did not change the value of Ternium's equity.

Remeasurement of Ternium's stake in Usiminas

As a result of the purchase price allocation related to the business combination performed in the third quarter of 2023 and the remeasurement of Ternium's previous stake in Usiminas, the company registered a net loss of $171 million.

Recognition of contingencies as part of the business combination

As part of the business combination Ternium recognized Usiminas' contingencies of $656 million related to tax, civil, labor and other issues that were defined as "of no probable occurrence". These contingencies are not recognized in Usiminas' standalone balance sheet.

Interim Dividend Payment

Ternium's board of directors approved the payment of an interim dividend for 2023 of $1.10 per ADS ($0.11 per share), or $216 million in the aggregate. The interim dividend will be paid on November 16, 2023 to shareholders on record as of November 13, 2023. This represents an increase of 20 cents per ADS, or 22%, compared to last year's interim dividend.

Outlook

Ternium expects fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA to decrease compared to the third quarter, with lower adjusted EBITDA margin partially offset by slightly higher steel shipments. The company anticipates a sequential decrease in steel revenue per ton in the fourth quarter, reflecting lower realized prices in Mexico and Brazil.

In Mexico, the company expects apparent steel consumption to remain strong in the fourth quarter. Industrial sectors are showing healthy steel demand. Similarly, the commercial market continues to be very active due to low inventory levels and a recent improvement in steel benchmark prices. However, Ternium anticipates realized prices in Mexico to sequentially decrease in the fourth quarter, due primarily to the delayed impact of quarterly contract prices resetting at lower levels than in the third quarter.

In Brazil, Ternium expects shipments to remain relatively stable in most market sectors. In addition, the company anticipates realized steel prices to decrease in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter due to a recent decrease in prices of local steel finished products.

In Argentina, the company anticipates a sequential decrease in fourth quarter shipments due to seasonality and government-imposed restrictions on the importation of inputs required for production by the company and its value chain. The steel market also continues to be highly unpredictable, as it is unclear what government measures may be taken to address the country's ongoing macroeconomic challenges when a new administration takes office in December of 2023.

Analysis of Third Quarter of 2023 Results

Consolidated Steel Products Sales

Ternium reports its sales of steel products under the Steel and Usiminas segments. The consolidation of Usiminas resulted in a $1.2 billion sequential increase in net sales to third parties in the third quarter of 2023 (1.0 million tons). The Steel segment net sales remained relatively stable sequentially in the third quarter, as higher shipments of steel products were offset by a lower revenue per ton.

Particularly in Mexico, revenue per ton decreased sequentially in the third quarter reflecting lower market steel prices in the USMCA region, partially offset by higher industrial contract prices.

Ternium's steel shipments in Mexico achieved a new all-time high in the third quarter. Volumes to industrial customers continued growing supported by the company's new state-of-the-art facilities in Pesquería. In addition, shipments to commercial customers improved sequentially in the third quarter.

The consolidation of Usiminas' shipments led to a significant increase in reported steel volumes in Brazil and to a moderate increase in steel volumes in the Southern Region and Other Markets.

Mining Products Sales

Ternium reports intercompany and third-party sales of mining products under the Mining and Usiminas segments. The consolidation of Usiminas resulted in a $149 million sequential increase in net sales to third parties in the third quarter of 2023 (2.2 million tons).

CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ($ MILLION) SHIPMENTS (THOUSAND TONS) REVENUE/TON ($/TON) 3Q23 2Q23 DIF 3Q23 2Q23 DIF 3Q23 2Q23 DIF Mexico 2,383 2,457 -3 % 2,135 2,031 5 % 1,116 1,209 -8 % Brazil 1,136 38 957 42 1,187 906 Southern Region 941 870 8 % 603 563 7 % 1,561 1,545 1 % Other Markets 504 442 14 % 436 346 26 % 1,157 1,277 -9 % Total steel products 4,964 3,806 30 % 4,131 2,982 39 % 1,202 1,276 -6 % Mining products 149 - 2,176 - 68 Other products 72 65 11 % Net sales 5,185 3,871 34 %

CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ($ MILLION) SHIPMENTS (THOUSAND TONS) REVENUE/TON ($/TON) 9M23 9M22 DIF 9M23 9M22 DIF 9M23 9M22 DIF Mexico 7,046 6,874 3 % 6,233 4,970 25 % 1,130 1,383 -18 % Brazil 1,216 467 161 % 1,063 541 96 % 1,144 862 33 % Southern Region 2,664 2,883 -8 % 1,709 1,773 -4 % 1,559 1,626 -4 % Other Markets 1,398 2,386 -41 % 1,174 1,592 -26 % 1,191 1,499 -21 % Total steel products 12,324 12,610 -2 % 10,179 8,876 15 % 1,211 1,421 -15 % Mining products 149 - 2,176 - 68 Other products 207 258 -20 % Net sales 12,679 12,868 -1 %

Note: other products include mainly electricity sales in Mexico and Brazil.

Operating Income

The consolidation of Usiminas' financial statements did not add significant results at the operating income level in the third quarter of 2023.

The sequential decrease in Ternium's operating income in the third quarter was primarily due to lower steel prices in the USMCA region and higher purchased slab costs, partially offset by higher shipments in Mexico and Other Markets.

$ MILLION 3Q23 2Q23 DIF 3Q22 DIF 9M23 9M22 DIF Operating income 527 732 -28 % 526 0 % 1,616 2,656 -39 % Net sales 5,185 3,871 34 % 4,126 26 % 12,679 12,868 -1 % Cost of sales (4,192 ) (2,839 ) 48 % (3,325 ) 26 % (10,012 ) (9,368 ) 7 % SG&A expenses (443 ) (304 ) 46 % (277 ) 60 % (1,040 ) (869 ) 20 % Other operating (loss) income (22 ) 4 3 (11 ) 26

Net Financial Results

Net foreign exchange results in the third quarter of 2023 were a loss of $33 million, mainly due to the impact of the depreciation of the Brazilian Real against the US dollar on Usiminas' net short foreign currency position. Fair value of Ternium Argentina's financial investments increased during the period. The US dollar value of these investments is based on their Argentine Peso local market price, converted at the ARS/$ official exchange rate.

$ MILLION 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9M23 9M22

Net interest results 30 25 (8 ) 80 18 Net foreign exchange result (33 ) (25 ) (19 ) (73 ) (137 ) Change in fair value of financial assets 36 (14 ) (23 ) 26 56 Other financial income (expense), net (3 ) (4 ) (5 ) (13 ) (16 ) Net financial results 30 (18 ) (55 ) 20 (79 )

Income Tax Results

Ternium's effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2023 was affected by a $1.1 billion non-cash and non-taxable loss in connection with the increase in the participation in Usiminas. In addition, Ternium's subsidiaries in Mexico and Argentina recorded deferred tax losses as a result of the depreciation of the Mexican Peso and the Argentine Peso against the US dollar (net of the positive impact of inflation).

$ MILLION 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Current income tax expense (164 ) (148 ) (73 ) (450 ) (577 ) Deferred tax gain (loss) (89 ) 143 (89 ) 271 15 Income tax (expense) gain (253 ) (5 ) (162 ) (179 ) (562 ) Result before income tax (530 ) 741 382 611 2,596 Effective tax rate 48 % -1 % -42 % -29 % -22 %

Net Income

Adjusted net income in the third quarter equals a net loss of $783 million, adjusted to exclude a loss of $1.1 billion in connection with the increase in the participation in Usiminas.

Adjusted equity holders' net income in the period equals an equity holders' net loss of $739 million adjusted to exclude a loss of $1.1 billion in connection with the increase in the participation in Usiminas.

Adjusted earnings per ADS equals adjusted equity holders' net income of $271 million divided by 1,963 million outstanding shares of Ternium's common stock, net of treasury shares, expressed in ADS equivalent (each ADS represents 10 shares).

$ MILLION 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Owners of the parent (739 ) 627 153 262 1,728 Non-controlling interest (44 ) 109 67 171 306 Net (Loss) Income (783 ) 736 220 433 2,034 Less: non-cash effects related to the increase in the participation in Usiminas (1,106 ) - - (1,106 ) - Adjusted Net Income 323 736 220 1,539 2,034

Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA equals net results adjusted to exclude net financial results, income tax results, depreciation and amortization, the equity in results of non-consolidated companies, and non-cash effects related to the increase in the participation in Usiminas, and, in the third quarter of 2023, adjusted to include the proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation). Adjusted EBITDA Margin equals Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales. Cash Flow and Liquidity Cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter of 2023 was $945 million, including a working capital reduction of $388 million. The decrease in working capital was due to a $272 million decrease in inventories and an aggregate $270 million net increase in accounts payable and other liabilities, partially offset by an aggregate $153 million increase in trade and other receivables. Inventories decreased along Ternium's main operating subsidiaries, particularly Usiminas. The increase in accounts payable was also broad based. The main capital expenditure projects carried out during the period were those for the relining of blast furnace #3 in Ipatinga, Brazil, those for the development of the new expansion projects in the industrial center in Pesquería, Mexico, and those for further improving environmental and safety conditions. Ternium's free cash flow was $563 million in the third quarter of 2023. During the period, the company invested $119 million in the acquisition of additional shares of Usiminas. Ternium's net cash position as of September 30, 2023, included Ternium Argentina's total position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments of $1.3 billion. On November 16, 2023, the company will pay an interim dividend to shareholders of $1.10 per ADS. Conference Call and Webcast

Ternium will host a conference call on November 1, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET in which management will discuss third quarter of 2023 results. A webcast link will be available in the Investor Center section of the company's website at www.ternium.com. Forward Looking Statements Some of the statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to gross domestic product, related market demand, global production capacity, tariffs, cyclicality in the industries that purchase steel products and other factors beyond Ternium's control. About Ternium Ternium is Latin America's leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern United States and Central America. The company offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems. More information about Ternium is available at www.ternium.com. Income Statement

$ MILLION 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Net sales 5,185 3,871 4,125 12,679 12,868 Cost of sales (4,192 ) (2,839 ) (3,325 ) (10,012 ) (9,368 ) Gross profit 993 1,032 800 2,667 3,500 Selling, general and administrative expenses (443 ) (304 ) (277 ) (1,040 ) (869 ) Other operating (expense) income, net (22 ) 4 3 (11 ) 26 Operating income 527 732 526 1,616 2,656 Financial expense (47 ) (18 ) (15 ) (81 ) (29 ) Financial income 78 42 7 161 47 Other financial (expense) income, net 0 (42 ) (47 ) (60 ) (97 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies 19 27 (90 ) 81 18 Effect related to the increase of the participation in Usiminas (171 ) - - (171 ) - Recycling of other comprehensive income related to Usiminas (935 ) - - (935 ) - (Loss) profit before income tax results (530 ) 741 382 611 2,596 Income tax expense (253 ) (5 ) (162 ) (179 ) (562 ) (Loss) profit for the period (783 ) 736 220 433 2,034 Attributable to: Owners of the parent (739 ) 627 153 262 1,728 Non-controlling interest (44 ) 109 67 170 306 Net (loss) income (783 ) 736 220 433 2,034

Statement of Financial Position

$ MILLION SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 DECEMBER 31, 2022 Property, plant and equipment, net 7,384 6,262 Intangible assets, net 1,029 944 Investments in non-consolidated companies 513 822 Other investments 263 101 Deferred tax assets 1,527 200 Receivables, net 809 319 Trade receivables, net 0 - Total non-current assets 11,524 8,648

Receivables, net 1,162 663 Derivative financial instruments - 0 Inventories, net 5,136 3,470 Trade receivables, net 2,173 1,181 Other investments 2,469 1,875 Cash and cash equivalents 1,816 1,653 Total current assets 12,755 8,842 Non-current assets classified as held for sale 7 2 Total assets 24,285 17,492

Statement of Financial Position (cont.)

$ MILLION SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 DECEMBER 31, 2022 Capital and reserves attributable to the owners of the parent 12,437 11,846 Non-controlling interest 4,430 1,922 Total equity 16,866 13,768 Provisions 909 81 Deferred tax liabilities 26 163 Other liabilities 1,153 538 Trade payables 11 1 Lease liabilities 199 190 Borrowings 1,194 533 Total non-current liabilities 3,491 1,506 Current income tax liabilities 173 136 Other liabilities 512 345 Trade payables 2,199 1,188 Derivative financial instruments 20 1 Lease liabilities 52 49 Borrowings 971 499 Total current liabilities 3,928 2,217 Total liabilities 7,419 3,723 Total equity and liabilities 24,285 17,492

Statement of Cash Flows

$ MILLION 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Result for the period (783 ) 736 220 433 2,034 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 165 151 153 467 456 Income tax accruals less payments 158 (117 ) (22 ) (116 ) (1,106 ) Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (19 ) (27 ) 90 (81 ) (18 ) Interest accruals less payments/receipts, net (26 ) (40 ) 5 (102 ) 9 Changes in provisions (4 ) 1 - (4 ) (2 ) Changes in working capital 388 (605 ) 548 1 198 Net foreign exchange results and others (40 ) (51 ) 40 (98 ) 150 Non-cash effects related to the increase of the participation in Usiminas 1,106 - - 1,106 - Net cash provided by operating activities 945 48 1,034 1,606 1,721 Capital expenditures (382 ) (198 ) (136 ) (778 ) (422 ) (Increase) decrease in other investments (306 ) 219 (131 ) (755 ) (327 ) Proceeds from the sale of property, plant & equipment 1 - - 2 1 Dividends received from non-consolidated companies - 15 - 15 29 Acquisition of non-controlling interest - - - - (4 ) Acquisition of business: Purchase consideration (119 ) - - (119 ) - Cash acquired 781 - - 781 - Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (25 ) 37 (267 ) (854 ) (723 ) Dividends paid in cash to company's shareholders - (353 ) - (353 ) (353 ) Finance lease payments (16 ) (13 ) (12 ) (43 ) (37 ) Proceeds from borrowings 163 27 71 236 225 Repayments of borrowings (145 ) (31 ) (73 ) (372 ) (614 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 3 (371 ) (14 ) (532 ) (780 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 923 (286 ) 753 220 218

Shipments

Steel and Mining Segments

THOUSAND TONS 3Q23 2Q23 DIF 3Q22 DIF 9M23 9M22 DIF Mexico 2,135 2,031 5 % 1,717 24 % 6,233 4,970 25 % Brazil 194 42 360 % 201 -4 % 299 541 -45 % Southern Region 558 563 -1 % 584 -4 % 1,665 1,773 -6 % Other Markets 408 346 18 % 464 -12 % 1,146 1,592 -28 % Total steel products 3,296 2,982 11 % 2,967 11 % 9,344 8,876 5 % Mining products 842 867 -3 % 831 1 % 2,508 2,565 -2 %

Usiminas Segment

THOUSAND TONS 3Q23 2Q23 DIF 3Q22 DIF 9M23 9M22 DIF Mexico - - Brazil 955 955 Southern Region 45 45 Other Markets 39 39 Total Usiminas steel products 1,038 1,038 Intercompany shipments 215 215 Third-party shipments 2,176 2,176 Total Usiminas mining products 2,391 2,391

Consolidated

THOUSAND TONS 3Q23 2Q23 DIF 3Q22 DIF 9M23 9M22 DIF Mexico 2,135 2,031 5 % 1,717 24 % 6,233 4,970 25 % Brazil 957 42 201 1,063 541 Southern Region 603 563 7 % 584 3 % 1,709 1,773 -4 % Other Markets 436 346 26 % 464 -6 % 1,174 1,592 -26 % Total steel products 4,131 2,982 39 % 2,967 39 % 10,179 8,876 15 % Mining products 2,176 - - 2,176 -

Net Sales

Steel and Mining Segments

$ MILLION 3Q23 2Q23 DIF 3Q22 DIF 9M23 9M22 DIF Mexico 2,383 2,457 -3 % 2,155 11 % 7,046 6,874 3 % Brazil 148 38 288 % 192 -23 % 228 467 -51 % Southern Region 874 870 0 % 998 -12 % 2,597 2,883 -10 % Other Markets 495 442 12 % 701 -29 % 1,389 2,386 -42 % Total steel products 3,900 3,806 2 % 4,046 -4 % 11,261 12,610 -11 % Other products 81 65 26 % 79 3 % 216 258 -16 % Total steel segment 3,982 3,871 3 % 4,126 -3 % 11,476 12,868 -11 % Mining products 114 110 3 % 101 13 % 309 314 -2 %

Note: other products includes mainly electricity sales in Mexico and Brazil.

Usiminas Segment

$ MILLION 3Q23 2Q23 DIF 3Q22 DIF 9M23 9M22 DIF Mexico - - Brazil 1,134 1,134 Southern Region 68 68 Other Markets 20 20 Total Usiminas steel products 1,221 1,221 Intercompany 14 14 Third parties 149 149 Total Usiminas mining products 162 162 Usiminas segment consolidated net sales 1,370 1,370

Net Sales (cont.)

Consolidated

$ MILLION 3Q23 2Q23 DIF 3Q22 DIF 9M23 9M22 DIF Mexico 2,383 2,457 -3% 2,155 11% 7,046 6,874 3% Brazil 1,136 38 192 1,216 467 Southern Region 941 870 8% 998 -6% 2,664 2,883 -8% Other Markets 504 442 14% 701 -28% 1,398 2,386 -41% Total steel products 4,964 3,806 30% 4,046 23% 12,324 12,610 -2% Mining products 149 - - 149 - Other products 72 65 11% 79 -9% 207 258 -20% Total net sales 5,185 3,871 34% 4,125 26% 12,679 12,868 -1%

Note: other products include mainly electricity sales in Mexico and Brazil.

Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures

These non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and, therefore, may not correspond to similar non-IFRS financial measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

$ MILLION 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Consolidated net (loss) income (783 ) 736 220 433 2,034 Adjusted to exclude: Net financial results (30 ) 18 55 (20 ) 79 Income tax results 253 5 162 179 562 Depreciation and amortization 165 151 153 467 456 Equity in earnings of non-consolidated companies (19 ) (27 ) 90 (81 ) (18 ) Non-cash effects related to the increase in the participation in Usiminas 1,106 - - 1,106 - Adjusted to include: Proportional EBITDA in Unigal (70% participation) 6 6 Adjusted EBITDA 698 883 679 2,089 3,112 Divided by: net sales 5,185 3,871 4,125 12,679 12,868 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 13 % 23 % 16 % 16 % 24 %

Adjusted Net Income

$ MILLION 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Net (loss) income (783 ) 736 220 433 2,034 Less: non-cash effects related to the increase in the participation in Usiminas (1,106 ) - - (1,106 ) - Adjusted Net Income 323 736 220 1,539 2,034

Exhibit I - Alternative performance measures (cont.)

Adjusted Equity Holders' Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per ADS

$ MILLION 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Equity holders??? net (loss) income (739 ) 627 153 262 1,728 Less: non-cash effects related to the increase in the participation in Usiminas (1,010 ) - - (1,010 ) - Adjusted Equity Holders??? Net Income 271 627 153 1,272 1,728 Divided by: the outstanding shares of common stock, net of treasury shares (expressed in ADS equivalent) 196 196 196 196 196 Adjusted Earnings per ADS ($) 1.38 3.19 0.78 6.48 8.80

Free Cash Flow

$ MILLION 3Q23 2Q23 3Q22 9M23 9M22 Net cash provided by operating activities 945 48 1,034 1,606 1,721 Less: capital expenditures (382 ) (198 ) (136 ) (778 ) (422 ) Free cash flow 563 (150 ) 898 828 1,299

Net Cash Position

$ BILLION SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 JUNE 30, 2023 SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents2 1.8 0.9 1.5 Plus: other investments (current and non-current)2 2.7 2.1 1.4 Less: borrowings (current and non-current) (2.2 ) (0.9 ) (1.1 ) Net cash position 2.4 2.2 1.8

(2) Ternium Argentina's consolidated position of cash and cash equivalents and other investments amounted to $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2023, and $1.0 billion as of June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022.

