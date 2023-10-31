CNH Industrial Continues to Expand Agro-Industry Horizons in Somalia

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / CNH Industrial is committed to promoting inclusive and sustainable sector development, particularly in technical and vocational skills. With its high-skilled training programs for machine operators, farmers, and mechanics, the Case IH Academy in Somalia demonstrates this commitment.

The academy is both publicly and privately owned between CNH Industrial, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, Case IH (a brand of CNH Industrial), Gaalooge Cooperative, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Somalia and of the Southwest State. Established in September 2022, the program is financed by the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund (MPTF), the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and implemented by UNIDO.

The overall aim of this program has been to create economic and occupational opportunities in the agriculture and agro-business sectors in Somalia. In recent years, Somali farmers have only been able to import used machinery for their farms. Fraught with debilitating droughts, decades of civil war, the COVID-19 pandemic, macroeconomic challenges, and a recent desert locust upsurge - access to up-to-date, innovative technology has become more important than ever.

With this, Somali farmers looked forward to accessing reliable new machinery from Case IH, as well as service and parts support, thanks to Gaalooge Cooperative. Now, the country's private sector can drive and sustain agricultural growth in a country that relies on agricultural production.

This initiative has allowed a technology upgrade in the Somali agro-industry. Cutting-edge machinery allows for the diffusion of technical insight, increases the productivity of soils, and fosters ambition in local farmers who can now take the stage on national and international markets. CNH Industrial is proud to have initiated positive change through the Case IH Academy in Somalia and to have played a part in unlocking farming potential.

To read more about the progress of the Case IH Academy in Somalia, check out CNH'S most recent edition of A Sustainable Year: https://bit.ly/CNH_ASY_8.

