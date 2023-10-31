DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market to Grow at a Tremendous CAGR of 17.2% During the Study Period (2019-2032) | DelveInsight

The overall market of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is expected to boost due to the expected launch of emerging therapy in the forecasted period (2023-2032).

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, primary sclerosing cholangitis emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the primary sclerosing cholangitis market size was found to be USD 113 million in 2022 in the 7MM and it is expected to grow positively at a significant 17.2% CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

in 2022 in the 7MM and it is expected to grow positively at a significant during the study period (2019-2032). As per the assessment of DelveInsight, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of PSC in the 7MM were around 53K in 2022, out of which the US accounted for about 30K cases. These cases are anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032).

in 2022, out of which the US accounted for about cases. These cases are anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2023-2032). Leading primary sclerosing cholangitis companies such as Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Chemomab Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Dr. Falk Pharma, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Genfit, Albireo, IPSEN, and others are developing novel primary sclerosing cholangitis drugs that can be available in the primary sclerosing cholangitis market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel primary sclerosing cholangitis drugs that can be available in the primary sclerosing cholangitis market in the coming years. Some key therapies for primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment include PLN-74809 (bexotegrast), CM-101, HTD1801, Norursodeoxycholic acid, Volixibat, Seladelpar, Elafibranor, A3907, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major primary sclerosing cholangitis market share @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Overview

Primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) is a chronic condition that gradually damages the bile ducts. In individuals with PSC, inflammation and scarring obstruct the bile ducts, causing bile to accumulate in the liver. Over time, this accumulation damages liver cells and can lead to cirrhosis. Common initial symptoms of PSC include fatigue, abdominal discomfort, itching (pruritus), and jaundice due to bile duct blockage. Additional symptoms may encompass malaise, abdominal pain, nausea, dark urine, pale stools, unintentional weight loss, and an enlarged liver or spleen. Diagnosing PSC involves assessing the patient's medical history, clinical symptoms, liver function through tests like alkaline phosphatase (ALP), gamma-glutamyl transferase (?GT), alanine aminotransferase (ALT), bilirubin, and albumin, as well as blood tests while ruling out other potential conditions. Hepatobiliary system imaging methods are also employed, including ultrasonography, endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography (MRCP), and ultrasound. In some cases, a liver biopsy may be necessary.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology Segmentation

The primary sclerosing cholangitis epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current primary sclerosing cholangitis patient pool and forecasted trends for individual seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The primary sclerosing cholangitis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019-2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Symptom-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Comorbidity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Market

The management of PSC patients relies on a multidisciplinary approach, necessitating a specialized team with diverse skills. Given the absence of conclusive evidence, clinical practice is largely guided by expert opinions and local expertise. Due to the unpredictable nature of PSC, regular follow-up at specialized centers can greatly benefit patients, as can engagement with support groups. Despite numerous pharmacotherapy trials conducted over several decades, establishing a safe and effective medical treatment has proven elusive. In cases of severe complications, liver transplantation is an option for select PSC patients, with generally positive outcomes. Treatment strategies focus on addressing individual symptoms and slowing the progression of the condition.

Various antibiotics, including vancomycin, metronidazole, and tetracycline, were examined to explore the connection between systemic and mucosal inflammation. Regrettably, there is insufficient evidence to endorse the use of vancomycin or any other antibiotics as a treatment for PSC liver disease without cholangitis. Different antimicrobial agents have been employed and researched for PSC management, such as rifaximin, tetracycline, minocycline, metronidazole, and OVT, yielding inconclusive outcomes. Off-label choices for alleviating cholestatic pruritus comprise the use of rifampicin, an antibiotic targeting the pregnane X receptor, opioid antagonists such as naltrexone and naloxone, and the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) sertraline.

To know more about primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment, visit @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment Drugs

Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapies and Companies

PLN-74809 (bexotegrast): Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.

CM-101: Chemomab Therapeutics

HTD1801: HighTide Biopharma

Norursodeoxycholic acid: Dr. Falk Pharma

Volixibat: Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Seladelpar: CymaBay Therapeutics

Elafibranor: Ipsen/Genfit

A3907: Albireo/IPSEN

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for primary sclerosing cholangitis @ Drugs for Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the primary sclerosing cholangitis market are expected to change in the coming years. The growing array of treatments in development shows great promise, with many candidates currently in advanced clinical trials, and a few demonstrating effectiveness in phase II trials. The pursuit of combination therapies that address various facets of PSC pathogenesis is crucial to attaining clinical success.

Furthermore, the primary sclerosing cholangitis pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the primary sclerosing cholangitis market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the primary sclerosing cholangitis market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the primary sclerosing cholangitis market. Late-phase clinical trials and the development of treatments for PSC have proven challenging, as several emerging drugs have shown disappointing efficacy outcomes that may hinder their progress. Numerous clinical trials have fallen short of their goals, possibly due to the disease's elusive root cause and suboptimal trial designs.

Moreover, primary sclerosing cholangitis treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the primary sclerosing cholangitis market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the primary sclerosing cholangitis market growth.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019-2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Size in 2022 USD 113 Million Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Companies Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., Chemomab Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Dr. Falk Pharma, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, CymaBay Therapeutics, Genfit, Albireo, IPSEN, and others Key Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Therapies PLN-74809 (bexotegrast), CM-101, HTD1801, Norursodeoxycholic acid, Volixibat, Seladelpar, Elafibranor, A3907, and others

Scope of the Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis current marketed and emerging therapies

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis current marketed and emerging therapies Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about primary sclerosing cholangitis drugs in development @ Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Key Insights 2. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Report Introduction 3. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Treatment and Management 7. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Marketed Drugs 10. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Analysis 12. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Pipeline Insight - 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key primary sclerosing cholangitis companies, including Gilead Sciences, Immunic, Dr Falk Pharma, Pliant Therapeutics, CymaBay Therapeutics, SCOHIA PHARMA, Albireo Pharma, Sirnaomics, Morphic Therapeutic, among others.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Epidemiology Forecast - 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted primary sclerosing cholangitis epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Pipeline Insight - 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key PSC companies, including Genfit, CymaBay Therapeutics, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Eli Lilly and Company, Future Medicine, Ohara Pharmaceutical, Zydus Cadila, MYR Pharma, Selecta Biosciences, among others.

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market

Primary Biliary Cholangitis Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key PSC companies, including CymaBay Therapeutics, Zydus Therapeutics, Genfit, GlaxoSmithKline, Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Calliditas Therapeutics Suisse SA), Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Escient Pharmaceuticals, Gannex Pharma, Nanjing Chia-tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, among others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Contact Us

Shruti Thakur

info@delveinsight.com

+1(919)321-6187

www.delveinsight.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082265/DelveInsight_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/primary-sclerosing-cholangitis-market-to-grow-at-a-tremendous-cagr-of-17-2-during-the-study-period-20192032--delveinsight-301972277.html