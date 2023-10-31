Kadant Inc: Kadant Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

WESTFORD, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased 9% to $244 million

Operating cash flow increased 89% to $47 million

Free cash flow increased 106% to $38 million

Net income increased 12% to $31 million

GAAP EPS increased 12% to $2.63

Adjusted EPS increased 13% to a record $2.69

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to a record $53 million and represented a record 21.6% of revenue

Bookings decreased 1% to $210 million

Backlog was $324 million



Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. All references to EPS are to our EPS as calculated on a diluted basis. Free cash flow, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Management Commentary

"We delivered another exceptional quarter with record adjusted EBITDA, record adjusted EBITDA margin, and record adjusted EPS," said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc. "Our performance was driven by a combination of excellent execution across our operating segments and strong aftermarket parts revenue.

"While we have seen a general slowdown in manufacturing activity in most regions of the world, all of our operating segments achieved solid revenue performance and margin expansion. Growth in our Material Handling segment was particularly notable as we benefited from strong demand for both aftermarket parts and capital equipment leading to excellent financial results in the third quarter."

Third Quarter 2023 Compared to 2022

Revenue increased nine percent to $244.2 million compared to $224.5 million in 2022. Organic revenue increased seven percent, which excludes a two percent increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross profit margin increased to 43.3 percent compared to 42.5 percent in 2022.

GAAP EPS increased 12 percent to $2.63 compared to $2.35 in 2022. Adjusted EPS increased 13 percent to a record $2.69 compared to $2.38 in 2022. Net income was $30.9 million, increasing 12 percent compared to $27.5 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA increased 10 percent to a record $52.7 million and represented a record 21.6 percent of revenue compared to $47.8 million and 21.3 percent in the prior year. Operating cash flow increased 89 percent to $47.0 million compared to $24.9 million in 2022. Free cash flow increased 106 percent to $38.1 million compared to $18.5 million in 2022.

Bookings decreased one percent to $209.6 million compared to $210.9 million in 2022. Organic bookings decreased two percent, which excludes a one percent increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Summary and Outlook

"While industrial demand continues to moderate in response to a variety of macroeconomic challenges, we remain well positioned to finish the year strong and deliver record financial performance again in 2023," continued Mr. Powell. "We are raising our revenue and earnings guidance for the full year and now expect revenue of $941 to $949 million in 2023, revised from our previous guidance of $925 to $940 million, GAAP EPS of $9.59 to $9.69, revised from our previous guidance of $9.11 to $9.31, and adjusted EPS of $9.65 to $9.75, revised from our previous guidance of $9.15 to $9.35. The 2023 adjusted EPS guidance excludes $0.03 of relocation costs and $0.03 of restructuring and impairment costs. For the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect GAAP EPS of $2.02 to $2.12 on revenue of $222 to $230 million."

Conference Call

Kadant will hold a webcast with a slide presentation for investors on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time to discuss its third quarter financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen to the call live and view the webcast, go to the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call's live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or selecting the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast presentation will be available on our website through December 1, 2023.

Prior to the call, our earnings release and the slides used in the webcast presentation will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will be available at www.sec.gov. After the webcast, Kadant will post its updated general investor presentation incorporating the third quarter results on its website at www.kadant.com under the "Investors" section.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue included a favorable foreign currency translation effect of $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $5.8 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude relocation costs, restructuring and impairment costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, and other income or expense, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Third Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.4 million in 2022.

Pre-tax indemnification asset provision of $0.1 million in 2023.

Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.5 million in 2023.

Pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.4 million in 2023 and in $0.1 million in 2022.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

After-tax acquisition costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.

After-tax relocation costs of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.

After-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023 and $0.1 million in 2022.



Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $8.8 million in 2023 and $6.4 million in 2022.



First Nine Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:

Pre-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $20.2 million in 2022.

Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.1 million in 2023 and $0.6 million in 2022.

Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.6 million in 2023.

Pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.4 million in 2023 and $0.3 million in 2022.

Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.5 million and pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.5 million in 2022.



Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:

After-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $15.1 million ($20.2 million net of tax of $5.1 million) in 2022.

After-tax relocation costs of $0.5 million ($0.6 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.

After-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023 and $0.2 million ($0.3 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.

After-tax acquisition costs of $0.3 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.2 million) and after-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $22.1 million in 2023 and $16.2 million in 2022.



Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts and percentages) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, October 1, September 30, October 1, Consolidated Statement of Income 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 244,182 $ 224,510 $ 718,993 $ 672,639 Costs and Operating Expenses: Cost of revenue 138,456 129,154 404,671 383,034 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 57,889 53,153 176,441 167,640 Research and development expenses 3,324 3,245 10,102 9,574 Gain on sale and other costs, net (b) 969 72 1,043 (19,936 ) 200,638 185,624 592,257 540,312 Operating Income 43,544 38,886 126,736 132,327 Interest Income 438 271 1,053 650 Interest Expense (2,107 ) (1,721 ) (6,722 ) (4,321 ) Other Expense, Net (20 ) (19 ) (62 ) (60 ) Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 41,855 37,417 121,005 128,596 Provision for Income Taxes 10,816 9,746 31,761 33,075 Net Income 31,039 27,671 89,244 95,521 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest (175 ) (184 ) (571 ) (672 ) Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 30,864 $ 27,487 $ 88,673 $ 94,849 Earnings per Share Attributable to Kadant: Basic $ 2.64 $ 2.36 $ 7.58 $ 8.14 Diluted $ 2.63 $ 2.35 $ 7.57 $ 8.12 Weighted Average Shares: Basic 11,706 11,662 11,697 11,651 Diluted 11,740 11,700 11,719 11,681

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, September 30, October 1, October 1, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) 2023 2023 2022 2022 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 30,864 $ 2.63 $ 27,487 $ 2.35 Adjustments, Net of Tax: Acquisition Costs - - 276 0.02 Relocation Costs 401 0.03 - - Restructuring and Impairment Costs 295 0.03 72 0.01 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 31,560 $ 2.69 $ 27,835 $ 2.38 Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, October 1, October 1, 2023 2023 2022 2022 Net Income and Diluted EPS Attributable to Kadant, as Reported $ 88,673 $ 7.57 $ 94,849 $ 8.12 Adjustments, Net of Tax: Gain on Sale (b) - - (15,143 ) (1.30 ) Acquisition-Related Costs - - 722 0.06 Relocation Costs 457 0.04 - - Restructuring and Impairment Costs 295 0.03 207 0.02 Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS (a) $ 89,425 $ 7.63 $ 80,635 $ 6.90

Three Months Ended Increase September 30, October 1, Excluding FX Revenue by Segment 2023 2022 Increase (a,e) Flow Control $ 90,798 $ 86,880 $ 3,918 $ 1,175 Industrial Processing 94,220 86,085 8,135 8,145 Material Handling 59,164 51,545 7,619 6,402 $ 244,182 $ 224,510 $ 19,672 $ 15,722 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 61 % 63 % Nine Months Ended Increase September 30, October 1, Excluding FX 2023 2022 Increase (a,e) Flow Control $ 276,048 $ 257,926 $ 18,122 $ 18,181 Industrial Processing 267,729 263,572 4,157 10,313 Material Handling 175,216 151,141 24,075 23,634 $ 718,993 $ 672,639 $ 46,354 $ 52,128 Percentage of Parts and Consumables Revenue 63 % 64 % Three Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) September 30, October 1, Increase Excluding FX Bookings by Segment 2023 2022 (Decrease) (e) Flow Control $ 83,005 $ 84,902 $ (1,897 ) $ (4,007 ) Industrial Processing 70,441 77,878 (7,437 ) (7,210 ) Material Handling 56,158 48,093 8,065 6,848 $ 209,604 $ 210,873 $ (1,269 ) $ (4,369 ) Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 67 % 68 % Nine Months Ended Increase

(Decrease) September 30, October 1, Increase Excluding FX 2023 2022 (Decrease) (e) Flow Control $ 275,862 $ 282,360 $ (6,498 ) $ (5,470 ) Industrial Processing 246,006 294,105 (48,099 ) (41,145 ) Material Handling 177,482 166,408 11,074 10,850 $ 699,350 $ 742,873 $ (43,523 ) $ (35,765 ) Percentage of Parts and Consumables Bookings 65 % 62 %

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, October 1, September 30, October 1, Business Segment Information 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Profit Margin: Flow Control 52.2 % 51.6 % 52.3 % 52.3 % Industrial Processing 39.5 % 39.3 % 39.8 % 38.8 % Material Handling 35.7 % 32.3 % 36.2 % 34.8 % Consolidated 43.3 % 42.5 % 43.7 % 43.1 % Operating Income: Flow Control $ 24,246 $ 22,874 $ 74,256 $ 67,306 Industrial Processing (b) 19,023 17,550 51,968 70,994 Material Handling 10,345 6,945 30,006 21,490 Corporate (10,070 ) (8,483 ) (29,494 ) (27,463 ) $ 43,544 $ 38,886 $ 126,736 $ 132,327 Adjusted Operating Income (a,f): Flow Control $ 24,680 $ 23,356 $ 74,690 $ 67,632 Industrial Processing 19,558 17,550 52,577 51,561 Material Handling 10,295 6,945 30,133 22,207 Corporate (10,070 ) (8,483 ) (29,494 ) (27,463 ) $ 44,463 $ 39,368 $ 127,906 $ 113,937 Capital Expenditures: Flow Control $ 1,195 $ 868 $ 3,889 $ 2,424 Industrial Processing (h) 7,299 4,654 16,007 11,679 Material Handling 350 854 2,170 2,081 Corporate 4 - 28 7 $ 8,848 $ 6,376 $ 22,094 $ 16,191

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, October 1, September 30, October 1, Cash Flow and Other Data 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Cash Flow $ 46,967 $ 24,897 $ 106,311 $ 67,462 Less: Capital Expenditures (h) (8,848 ) (6,376 ) (22,094 ) (16,191 ) Free Cash Flow (a) $ 38,119 $ 18,521 $ 84,217 $ 51,271 Depreciation and Amortization Expense $ 8,234 $ 8,456 $ 24,917 $ 26,387

September 30, December 31, Balance Sheet Data 2023 2022 Assets Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash $ 79,053 $ 79,725 Accounts Receivable, net 140,075 130,297 Inventories 164,346 163,672 Contract Assets 12,113 14,898 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 128,738 118,855 Intangible Assets 161,034 175,645 Goodwill 384,317 385,455 Other Assets 84,428 81,334 $ 1,154,104 $ 1,149,881 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts Payable $ 44,286 $ 58,060 Debt Obligations 127,535 199,219 Other Borrowings 1,704 1,942 Other Liabilities 246,662 235,089 Total Liabilities 420,187 494,310 Stockholders' Equity 733,917 655,571 $ 1,154,104 $ 1,149,881

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, October 1, September 30, October 1, Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation(a) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Consolidated Net Income Attributable to Kadant $ 30,864 $ 27,487 $ 88,673 $ 94,849 Net Income Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest 175 184 571 672 Provision for Income Taxes 10,816 9,746 31,761 33,075 Interest Expense, Net 1,669 1,450 5,669 3,671 Other Expense, Net 20 19 62 60 Operating Income 43,544 38,886 126,736 132,327 Gain on Sale (b) - - - (20,190 ) Acquisition Costs - 410 - 486 Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversals (g) (50 ) - 127 575 Relocation Costs 535 - 609 - Restructuring and Impairment Costs 434 72 434 254 Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) - - - 703 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) - - - (218 ) Adjusted Operating Income (a) 44,463 39,368 127,906 113,937 Depreciation and Amortization 8,234 8,456 24,917 25,684 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 52,697 $ 47,824 $ 152,823 $ 139,621 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 21.6 % 21.3 % 21.3 % 20.8 % Flow Control Operating Income $ 24,246 $ 22,874 $ 74,256 $ 67,306 Acquisition Costs - 410 - 472 Restructuring and Impairment Costs 434 72 434 72 Acquired Profit in Inventory Amortization (d) - - - (218 ) Adjusted Operating Income (a) 24,680 23,356 74,690 67,632 Depreciation and Amortization 2,277 2,229 6,785 6,873 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 26,957 $ 25,585 $ 81,475 $ 74,505 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 29.7 % 29.4 % 29.5 % 28.9 % Industrial Processing Operating Income $ 19,023 $ 17,550 $ 51,968 $ 70,994 Gain on Sale (b) - - - (20,190 ) Indemnification Asset Reversal (g) - - - 575 Relocation Costs 535 - 609 - Impairment Costs - - - 182 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 19,558 17,550 52,577 51,561 Depreciation and Amortization 2,906 3,122 8,823 9,476 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 22,464 $ 20,672 $ 61,400 $ 61,037 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 23.8 % 24.0 % 22.9 % 23.2 % Material Handling Operating Income $ 10,345 $ 6,945 $ 30,006 $ 21,490 Acquisition Costs - - - 14 Indemnification Asset (Provision) Reversal (g) (50 ) - 127 - Acquired Backlog Amortization (c) - - - 703 Adjusted Operating Income (a) 10,295 6,945 30,133 22,207 Depreciation and Amortization 3,034 3,083 9,254 9,262 Adjusted EBITDA (a) $ 13,329 $ 10,028 $ 39,387 $ 31,469 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (a,i) 22.5 % 19.5 % 22.5 % 20.8 % Corporate Operating Loss $ (10,070 ) $ (8,483 ) $ (29,494 ) $ (27,463 ) Depreciation and Amortization 17 22 55 73 EBITDA (a) $ (10,053 ) $ (8,461 ) $ (29,439 ) $ (27,390 )

(a) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. (b) Includes a $20.2 million pre-tax gain on the sale of a manufacturing facility in China in the nine months ended October 1, 2022 in our Industrial Processing segment pursuant to a relocation plan. (c) Represents intangible amortization expense associated with acquired backlog. (d) Represents income within cost of revenue associated with amortization of acquired profit in inventory. (e) Represents the increase (decrease) resulting from the conversion of current period amounts reported in local currencies into U.S. dollars at the exchange rate of the prior period compared to the U.S. dollar amount reported in the prior period. (f) See reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure under "Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation." (g) Represents the provision for or reversal of indemnification assets related to the establishment or release of tax reserves associated with uncertain tax positions. (h) Includes $2.5 million and $5.8 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and $2.2 million and $5.4 million in the three and nine months ended October 1, 2022, respectively, related to the construction of a new manufacturing facility in China. (i) Calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue in each period.



About Kadant

Kadant Inc. is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company's products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,100 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The following constitutes a "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including forward-looking statements about our future financial and operating performance, demand for our products, and economic and industry outlook. These forward-looking statements represent our expectations as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including those set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in Kadant's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include risks and uncertainties relating to adverse changes in global and local economic conditions; the variability and difficulty in accurately predicting revenues from large capital equipment and systems projects; health epidemics and pandemics; our acquisition strategy; levels of residential construction activity; reductions by our wood processing customers of their capital spending or production of oriented strand board; changes to the global timber supply; development and use of digital media; cyclical economic conditions affecting the global mining industry; demand for coal, including economic and environmental risks associated with coal; failure of our information systems or breaches of data security and cybertheft; implementation of our internal growth strategy; supply chain constraints, inflationary pressure, price increases and shortages in raw materials; competition; changes in our tax provision or exposure to additional tax liabilities; our ability to successfully manage our manufacturing operations; disruption in production; future restructurings; loss of key personnel and effective succession planning; protection of intellectual property; climate change; adequacy of our insurance coverage; global operations; policies of the Chinese government; the variability and uncertainties in sales of capital equipment in China; currency fluctuations; changes to government regulations and policies around the world; compliance with government regulations and policies and compliance with laws; environmental laws and regulations; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations impacting the mining industry; our debt obligations; restrictions in our credit agreement and note purchase agreement; soundness of financial institutions; fluctuations in our share price; and anti-takeover provisions.

Contacts

Investor Contact Information:

Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000

IR@kadant.com

or

Media Contact Information:

Wes Martz, 269-278-1715

media@kadant.com