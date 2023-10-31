COPPELL, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE: TCS) (the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended September 30, 2023.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023:

Consolidated net sales were $219.7 million, down 19.4%, compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022, including 10 basis point negative impact of foreign currency translation. Net sales in The Container Store retail business ("TCS") were $208.5 million, down 19.8%. Elfa International AB ("Elfa") third-party net sales were $11.2 million, down 12.5% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, Elfa third-party net sales were down 10.7%.

Comparable store sales^ decreased 20.0%, with general merchandise categories down 20.4%, contributing a decrease of 1,320 basis points to comparable store sales^. Custom Spaces + were down 19.3%, negatively impacting comparable store sales^ by 680 basis points.

were down 19.3%, negatively impacting comparable store sales^ by 680 basis points. Consolidated net loss and net loss per share were $23.7 million and $0.48 per share, inclusive of a non-cash impairment charge related to the remaining goodwill balance in the TCS reporting unit of $23.4 million, compared to net income of $15.7 million and $0.31 per diluted share, respectively, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted net income per diluted share* was $0.01 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.27 in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Satish Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer and President of The Container Store, commented, "For the second quarter we delivered results above the high end of our expectations against the continued challenging macro-environment. We continued to give new and existing customers reasons to shop with us through our successful back-to-college campaign and hundreds of new, premium products supported by our 'Uncontained' branding campaign. While sales remain pressured, we are incredibly pleased with the performance of these initiatives which complement our core offering of storage and organization solutions. Similar to what we saw in the first quarter, new products and premium Custom Spaces performed significantly better than our core and value-oriented general merchandise assortment, underscoring the importance of our ongoing focus on growing our premium offering. In addition, we successfully incorporated key learnings from promotional tests earlier this year that encourage customer engagement while balancing a disciplined promotional cadence. Our store specialists continued to deliver an exceptional customer experience despite these turbulent times, which was demonstrated by a record-high store net promoter score of 81 for the second quarter."

Mr. Malhotra, continued, "In addition to continued macro headwinds, we are updating our outlook to reflect current product mix dynamics and lower than previously assumed SG&A savings as we thoughtfully and intentionally reinstitute pay increases for eligible employees. We continue to be disciplined in balancing cost management and capital allocation with investments in areas that resonate most with customers. This includes a continued focus on new premium products, innovation and Custom Spaces, all of which we believe will position us well when customers begin prioritizing investments in their homes."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

For the second quarter (thirteen weeks) ended September 30, 2023:

Consolidated net sales were $219.7 million, down 19.4%, including 10 basis point negative impact of foreign currency translation compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Net sales in TCS were $208.5 million, down 19.8%. Comparable store sales^ decreased 20.0%, with general merchandise categories down 20.4%, contributing a decrease of 1,320 basis points to comparable store sales^. Custom Spaces+ were down 19.3%, negatively impacting comparable store sales^ by 680 basis points. Online sales decreased 21.7% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Elfa third-party net sales were $11.2 million, down 12.5% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, Elfa third-party net sales were down 10.7% primarily due to a decline in sales in Nordic markets.

compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Consolidated gross margin was 57.6%, an increase of 100 basis points, compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022. TCS gross margin increased 10 basis points to 56.9% primarily due to lower freight costs, partially offset by unfavorable product and services mix and increased promotional activity. Elfa gross margin increased 500 basis points compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022 primarily due to price increases.

basis points, compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022. TCS gross margin increased 10 basis points to 56.9% primarily due to lower freight costs, partially offset by unfavorable product and services mix and increased promotional activity. Elfa gross margin increased 500 basis points compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022 primarily due to price increases. Consolidated selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") decreased by 7.9% to $109.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $118.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased 620 basis points to 49.7%, with the increase primarily due to deleverage of fixed costs associated with lower sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, and due to the benefit of the legal settlement received in the second quarter of the prior year.

to $109.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $118.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased 620 basis points to 49.7%, with the increase primarily due to deleverage of fixed costs associated with lower sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, and due to the benefit of the legal settlement received in the second quarter of the prior year. Consolidated depreciation and amortization increased 8.7% to $10.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $9.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily due to capital investments in stores and technology in fiscal 2022.

A non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $23.4 million was recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 as compared to zero in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. We conducted an interim assessment of our remaining goodwill balances as of September 30, 2023 in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 350 due to indicators identified during the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The $23.4 million charge represents an impairment of the remaining goodwill balance in the TCS reporting unit as of September 30, 2023.

Consolidated net interest expense increased 38.5% to $5.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 from $3.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily due to a higher interest rate on the Senior Secured Term Loan Facility and borrowings on the Revolving Credit Facility.

The effective tax rate was (2.6)% in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to 25.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily related to the impact of discrete items on a pre-tax loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to pre-tax income in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The decrease in the effective tax rate was primarily related to the impact of discrete items on a pre-tax loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, as compared to pre-tax income in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Net loss was $23.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to net income of $15.7 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted net income* was $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to adjusted net income* of $13.8 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

per diluted share, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022. Adjusted EBITDA* was $17.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to $35.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

For the fiscal year-to-date (twenty-six weeks) ended September 30, 2023:

Consolidated net sales were $426.8 million, down 20.3%, including 20 basis point negative impact of foreign currency translation as compared to the first half of fiscal 2022. Net sales for the TCS segment were $403.7 million, down 20.3% Comparable store sales^ decreased 20.0%, with general merchandise categories down 20.5%, contributing a decrease of 1,340 basis points to comparable store sales^. Custom Spaces+ were down 19.0%, negatively impacting comparable store sales^ by 650 basis points. Online sales decreased 18.8% compared to the first half of fiscal 2022. Elfa third-party net sales were $23.2 million, down 19.1% compared to the first half of fiscal 2022. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, Elfa third-party net sales were down 15.3% compared to the first half of fiscal 2022.

Consolidated gross margin was 56.5%, a decrease of 40 basis points compared to the first half of fiscal 2022. TCS gross margin decreased 110 basis points to 55.7%, primarily due to increased promotional activity and unfavorable product and services mix, partially offset by lower freight costs in the first half of fiscal 2023. Elfa gross margin increased 80 basis points primarily due to price increases.

Consolidated SG&A decreased by 8.3% to $220.7 million from $240.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2022. SG&A as a percentage of net sales increased 680 basis points to 51.7%, with the increase primarily due to deleverage of fixed costs associated with lower sales in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, and due to the benefit of the legal settlement received in the second quarter of the prior year.

Consolidated depreciation and amortization increased 12.6% to $20.9 million in the first half of fiscal 2023 from $18.6 million in the first half of fiscal 2022. The increase was primarily due to capital investments in stores and technology in fiscal 2022.

A non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $23.4 million was recorded in the first half of fiscal 2023 as compared to zero in the first half of fiscal 2022. We conducted an interim assessment of our remaining goodwill balance on September 30, 2023 in accordance with ASC 350 due to indicators identified during the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The $23.4 million charge represents an impairment of the remaining goodwill balance in the TCS reporting unit as of September 30, 2023.

Consolidated net interest expense increased 45.7% to $10.2 million in the first half of fiscal 2023 from $7.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2022. The increase is primarily due to a higher interest rate on the Senior Secured Term Loan Facility and borrowings on the Revolving Credit Facility.

The effective tax rate was 7.8% for the first half of fiscal 2023 as compared to 27.1% in the first half of fiscal 2022. The decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily due to the tax impact of discrete items on a pre-tax loss in the first half of fiscal 2023.

Net loss was $35.5 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, in the first half of fiscal 2023 compared to net income of $26.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share in the first half of fiscal 2022. Adjusted net loss* was $9.8 million, or $0.20 per diluted share in the first half of fiscal 2023 compared to adjusted net income* of $24.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share in the first half of fiscal 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $19.9 million in the first half of fiscal 2023 compared to $64.1 million in the first half of fiscal 2022.

New and Existing Stores

As of September 30, 2023, the Company store base was 98 as compared to 95 as of October 1, 2022. The Company opened one store during the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

Balance sheet and liquidity highlights:

(In thousands) September 30, 2023 October 1, 2022 Cash $ 10,195 $ 19,814 Total debt, net of deferred financing costs $ 173,201 $ 174,191 Liquidity 1 $ 104,303 $ 123,208 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,691 $ 26,790 Free cash flow * $ (1,346 ) $ (5,257 )

____________________ (1) Cash plus availability on revolving credit facilities.

Share repurchase

There were no repurchases during the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The Company has $25 million remaining of the original $30 million authorization for share repurchases.

Outlook

The Company today provided the following financial outlook for the fiscal third quarter ending on December 30, 2023 and the full year ending March 30, 2024:

Current Outlook Current Outlook Prior Outlook Third Quarter Ending

December 30, 2023 Fiscal Year Ending

March 30, 2024 Fiscal Year Ending

March 30, 2024 Consolidated net sales $220 - $225 million $870 - $885 million $875 - $890 million Comparable store sales^ decline Mid to low teens High teens High teens Net loss per diluted share (1) ($0.13) - ($0.09) ($0.82) to ($0.70) ($0.10) to $0.00 Adjusted net loss per diluted share* ($0.08) - ($0.04) ($0.24) to ($0.13) $0.05 to $0.15 Assumed dilutive shares 49 million 49 million 50 million Capital expenditures $45 to $50 million $45 to $50 million Effective tax rate (2) (50%) to (145%) 0% to (4%) 300% to 115%

(1) Prior outlook for the fiscal year ending March 30, 2024 did not contemplate the $23.4 million, or $0.48 per share, non-cash goodwill impairment charge for the TCS reporting unit recorded in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. (2) Effective tax rate for fiscal year ending March 30, 2024 assumes approximately $2.8 million of discrete income tax expense expected to primarily be recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 related to the expiration of certain stock options granted in connection with our initial public offering in 2013.

The Company plans to open four new small format stores in the remainder of fiscal 2023 and four new stores in fiscal 2024. The four new stores for the remainder of fiscal 2023 are as follows:

Estimated Opening Woodland Hills, CA Opened October 21, 2023 Princeton, NJ Fall 2023 Gaithersburg, MD Winter 2023 Huntington, NY Spring 2024

References

* See Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures table.

+ Custom Spaces includes metal-based and wood-based custom space products and in-home installation services.

^ Comparable store sales includes all net sales from our TCS segment, except for sales from stores open less than sixteen months, stores that have been closed permanently, stores that have been closed temporarily for more than seven days and Closet Works sales to third parties.

The Container Store Group, Inc. Consolidated statements of operations Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Net sales $ 219,731 $ 272,672 $ 426,843 $ 535,306 Cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) 93,064 118,242 185,627 230,788 Gross profit 126,667 154,430 241,216 304,518 Selling, general, and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization) 109,270 118,655 220,650 240,564 Impairment charges 23,447 - 23,447 - Stock-based compensation 615 536 1,089 1,737 Pre-opening costs 549 583 734 619 Depreciation and amortization 10,383 9,549 20,895 18,555 Other expenses 7 - 2,460 - Loss on disposal of assets 220 80 221 81 (Loss) income from operations (17,824 ) 25,027 (28,280 ) 42,962 Interest expense, net 5,238 3,783 10,205 7,006 (Loss) income before taxes (23,062 ) 21,244 (38,485 ) 35,956 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 591 5,497 (2,995 ) 9,730 Net (loss) income $ (23,653 ) $ 15,747 $ (35,490 ) $ 26,226 Net (loss) income per common share - basic $ (0.48 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.72 ) $ 0.53 Net (loss) income per common share - diluted $ (0.48 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.72 ) $ 0.52 Weighted-average common shares - basic 49,461,590 50,000,945 49,357,218 49,860,252 Weighted-average common shares - diluted 49,461,590 50,350,549 49,357,218 50,324,456

The Container Store Group, Inc. Consolidated balance sheets (In thousands) September 30,

2023 April 1,

2023 October 1,

2022 Assets (unaudited) (unaudited) Current assets: Cash $ 10,195 $ 6,958 $ 19,814 Accounts receivable, net 24,857 25,870 28,624 Inventory 173,438 170,637 190,142 Prepaid expenses 12,986 14,989 17,474 Income taxes receivable 1,091 858 1,309 Other current assets 9,189 10,914 9,639 Total current assets 231,756 230,226 267,002 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 158,740 158,702 147,302 Noncurrent operating lease right-of-use assets 355,863 347,959 356,605 Goodwill - 23,447 221,159 Trade names 219,558 221,278 218,882 Deferred financing costs, net 123 150 176 Noncurrent deferred tax assets, net 432 568 471 Other assets 3,037 2,844 2,062 Total noncurrent assets 737,753 754,948 946,657 Total assets $ 969,509 $ 985,174 $ 1,213,659

The Container Store Group, Inc. Consolidated balance sheets (continued) (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 30,

2023 April 1,

2023 October 1,

2022 Liabilities and shareholders' equity (unaudited) (unaudited) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 65,275 $ 52,637 $ 79,892 Accrued liabilities 71,362 74,673 79,447 Current borrowings on revolving lines of credit 2,820 2,423 13,660 Current portion of long-term debt 2,060 2,063 2,066 Current operating lease liabilities 61,533 57,201 56,204 Income taxes payable 912 1,318 218 Total current liabilities 203,962 190,315 231,487 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 168,321 163,385 158,465 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 323,230 314,100 322,830 Noncurrent deferred tax liabilities, net 43,790 49,338 49,804 Other long-term liabilities 5,793 5,851 6,393 Total noncurrent liabilities 541,134 532,674 537,492 Total liabilities 745,096 722,989 768,979 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 49,591,111 shares issued at September 30, 2023; 49,181,562 shares issued at April 1, 2023; 50,104,829 shares issued at October 1, 2022 496 492 501 Additional paid-in capital 873,149 872,204 875,550 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35,740 ) (32,509 ) (38,451 ) Retained deficit (613,492 ) (578,002 ) (392,920 ) Total shareholders' equity 224,413 262,185 444,680 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 969,509 $ 985,174 $ 1,213,659

The Container Store Group, Inc. Consolidated statements of cash flows Twenty-Six Weeks Ended (In thousands) (unaudited) September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (35,490 ) $ 26,226 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,895 18,555 Stock-based compensation 1,089 1,737 Impairment charges 23,447 - Loss on disposal of assets 221 81 Deferred tax (benefit) expense (4,603 ) 396 Non-cash interest 942 942 Other 176 492 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (25 ) (2,655 ) Inventory (3,827 ) (935 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,539 (5,685 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 10,776 (6,713 ) Net change in lease assets and liabilities 5,574 102 Income taxes (684 ) (5,600 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (339 ) (153 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,691 26,790 Investing activities Additions to property and equipment (22,037 ) (32,047 ) Investments in non-qualified plan trust (177 ) (879 ) Proceeds from non-qualified plan trust redemptions 472 467 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1 34 Net cash used in investing activities (21,741 ) (32,425 ) Financing activities Borrowings on revolving lines of credit 27,177 44,104 Payments on revolving lines of credit (26,649 ) (30,855 ) Borrowings on long-term debt 20,000 15,000 Payments on long-term debt (16,032 ) (16,053 ) Payment of taxes with shares withheld upon restricted stock vesting (140 ) (712 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options - 340 Net cash provided by financing activities 4,356 11,824 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (69 ) (627 ) Net increase in cash 3,237 5,562 Cash at beginning of fiscal period 6,958 14,252 Cash at end of fiscal period $ 10,195 $ 19,814

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per common share - diluted, Adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in a table accompanying this release. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as alternatives to net (loss) income as a measure of financial performance or cash flows from operations as a measure of liquidity, or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP and they should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP measures are key metrics used by management, the Company's board of directors, and Leonard Green and Partners, L.P., to assess its financial performance.

The Company presents adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per common share - diluted, and Adjusted EBITDA because it believes they assist investors in comparing the Company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the Company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance and because the Company believes it is useful for investors to see the measures that management uses to evaluate the Company. These non-GAAP measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the Company's industry. In evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future the Company will incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of these non-GAAP measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. Management compensates for these limitations by relying on our GAAP results in addition to using non-GAAP measures supplementally. These non-GAAP measures are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to different methods of calculation.

The Company defines adjusted net income (loss) as net (loss) income before restructuring charges, severance charges, acquisition-related costs, impairment charges related to intangible assets, loss on extinguishment of debt, certain losses (gains) on disposal of assets, legal settlements and the tax impact of these adjustments and other unusual or infrequent tax items. We define adjusted net income (loss) per common share - diluted as adjusted net income (loss) divided by the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. We use adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per common share - diluted to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. We present adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per common share - diluted because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance and because we believe it is useful for investors to see the measures that management uses to evaluate the Company.

The Company defines EBITDA as net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated in accordance with the Company's credit facilities and is one of the components for performance evaluation under its executive compensation programs. Adjusted EBITDA reflects further adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items, including certain non-cash and other items that the Company does not consider in its evaluation of ongoing operating performance from period to period. The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA in connection with covenant compliance and executive performance evaluations, and to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, to make budgeting decisions and to compare its performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. The Company believes it is useful for investors to see the measures that management uses to evaluate the Company, its executives and its covenant compliance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the Company's industry.

The Company presents free cash flow, which the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities in a period minus payments for property and equipment made in that period, because it believes it is a useful indicator of the Company's overall liquidity, as the amount of free cash flow generated in any period is representative of cash that is available for debt repayment, investment, and other discretionary and non-discretionary cash uses. Accordingly, we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our liquidity in the same manner as management. Our definition of free cash flow is limited in that it does not solely represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other contractual obligations. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as a measure that provides supplemental information to our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. Although other companies report their free cash flow, numerous methods may exist for calculating a company's free cash flow. As a result, the method used by our management to calculate our free cash flow may differ from the methods used by other companies to calculate their free cash flow.

Additionally, this press release refers to the change in Elfa third-party net sales after the conversion of Elfa's net sales from Swedish krona to U.S. dollars using the prior year's conversion rate, which is a financial measure not calculated in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes the disclosure of the change in Elfa third-party net sales without the effects of currency exchange rate fluctuations helps investors understand the Company's underlying performance.

The Container Store Group, Inc. Supplemental Information - Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted net income (loss) per common share - diluted with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures of GAAP net (loss) income and GAAP net (loss) income per common share - diluted.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended Q3 2023 Outlook FY 2023 Outlook September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Low High Low High Numerator: Net (loss) income $ (23,653 ) $ 15,747 $ (35,490 ) $ 26,226 $ (6,500 ) $ (4,200 ) $ (40,200 ) $ (34,500 ) Impairment charges (a) 23,447 - 23,447 - - - 23,447 23,447 Severance charges (b) 9 - 2,462 - - - 2,462 2,462 Acquisition-related costs (c) - 63 - 63 - - - - Legal settlement (d) - (2,600 ) - (2,600 ) - - - - Taxes (e) 562 604 (187 ) 604 2,500 2,400 2,313 2,213 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 365 $ 13,814 $ (9,768 ) $ 24,293 $ (4,000 ) $ (1,800 ) $ (11,978 ) $ (6,378 ) Denominator: Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 49,461,590 50,000,945 49,357,218 49,860,252 49,000,000 49,000,000 49,000,000 49,000,000 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 49,624,482 50,350,549 49,357,218 50,324,456 49,000,000 49,000,000 49,000,000 49,000,000 Net (loss) income per common share - basic $ (0.48 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.72 ) $ 0.53 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.70 ) Net (loss) income per common share - diluted $ (0.48 ) $ 0.31 $ (0.72 ) $ 0.52 $ (0.13 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.82 ) $ (0.70 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per common share - basic $ 0.01 $ 0.28 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.49 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.13 ) Adjusted net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.27 $ (0.20 ) $ 0.48 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.24 ) $ (0.13 )

____________________ (a) Non-cash goodwill impairment charge incurred in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance. (b) Severance charges associated with the elimination of certain positions recorded in other expenses in the first and second quarters of fiscal 2023, which we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance. (c) Includes legal costs incurred in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 associated with the acquisition of Closet Works, all of which are recorded as selling, general and administrative expenses, which we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance. (d) The Company received a legal settlement, net of legal fees, in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, which we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance. The amount is recorded as selling, general and administrative expenses. (e) Tax impact of adjustments to net (loss) income that are considered to be unusual or infrequent tax items. For fiscal 2023, includes approximately $2.8 million of discrete income tax expense expected to be primarily recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 related to the expiration of certain stock options granted in connection with our initial public offering in 2013, all of which we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance.

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted EBITDA with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of GAAP net (loss) income.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Net (loss) income $ (23,653 ) $ 15,747 $ (35,490 ) $ 26,226 Depreciation and amortization 10,383 9,549 20,895 18,555 Interest expense, net 5,238 3,783 10,205 7,006 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 591 5,497 (2,995 ) 9,730 EBITDA $ (7,441 ) $ 34,576 $ (7,385 ) $ 61,517 Pre-opening costs (a) 549 583 734 619 Non-cash lease expense (b) (155 ) 137 (329 ) 171 Impairment charges (c) 23,447 - 23,447 - Stock-based compensation (d) 615 536 1,089 1,737 Foreign exchange losses (gains) (e) 2 16 (73 ) (8 ) Severance charges (f) 9 - 2,462 - Acquisition-related costs (g) - 63 - 63 Adjusted EBITDA $ 17,026 $ 35,911 $ 19,945 $ 64,099

____________________ (a) Non-capital expenditures associated with opening new stores and relocating stores, including marketing expenses, travel and relocation costs, and training costs. We adjust for these costs to facilitate comparisons of our performance from period to period. (b) Reflects the extent to which our annual GAAP operating lease expense has been above or below our cash operating lease payments. The amount varies depending on the average age of our lease portfolio (weighted for size), as our GAAP operating lease expense on younger leases typically exceeds our cash operating lease payments, while our GAAP operating lease expense on older leases is typically less than our cash operating lease payments. (c) Non-cash goodwill impairment charge incurred in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, which we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance. (d) Non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation programs, which vary from period to period depending on volume and vesting timing of awards. We adjust for these charges to facilitate comparisons from period to period. (e) Realized foreign exchange transactional gains/losses our management does not consider in our evaluation of our ongoing performance. (f) Severance charges associated with the elimination of certain positions recorded in other expenses in the first and second quarters of fiscal 2023, which we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance. (g) Includes legal costs incurred in the second quarter of fiscal 2022 associated with the acquisition of Closet Works, all of which are recorded as selling, general and administrative expenses, which we do not consider in our evaluation of ongoing performance.

The table below reconciles the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure of net cash provided by operating activities.

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended September 30,

2023 October 1,

2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,691 $ 26,790 Less: Additions to property and equipment (22,037 ) (32,047 ) Free cash flow $ (1,346 ) $ (5,257 )

