NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General American Investors Company, Inc., a closed-end investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (GAM), reported net assets applicable to the Company's common stock as of September 30, 2023 of $1,163,954,850 as compared with net assets applicable to its common stock of $1,041,159,645 at December 31, 2022. The value at September 30, 2023 reflects an increase in net assets resulting from operations for the nine-month period of $141,419,172, a reduction of $18,623,967 representing the cost of repurchasing 456,016 shares of the Company's common stock.

Net asset value per share of common stock at September 30, 2023 was $49.48, as compared with $43.42 per share at December 31, 2022.

The third quarter report indicates that as of and for the nine months ended:

9/30/2023 9/30/2022 Net Assets Applicable to Common Stock $1,163,954,850 $967,087,331 Per Common Share $49.48* $40.43 Net Investment Income $8,562,530 $4,117,537 Per Common Share $0.36 $0.16 Net Gain (Loss) on Investments $141,340,621 ($281,315,175) Per Common Share $6.06 ($11.47) Dividends and Distributions to Preferred Stockholders $8,483,979 $8,483,979 Per Common Share $0.36 $0.35 Dividends and Distributions to Common Stockholders $0.00 $12,183,010 Per Common Share $0.00 $0.50 Common Shares Outstanding 23,523,006 23,921,324

* After dividends and distributions of $1.00 per share paid to common stockholders in December 2022.

For more current information concerning the Company's net asset value per common share and market price, please visit the Company's website at: www.generalamericaninvestors.com.

Contacts

Eugene S. Stark, Vice-President Administration

(212) 916-8447