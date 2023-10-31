CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today reported results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and has posted a Q3 2023 Management Presentation to its website as referenced below.
Third Quarter 2023 Results
All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.
Quarter Ended September 30,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
0.45
$
0.86
$
(0.41
)
(47.7
%)
Funds from Operations (FFO) per share
$
0.96
$
0.90
$
0.06
6.7
%
Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share
$
0.96
$
0.92
$
0.04
4.3
%
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
Earnings Per Share (EPS)
$
1.38
$
1.63
$
(0.25
)
(15.3
%)
Funds from Operations (FFO) per share
$
2.74
$
2.56
$
0.18
7.0
%
Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share
$
2.78
$
2.58
$
0.20
7.8
%
Recent Highlights
- Same store revenue increased 4.1% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 and was negatively impacted by weaker than expected revenue performance in San Francisco and Seattle as well as the non-cash write-off of approximately $1.5 million in straight-line receivables due to the recent bankruptcy of Rite Aid. The Company revised its 2023 annual same store revenue growth guidance to 5.5% as further described in this release and in the Management Presentation referenced below.
- Bad debt before the application of governmental rental assistance has improved substantially for the nine months ended September 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022, albeit slightly less than our prior expectations due to the timing associated with current eviction proceedings. See page 13 for additional details.
- Same store expense growth for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was 3.1%. The Company also reaffirmed its full year 2023 same store expense growth at 4.25%.
- During the third quarter of 2023, the Company acquired two suburban Atlanta apartment properties, consisting of 634 apartment units, for an aggregate acquisition price of approximately $179.7 million and sold a 166-unit apartment property in Seattle for approximately $60.1 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company sold three operating properties for a total of approximately $184.6 million.
- The Company recently published its tenth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report highlighting Equity Residential's goals and accomplishments.
"Our East Coast portfolio performed very well in the quarter. Strong demand combined with low supply in Boston and New York and rapid absorption of supply in Washington, D.C. position these markets favorably going forward. While the East Coast outperformed our expectations, the San Francisco and Seattle markets underperformed due to lower recent job growth in our target affluent renter demographic and, together with the Rite Aid bankruptcy, led us to adjust guidance," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO. "We are pleased with our progress in reducing our COVID era delinquency but the legal process is lengthy and uneven and we will likely end the year with modestly more delinquency than our previous goal. As we think about 2024 operating performance, continued demand from our well-employed renter demographic and limited new supply in most of our markets should lead to another year of solid same store revenue growth."
Full Year 2023 Guidance
The Company has revised its guidance for its full year 2023 same store operating performance, EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:
Revised
Previous
Change at Midpoint
Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential):
Physical Occupancy
95.9%
96.0%
(0.1%)
Revenue change
5.5%
5.5% to 6.25%
(0.375%)
Expense change
4.25%
4.0% to 4.5%
0.00%
Net Operating Income (NOI) change
6.2%
6.3% to 7.0%
(0.45%)
EPS
$2.20 to $2.22
$1.95 to $2.01
$0.23
FFO per share
$3.74 to $3.76
$3.72 to $3.78
$0.00
Normalized FFO per share
$3.77 to $3.79
$3.77 to $3.83
($0.02)
The change in the full year 2023 EPS guidance range is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains, partially offset by lower expected Residential and Non-Residential same store NOI and higher expected depreciation expense.
The change in the full year 2023 Normalized FFO per share guidance range is due primarily to lower expected Residential and Non-Residential same store NOI.
The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 29 through 34 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 7, 31 and 32 of this release.
Results Per Share
The changes in EPS for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022 are due primarily to lower property sale gains in the current periods, the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.
The per share changes in FFO for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022 are due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.
The per share changes in Normalized FFO are due primarily to:
Positive/(Negative) Impact
Third Quarter 2023 vs.
September YTD 2023 vs.
Residential same store NOI
$
0.06
$
0.22
Non-Residential same store NOI (1)
(0.01
)
-
Lease-Up NOI
-
0.02
2023 and 2022 transaction activity impact on NOI, net
-
(0.02
)
Interest expense, net
-
0.03
Corporate overhead (2)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
Other items (3)
-
(0.03
)
Net
$
0.04
$
0.20
|(1)
During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash write-off of approximately $1.5 million in straight-line receivables due to the recent bankruptcy of Rite Aid.
|(2)
Corporate overhead includes property management and general and administrative expenses.
|(3)
Primarily represents the negative impact from property damage associated with the California rain storms that occurred earlier this year.
Same Store Results
The following table shows the total same store results for the periods presented.
Third Quarter 2023 vs.
Third Quarter 2023 vs.
September YTD 2023 vs.
Apartment Units
77,698
78,368
76,789
Physical Occupancy
96.0% vs. 96.4%
96.0% vs. 95.9%
95.9% vs. 96.5%
Revenues
4.1%
0.7%
6.2%
Expenses
3.1%
1.9%
5.3%
NOI
4.6%
0.1%
6.6%
On page 11 of this release, the Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results with definitions that can be found on page 33 of this release. Non-Residential operations account for approximately 3.6% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis.
Third Quarter 2023 vs.
Third Quarter 2023 vs.
September YTD 2023 vs.
% Change
% Change
% Change
Same Store Residential Revenues-
Lease rates
5.0
%
1.3
%
7.1
%
Leasing Concessions
(0.4
%)
(0.1
%)
(0.1
%)
Vacancy gain (loss)
(0.5
%)
(0.2
%)
(0.7
%)
Bad Debt, Net (1)
(0.3
%)
0.0
%
(0.7
%)
Other (2)
0.6
%
0.0
%
0.7
%
Same Store Residential Revenues-
4.4
%
1.0
%
6.3
%
|(1)
Change in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts (including governmental rental assistance payments) collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. Comparable period changes in quarterly Bad Debt, Net will be volatile throughout 2023 primarily due to the timing of the current legal processes and governmental rental assistance received in 2022. See page 13 for more detail.
|(2)
Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.
See page 12 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.
Residential Same Store Operating Statistics
The following table includes select operating metrics for Residential Same Store Properties (for 76,789 same store apartment units):
October 2023 (1)
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Physical Occupancy
96.0%
96.0%
95.9%
Percentage of Residents Renewing by quarter/month
59.0%
54.0%
57.0%
New Lease Change (2)
(3.1%)
0.5%
2.3%
Renewal Rate Achieved
5.0%
5.5%
5.9%
Blended Rate
1.6%
3.1%
4.3%
|(1)
October 2023 results are preliminary as of October 27th.
|(2)
Excluding the impact of San Francisco and Seattle, New Lease Change would have been (0.3%), 2.1% and 3.6% for October 2023, Q3 2023 and Q2 2023, respectively, which is in line with the Company's expectations and consistent with normal seasonal patterns.
Investment Activity
The Company acquired two operating properties, both in suburban Atlanta, during the third quarter of 2023 - a recently completed 344-unit apartment property in Suwanee, which is currently in lease up, for approximately $98.0 million at a stabilized Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.4% and a 290-unit property in Decatur built in 2019, for approximately $81.7 million at an Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.1%. During the first nine months of 2023, the Company has acquired four operating properties, consisting of 1,183 apartment units, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $366.3 million at a weighted average Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.5%.
Also during the third quarter of 2023, the Company sold a 166-unit property in Seattle for approximately $60.1 million at a Disposition Yield of 5.4%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 7.5%. During the first nine months of 2023, the Company sold eight properties, consisting of 413 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $195.4 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.3%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 8.5%. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company sold three properties located in our West Coast markets (San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles), consisting of 499 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $184.6 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.8%.
Capital Markets Activity
In August 2023, the Company closed on secured loans totaling $550.0 million. The Company previously disclosed the rate lock on these loans in July 2023. After the effect of the Company's hedges, the economic rate on these ten-year loans is approximately 4.7%. The proceeds from these loans were used, along with funding from the Company's Commercial Paper Program, to paydown the $800.0 million secured debt pool that was due to mature in November 2023 and carried an interest rate of 4.21%. After this paydown, the Company has no significant debt maturities, other than commercial paper, which is supported by its revolving credit facility due 2027, until June 2025.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance
The Company has established guidance ranges for the fourth quarter of 2023 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:
Q4 2023
EPS
$0.82 to $0.84
FFO per share
$1.00 to $1.02
Normalized FFO per share
$0.99 to $1.01
The difference between the third quarter of 2023 actual EPS of $0.45 and the fourth quarter of 2023 EPS guidance midpoint of $0.83 is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains and the items described below.
The difference between the third quarter of 2023 actual FFO of $0.96 per share and the fourth quarter of 2023 FFO guidance midpoint of $1.01 per share is due primarily to the items described below.
The difference between the third quarter of 2023 actual Normalized FFO of $0.96 per share and the fourth quarter of 2023 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $1.00 per share is due primarily to:
Positive/(Negative)
Fourth Quarter 2023 vs.
Residential same store NOI
$
0.02
Non-Residential same store NOI
0.01
Corporate overhead
0.01
Net
$
0.04
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Residential's management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, including, without limitation, changes in general market conditions, including the rate of job growth and cost of labor and construction material, the level of new multifamily construction and development, government regulations and competition. These and other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.equityapartments.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Residential assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.
A live web cast of the Company's conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CT. In connection with the conference call, the Company is also providing a Management Presentation on its website. Please visit the Investor section of the Company's website at www.equityapartments.com for the webcast link.
Equity Residential
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Quarter Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
REVENUES
Rental income
$
2,146,464
$
2,035,477
$
724,067
$
695,099
EXPENSES
Property and maintenance
391,437
365,277
129,087
124,048
Real estate taxes and insurance
312,607
302,899
102,858
100,361
Property management
90,314
83,035
28,169
25,729
General and administrative
49,135
47,033
14,094
13,372
Depreciation
661,921
667,896
224,736
214,129
Total expenses
1,505,414
1,466,140
498,944
477,639
Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties
127,034
304,346
26,912
196,551
Operating income
768,084
873,683
252,035
414,011
Interest and other income
11,296
4,844
7,627
720
Other expenses
(20,517
)
(9,191
)
(4,958
)
(3,755
)
Interest:
Expense incurred, net
(200,882
)
(217,093
)
(68,891
)
(72,412
)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(7,023
)
(6,421
)
(3,027
)
(2,220
)
Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from
550,958
645,822
182,786
336,344
Income and other tax (expense) benefit
(892
)
(725
)
(258
)
(152
)
Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities
(3,847
)
(3,456
)
(1,242
)
(1,027
)
Net income
546,219
641,641
181,286
335,165
Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests:
Operating Partnership
(17,174
)
(21,024
)
(5,561
)
(10,997
)
Partially Owned Properties
(5,299
)
(2,726
)
(3,217
)
(1,143
)
Net income attributable to controlling interests
523,746
617,891
172,508
323,025
Preferred distributions
(2,318
)
(2,318
)
(773
)
(773
)
Net income available to Common Shares
$
521,428
$
615,573
$
171,735
$
322,252
Earnings per share - basic:
Net income available to Common Shares
$
1.38
$
1.64
$
0.45
$
0.86
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding
378,614
375,710
378,853
375,850
Earnings per share - diluted:
Net income available to Common Shares
$
1.38
$
1.63
$
0.45
$
0.86
Weighted average Common Shares outstanding
391,135
389,394
391,351
389,300
Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding
$
1.9875
$
1.875
$
0.6625
$
0.625
Equity Residential
Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations
(Amounts in thousands except per share and Unit data)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
Quarter Ended September 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Net income
$
546,219
$
641,641
$
181,286
$
335,165
Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - Partially
(5,299
)
(2,726
)
(3,217
)
(1,143
)
Preferred distributions
(2,318
)
(2,318
)
(773
)
(773
)
Net income available to Common Shares and Units
538,602
636,597
177,296
333,249
Adjustments:
Depreciation
661,921
667,896
224,736
214,129
Depreciation - Non-real estate additions
(3,291
)
(3,189
)
(1,032
)
(1,075
)
Depreciation - Partially Owned Properties
(1,599
)
(2,097
)
(544
)
(543
)
Depreciation - Unconsolidated Properties
1,921
1,897
695
657
Net (gain) loss on sales of unconsolidated entities - operating
-
(9
)
-
-
Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties
(127,034
)
(304,346
)
(26,912
)
(196,551
)
Noncontrolling Interests share of gain (loss) on sales
2,336
-
2,336
-
FFO available to Common Shares and Units
1,072,856
996,749
376,575
349,866
Adjustments (see note for additional detail):
Write-off of pursuit costs
2,739
3,296
746
781
Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains)
1,143
4,316
1,096
3,847
Non-operating asset (gains) losses
(4,735
)
(1,174
)
(5,766
)
156
Other miscellaneous items
14,831
1,832
3,488
2,017
Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
1,086,834
$
1,005,019
$
376,139
$
356,667
FFO
$
1,075,174
$
999,067
$
377,348
$
350,639
Preferred distributions
(2,318
)
(2,318
)
(773
)
(773
)
FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
1,072,856
$
996,749
$
376,575
$
349,866
FFO per share and Unit - basic
$
2.75
$
2.57
$
0.97
$
0.90
FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$
2.74
$
2.56
$
0.96
$
0.90
Normalized FFO
$
1,089,152
$
1,007,337
$
376,912
$
357,440
Preferred distributions
(2,318
)
(2,318
)
(773
)
(773
)
Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units
$
1,086,834
$
1,005,019
$
376,139
$
356,667
Normalized FFO per share and Unit - basic
$
2.79
$
2.59
$
0.96
$
0.92
Normalized FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$
2.78
$
2.58
$
0.96
$
0.92
Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - basic
389,991
387,603
390,087
387,745
Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - diluted
391,135
389,394
391,351
389,300
Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.
Equity Residential
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands except for share amounts)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
2023
2022
ASSETS
Land
$
5,593,425
$
5,580,878
Depreciable property
22,911,464
22,334,369
Projects under development
61,411
112,940
Land held for development
62,533
60,567
Investment in real estate
28,628,833
28,088,754
Accumulated depreciation
(9,634,013
)
(9,027,850
)
Investment in real estate, net
18,994,820
19,060,904
Investments in unconsolidated entities1
313,225
279,024
Cash and cash equivalents
39,250
53,869
Restricted deposits
87,477
83,303
Right-of-use assets
460,489
462,956
Other assets
213,714
278,206
Total assets
$
20,108,975
$
20,218,262
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Liabilities:
Mortgage notes payable, net
$
1,634,726
$
1,953,438
Notes, net
5,346,895
5,342,329
Line of credit and commercial paper
497,636
129,955
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
164,975
96,028
Accrued interest payable
47,519
66,310
Lease liabilities
312,781
308,748
Other liabilities
231,652
306,941
Security deposits
69,498
68,940
Distributions payable
259,624
244,621
Total liabilities
8,565,306
8,517,310
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - Operating Partnership
277,782
318,273
Equity:
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;
37,280
37,280
Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;
3,797
3,784
Paid in capital
9,589,057
9,476,085
Retained earnings
1,426,632
1,658,837
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
5,099
(2,547
)
Total shareholders' equity
11,061,865
11,173,439
Noncontrolling Interests:
Operating Partnership
205,845
209,961
Partially Owned Properties
(1,823
)
(721
)
Total Noncontrolling Interests
204,022
209,240
Total equity
11,265,887
11,382,679
Total liabilities and equity
$
20,108,975
$
20,218,262
1 Includes $250.9 million and $218.0 million in unconsolidated development projects as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail on unconsolidated projects.
Equity Residential
% of
Stabilized
Average
Apartment
Budgeted
Rental
Markets/Metro Areas
Properties
Units
NOI
Rate
Established Markets:
Los Angeles
59
15,012
17.6
%
$
2,911
Orange County
13
4,028
5.2
%
2,826
San Diego
12
2,878
4.0
%
3,063
Subtotal - Southern California
84
21,918
26.8
%
2,915
San Francisco
44
11,790
15.8
%
3,304
Washington, D.C.
48
15,028
15.6
%
2,647
New York
34
8,536
13.9
%
4,531
Boston
27
7,170
11.4
%
3,525
Seattle
45
9,363
10.7
%
2,571
Subtotal - Established Markets
282
73,805
94.2
%
3,126
Expansion Markets:
Denver
9
2,785
2.8
%
2,409
Atlanta
7
2,111
1.9
%
2,160
Dallas/Ft. Worth
4
1,241
0.7
%
1,897
Austin
3
741
0.4
%
1,855
Subtotal - Expansion Markets
23
6,878
5.8
%
2,182
Total
305
80,683
100.0
%
$
3,046
Properties
Apartment Units
Wholly Owned Properties
291
77,623
Partially Owned Properties - Consolidated
14
3,060
305
80,683
Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.
Equity Residential
Portfolio Rollforward Q3 2023
($ in thousands)
Properties
Apartment
Purchase
Acquisition
6/30/2023
304
80,212
Acquisitions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
1
290
$
81,734
5.1
%
Consolidated Rental Properties - Not Stabilized (1)
1
344
$
98,000
5.4
%
Sales Price
Disposition
Dispositions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
(1
)
(166
)
$
(60,100
)
(5.4
%)
Configuration Changes
-
3
9/30/2023
305
80,683
Portfolio Rollforward 2023
($ in thousands)
Properties
Apartment
Purchase
Acquisition
12/31/2022
308
79,597
Acquisitions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
2
577
$
189,734
5.1
%
Consolidated Rental Properties - Not Stabilized (1)
2
606
$
176,600
5.9
%
Sales Price
Disposition
Dispositions:
Consolidated Rental Properties
(8
)
(413
)
$
(195,400
)
(5.3
%)
Completed Developments - Consolidated
1
312
Configuration Changes
-
4
9/30/2023
305
80,683
|(1)
The Company acquired two properties in the Atlanta market during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, including a property in the third quarter of 2023, that are in lease-up and are expected to stabilize in their second year of ownership at the weighted average Acquisition Cap Rates listed above.
Equity Residential
Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,698 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
Third Quarter 2023
Third Quarter 2022
Residential
%
Non-
%
Total
%
Residential
Non-
Total
Revenues
$
681,279
(1)
4.4%
$
22,811
(2)
(5.4%)
$
704,090
4.1%
Revenues
$
652,278
$
24,109
$
676,387
Expenses
$
216,943
3.1%
$
6,531
5.0%
$
223,474
3.1%
Expenses
$
210,513
$
6,222
$
216,735
NOI
$
464,336
5.1%
$
16,280
(9.0%)
$
480,616
4.6%
NOI
$
441,765
$
17,887
$
459,652
Average Rental Rate
$
3,048
5.0%
Average Rental Rate
$
2,904
Physical Occupancy
96.0
%
(0.4%)
Physical Occupancy
96.4
%
Turnover
13.8
%
(0.2%)
Turnover
14.0
%
Third Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2023
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 78,368 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
Third Quarter 2023
Second Quarter 2023
Residential
%
Non-
%
Total
%
Residential
Non-
Total
Revenues
$
689,144
(1)
1.0%
$
23,976
(2)
(9.3%)
$
713,120
0.7%
Revenues
$
682,035
$
26,440
$
708,475
Expenses
$
219,491
2.1%
$
6,907
(6.2%)
$
226,398
1.9%
Expenses
$
214,894
$
7,365
$
222,259
NOI
$
469,653
0.5%
$
17,069
(10.5%)
$
486,722
0.1%
NOI
$
467,141
$
19,075
$
486,216
Average Rental Rate
$
3,057
1.0%
Average Rental Rate
$
3,027
Physical Occupancy
96.0
%
0.1%
Physical Occupancy
95.9
%
Turnover
13.8
%
2.2%
Turnover
11.6
%
September YTD 2023 vs. September YTD 2022
Same Store Results/Statistics Including 76,789 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate)
September YTD 2023
September YTD 2022
Residential
%
Non-
%
Total
%
Residential
Non-
Total
Revenues
$
1,997,058
(1)
6.3%
$
72,798
(2)
2.8%
$
2,069,856
6.2%
Revenues
$
1,878,918
$
70,830
$
1,949,748
Expenses
$
644,494
5.2%
$
20,113
9.4%
$
664,607
5.3%
Expenses
$
612,892
$
18,389
$
631,281
NOI
$
1,352,564
6.8%
$
52,685
0.5%
$
1,405,249
6.6%
NOI
$
1,266,026
$
52,441
$
1,318,467
Average Rental Rate
$
3,015
7.0%
Average Rental Rate
$
2,819
Physical Occupancy
95.9
%
(0.6%)
Physical Occupancy
96.5
%
Turnover
34.3
%
0.2%
Turnover
34.1
%
|(1)
See page 12 for Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.
|(2)
Includes the negative impact from the non-cash write-off of approximately $1.5 million in straight-line receivables during the third quarter of 2023 due to the recent bankruptcy of Rite Aid.
Equity Residential
Same Store Residential Revenues - GAAP to Cash Basis (1)
($ in thousands)
Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022
Third Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2023
Sept. YTD 2023 vs. Sept YTD 2022
77,698 Same Store Apartment Units
78,368 Same Store Apartment Units
76,789 Same Store Apartment Units
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Sept. YTD 2023
Sept. YTD 2022
Same Store Residential Revenues (GAAP Basis)
$
681,279
$
652,278
$
689,144
$
682,035
$
1,997,058
$
1,878,918
Leasing Concessions amortized
3,743
1,633
4,106
3,233
8,378
7,245
Leasing Concessions granted (2)
(5,190
)
(641
)
(5,433
)
(4,069
)
(12,821
)
(3,443
)
Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing
$
679,832
$
653,270
$
687,817
$
681,199
$
1,992,615
$
1,882,720
% change - GAAP revenue
4.4
%
1.0
%
6.3
%
% change - cash revenue
4.1
%
1.0
%
5.8
%
|(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail.
|(2)
Concession usage is primarily concentrated in San Francisco and Seattle and is expected to continue through the remainder of 2023.
Same Store Net Operating Income By Quarter
Including 76,789 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Same store revenues
$
697,066
$
692,267
$
680,523
$
674,851
$
669,971
Same store expenses
221,035
217,113
226,459
210,495
214,192
Same store NOI
$
476,031
$
475,154
$
454,064
$
464,356
$
455,779
Equity Residential
Same Store Resident/Tenant Accounts Receivable Balances
Including 76,789 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Residential
Non-Residential
Balance Sheet (Other assets):
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Resident/tenant accounts receivable balances
$
24,846
$
26,626
$
2,714
$
2,389
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(19,574
)
(22,335
)
(1,703
)
(1,383
)
Net receivable balances
$
5,272
$
4,291
$
1,011
$
1,006
Straight-line receivable balances
$
7,458
(1)
$
6,012
$
11,800
(2)
$
13,546
|(1)
Total same store Residential Leasing Concessions granted in the third quarter of 2023 were approximately $5.1 million. The straight-line receivable balance of $7.5 million reflects Residential Leasing Concessions that the Company expects will be primarily recognized as a reduction of rental revenues in the remainder of 2023 and the first three quarters of 2024.
|(2)
During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash write-off of approximately $1.5 million in straight-line receivables due to the recent bankruptcy of Rite Aid.
Same Store Residential Bad Debt
Including 76,789 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Income Statement (Rental income):
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2022
September
September
Bad debts before governmental rental assistance
$
8,993
$
9,506
$
13,456
$
30,378
$
45,875
Governmental rental assistance received
(406
)
(660
)
(7,000
)
(2,245
)
(30,882
)
Bad Debt, Net
$
8,587
$
8,846
$
6,456
$
28,133
$
14,993
Bad Debt, Net as a % of Same Store Residential Revenues
1.3
%
1.3
%
1.0
%
1.4
%
0.8
%
Equity Residential
Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
Q3 2023
Q3 2023
Q3 2023
Q3 2023
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,415
17.9
%
$
2,896
95.7
%
12.1
%
3.8
%
(1)
7.8
%
2.2
%
5.2
%
(1.2
%)
1.5
%
Orange County
4,028
5.5
%
2,826
96.7
%
10.9
%
5.7
%
7.7
%
5.1
%
6.1
%
(0.4
%)
0.2
%
San Diego
2,878
4.2
%
3,063
95.3
%
12.5
%
5.8
%
3.1
%
6.7
%
7.3
%
(1.4
%)
1.3
%
Subtotal - Southern California
21,321
27.6
%
2,905
95.9
%
12.0
%
4.5
%
7.2
%
3.4
%
5.6
%
(1.0
%)
1.3
%
Washington, D.C.
14,716
16.5
%
2,643
96.8
%
14.4
%
5.7
%
(1.7
%)
9.6
%
5.8
%
(0.1
%)
0.2
%
San Francisco
11,368
16.3
%
3,308
95.5
%
13.2
%
2.7
%
(1)
2.3
%
2.8
%
3.0
%
(0.4
%)
(0.1
%)
New York
8,536
14.1
%
4,531
96.5
%
12.7
%
6.7
%
3.6
%
9.1
%
7.1
%
(0.4
%)
(2.1
%)
Seattle
9,362
10.4
%
2,571
95.2
%
14.4
%
0.2
%
6.4
%
(2.3
%)
0.5
%
(0.2
%)
(1.5
%)
Boston
6,700
10.3
%
3,452
96.0
%
16.1
%
5.8
%
(0.4
%)
8.5
%
5.8
%
0.1
%
(1.6
%)
Denver
2,498
2.6
%
2,416
96.5
%
18.5
%
3.4
%
4.5
%
2.9
%
3.3
%
0.1
%
(1.6
%)
Other Expansion Markets
3,197
2.2
%
1,994
94.6
%
18.0
%
6.7
%
(0.3
%)
12.7
%
7.5
%
(1.0
%)
1.1
%
Total
77,698
100.0
%
$
3,048
96.0
%
13.8
%
4.4
%
3.1
%
5.1
%
5.0
%
(0.4
%)
(0.2
%)
|(1)
Excluding Bad Debt, Net, which includes the positive impact of governmental rental assistance in the third quarter of 2022, same store revenue growth would have been 4.6% and 3.5% for Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively.
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.4% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Equity Residential
Third Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2023
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
Q3 2023
Q3 2023
Q3 2023
Q3 2023
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,415
17.7
%
$
2,896
95.7
%
12.1
%
2.0
%
2.9
%
1.6
%
1.2
%
0.7
%
0.9
%
Orange County
4,028
5.5
%
2,826
96.7
%
10.9
%
2.2
%
1.8
%
2.3
%
1.4
%
0.8
%
0.5
%
San Diego
2,878
4.1
%
3,063
95.3
%
12.5
%
1.7
%
1.0
%
1.9
%
2.2
%
(0.5
%)
2.6
%
Subtotal - Southern California
21,321
27.3
%
2,905
95.9
%
12.0
%
2.0
%
2.5
%
1.8
%
1.4
%
0.6
%
1.1
%
Washington, D.C.
14,716
16.4
%
2,643
96.8
%
14.4
%
2.1
%
2.5
%
1.9
%
2.2
%
0.0
%
3.8
%
San Francisco
11,568
16.2
%
3,303
95.5
%
13.2
%
0.5
%
2.7
%
(0.4
%)
0.6
%
0.0
%
2.3
%
New York
8,536
13.9
%
4,531
96.5
%
12.7
%
0.4
%
1.2
%
(0.1
%)
0.9
%
(0.6
%)
2.6
%
Seattle
9,362
10.3
%
2,571
95.2
%
14.4
%
(0.7
%)
3.8
%
(2.5
%)
(0.7
%)
0.1
%
0.0
%
Boston
7,170
11.1
%
3,525
96.1
%
16.0
%
0.9
%
1.5
%
0.7
%
1.4
%
(0.4
%)
4.4
%
Denver
2,498
2.6
%
2,416
96.5
%
18.5
%
0.2
%
7.8
%
(2.8
%)
(0.1
%)
0.3
%
1.3
%
Other Expansion Markets
3,197
2.2
%
1,994
94.6
%
18.0
%
0.0
%
(4.5
%)
3.6
%
0.2
%
(0.3
%)
3.4
%
Total
78,368
100.0
%
$
3,057
96.0
%
13.8
%
1.0
%
2.1
%
0.5
%
1.0
%
0.1
%
2.2
%
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.4% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Equity Residential
September YTD 2023 vs. September YTD 2022
Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market
Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year
Markets/Metro Areas
Apartment
Sept. YTD 23
Sept. YTD 23
Sept. YTD 23
Sept. YTD 23
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Average
Physical
Turnover
Los Angeles
14,415
17.9
%
$
2,844
95.4
%
33.3
%
3.2
%
(1)
9.0
%
0.7
%
4.8
%
(1.5
%)
5.0
%
Orange County
4,028
5.6
%
2,777
96.3
%
28.7
%
6.2
%
9.5
%
5.3
%
7.2
%
(0.8
%)
2.9
%
San Diego
2,706
3.9
%
2,965
95.5
%
31.1
%
6.8
%
6.4
%
6.9
%
8.3
%
(1.5
%)
1.8
%
Subtotal - Southern California
21,149
27.4
%
2,847
95.6
%
32.1
%
4.2
%
8.8
%
2.5
%
5.7
%
(1.4
%)
4.2
%
San Francisco
11,368
16.5
%
3,280
95.6
%
33.6
%
4.1
%
5.4
%
3.5
%
4.9
%
(0.7
%)
1.5
%
Washington, D.C.
14,400
16.1
%
2,581
96.7
%
32.3
%
6.2
%
2.0
%
8.4
%
6.3
%
(0.1
%)
(1.6
%)
New York
8,536
14.3
%
4,483
96.8
%
30.3
%
12.8
%
3.6
%
20.6
%
13.1
%
(0.2
%)
(4.6
%)
Seattle
9,362
10.9
%
2,581
95.1
%
39.8
%
4.2
%
4.2
%
4.2
%
4.3
%
(0.1
%)
(1.9
%)
Boston
6,700
10.2
%
3,400
96.0
%
35.3
%
7.9
%
3.4
%
9.8
%
8.1
%
(0.2
%)
(2.1
%)
Denver
2,498
2.7
%
2,406
96.3
%
46.7
%
5.6
%
9.4
%
4.1
%
5.5
%
(0.1
%)
(1.7
%)
Other Expansion Markets
2,776
1.9
%
1,989
94.6
%
44.6
%
5.4
%
10.7
%
1.2
%
6.9
%
(1.6
%)
1.9
%
Total
76,789
100.0
%
$
3,015
95.9
%
34.3
%
6.3
%
5.2
%
6.8
%
7.0
%
(0.6
%)
0.2
%
|(1)
Excluding Bad Debt, Net, which includes the positive impact of governmental rental assistance in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, same store revenue growth would have been 5.6%.
Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.4% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Equity Residential
Same Store Residential Net Effective Lease Pricing Statistics
For 76,789 Same Store Apartment Units
New Lease Change (1)
Renewal Rate Achieved (1)
Blended Rate (1)
Markets/Metro Areas
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Q3 2023
Q2 2023
Southern California
2.0
%
3.5
%
6.5
%
7.0
%
4.2
%
5.4
%
San Francisco
(3.8
%)
1.4
%
4.4
%
6.0
%
0.0
%
3.8
%
Washington, D.C.
4.3
%
4.8
%
6.7
%
6.5
%
5.5
%
5.7
%
New York
1.4
%
4.2
%
5.3
%
5.1
%
3.7
%
4.7
%
Seattle
(4.4
%)
(3.8
%)
2.5
%
4.5
%
(0.9
%)
0.4
%
Boston
3.7
%
4.4
%
6.1
%
6.1
%
5.0
%
5.3
%
Denver
0.1
%
0.9
%
5.3
%
5.0
%
2.4
%
2.6
%
Other Expansion Markets
(8.5
%)
(4.9
%)
3.4
%
4.5
%
(3.8
%)
(0.8
%)
Total
0.5
%
(2)
2.3
%
5.5
%
5.9
%
3.1
%
4.3
%
(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions. See page 3 for October 2023 preliminary data.
(2)
Excluding the impact of San Francisco and Seattle, New Lease Change would have been 2.1% for the third quarter of 2023.
Equity Residential
Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022
Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 77,698 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
$
%
% of
Real estate taxes
$
90,840
$
89,113
$
1,727
1.9
%
40.7
%
On-site payroll
44,288
41,613
2,675
6.4
%
19.8
%
Utilities
34,261
35,427
(1,166
)
(3.3
%)
15.3
%
Repairs and maintenance
31,093
29,239
1,854
6.3
%
13.9
%
Insurance
8,406
7,432
974
13.1
%
3.8
%
Leasing and advertising
2,713
2,991
(278
)
(9.3
%)
1.2
%
Other on-site operating expenses
11,873
10,920
953
8.7
%
5.3
%
Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)
$
223,474
$
216,735
$
6,739
3.1
%
100.0
%
September YTD 2023 vs. September YTD 2022
Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 76,789 Same Store Apartment Units
($ in thousands)
YTD 2023
YTD 2022
$
%
% of
Real estate taxes
$
270,055
$
264,117
$
5,938
2.2
%
40.6
%
On-site payroll
128,291
120,976
7,315
6.0
%
19.3
%
Utilities
103,709
100,418
3,291
3.3
%
15.6
%
Repairs and maintenance
91,709
81,926
9,783
11.9
%
13.8
%
Insurance
25,149
22,043
3,106
14.1
%
3.8
%
Leasing and advertising
7,652
7,874
(222
)
(2.8
%)
1.2
%
Other on-site operating expenses
38,042
33,927
4,115
12.1
%
5.7
%
Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)
$
664,607
$
631,281
$
33,326
5.3
%
100.0
%
|(1)
The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes were primarily driven by the following factors:
Real estate taxes - Increase due to modest escalation in rates and assessed values.
On-site payroll - Increase due primarily to fewer staffing vacancies compared to the same periods of 2022 and elevated employee benefit costs, partially offset by the impact of innovation initiatives.
Utilities - Quarter-over-quarter decrease primarily driven by lower commodity prices for gas and electric. Year-over-year increase primarily driven by higher commodity prices for gas earlier in the year and higher water, sewer and trash expense.
Repairs and maintenance - Quarter-over-quarter increase primarily driven by continued wage pressure, particularly due to higher minimum wage on contracted services. Year-over-year increase was also impacted by increased outsourcing due to higher internal staffing utilization to address issues from California rain storms that occurred earlier this year.
Insurance - Increase due to higher premiums on property insurance renewal due to challenging conditions in the insurance market.
Other on-site operating expenses - Increase primarily driven by higher property-related legal expenses.
|(2)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.
Equity Residential
Debt Summary as of September 30, 2023
($ in thousands)
Debt
% of Total
Weighted
Weighted
Secured
$
1,634,726
21.9
%
3.64
%
8.1
Unsecured
5,844,531
78.1
%
3.60
%
8.3
Total
$
7,479,257
100.0
%
3.61
%
8.3
Fixed Rate Debt:
Secured - Conventional
$
1,397,970
18.7
%
3.52
%
7.7
Unsecured - Public
5,346,895
71.5
%
3.52
%
9.1
Fixed Rate Debt
6,744,865
90.2
%
3.52
%
8.8
Floating Rate Debt:
Secured - Conventional
-
-
7.18
%
-
Secured - Tax Exempt
236,756
3.2
%
3.49
%
10.7
Unsecured - Revolving Credit Facility
-
-
-
4.1
Unsecured - Commercial Paper Program (2)
497,636
6.6
%
5.36
%
-
Floating Rate Debt
734,392
9.8
%
4.75
%
3.6
Total
$
7,479,257
100.0
%
3.61
%
8.3
|(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.
|(2)
At September 30, 2023, the weighted average maturity of commercial paper outstanding was 31 days. The weighted average amount outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was approximately $236.4 million.
Note: The Company capitalized interest of approximately $9.6 million and $4.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The Company capitalized interest of approximately $2.6 million and $1.9 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Equity Residential
Debt Maturity Schedule as of September 30, 2023
($ in thousands)
Year
Fixed
Floating
Total
% of Total
Weighted
Weighted
2023
$
-
$
502,805
(2)
$
502,805
6.7
%
N/A
5.61
%
2024
-
6,200
6,200
0.1
%
N/A
4.01
%
2025
450,000
8,100
458,100
6.1
%
3.38
%
3.38
%
2026
592,025
9,000
601,025
7.9
%
3.58
%
3.58
%
2027
400,000
9,800
409,800
5.4
%
3.25
%
3.26
%
2028
900,000
10,700
910,700
12.0
%
3.79
%
3.79
%
2029
888,120
11,500
899,620
11.9
%
3.30
%
3.31
%
2030
1,148,462
12,700
1,161,162
15.4
%
2.53
%
2.54
%
2031
528,500
39,800
568,300
7.5
%
1.94
%
2.08
%
2032
-
28,000
28,000
0.4
%
N/A
3.73
%
2033+
1,900,850
110,900
2,011,750
26.6
%
4.63
%
4.50
%
Subtotal
6,807,957
749,505
7,557,462
100.0
%
3.53
%
3.65
%
Deferred Financing Costs and Unamortized (Discount)
(63,092
)
(15,113
)
(78,205
)
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total
$
6,744,865
$
734,392
$
7,479,257
100.0
%
3.53
%
3.65
%
|(1)
See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.
|(2)
Includes $500.0 million in principal outstanding on the Company's Commercial Paper Program.
Equity Residential
Selected Unsecured Public Debt Covenants
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 60%)
26.9%
26.9%
Secured Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 40%)
6.7%
7.7%
Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to
6.08
6.21
Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt
502.3%
518.6%
Note: These selected covenants represent the most restrictive financial covenants relating to ERP Operating Limited Partnership's ("ERPOP") outstanding public debt securities. Equity Residential is the general partner of ERPOP.
Selected Credit Ratios
September 30,
June 30,
2023
2023
Total debt to Normalized EBITDAre
4.28x
4.30x
Net debt to Normalized EBITDAre
4.24x
4.27x
Unencumbered NOI as a % of total NOI
89.8%
88.5%
Note: See Normalized EBITDAre Reconciliations for detail.
Equity Residential
Capital Structure as of September 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands except for share/unit and per share amounts)
Secured Debt
$
1,634,726
21.9
%
Unsecured Debt
5,844,531
78.1
%
Total Debt
7,479,257
100.0
%
24.5
%
Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares)
379,723,838
97.0
%
Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units)
11,733,485
3.0
%
Total Shares and Units
391,457,323
100.0
%
Common Share Price at September 30, 2023
$
58.71
22,982,459
99.8
%
Perpetual Preferred Equity (see below)
37,280
0.2
%
Total Equity
23,019,739
100.0
%
75.5
%
Total Market Capitalization
$
30,498,996
100.0
%
Perpetual Preferred Equity as of September 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
Series
Call Date
Outstanding
Liquidation
Annual
Annual
Preferred Shares:
8.29% Series K
12/10/26
745,600
$
37,280
$
4.145
$
3,091
Equity Residential
Common Share and Unit
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding
Sept. YTD 2023
Sept. YTD 2022
Q3 2023
Q3 2022
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for Net Income Purposes:
Common Shares - basic
378,613,604
375,710,361
378,852,510
375,849,762
Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of:
- OP Units
11,377,365
11,892,922
11,234,877
11,895,558
- long-term compensation shares/units
1,144,517
1,784,035
1,263,254
1,554,258
- ATM forward sales
-
6,276
-
-
Total Common Shares and Units - diluted
391,135,486
389,393,594
391,350,641
389,299,578
Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for FFO and Normalized FFO Purposes:
Common Shares - basic
378,613,604
375,710,361
378,852,510
375,849,762
OP Units - basic
11,377,365
11,892,922
11,234,877
11,895,558
Total Common Shares and OP Units - basic
389,990,969
387,603,283
390,087,387
387,745,320
Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of:
- long-term compensation shares/units
1,144,517
1,784,035
1,263,254
1,554,258
- ATM forward sales
-
6,276
-
-
Total Common Shares and Units - diluted
391,135,486
389,393,594
391,350,641
389,299,578
Period Ending Amounts Outstanding:
Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares)
379,723,838
376,169,253
Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units)
11,733,485
12,844,608
Total Shares and Units
391,457,323
389,013,861
Equity Residential
Development and Lease-Up Projects as of September 30, 2023
(Amounts in thousands except for project and apartment unit amounts)
Estimated/Actual
Projects
Location
Ownership
No. of
Total
Total
Total
Percentage
Start
Initial
Completion
Stabilization
Percentage
CONSOLIDATED:
Projects Under Development:
Laguna Clara II
Santa Clara, CA
100%
225
$
152,621
$
61,411
$
-
39%
Q2 2022
Q4 2024
Q1 2025
Q4 2025
- / -
Projects Under Development - Consolidated
225
152,621
61,411
-
Projects Completed Not Stabilized: