Third Quarter 2023 Results

All per share results are reported as available to common shares/units on a diluted basis.

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.45 $ 0.86 $ (0.41 ) (47.7 %) Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 0.96 $ 0.90 $ 0.06 6.7 % Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share $ 0.96 $ 0.92 $ 0.04 4.3 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 1.38 $ 1.63 $ (0.25 ) (15.3 %) Funds from Operations (FFO) per share $ 2.74 $ 2.56 $ 0.18 7.0 % Normalized FFO (NFFO) per share $ 2.78 $ 2.58 $ 0.20 7.8 %

Recent Highlights

Same store revenue increased 4.1% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 and was negatively impacted by weaker than expected revenue performance in San Francisco and Seattle as well as the non-cash write-off of approximately $1.5 million in straight-line receivables due to the recent bankruptcy of Rite Aid. The Company revised its 2023 annual same store revenue growth guidance to 5.5% as further described in this release and in the Management Presentation referenced below.

Bad debt before the application of governmental rental assistance has improved substantially for the nine months ended September 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022, albeit slightly less than our prior expectations due to the timing associated with current eviction proceedings. See page 13 for additional details.

Same store expense growth for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 was 3.1%. The Company also reaffirmed its full year 2023 same store expense growth at 4.25%.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company acquired two suburban Atlanta apartment properties, consisting of 634 apartment units, for an aggregate acquisition price of approximately $179.7 million and sold a 166-unit apartment property in Seattle for approximately $60.1 million. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company sold three operating properties for a total of approximately $184.6 million.

The Company recently published its tenth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report highlighting Equity Residential's goals and accomplishments.

"Our East Coast portfolio performed very well in the quarter. Strong demand combined with low supply in Boston and New York and rapid absorption of supply in Washington, D.C. position these markets favorably going forward. While the East Coast outperformed our expectations, the San Francisco and Seattle markets underperformed due to lower recent job growth in our target affluent renter demographic and, together with the Rite Aid bankruptcy, led us to adjust guidance," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO. "We are pleased with our progress in reducing our COVID era delinquency but the legal process is lengthy and uneven and we will likely end the year with modestly more delinquency than our previous goal. As we think about 2024 operating performance, continued demand from our well-employed renter demographic and limited new supply in most of our markets should lead to another year of solid same store revenue growth."

Full Year 2023 Guidance

The Company has revised its guidance for its full year 2023 same store operating performance, EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Revised Previous Change at Midpoint Same Store (includes Residential and Non-Residential): Physical Occupancy 95.9% 96.0% (0.1%) Revenue change 5.5% 5.5% to 6.25% (0.375%) Expense change 4.25% 4.0% to 4.5% 0.00% Net Operating Income (NOI) change 6.2% 6.3% to 7.0% (0.45%) EPS $2.20 to $2.22 $1.95 to $2.01 $0.23 FFO per share $3.74 to $3.76 $3.72 to $3.78 $0.00 Normalized FFO per share $3.77 to $3.79 $3.77 to $3.83 ($0.02)

The change in the full year 2023 EPS guidance range is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains, partially offset by lower expected Residential and Non-Residential same store NOI and higher expected depreciation expense.

The change in the full year 2023 Normalized FFO per share guidance range is due primarily to lower expected Residential and Non-Residential same store NOI.

The Company has a glossary of defined terms and related reconciliations of Non-GAAP financial measures on pages 29 through 34 of this release. Reconciliations and definitions of FFO and Normalized FFO are provided on pages 7, 31 and 32 of this release.

Results Per Share

The changes in EPS for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022 are due primarily to lower property sale gains in the current periods, the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in FFO for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same periods of 2022 are due primarily to the various adjustment items listed on page 27 of this release and the items described below.

The per share changes in Normalized FFO are due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative) Impact Third Quarter 2023 vs.

Third Quarter 2022 September YTD 2023 vs.

September YTD 2022 Residential same store NOI $ 0.06 $ 0.22 Non-Residential same store NOI (1) (0.01 ) - Lease-Up NOI - 0.02 2023 and 2022 transaction activity impact on NOI, net - (0.02 ) Interest expense, net - 0.03 Corporate overhead (2) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) Other items (3) - (0.03 ) Net $ 0.04 $ 0.20

(1) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash write-off of approximately $1.5 million in straight-line receivables due to the recent bankruptcy of Rite Aid. (2) Corporate overhead includes property management and general and administrative expenses. (3) Primarily represents the negative impact from property damage associated with the California rain storms that occurred earlier this year.

Same Store Results

The following table shows the total same store results for the periods presented.

Third Quarter 2023 vs.

Third Quarter 2022 Third Quarter 2023 vs.

Second Quarter 2023 September YTD 2023 vs.

September YTD 2022 Apartment Units 77,698 78,368 76,789 Physical Occupancy 96.0% vs. 96.4% 96.0% vs. 95.9% 95.9% vs. 96.5% Revenues 4.1% 0.7% 6.2% Expenses 3.1% 1.9% 5.3% NOI 4.6% 0.1% 6.6%

On page 11 of this release, the Company has provided a breakout of Residential and Non-Residential same store results with definitions that can be found on page 33 of this release. Non-Residential operations account for approximately 3.6% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The following table reflects the detail of the change in Same Store Residential Revenues, which is presented on a GAAP basis showing Leasing Concessions on a straight-line basis.

Third Quarter 2023 vs.

Third Quarter 2022 Third Quarter 2023 vs.

Second Quarter 2023 September YTD 2023 vs.

September YTD 2022 % Change % Change % Change Same Store Residential Revenues-

comparable period Lease rates 5.0 % 1.3 % 7.1 % Leasing Concessions (0.4 %) (0.1 %) (0.1 %) Vacancy gain (loss) (0.5 %) (0.2 %) (0.7 %) Bad Debt, Net (1) (0.3 %) 0.0 % (0.7 %) Other (2) 0.6 % 0.0 % 0.7 % Same Store Residential Revenues-

current period 4.4 % 1.0 % 6.3 %

(1) Change in rental income due to bad debt write-offs and reserves, net of amounts (including governmental rental assistance payments) collected on previously written-off or reserved accounts. Comparable period changes in quarterly Bad Debt, Net will be volatile throughout 2023 primarily due to the timing of the current legal processes and governmental rental assistance received in 2022. See page 13 for more detail. (2) Includes ancillary income, utility recoveries, early lease termination income, miscellaneous income and other items.

See page 12 for detail and reconciliations of Same Store Residential Revenues on a GAAP basis to Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions on a cash basis.

Residential Same Store Operating Statistics

The following table includes select operating metrics for Residential Same Store Properties (for 76,789 same store apartment units):

October 2023 (1) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Physical Occupancy 96.0% 96.0% 95.9% Percentage of Residents Renewing by quarter/month 59.0% 54.0% 57.0% New Lease Change (2) (3.1%) 0.5% 2.3% Renewal Rate Achieved 5.0% 5.5% 5.9% Blended Rate 1.6% 3.1% 4.3%

(1) October 2023 results are preliminary as of October 27th. (2) Excluding the impact of San Francisco and Seattle, New Lease Change would have been (0.3%), 2.1% and 3.6% for October 2023, Q3 2023 and Q2 2023, respectively, which is in line with the Company's expectations and consistent with normal seasonal patterns.

Investment Activity

The Company acquired two operating properties, both in suburban Atlanta, during the third quarter of 2023 - a recently completed 344-unit apartment property in Suwanee, which is currently in lease up, for approximately $98.0 million at a stabilized Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.4% and a 290-unit property in Decatur built in 2019, for approximately $81.7 million at an Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.1%. During the first nine months of 2023, the Company has acquired four operating properties, consisting of 1,183 apartment units, for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $366.3 million at a weighted average Acquisition Cap Rate of 5.5%.

Also during the third quarter of 2023, the Company sold a 166-unit property in Seattle for approximately $60.1 million at a Disposition Yield of 5.4%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 7.5%. During the first nine months of 2023, the Company sold eight properties, consisting of 413 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $195.4 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.3%, generating an Unlevered IRR of 8.5%. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company sold three properties located in our West Coast markets (San Francisco, Seattle and Los Angeles), consisting of 499 apartment units, for an aggregate sale price of approximately $184.6 million at a weighted average Disposition Yield of 5.8%.

Capital Markets Activity

In August 2023, the Company closed on secured loans totaling $550.0 million. The Company previously disclosed the rate lock on these loans in July 2023. After the effect of the Company's hedges, the economic rate on these ten-year loans is approximately 4.7%. The proceeds from these loans were used, along with funding from the Company's Commercial Paper Program, to paydown the $800.0 million secured debt pool that was due to mature in November 2023 and carried an interest rate of 4.21%. After this paydown, the Company has no significant debt maturities, other than commercial paper, which is supported by its revolving credit facility due 2027, until June 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Guidance

The Company has established guidance ranges for the fourth quarter of 2023 EPS, FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share as listed below:

Q4 2023

Guidance EPS $0.82 to $0.84 FFO per share $1.00 to $1.02 Normalized FFO per share $0.99 to $1.01

The difference between the third quarter of 2023 actual EPS of $0.45 and the fourth quarter of 2023 EPS guidance midpoint of $0.83 is due primarily to higher expected property sale gains and the items described below.

The difference between the third quarter of 2023 actual FFO of $0.96 per share and the fourth quarter of 2023 FFO guidance midpoint of $1.01 per share is due primarily to the items described below.

The difference between the third quarter of 2023 actual Normalized FFO of $0.96 per share and the fourth quarter of 2023 Normalized FFO guidance midpoint of $1.00 per share is due primarily to:

Positive/(Negative)

Impact Fourth Quarter 2023 vs.

Third Quarter 2023 Residential same store NOI $ 0.02 Non-Residential same store NOI 0.01 Corporate overhead 0.01 Net $ 0.04

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions made by management. While Equity Residential's management believes the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, such information is inherently subject to uncertainties and may involve certain risks, including, without limitation, changes in general market conditions, including the rate of job growth and cost of labor and construction material, the level of new multifamily construction and development, government regulations and competition. These and other risks and uncertainties are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and available on our website, www.equityapartments.com. Many of these uncertainties and risks are difficult to predict and beyond management's control. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, results or events. Equity Residential assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

A live web cast of the Company's conference call discussing these results will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. CT. In connection with the conference call, the Company is also providing a Management Presentation on its website. Please visit the Investor section of the Company's website at www.equityapartments.com for the webcast link.

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES Rental income $ 2,146,464 $ 2,035,477 $ 724,067 $ 695,099 EXPENSES Property and maintenance 391,437 365,277 129,087 124,048 Real estate taxes and insurance 312,607 302,899 102,858 100,361 Property management 90,314 83,035 28,169 25,729 General and administrative 49,135 47,033 14,094 13,372 Depreciation 661,921 667,896 224,736 214,129 Total expenses 1,505,414 1,466,140 498,944 477,639 Net gain (loss) on sales of real estate properties 127,034 304,346 26,912 196,551 Operating income 768,084 873,683 252,035 414,011 Interest and other income 11,296 4,844 7,627 720 Other expenses (20,517 ) (9,191 ) (4,958 ) (3,755 ) Interest: Expense incurred, net (200,882 ) (217,093 ) (68,891 ) (72,412 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs (7,023 ) (6,421 ) (3,027 ) (2,220 ) Income before income and other taxes, income (loss) from

investments in unconsolidated entities and net gain (loss)

on sales of land parcels 550,958 645,822 182,786 336,344 Income and other tax (expense) benefit (892 ) (725 ) (258 ) (152 ) Income (loss) from investments in unconsolidated entities (3,847 ) (3,456 ) (1,242 ) (1,027 ) Net income 546,219 641,641 181,286 335,165 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership (17,174 ) (21,024 ) (5,561 ) (10,997 ) Partially Owned Properties (5,299 ) (2,726 ) (3,217 ) (1,143 ) Net income attributable to controlling interests 523,746 617,891 172,508 323,025 Preferred distributions (2,318 ) (2,318 ) (773 ) (773 ) Net income available to Common Shares $ 521,428 $ 615,573 $ 171,735 $ 322,252 Earnings per share - basic: Net income available to Common Shares $ 1.38 $ 1.64 $ 0.45 $ 0.86 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 378,614 375,710 378,853 375,850 Earnings per share - diluted: Net income available to Common Shares $ 1.38 $ 1.63 $ 0.45 $ 0.86 Weighted average Common Shares outstanding 391,135 389,394 391,351 389,300 Distributions declared per Common Share outstanding $ 1.9875 $ 1.875 $ 0.6625 $ 0.625

Equity Residential Consolidated Statements of Funds From Operations and Normalized Funds From Operations (Amounts in thousands except per share and Unit data) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 546,219 $ 641,641 $ 181,286 $ 335,165 Net (income) loss attributable to Noncontrolling Interests - Partially

Owned Properties (5,299 ) (2,726 ) (3,217 ) (1,143 ) Preferred distributions (2,318 ) (2,318 ) (773 ) (773 ) Net income available to Common Shares and Units 538,602 636,597 177,296 333,249 Adjustments: Depreciation 661,921 667,896 224,736 214,129 Depreciation - Non-real estate additions (3,291 ) (3,189 ) (1,032 ) (1,075 ) Depreciation - Partially Owned Properties (1,599 ) (2,097 ) (544 ) (543 ) Depreciation - Unconsolidated Properties 1,921 1,897 695 657 Net (gain) loss on sales of unconsolidated entities - operating

assets - (9 ) - - Net (gain) loss on sales of real estate properties (127,034 ) (304,346 ) (26,912 ) (196,551 ) Noncontrolling Interests share of gain (loss) on sales

of real estate properties 2,336 - 2,336 - FFO available to Common Shares and Units 1,072,856 996,749 376,575 349,866 Adjustments (see note for additional detail): Write-off of pursuit costs 2,739 3,296 746 781 Debt extinguishment and preferred share redemption (gains)

losses 1,143 4,316 1,096 3,847 Non-operating asset (gains) losses (4,735 ) (1,174 ) (5,766 ) 156 Other miscellaneous items 14,831 1,832 3,488 2,017 Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,086,834 $ 1,005,019 $ 376,139 $ 356,667 FFO $ 1,075,174 $ 999,067 $ 377,348 $ 350,639 Preferred distributions (2,318 ) (2,318 ) (773 ) (773 ) FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,072,856 $ 996,749 $ 376,575 $ 349,866 FFO per share and Unit - basic $ 2.75 $ 2.57 $ 0.97 $ 0.90 FFO per share and Unit - diluted $ 2.74 $ 2.56 $ 0.96 $ 0.90 Normalized FFO $ 1,089,152 $ 1,007,337 $ 376,912 $ 357,440 Preferred distributions (2,318 ) (2,318 ) (773 ) (773 ) Normalized FFO available to Common Shares and Units $ 1,086,834 $ 1,005,019 $ 376,139 $ 356,667 Normalized FFO per share and Unit - basic $ 2.79 $ 2.59 $ 0.96 $ 0.92 Normalized FFO per share and Unit - diluted $ 2.78 $ 2.58 $ 0.96 $ 0.92 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - basic 389,991 387,603 390,087 387,745 Weighted average Common Shares and Units outstanding - diluted 391,135 389,394 391,351 389,300

Note: See Adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO for additional detail regarding the adjustments from FFO to Normalized FFO. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for the definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other terms as well as the reconciliations of EPS to FFO per share and Normalized FFO per share.

Equity Residential Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands except for share amounts) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Land $ 5,593,425 $ 5,580,878 Depreciable property 22,911,464 22,334,369 Projects under development 61,411 112,940 Land held for development 62,533 60,567 Investment in real estate 28,628,833 28,088,754 Accumulated depreciation (9,634,013 ) (9,027,850 ) Investment in real estate, net 18,994,820 19,060,904 Investments in unconsolidated entities1 313,225 279,024 Cash and cash equivalents 39,250 53,869 Restricted deposits 87,477 83,303 Right-of-use assets 460,489 462,956 Other assets 213,714 278,206 Total assets $ 20,108,975 $ 20,218,262 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage notes payable, net $ 1,634,726 $ 1,953,438 Notes, net 5,346,895 5,342,329 Line of credit and commercial paper 497,636 129,955 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 164,975 96,028 Accrued interest payable 47,519 66,310 Lease liabilities 312,781 308,748 Other liabilities 231,652 306,941 Security deposits 69,498 68,940 Distributions payable 259,624 244,621 Total liabilities 8,565,306 8,517,310 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests - Operating Partnership 277,782 318,273 Equity: Shareholders' equity: Preferred Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;

100,000,000 shares authorized; 745,600 shares issued and

outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 37,280 37,280 Common Shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value;

1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 379,723,838 shares issued

and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 378,429,708

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 3,797 3,784 Paid in capital 9,589,057 9,476,085 Retained earnings 1,426,632 1,658,837 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,099 (2,547 ) Total shareholders' equity 11,061,865 11,173,439 Noncontrolling Interests: Operating Partnership 205,845 209,961 Partially Owned Properties (1,823 ) (721 ) Total Noncontrolling Interests 204,022 209,240 Total equity 11,265,887 11,382,679 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,108,975 $ 20,218,262

1 Includes $250.9 million and $218.0 million in unconsolidated development projects as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. See Development and Lease-Up Projects for additional detail on unconsolidated projects.

Equity Residential

Portfolio Summary

As of September 30, 2023

% of Stabilized Average Apartment Budgeted Rental Markets/Metro Areas Properties Units NOI Rate Established Markets: Los Angeles 59 15,012 17.6 % $ 2,911 Orange County 13 4,028 5.2 % 2,826 San Diego 12 2,878 4.0 % 3,063 Subtotal - Southern California 84 21,918 26.8 % 2,915 San Francisco 44 11,790 15.8 % 3,304 Washington, D.C. 48 15,028 15.6 % 2,647 New York 34 8,536 13.9 % 4,531 Boston 27 7,170 11.4 % 3,525 Seattle 45 9,363 10.7 % 2,571 Subtotal - Established Markets 282 73,805 94.2 % 3,126 Expansion Markets: Denver 9 2,785 2.8 % 2,409 Atlanta 7 2,111 1.9 % 2,160 Dallas/Ft. Worth 4 1,241 0.7 % 1,897 Austin 3 741 0.4 % 1,855 Subtotal - Expansion Markets 23 6,878 5.8 % 2,182 Total 305 80,683 100.0 % $ 3,046

Properties Apartment Units Wholly Owned Properties 291 77,623 Partially Owned Properties - Consolidated 14 3,060 305 80,683

Note: Projects under development are not included in the Portfolio Summary until construction has been completed.

Equity Residential

Portfolio Rollforward Q3 2023 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 6/30/2023 304 80,212 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties 1 290 $ 81,734 5.1 % Consolidated Rental Properties - Not Stabilized (1) 1 344 $ 98,000 5.4 % Sales Price Disposition

Yield Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (1 ) (166 ) $ (60,100 ) (5.4 %) Configuration Changes - 3 9/30/2023 305 80,683

Portfolio Rollforward 2023 ($ in thousands) Properties Apartment

Units Purchase

Price Acquisition

Cap Rate 12/31/2022 308 79,597 Acquisitions: Consolidated Rental Properties 2 577 $ 189,734 5.1 % Consolidated Rental Properties - Not Stabilized (1) 2 606 $ 176,600 5.9 % Sales Price Disposition

Yield Dispositions: Consolidated Rental Properties (8 ) (413 ) $ (195,400 ) (5.3 %) Completed Developments - Consolidated 1 312 Configuration Changes - 4 9/30/2023 305 80,683

(1) The Company acquired two properties in the Atlanta market during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, including a property in the third quarter of 2023, that are in lease-up and are expected to stabilize in their second year of ownership at the weighted average Acquisition Cap Rates listed above.

Equity Residential

Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 77,698 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) Third Quarter 2023 Third Quarter 2022 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 681,279 (1) 4.4% $ 22,811 (2) (5.4%) $ 704,090 4.1% Revenues $ 652,278 $ 24,109 $ 676,387 Expenses $ 216,943 3.1% $ 6,531 5.0% $ 223,474 3.1% Expenses $ 210,513 $ 6,222 $ 216,735 NOI $ 464,336 5.1% $ 16,280 (9.0%) $ 480,616 4.6% NOI $ 441,765 $ 17,887 $ 459,652 Average Rental Rate $ 3,048 5.0% Average Rental Rate $ 2,904 Physical Occupancy 96.0 % (0.4%) Physical Occupancy 96.4 % Turnover 13.8 % (0.2%) Turnover 14.0 %

Third Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2023 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 78,368 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) Third Quarter 2023 Second Quarter 2023 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 689,144 (1) 1.0% $ 23,976 (2) (9.3%) $ 713,120 0.7% Revenues $ 682,035 $ 26,440 $ 708,475 Expenses $ 219,491 2.1% $ 6,907 (6.2%) $ 226,398 1.9% Expenses $ 214,894 $ 7,365 $ 222,259 NOI $ 469,653 0.5% $ 17,069 (10.5%) $ 486,722 0.1% NOI $ 467,141 $ 19,075 $ 486,216 Average Rental Rate $ 3,057 1.0% Average Rental Rate $ 3,027 Physical Occupancy 96.0 % 0.1% Physical Occupancy 95.9 % Turnover 13.8 % 2.2% Turnover 11.6 %

September YTD 2023 vs. September YTD 2022 Same Store Results/Statistics Including 76,789 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands except for Average Rental Rate) September YTD 2023 September YTD 2022 Residential %

Change Non-

Residential %

Change Total %

Change Residential Non-

Residential Total Revenues $ 1,997,058 (1) 6.3% $ 72,798 (2) 2.8% $ 2,069,856 6.2% Revenues $ 1,878,918 $ 70,830 $ 1,949,748 Expenses $ 644,494 5.2% $ 20,113 9.4% $ 664,607 5.3% Expenses $ 612,892 $ 18,389 $ 631,281 NOI $ 1,352,564 6.8% $ 52,685 0.5% $ 1,405,249 6.6% NOI $ 1,266,026 $ 52,441 $ 1,318,467 Average Rental Rate $ 3,015 7.0% Average Rental Rate $ 2,819 Physical Occupancy 95.9 % (0.6%) Physical Occupancy 96.5 % Turnover 34.3 % 0.2% Turnover 34.1 %

(1) See page 12 for Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing Concessions reflected on a cash basis. See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail. (2) Includes the negative impact from the non-cash write-off of approximately $1.5 million in straight-line receivables during the third quarter of 2023 due to the recent bankruptcy of Rite Aid.

Equity Residential

Same Store Residential Revenues - GAAP to Cash Basis (1) ($ in thousands) Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022 Third Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2023 Sept. YTD 2023 vs. Sept YTD 2022 77,698 Same Store Apartment Units 78,368 Same Store Apartment Units 76,789 Same Store Apartment Units Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Sept. YTD 2023 Sept. YTD 2022 Same Store Residential Revenues (GAAP Basis) $ 681,279 $ 652,278 $ 689,144 $ 682,035 $ 1,997,058 $ 1,878,918 Leasing Concessions amortized 3,743 1,633 4,106 3,233 8,378 7,245 Leasing Concessions granted (2) (5,190 ) (641 ) (5,433 ) (4,069 ) (12,821 ) (3,443 ) Same Store Residential Revenues with Leasing

Concessions on a cash basis $ 679,832 $ 653,270 $ 687,817 $ 681,199 $ 1,992,615 $ 1,882,720 % change - GAAP revenue 4.4 % 1.0 % 6.3 % % change - cash revenue 4.1 % 1.0 % 5.8 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional detail. (2) Concession usage is primarily concentrated in San Francisco and Seattle and is expected to continue through the remainder of 2023.

Same Store Net Operating Income By Quarter Including 76,789 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Same store revenues $ 697,066 $ 692,267 $ 680,523 $ 674,851 $ 669,971 Same store expenses 221,035 217,113 226,459 210,495 214,192 Same store NOI

(includes Residential and Non-Residential) $ 476,031 $ 475,154 $ 454,064 $ 464,356 $ 455,779

Equity Residential

Same Store Resident/Tenant Accounts Receivable Balances Including 76,789 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Residential Non-Residential Balance Sheet (Other assets): September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 Resident/tenant accounts receivable balances $ 24,846 $ 26,626 $ 2,714 $ 2,389 Allowance for doubtful accounts (19,574 ) (22,335 ) (1,703 ) (1,383 ) Net receivable balances $ 5,272 $ 4,291 $ 1,011 $ 1,006 Straight-line receivable balances $ 7,458 (1) $ 6,012 $ 11,800 (2) $ 13,546

(1) Total same store Residential Leasing Concessions granted in the third quarter of 2023 were approximately $5.1 million. The straight-line receivable balance of $7.5 million reflects Residential Leasing Concessions that the Company expects will be primarily recognized as a reduction of rental revenues in the remainder of 2023 and the first three quarters of 2024. (2) During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a non-cash write-off of approximately $1.5 million in straight-line receivables due to the recent bankruptcy of Rite Aid.

Same Store Residential Bad Debt Including 76,789 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Income Statement (Rental income): Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2022 September

YTD 2023 September

YTD 2022 Bad debts before governmental rental assistance $ 8,993 $ 9,506 $ 13,456 $ 30,378 $ 45,875 Governmental rental assistance received (406 ) (660 ) (7,000 ) (2,245 ) (30,882 ) Bad Debt, Net $ 8,587 $ 8,846 $ 6,456 $ 28,133 $ 14,993 Bad Debt, Net as a % of Same Store Residential Revenues 1.3 % 1.3 % 1.0 % 1.4 % 0.8 %

Equity Residential Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year's Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q3 2023

% of

Actual

NOI Q3 2023

Average

Rental

Rate Q3 2023

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q3 2023

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,415 17.9 % $ 2,896 95.7 % 12.1 % 3.8 % (1) 7.8 % 2.2 % 5.2 % (1.2 %) 1.5 % Orange County 4,028 5.5 % 2,826 96.7 % 10.9 % 5.7 % 7.7 % 5.1 % 6.1 % (0.4 %) 0.2 % San Diego 2,878 4.2 % 3,063 95.3 % 12.5 % 5.8 % 3.1 % 6.7 % 7.3 % (1.4 %) 1.3 % Subtotal - Southern California 21,321 27.6 % 2,905 95.9 % 12.0 % 4.5 % 7.2 % 3.4 % 5.6 % (1.0 %) 1.3 % Washington, D.C. 14,716 16.5 % 2,643 96.8 % 14.4 % 5.7 % (1.7 %) 9.6 % 5.8 % (0.1 %) 0.2 % San Francisco 11,368 16.3 % 3,308 95.5 % 13.2 % 2.7 % (1) 2.3 % 2.8 % 3.0 % (0.4 %) (0.1 %) New York 8,536 14.1 % 4,531 96.5 % 12.7 % 6.7 % 3.6 % 9.1 % 7.1 % (0.4 %) (2.1 %) Seattle 9,362 10.4 % 2,571 95.2 % 14.4 % 0.2 % 6.4 % (2.3 %) 0.5 % (0.2 %) (1.5 %) Boston 6,700 10.3 % 3,452 96.0 % 16.1 % 5.8 % (0.4 %) 8.5 % 5.8 % 0.1 % (1.6 %) Denver 2,498 2.6 % 2,416 96.5 % 18.5 % 3.4 % 4.5 % 2.9 % 3.3 % 0.1 % (1.6 %) Other Expansion Markets 3,197 2.2 % 1,994 94.6 % 18.0 % 6.7 % (0.3 %) 12.7 % 7.5 % (1.0 %) 1.1 % Total 77,698 100.0 % $ 3,048 96.0 % 13.8 % 4.4 % 3.1 % 5.1 % 5.0 % (0.4 %) (0.2 %)

(1) Excluding Bad Debt, Net, which includes the positive impact of governmental rental assistance in the third quarter of 2022, same store revenue growth would have been 4.6% and 3.5% for Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively.

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.4% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Equity Residential Third Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2023 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Quarter Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Q3 2023

% of

Actual

NOI Q3 2023

Average

Rental

Rate Q3 2023

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Q3 2023

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,415 17.7 % $ 2,896 95.7 % 12.1 % 2.0 % 2.9 % 1.6 % 1.2 % 0.7 % 0.9 % Orange County 4,028 5.5 % 2,826 96.7 % 10.9 % 2.2 % 1.8 % 2.3 % 1.4 % 0.8 % 0.5 % San Diego 2,878 4.1 % 3,063 95.3 % 12.5 % 1.7 % 1.0 % 1.9 % 2.2 % (0.5 %) 2.6 % Subtotal - Southern California 21,321 27.3 % 2,905 95.9 % 12.0 % 2.0 % 2.5 % 1.8 % 1.4 % 0.6 % 1.1 % Washington, D.C. 14,716 16.4 % 2,643 96.8 % 14.4 % 2.1 % 2.5 % 1.9 % 2.2 % 0.0 % 3.8 % San Francisco 11,568 16.2 % 3,303 95.5 % 13.2 % 0.5 % 2.7 % (0.4 %) 0.6 % 0.0 % 2.3 % New York 8,536 13.9 % 4,531 96.5 % 12.7 % 0.4 % 1.2 % (0.1 %) 0.9 % (0.6 %) 2.6 % Seattle 9,362 10.3 % 2,571 95.2 % 14.4 % (0.7 %) 3.8 % (2.5 %) (0.7 %) 0.1 % 0.0 % Boston 7,170 11.1 % 3,525 96.1 % 16.0 % 0.9 % 1.5 % 0.7 % 1.4 % (0.4 %) 4.4 % Denver 2,498 2.6 % 2,416 96.5 % 18.5 % 0.2 % 7.8 % (2.8 %) (0.1 %) 0.3 % 1.3 % Other Expansion Markets 3,197 2.2 % 1,994 94.6 % 18.0 % 0.0 % (4.5 %) 3.6 % 0.2 % (0.3 %) 3.4 % Total 78,368 100.0 % $ 3,057 96.0 % 13.8 % 1.0 % 2.1 % 0.5 % 1.0 % 0.1 % 2.2 %

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.4% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Equity Residential September YTD 2023 vs. September YTD 2022 Same Store Residential Results/Statistics by Market

Increase (Decrease) from Prior Year Markets/Metro Areas Apartment

Units Sept. YTD 23

% of

Actual

NOI Sept. YTD 23

Average

Rental

Rate Sept. YTD 23

Weighted

Average

Physical

Occupancy % Sept. YTD 23

Turnover Revenues Expenses NOI Average

Rental

Rate Physical

Occupancy Turnover Los Angeles 14,415 17.9 % $ 2,844 95.4 % 33.3 % 3.2 % (1) 9.0 % 0.7 % 4.8 % (1.5 %) 5.0 % Orange County 4,028 5.6 % 2,777 96.3 % 28.7 % 6.2 % 9.5 % 5.3 % 7.2 % (0.8 %) 2.9 % San Diego 2,706 3.9 % 2,965 95.5 % 31.1 % 6.8 % 6.4 % 6.9 % 8.3 % (1.5 %) 1.8 % Subtotal - Southern California 21,149 27.4 % 2,847 95.6 % 32.1 % 4.2 % 8.8 % 2.5 % 5.7 % (1.4 %) 4.2 % San Francisco 11,368 16.5 % 3,280 95.6 % 33.6 % 4.1 % 5.4 % 3.5 % 4.9 % (0.7 %) 1.5 % Washington, D.C. 14,400 16.1 % 2,581 96.7 % 32.3 % 6.2 % 2.0 % 8.4 % 6.3 % (0.1 %) (1.6 %) New York 8,536 14.3 % 4,483 96.8 % 30.3 % 12.8 % 3.6 % 20.6 % 13.1 % (0.2 %) (4.6 %) Seattle 9,362 10.9 % 2,581 95.1 % 39.8 % 4.2 % 4.2 % 4.2 % 4.3 % (0.1 %) (1.9 %) Boston 6,700 10.2 % 3,400 96.0 % 35.3 % 7.9 % 3.4 % 9.8 % 8.1 % (0.2 %) (2.1 %) Denver 2,498 2.7 % 2,406 96.3 % 46.7 % 5.6 % 9.4 % 4.1 % 5.5 % (0.1 %) (1.7 %) Other Expansion Markets 2,776 1.9 % 1,989 94.6 % 44.6 % 5.4 % 10.7 % 1.2 % 6.9 % (1.6 %) 1.9 % Total 76,789 100.0 % $ 3,015 95.9 % 34.3 % 6.3 % 5.2 % 6.8 % 7.0 % (0.6 %) 0.2 %

(1) Excluding Bad Debt, Net, which includes the positive impact of governmental rental assistance in the nine months ended September 30, 2022, same store revenue growth would have been 5.6%.

Note: The above table reflects Residential same store results only. Residential operations account for approximately 96.4% of total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Equity Residential

Same Store Residential Net Effective Lease Pricing Statistics For 76,789 Same Store Apartment Units New Lease Change (1) Renewal Rate Achieved (1) Blended Rate (1) Markets/Metro Areas Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Southern California 2.0 % 3.5 % 6.5 % 7.0 % 4.2 % 5.4 % San Francisco (3.8 %) 1.4 % 4.4 % 6.0 % 0.0 % 3.8 % Washington, D.C. 4.3 % 4.8 % 6.7 % 6.5 % 5.5 % 5.7 % New York 1.4 % 4.2 % 5.3 % 5.1 % 3.7 % 4.7 % Seattle (4.4 %) (3.8 %) 2.5 % 4.5 % (0.9 %) 0.4 % Boston 3.7 % 4.4 % 6.1 % 6.1 % 5.0 % 5.3 % Denver 0.1 % 0.9 % 5.3 % 5.0 % 2.4 % 2.6 % Other Expansion Markets (8.5 %) (4.9 %) 3.4 % 4.5 % (3.8 %) (0.8 %) Total 0.5 % (2) 2.3 % 5.5 % 5.9 % 3.1 % 4.3 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for definitions. See page 3 for October 2023 preliminary data. (2) Excluding the impact of San Francisco and Seattle, New Lease Change would have been 2.1% for the third quarter of 2023.

Equity Residential

Third Quarter 2023 vs. Third Quarter 2022 Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 77,698 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) Q3 2023 Q3 2022 $

Change (1) %

Change % of

Q3 2023

Operating

Expenses Real estate taxes $ 90,840 $ 89,113 $ 1,727 1.9 % 40.7 % On-site payroll 44,288 41,613 2,675 6.4 % 19.8 % Utilities 34,261 35,427 (1,166 ) (3.3 %) 15.3 % Repairs and maintenance 31,093 29,239 1,854 6.3 % 13.9 % Insurance 8,406 7,432 974 13.1 % 3.8 % Leasing and advertising 2,713 2,991 (278 ) (9.3 %) 1.2 % Other on-site operating expenses 11,873 10,920 953 8.7 % 5.3 % Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)

(includes Residential and Non-Residential) $ 223,474 $ 216,735 $ 6,739 3.1 % 100.0 %

September YTD 2023 vs. September YTD 2022 Total Same Store Operating Expenses Including 76,789 Same Store Apartment Units ($ in thousands) YTD 2023 YTD 2022 $

Change (1) %

Change % of

YTD 2023

Operating

Expenses Real estate taxes $ 270,055 $ 264,117 $ 5,938 2.2 % 40.6 % On-site payroll 128,291 120,976 7,315 6.0 % 19.3 % Utilities 103,709 100,418 3,291 3.3 % 15.6 % Repairs and maintenance 91,709 81,926 9,783 11.9 % 13.8 % Insurance 25,149 22,043 3,106 14.1 % 3.8 % Leasing and advertising 7,652 7,874 (222 ) (2.8 %) 1.2 % Other on-site operating expenses 38,042 33,927 4,115 12.1 % 5.7 % Total Same Store Operating Expenses (2)

(includes Residential and Non-Residential) $ 664,607 $ 631,281 $ 33,326 5.3 % 100.0 %

(1) The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes were primarily driven by the following factors: Real estate taxes - Increase due to modest escalation in rates and assessed values. On-site payroll - Increase due primarily to fewer staffing vacancies compared to the same periods of 2022 and elevated employee benefit costs, partially offset by the impact of innovation initiatives. Utilities - Quarter-over-quarter decrease primarily driven by lower commodity prices for gas and electric. Year-over-year increase primarily driven by higher commodity prices for gas earlier in the year and higher water, sewer and trash expense. Repairs and maintenance - Quarter-over-quarter increase primarily driven by continued wage pressure, particularly due to higher minimum wage on contracted services. Year-over-year increase was also impacted by increased outsourcing due to higher internal staffing utilization to address issues from California rain storms that occurred earlier this year. Insurance - Increase due to higher premiums on property insurance renewal due to challenging conditions in the insurance market. Other on-site operating expenses - Increase primarily driven by higher property-related legal expenses. (2) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details.

Equity Residential

Debt Summary as of September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Debt

Balances (1) % of Total Weighted

Average

Rates (1) Weighted

Average

Maturities

(years) Secured $ 1,634,726 21.9 % 3.64 % 8.1 Unsecured 5,844,531 78.1 % 3.60 % 8.3 Total $ 7,479,257 100.0 % 3.61 % 8.3 Fixed Rate Debt: Secured - Conventional $ 1,397,970 18.7 % 3.52 % 7.7 Unsecured - Public 5,346,895 71.5 % 3.52 % 9.1 Fixed Rate Debt 6,744,865 90.2 % 3.52 % 8.8 Floating Rate Debt: Secured - Conventional - - 7.18 % - Secured - Tax Exempt 236,756 3.2 % 3.49 % 10.7 Unsecured - Revolving Credit Facility - - - 4.1 Unsecured - Commercial Paper Program (2) 497,636 6.6 % 5.36 % - Floating Rate Debt 734,392 9.8 % 4.75 % 3.6 Total $ 7,479,257 100.0 % 3.61 % 8.3

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details. (2) At September 30, 2023, the weighted average maturity of commercial paper outstanding was 31 days. The weighted average amount outstanding for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was approximately $236.4 million.

Note: The Company capitalized interest of approximately $9.6 million and $4.2 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The Company capitalized interest of approximately $2.6 million and $1.9 million during the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Equity Residential

Debt Maturity Schedule as of September 30, 2023 ($ in thousands) Year Fixed

Rate Floating

Rate Total % of Total Weighted

Average Coupons

on Fixed

Rate Debt (1) Weighted

Average

Coupons on

Total Debt (1) 2023 $ - $ 502,805 (2) $ 502,805 6.7 % N/A 5.61 % 2024 - 6,200 6,200 0.1 % N/A 4.01 % 2025 450,000 8,100 458,100 6.1 % 3.38 % 3.38 % 2026 592,025 9,000 601,025 7.9 % 3.58 % 3.58 % 2027 400,000 9,800 409,800 5.4 % 3.25 % 3.26 % 2028 900,000 10,700 910,700 12.0 % 3.79 % 3.79 % 2029 888,120 11,500 899,620 11.9 % 3.30 % 3.31 % 2030 1,148,462 12,700 1,161,162 15.4 % 2.53 % 2.54 % 2031 528,500 39,800 568,300 7.5 % 1.94 % 2.08 % 2032 - 28,000 28,000 0.4 % N/A 3.73 % 2033+ 1,900,850 110,900 2,011,750 26.6 % 4.63 % 4.50 % Subtotal 6,807,957 749,505 7,557,462 100.0 % 3.53 % 3.65 % Deferred Financing Costs and Unamortized (Discount) (63,092 ) (15,113 ) (78,205 ) N/A N/A N/A Total $ 6,744,865 $ 734,392 $ 7,479,257 100.0 % 3.53 % 3.65 %

(1) See Additional Reconciliations and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Terms for additional details. (2) Includes $500.0 million in principal outstanding on the Company's Commercial Paper Program.

Equity Residential

Selected Unsecured Public Debt Covenants September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 60%) 26.9% 26.9% Secured Debt to Adjusted Total Assets (not to exceed 40%) 6.7% 7.7% Consolidated Income Available for Debt Service to

Maximum Annual Service Charges

(must be at least 1.5 to 1) 6.08 6.21 Total Unencumbered Assets to Unsecured Debt

(must be at least 125%) 502.3% 518.6%

Note: These selected covenants represent the most restrictive financial covenants relating to ERP Operating Limited Partnership's ("ERPOP") outstanding public debt securities. Equity Residential is the general partner of ERPOP.

Selected Credit Ratios September 30, June 30, 2023 2023 Total debt to Normalized EBITDAre 4.28x 4.30x Net debt to Normalized EBITDAre 4.24x 4.27x Unencumbered NOI as a % of total NOI 89.8% 88.5%

Note: See Normalized EBITDAre Reconciliations for detail.

Equity Residential

Capital Structure as of September 30, 2023 (Amounts in thousands except for share/unit and per share amounts) Secured Debt $ 1,634,726 21.9 % Unsecured Debt 5,844,531 78.1 % Total Debt 7,479,257 100.0 % 24.5 % Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares) 379,723,838 97.0 % Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units) 11,733,485 3.0 % Total Shares and Units 391,457,323 100.0 % Common Share Price at September 30, 2023 $ 58.71 22,982,459 99.8 % Perpetual Preferred Equity (see below) 37,280 0.2 % Total Equity 23,019,739 100.0 % 75.5 % Total Market Capitalization $ 30,498,996 100.0 %

Perpetual Preferred Equity as of September 30, 2023 (Amounts in thousands except for share and per share amounts) Series Call Date Outstanding

Shares Liquidation

Value Annual

Dividend

Per Share Annual

Dividend

Amount Preferred Shares: 8.29% Series K 12/10/26 745,600 $ 37,280 $ 4.145 $ 3,091

Equity Residential Common Share and Unit Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding

Sept. YTD 2023 Sept. YTD 2022 Q3 2023 Q3 2022 Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for Net Income Purposes: Common Shares - basic 378,613,604 375,710,361 378,852,510 375,849,762 Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of: - OP Units 11,377,365 11,892,922 11,234,877 11,895,558 - long-term compensation shares/units 1,144,517 1,784,035 1,263,254 1,554,258 - ATM forward sales - 6,276 - - Total Common Shares and Units - diluted 391,135,486 389,393,594 391,350,641 389,299,578 Weighted Average Amounts Outstanding for FFO and Normalized FFO Purposes: Common Shares - basic 378,613,604 375,710,361 378,852,510 375,849,762 OP Units - basic 11,377,365 11,892,922 11,234,877 11,895,558 Total Common Shares and OP Units - basic 389,990,969 387,603,283 390,087,387 387,745,320 Shares issuable from assumed conversion/vesting of: - long-term compensation shares/units 1,144,517 1,784,035 1,263,254 1,554,258 - ATM forward sales - 6,276 - - Total Common Shares and Units - diluted 391,135,486 389,393,594 391,350,641 389,299,578 Period Ending Amounts Outstanding: Common Shares (includes Restricted Shares) 379,723,838 376,169,253 Units (includes OP Units and Restricted Units) 11,733,485 12,844,608 Total Shares and Units 391,457,323 389,013,861

Equity Residential Development and Lease-Up Projects as of September 30, 2023 (Amounts in thousands except for project and apartment unit amounts)