Two innovative Canadian brands collaborate to develop new and more circular ultralight outdoor gear

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2023) - Arc'teryx Equipment, the global design company specializing in technical high-performance outerwear and equipment, is excited to partner with composite materials manufacturer ALUULA Composites (TSXV: AUUA) to evolve Arc'teryx's product offering using new and innovative ultralight fabrics.

With a shared commitment to creating high-performance products for outdoor athletes in extreme conditions, the close cultural alignment between Arc'teryx and ALUULA Composites makes for a seamless partnership. Based in North Vancouver and Victoria, BC, respectively, the brands are united in their creative mindset, dedication to sustainability, and commitment to expanding what's possible for athletes.

The Arc'teryx team was drawn to ALUULA's unique approach to material development and commitment to unparalleled material performance, as well as the potential for game-changing product circularity. A major, shared goal is to further ALUULA's existing recycling efforts by developing a take-back and recycling program for products built with this innovative mono-material that currently does not exist in the industry.

"Arc'teryx is a brand born of innovation. Since 1989, we have continually sought a better way, evolving the status quo, disrupting, and defying expectations for outdoor gear. Like Arc'teryx, ALUULA is a company of engineers, scientists, and passionate outdoor experts, and they share our commitment to innovation and unparalleled athletic performance. We're excited to partner with ALUULA, working together to combine their next-generation composite materials with Arc'teryx's expertise in creating durable, high-performance products for extreme mountain environments." - Greg Grenzke, Senior Director, Design - Advanced Concepts, Arc'teryx.

Dedicated to delivering innovation for the mountain athlete, Arc'teryx continually seeks lighter, more durable material solutions for fast and efficient travel in the mountains. ALUULA is creating a new class of composite materials that supersedes conventional coated and laminated woven fabrics. Using a patented fusion process, ALUULA Composites has developed a unique way to fuse fibers at a molecular level. The result creates an extremely light, strong, and durable composite material that is up to eight times the strength-to-weight ratio of steel, yet is lighter than nylon, polyester, and even industry-leading aramid fibers.

"As a mono polymer material, our fabrics allow for groundbreaking no-sew and welded construction techniques, ushering in a new era of product design possibilities. Arc'teryx's deep understanding of materials and construction can help ALUULA redefine the boundaries of sustainability and performance. We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Arc'teryx and their globally acclaimed design team to leverage these extraordinary features, driving innovation for the future of circular outdoor products." - Dave Westwood, Director of Partnership & Design, ALUULA Composites.

Following a rigorous development process, Arc'teryx will be releasing the first mainline product using ALUULA materials in Spring 2025. The partnership between Arc'teryx and ALUULA Composites has the potential to reshape how the industry develops new product and how those products are made and disposed of, leading to a global impact that goes beyond performance.

Visit us at ISPO Munich from November 28-30, 2023. Location: Textrends Hall - Booth #303

About Arc'teryx

Arc'teryx is a Canadian company based in the Coast Mountains. Our design process is connected to the real world, focused on delivering unrivaled durability and performance in extreme conditions. Our products are distributed through more than 2,400 retail locations worldwide. We are problem solvers, always evolving and searching for a better way to deliver resolved, minimalist designs. Good design that matters makes experiences better.

About ALUULA Composites

Based in rugged British Columbia, Canada, ALUULA Composites was founded to find solutions for real world challenges not being met by traditional composite manufacturers. Using a patented and proprietary approach to increase fiber strength at the molecular level, ALUULA fuses material together without the use of heavy glues. This remarkable process allows ALUULA to create materials with a previously unachievable strength to weight ratio. Fusion at the molecular level also enables ALUULA to develop composites that are recyclable.

Learn more about ALUULA Composites at: www.aluula.com

Contact:

Richard Myerscough, CEO and Director

rm@aluula.com

Investor Relations General Contact

investors@aluula.com

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the collaboration between ALUULA Composites and Arc'teryx and the release of the first mainline product using ALUULA materials. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, including the timing and receipt of all applicable regulatory, corporate and third party approvals, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Although ALUULA Composites believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, ALUULA Composites disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185850