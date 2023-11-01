Doha's Hamad International Airport achieves 26.84% increase in passenger traffic during Q3

Qatar's airport was recently recognised as the 'Best Airport' at the 32nd Annual TTG Travel Awards 2023

DOHA, Qatar, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamad International Airport (DOH) continues to achieve remarkable performances throughout 2023, recording a substantial 26.84% increase in passenger traffic for Q3 compared to the same period last year. This achievement builds upon a display of consistent growth, with a 44.5% increase in Q1 and a 24% increase in Q2. The Doha based airport has also announced its partnership with Xiamen Airlines, where the Chinese carrier is conducting flights to Beijing and Xiamen.

Continuous Growth in 2023

During Q3 alone, Hamad International Airport welcomed a total of 12,706,475 passengers. The airport reported 67,285 aircraft landing and take-offs within this period, which is an outstanding 24.48% increase compared to the previous year. Cargo operations at Hamad International Airport also saw significant growth in the third quarter, with 3.38% increase - amounting to a total of 590,725 tons of cargo. These numbers underscore the airport's significance in the global logistics chain.

The airport experienced substantial growth in destinations including Guangzhou and Hangzhou in China, Auckland in New Zealand, Gatwick in the United Kingdom and Denpasar Bali in Indonesia. Its commitment to expansion is also apparent in the introduction of new and resumed destinations. Lyon and Toulouse in France are the latest additions to the facility's extensive list of connections. Additionally, flights to Birmingham, Chengdu and Chongqing have been resumed.

Strategic Partnerships

Under the partnership of Qatar Airways, Hamad International Airport has announced that Chinese airline Xiamen Airlines has commenced new operations to the award-winning airport from Beijing and Xiamen, China.

Operating on two routes, the first route commenced on 20 October 2023 with daily flights from Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX) to Qatar's Hamad International Airport. The aircraft is a Boeing 787-9, with a total of 287 seats. The second route commenced operations on 31 October 2023 with two flights per week from Xiamen to Hamad International Airport. The aircraft in operation is the Boeing 787-9 with 287 seats.

An Award-Winning Facility

In September 2023, Hamad International Airport proudly clinched the coveted title of "Best Airport" at the 32nd Annual TTG Travel Awards 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand - marking a historic moment as the first airport in the Middle East to achieve this esteemed recognition. Launched in 1989, the TTG Travel Awards are widely regarded as one the most prestigious and influential awards in the travel industry, with winners determined by votes from the readers of TTG Travel Trade Publishing's print and online titles.

Offering a wide range of services and facilities to its passengers, Hamad International Airport underwent a major expansion in November 2022, which saw the addition of a brand-new, state-of-the-art indoor tropical garden known as the ORCHARD - along with new lounges and exclusive retail and F&B outlets. As part of its digital transformation strategy, the airport has constantly invested in the latest technologies and innovative solutions set to optimize operations and provide a seamless and enhanced airport journey for passengers. Most recently, the airport introduced innovative digital wayfinding using QR codes and other advanced features to help manage crowds and ease travel.

Inaugurated in 2014, Hamad International Airport constantly embraces growth and innovation - achieving multiple accolades and awards in the process. An essential hub between East and West, the global airport continues to be ranked amongst the best facilities in the world.

Hamad International Airport is a candidate for World's Best Airport at the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2024. Passengers who have experienced the airport's award-winning services and facilities can visit Skytrax's World Airport Survey website and vote for the airport.

Hamad International Airport, the gateway to Qatar and the world.

Designed to meet and exceed the expectations of global travelers, Hamad International Airport is a diverse lifestyle destination of its own. Housed in one expansive terminal, the airport integrates contemporary shopping and dining options, entertainment and relaxation facilities, and a world-class art collection from internationally acclaimed artists.

Hamad International Airport's excellence and commitment to passenger service led to the airport receiving the titles of "World's Best Airport" for 2021 and 2022, "World's Second-Best Airport" for 2023, "Best Airport 15 to 20 Million Passengers," "World's Best Airport for Shopping" 2023, "Cleanest Airport in the Middle East" 2023 and "Best Airport in the Middle East" for the 9th consecutive year at the SKYTRAX World Airport Awards 2023.

Hamad International Airport has successfully completed the first Phase of its airport expansion project, which has significantly increased capacity and enhanced its multi-dimensional offering. Delivering on its promise to be the "airport-of-the-future," Hamad International Airport's expansion features a refreshing environment of lush greenery, as well as contemporary retail and dining concepts among other leisure attractions and facilities.

The airport's commercial and operation functions are managed by MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Management and Operation, and a corporate subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group.

For more information, visit Hamad International Airport's website www.dohahamadairport.com

