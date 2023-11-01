TCL Electronics: TCL's Partnership with Leading European Sport Teams Solidifies Commitment to Deliver Premium Sports Viewing

Official sponsor of several of Europe's national teams, TCL ensures sports fans experience every action-packed moment with the latest large screen QD-Mini LED TVs

PARIS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK), a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brands, has been ensuring homes across Europe have access to top quality spectating during October, an extremely busy month for European sports. With nail-biting qualifiers for major football games and the biggest global rugby event on the calendar, sports lovers have been understandably pre-occupied for the past month. With so much time invested in watching the big games, TCL understands the importance of creating TVs that maximise the viewing experience. Through offering unparalleled technology and supporting major league teams through its extensive IP portfolio, TCL brings the spirit of sport to millions of customers.

TCL: an Avid Advocate for the Value of Sports

As a pioneer of display technology, TCL works endlessly to bring immersive entertainment and moments of magic to audiences across the globe. As such, TCL understands the profound power that watching live sports can have on the hearts and lives, bringing people together as they share the highs and the lows that are inevitably experienced during the course of any important matches.

TCL's ongoing partnership with some of the world's premium sports teams and players demonstrates an on-going commitment to honour a pastime people all around the globe are passionate about. Through its focus on premium European football and rugby sponsorships, and through creating advanced accessible technology, TCL brings the magic of sport into millions of European homes, affirming its on-going commitment to the region.

Leading TV Technology Designed with Sports Spectating in Mind

As with any stadium, when it comes to screen size, the bigger the better. TCL knows that content displayed through a larger screen can have an even greater impact on its audience and has been working tirelessly to expand its portfolio of TVs from 65 inch to 98 inch. TCL's flagship QD-Mini LED TV, the TCL X95 Series with a ground-breaking peak brightness, and the TCL C805 are available in up to 98" in select markets. What's more, as the global top 1 brand in 98-in TV segment, TCL has recently delivered the most affordable 98-inch model with the launch of the TCL P745, meaning more people than ever before can witness sports on screen with the same feeling as if they were watching live from a stadium.

As well as larger screens, in its latest QD-Mini LED line up TCL has developed a number of advanced technologies aimed at producing clearer, smoother and more detailed visuals for live action, high motion content. TCL's AiPQ Processor 3.0 comes equipped with Ai-MEMC, which has the ability to convert low frame images to high frames, restoring silky-smooth visuals without any blurring or tearing for uninterrupted action. Coupled with a variable refresh rate of 144Hz which can adapt to different input frames in real time, the sports watching experience is elevated to all new levels. Balls will soar across the screen without a glitch, to experience the exact moment a team scores thanks to the incredibly low input lag.

Turning on 'Sports Mode', which classifies image content based on AI perception and adjusts relevant quality parameters accordingly across brightness, contrast, colour and definition, further brings the vivid stadium experience into homes through the expression of billions of colours. Imagine the most vibrant team kits, the greenest pitch and the bluest skies to supercharge the viewing experience.

Catch all of the action with the TCL QD-Mini LED TVs, available now in select markets across Europe.

* Product appearance, functionality and availability may differ between countries/regions

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcls-partnership-with-leading-european-sport-teams-solidifies-commitment-to-deliver-premium-sports-viewing-301973560.html