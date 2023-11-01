Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
30.10.23
11:08 Uhr
13,000 Euro
+0,110
+0,85 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
1-Jahres-Chart
TGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,84012,97007:31
12,85012,92031.10.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2023 | 07:11
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TGS ASA: TGS Secures Four-Year Extension for Reservoir Monitoring and Source Acquisition Contract in Norway

OSLO, Norway (1 November 2023) - TGS, the leading global provider of energy data and intelligence, has been awarded a four-year extension to a proprietary reservoir monitoring and source acquisition contract in Norway, with a further option to extend by another two years.

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS, commented: "This project highlights the value and performance we have delivered over the years, which has now triggered this long-term extension. Long-term contracts like this turn our relationships with our clients into a partnership, where we work together collaboratively to acquire data for better reservoir development and management decisions."

TGS' reservoir monitoring and source acquisition services are renowned for their comprehensive approach, utilizing cutting-edge technology to gather critical data on subsurface reservoirs. By delivering real-time information on reservoir behavior, TGS empowers energy stakeholders to make informed decisions, optimize resource utilization and promote sustainable energy practices.

About TGS
TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

Forward Looking Statement
All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and are based upon assumptions as to future events that may not prove accurate. These factors include volatile market conditions, investment opportunities in new and existing markets, demand for licensing of data within the energy industry, operational challenges, and reliance on a cyclical industry and principal customers. Actual results may differ materially from those expected or projected in the forward-looking statements. TGS undertakes no responsibility or obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, visit TGS.comor contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.