Geneva -- November 1, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES) ("SEALSQ"), its semiconductors subsidiary, has appointed Danil Kerimi to its Board of Directors, effective November 1, 2023. Mr. Kerimi brings to the Board extensive experience in technology, public relations, corporate strategy, and diplomacy across diverse global markets.

Currently, Mr. Kerimi works with several multinational organizations including: the Independent Oversight Advisory Committee of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Advisory Board of World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization, and the Board of the Council of the Great Lakes Region. He is also the Co-Founder of Edgelands Institute and an Affiliated Fellow at Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University.

Previously Mr. Kerimi held various leadership roles at the World Economic Forum (WEF), championing sectors like global industries, technology, governance, and The Fourth Industrial Revolution. Furthermore, during his long career, Mr. Kerimi has consulted many multinational organizations and government entities.

Mr. Kerimi holds a BA in Law and Public Administration from Shandong University and a Master of Advanced International Studies, Diplomacy and Law from Diplomatische Akademie Wien. He has received several certificates from The Wharton School, Harvard University, Columbia University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, among others.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ noted, "We are pleased to welcome Danil as a member of our Board. His unique insights and the vast wealth of expertise in technology and corporate strategy will greatly benefit SEALSQ and will be invaluable to our board. We look forward to working with him as we continue to implement our business strategy, designed to create new growth opportunities and broaden our market reach."

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ focuses on selling integrated solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Smart Home Appliances, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information please visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

