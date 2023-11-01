Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Ist das der Jackpot?! Discovery Lithium entdeckt riesigen Pegmatit
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857226 | ISIN: JP3830800003 | Ticker-Symbol: BGT
Tradegate
01.11.23
09:31 Uhr
36,560 Euro
+0,650
+1,81 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,08036,61009:48
36,14036,55009:48
Dow Jones News
01.11.2023 | 08:31
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Halfords Group PLC: Halfords receives investment in its Avayler business, with Bridgestone taking a 5% stake

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Halfords receives investment in its Avayler business, with Bridgestone taking a 5% stake 

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Halfords receives investment in its Avayler business, with Bridgestone taking a 5% stake 
01-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) NO 596/2014 AS IT FORMS 
PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018 
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 
1 Nov 2023 
Halfords Group plc 
("Halfords" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") 
Halfords receives investment in its Avayler business, with Bridgestone taking a 5% stake. 
 
Halfords, the UK's leading provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, today announces that it has reached 
an agreement for the sale of a 5% minority stake in its Avayler business, Avayler Trading Limited ("Avayler"), to 
Bridgestone Americas, Inc. ("Bridgestone"), a leading global mobility company, and has also agreed the terms of a 
master commercial agreement with Bridgestone (the "Commercial Agreement") to establish their business as an ongoing 
client of Avayler (together, the "Transaction"). 
Headlines: 
   -- Bridgestone will acquire a 5% stake in Avayler for consideration of USD 3m, which will be satisfied in 
  cash. 
   -- Avayler is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Halfords and provides automotive "software as a service" to the 
  Group, as well as to other global mobility clients. 
   -- The proceeds of the Transaction will be used for general corporate purposes, including to support the 
  continued growth of Avayler. 
   -- The Transaction establishes Bridgestone as a client of the Avayler business, becoming the latest global 
  mobility client to use the Avayler platform. 
 
Avayler overview 
   -- Avayler was launched in July 2021, having been developed in-house by Halfords to manage services across 
  garages, mobile vans and retail stores. It is a "software as a service" (SaaS) provider for automotive companies 
  that operate in multiple locations. Avayler helps automotive businesses digitalise their service, from online 
  customer booking through to invoicing. 
   -- Avayler's first customer was American Tire Distributors Inc., one of the largest independent distributors 
  of tyres to the replacement tyre market in North America. Since then, Avayler has won several significant contracts 
  with operators around the globe, including Tirebuyer in the USA and Mobivia in Central Europe. 
Transaction summary 
   -- Bridgestone and Halfords' wholly owned subsidiary, Avayler Holdings Limited ("Avayler Holdings"), have 
  entered into a share purchase agreement pursuant to which Bridgestone has agreed to acquire a 5% stake in Avayler 
  for consideration of USD 3m which will be satisfied in cash. 
   -- Halfords, Avayler Holdings, Avayler and Bridgestone have also entered into a shareholders' agreement in 
  relation to Avayler. The shareholders' agreement affords Bridgestone certain minority shareholder protections, 
  including the right to compel Avayler Holdings to purchase all of Bridgestone's shares in Avayler if certain events 
  occur. If that right is exercised by Bridgestone, the price payable by Avayler Holdings (the "Put Option Price") 
  for Bridgestone's shares in Avayler will be driven by Avayler's financial performance at the time of exercise and 
  can (at Avayler Holdings' election) be settled in cash or in Halfords shares. Halfords has guaranteed Avayler 
  Holdings' obligation to pay the Put Option Price to Bridgestone. 
   -- Under the Commercial Agreement, which has an initial term of 15 years (with certain break rights), 
  Avayler will provide Bridgestone with access to Avayler's in-garage and van software products as well as certain 
  services to facilitate Bridgestone's use of it, including services relating to maintenance, development, 
  implementation and support. The Commercial Agreement provides for the roll-out of Avayler's products across 
  Bridgestone's retail and van operation in the USA. 
Graham Stapleton, Chief Executive Officer of Halfords, commented: 
"Since its launch a little over two years ago, Avayler has been chosen by some of the largest automotive businesses in 
the world who have immediately realised the compelling value that it can add to their operations. Today's investment 
from Bridgestone, one of the world's largest mobility companies with over 3,000 garages and vans under its world-wide 
operation, is another fantastic endorsement for the platform, and the length and scope of the agreement fuels our 
confidence in Avayler's long-term potential as we continue to roll it out to more clients around the world." 
Avayler had gross assets as at 31st March 2023 of GBP3,054,618, and generated a loss of GBP74,662 in the financial year 
ending March 2023. 
 
Enquiries 
Investors & Analysts (Halfords) 
Jo Hartley, Chief Financial Officer 
Andrew Smith, Group Financial Controller 
Louise Richardson, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0) 7483 457 415 
 
Media (Powerscourt) +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 
Rob Greening  halfords@powerscourt-group.com 
Nick Hayns 
Elizabeth Kittle 
The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Jo Hartley, Chief Financial Officer. 
 
Notes to Editors 
www.halfords.com             www.avayler.com           www.tredz.co.uk 
www.halfordscompany.com 
Halfords is the UK's leading provider of motoring and cycling services and products. Customers shop at 393 Halfords 
stores, 2 Performance Cycling stores (trading as Tredz and Giant), 643 garages (trading as Halfords Autocentres, 
McConechy's, Universal, National Tyres and Lodge Tyre) and have access to 264 mobile service vans (trading as Halfords 
Mobile Expert, Tyres on the Drive and National), 479 commercial vans and 5 HME Cycling vans. Customers can also shop at 
halfords.com and tredz.co.uk for pick up at their local store or direct home delivery, as well as booking garage 
services online at halfords.com. 
Cautionary statement 
This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of 
operations, and businesses of Halfords Group plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty and 
assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a 
number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied 
by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this 
announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, 
Halfords Group plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 281805 
EQS News ID:  1762043 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1762043&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.