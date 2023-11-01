Anzeige
Dow Jones News
01.11.2023 | 08:31
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Closed period announcement

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Closed period announcement 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Closed period announcement 
01-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC 
("the Company") 
LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
1 November 2023 
Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 
The Company confirms that it is currently in a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse 
Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's interim results for the six months ended 31 October 2023, 
expected to be made on or around 29 November 2023. 
The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date 
of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new 
undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this 
closed period. 
Enquiries: 
Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 
Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 281795 
EQS News ID:  1761921 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1761921&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2023 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
