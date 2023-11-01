DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Closed period announcement

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Closed period announcement 01-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC ("the Company") LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 1 November 2023 Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation The Company confirms that it is currently in a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's interim results for the six months ended 31 October 2023, expected to be made on or around 29 November 2023. The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period. Enquiries: Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 281795 EQS News ID: 1761921 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

