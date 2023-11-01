Panasonic Life Solutions India has introduced easy-to-install residential solar kits in India. These kits feature BIS- and IEC-certified solar modules and inverters, along with a mobile app-based energy monitoring system for hassle-free maintenance.From pv magazine India Panasonic Life Solutions India has unveiled new residential solar kits in the Indian cities of Pune and Nashik, in the state of Maharashtra. It said it plans to expand its offerings to multiple cities and achieve pan-India coverage by 2025. "Panasonic's residential solar kit, introduced under the brand name "Anchor," provides ...

