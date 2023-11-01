Scottish Renewables, a major renewable energy lobby group, says it welcomes the claim that the Scottish government might increase the nation's total installed PV capacity by 4 GW to 6 GW by 2030.Scotland's STV News reported this week that the Scottish government has made a commitment to deploy between 4 GW and 6 GW of solar capacity by 2030. pv magazine attempted to verify this claim with the Scottish government's media department, but did not receive a response. Scottish Renewables, the country's leading renewable energy association, has published a press release welcoming the news. The organization ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...