Researchers in the United Kingdom have tested the perfomance of cadmium telluride solar cells deployed on the AlSat-1N 3U CubeSat satellite from 2016 to 2022. Their findings show the devices exhibited no significant performance changes, nor any sign of delamination. An international research team has found that cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar cells had no cell delamination signs, nor deterioration in the short circuit current and series resistance after operating for almost six years on a satellite orbiting the Earth. The scientists integrated the cells onto the AlSat-1N 3U CubeSat satellite, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...