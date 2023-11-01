DJ Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 267.0399 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 63751 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133

November 01, 2023 04:25 ET (08:25 GMT)