Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Noble Corporation plc - change of number of shares

The share capital of Noble Corporation plc has been changed. The change will take effect as per 2 November 2023 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BMXNWH07 ------------------------------------------------------- Name: Noble Corporation ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 141,044,995 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Increase: 9,079 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Prices: USD 19.27 - 484 shares USD 23.13 - 484 shares USD 0 - 8.111 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 141,054,074 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.00001 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: NOBLE ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 267224 ------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66