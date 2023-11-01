EQS-News: iOmx Therapeutics AG / Key word(s): Conference

iOmx Therapeutics attends upcoming scientific and industry conferences



iOmx Therapeutics attends upcoming scientific and industry conferences Martinsried / Munich, Germany, November 1, 2023 - iOmx Therapeutics AG (iOmx), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapeutics based on next generation immune checkpoint targets, today announced its participation at two upcoming scientific and industry conferences: Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting and BIO-Europe. Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting

1 - 5 November 2023, San Diego, USA Poster presentation: Development of a gene signature to predict the anti-tumor response of the salt-inducible kinase (SIK) inhibitor OMX-0407 The poster describes the development of a response prediction biomarker signature for the orally available first-in-class SIK (salt-inducible kinase) inhibitor lead product candidate OMX-0407. Abstract number: 60

Session: Biomarkers, Immune Monitoring and Novel Technologies. BIO-Europe®

6 - 8 November 2023, Munich, Germany Dr. Apollon Papadimitriou, CEO and Dr. Nils Debus, CBO, will be on site and available for meetings. To request a meeting at the event in Munich, please use the partneringONE® system . About iOmx Therapeutics iOmx Therapeutics ( www.iomx.com ) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class cancer immuno-therapeutics addressing novel immune checkpoints hijacked by cancer cells. Utilizing its iOTarg high-throughput screening platform, iOmx has identified a number of proprietary tumor-associated next-generation immune checkpoints and is advancing a clinical stage pipeline of promising drug candidates that have the potential to address cancers, which are resistant to current immunotherapies. The company's lead candidate OMX-0407 targets SIK, an immune protective kinase family in multiple solid tumors, and is currently being investigated in Phase I clinical trials. Founded in 2016, based on the work of its scientific founders Philipp Beckhove MD, and Nisit Khandelwal Ph.D., conducted at the German Cancer Research Center, iOmx is today backed by international venture capital investors, such as Wellington Partners, Sofinnova Partners, M Ventures, MIG Capital and Athos Biopharma. iOmx is based in Martinsried/Munich, Germany. Media contact

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold, Julia von Hummel, Shaun Brown

T: +49(0)89 2102280

iomx@mc-services.eu



