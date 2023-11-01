Keeper Security, Inc.: Keeper Security Begins Relationship with Ingram Micro to Expand Access to Keeper's Cybersecurity Solutions

Distributor agreement addresses the growing impact of cybercrime on businesses across Europe

LONDON, Nov. 01, 2023, the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets and remote connections, announced today its new relationship with Ingram Micro, Inc. to distribute its products to value-added resellers and technology solutions providers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg. The relationship with Ingram Micro, a global leader in technology and supply chain services, will expand Keeper's footprint and help raise the collective security posture of businesses across Europe through its robust offering of cybersecurity solutions.



Keeper Security is transforming the way people and organisations worldwide protect their passwords, confidential data and sensitive information. Keeper's security platform is one of the few cybersecurity platforms that uses a true zero-trust and zero-knowledge security model, with a unique encryption and data segregation framework to protect against cyberattacks. Keeper's products can be implemented within minutes and seamlessly integrate with any technology infrastructure to prevent security breaches, lower help desk costs and ensure compliance with regulations.

Ingram Micro is the business behind the world's brands with the ability to reach nearly 90 percent of the world's population. Ingram Micro's reach, combined with its diverse solutions portfolio and ease of doing business with its digital experience platform, Ingram Micro Xvantage, makes it unique. Ingram Micro reaches close to 200 countries and has approximately 26,000 associates with more than 161,000 customers and 1,500 vendor partners worldwide.

"We are truly delighted to work with one of the largest and most capable value-add technology distributors in the world. As we evolve and mature our relationships in the B2B segment, we need to align with like-minded companies who have the experience and market-reach to amplify our efforts," said John Andrews, VP of Global Channels for Keeper Security. "Ingram Micro is a mainstay and market leader, pioneering a new vision of technology distribution. Our alliance will help to empower thousands of resellers, large and small, to address the issue of compromised credentials, which research shows are responsible for more than 80% of modern-day breaches."

"Ingram Micro Inc. supports our partners in helping their customers fight against the many adversaries trying to breach their defences to steal their data," said Robert Stockford, EMEA Director of Cyber Security for Ingram Micro. "Most breaches occur due to the failure to secure passwords and credentials, so we are happy to be working with Keeper, an award-winning vendor in the password management space. Keeper's solutions are a great fit to our overall cyber security offering, helping our partners deliver an easy-to-manage solution based on a zero-trust methodology to keep their customers' data safe."

Keeper delivers a full suite of award-winning consumer and business offerings in password, passkey, secrets, connection and privileged access management, as well as differentiators that set Keeper apart from its competitors including dark web monitoring, secure file storage, single-sign on integration, compliance reporting and detailed event logging. Keeper's solutions scale to organisations of all sizes, from small home offices to multinational enterprises, and the largest public sector organisations.

Its latest offering, KeeperPAM, provides next-generation Privileged Access Management (PAM) that is disrupting the traditional PAM market. KeeperPAM delivers enterprise-grade password, secrets and privileged connection management within a unified SaaS platform that is cost-effective, easy-to-use and simple-to-deploy. KeeperPAM enables least-privilege access with zero-trust and zero-knowledge security. The patented cybersecurity solution enables organisations to achieve complete visibility, security, control and reporting across every privileged user on every device within an organisation.

Keeper's products are now available in the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg through Ingram Micro, with further partnership expansion in Europe being explored. Find out how to partner with Ingram Micro as a reseller and gain full access to Ingram Micro Xvantage, Ingram Micro's integrated digital platform. Xvantage provides real-time insights into purchasing, tracking, data analytics and more to help businesses make more strategic decisions. Learn more about Keeper's full suite of award-winning products at KeeperSecurity.com .

