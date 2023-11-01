DJ Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Result of AGM

Walls & Futures REIT PLC (WAFR) Walls & Futures REIT PLC: Result of AGM 01-Nov-2023 / 09:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 November 2023 WALLS & FUTURES REIT PLC ("Walls & Futures" or the "Company") Results of Annual General Meeting Walls & Futures REIT plc ("WAFR"), the Ethical Housing Investor and Developer, is pleased to announce that at the Company's Annual General Meeting for the year ending 31 March 2023 held yesterday (the "AGM"), all resolutions put to the meeting were passed. The full voting results for the AGM will shortly be published on the Company's website. For further information, contact: Walls & Futures REIT PLC 0333 700 7171 Joe McTaggart, Chief Executive Website www.wallsandfutures.com Allenby Capital Limited (Corporate Adviser) Nick Harriss/James Reeve 020 3328 5656 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BD04QG09 Category Code: RAG TIDM: WAFR LEI Code: 213800CJV93R1FPNT553 Sequence No.: 282042 EQS News ID: 1762597 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

