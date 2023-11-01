SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2023, and provided guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Consolidated revenue was US$116.96 million and consolidated net income was US$19.32 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share ("EPS") were US$0.24 (NT$7.71) and US$0.24 (NT$7.68), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$151.04 million and consolidated net income of US$32.64 million, or US$0.41 (NT$12.38) and US$0.40 (NT$12.21) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

In US dollars, the third quarter of 2023 consolidated revenue increased 12.27% sequentially and was down 22.57% year-over-year.

The gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was US$51.17 million, representing an increase of 11.74% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 25.15% compared to the same quarter of last year.

On August 30, 2023, Parade announced the availability of the PS8580/ PS8580V/ PS8581 PCIe5 32Gbps linear redriver/2×2 cross switch family. PS8580 and PS8580V integrate a quad-channel unidirectional linear redriver with a 2×2 cross switch while PS8581 features a linear redriver only. PS8580/PS8581 are designed for notebook/desktop PC, server/datacenter and industrial applications while PS8580V supports automotive AEC-Q100 grade 2 requirements. Multiple PS858x devices support x4, x8 or x16 bidirectional link. PS858x family is compliant with PCIe5 specification.

On October 18, 2023, Parade announced the availability of its new high-resolution, automotive-grade PS8627V DisplayPort to LVDS protocol converter. The PS8627V is used to convert a DisplayPort (DP) or eDP (Embedded DisplayPort) video transport stream to the LVDS (Low-Voltage Differential Signaling) interface used by automotive-grade display panels or display assemblies. The PS8627V enables ultrawide display up to 7680×1260@60Hz with 30bpp color depth. The PS8627V features a DP/eDP input of up to 4 lanes and LVDS output of up to 6 ports. Enabling a native DP/eDP connection between an automotive Video Control Unit (VCU) and display assembly can simplify system design and lower implementation cost by eliminating the need for a SERDES (serializer-deserializer) for the audio/video transport channel.

Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023:

Revenue: US$110.0 ~122.0 Million

Gross Margin: 43% ~47%

Operating Expense: US$30.0 ~33.0 Million

The financial figures detailed above for the third quarter of 2023 have been reviewed by independent accountants.

About Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. is a leading supplier of mixed-signal ICs for a variety of popular display and high-speed interface standards used in computers, consumer electronics and display panels. The fabless semiconductor company was founded in 2005 and publicly listed on Taipei Exchange ("TPEx") in 2011 (stock code: 4966). Parade's portfolio of IC products serves the growing demand for HDMI, DisplayPort, SATA, and USB ICs for display, storage and interface applications.

In addition to being a technology innovator, Parade is an active participant and leader in industry standards-setting organizations. Parade Technologies, Inc., a wholly owned US-based subsidiary of Parade Technologies, Ltd., is a member of VESA (Video Electronics Standard Association). Parade Technologies, Inc. has made key contributions to the development of VESA's DisplayPort digital video interface standard.

Parade leverages its close relationships with market leading Tier-1 OEMs to develop ICs that provide unique system capabilities. Many of the company's devices integrate proprietary technologies that offer superior system signal integrity, advanced system integration and enhanced power efficiency. As a result of the company's "standards-plus" design philosophy, Parade ICs have been designed into products offered by nearly every leading computer and display vendor worldwide.

Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.

The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sequential Quarter Three Months ended Nine Months ended Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Jun 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue 116,959 104,178 116,959 151,044 321,127 578,466 3,705,248 3,199,298 3,705,248 4,591,744 9,944,258 16,873,838 Cost of goods sold 65,785 58,380 65,785 82,671 180,112 306,959 2,084,065 1,792,845 2,084,065 2,513,211 5,577,707 8,959,119 Gross profit 51,174 45,798 51,174 68,373 141,015 271,507 1,621,183 1,406,453 1,621,183 2,078,533 4,366,551 7,914,719 Research & development expenses 21,911 20,293 21,911 21,090 62,096 63,799 694,131 623,198 694,131 641,148 1,922,046 1,868,145 Sales & marketing expenses 6,647 7,188 6,647 7,285 21,033 23,406 210,593 220,732 210,593 221,477 650,147 684,313 General & administrative expenses 4,268 4,888 4,268 5,327 14,149 18,325 135,108 150,109 135,108 161,917 437,014 535,367 Expected credit loss 84 - 84 - - - 2,549 - 2,549 - - - Total operating expenses 32,742 32,369 32,742 33,702 97,278 105,530 1,037,283 994,039 1,037,283 1,024,542 3,009,207 3,087,825 Operating income 18,432 13,429 18,432 34,671 43,737 165,977 583,900 412,414 583,900 1,053,991 1,357,344 4,826,894 Non-operating income and (expenses) 2,386 2,055 2,386 1,185 5,709 1,721 75,605 63,081 75,605 36,031 177,246 51,868 Income before income taxes 20,818 15,484 20,818 35,856 49,446 167,698 659,505 475,495 659,505 1,090,022 1,534,590 4,878,762 Income tax expense 1,502 1,505 1,502 3,216 4,530 14,934 47,577 46,226 47,577 97,771 140,102 434,653 Net income 19,316 13,979 19,316 32,640 44,916 152,764 611,928 429,269 611,928 992,251 1,394,488 4,444,109 EPS - Basic (In Dollar) $0.24 $0.18 $0.24 $0.41 $0.57 $1.92 $7.71 $5.44 $7.71 $12.38 $17.68 $55.74 Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands) 79,318 78,947 79,318 80,181 78,888 79,732 79,318 78,947 79,318 80,181 78,888 79,732 EPS - Diluted (In Dollar) $0.24 $0.18 $0.24 $0.40 $0.56 $1.88 $7.68 $5.40 $7.68 $12.21 $17.53 $54.69 Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands) 79,639 79,545 79,639 81,272 79,530 81,257 79,639 79,545 79,639 81,272 79,530 81,257 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 and 2022 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Current assets Cash & cash equivalents 240,124 294,933 7,748,801 9,364,118 Accounts receivable, net 54,839 53,497 1,769,655 1,698,539 Inventories, net 117,406 134,277 3,788,694 4,263,286 Other current assets 23,297 22,471 751,801 713,475 Total current assets 435,666 505,178 14,058,951 16,039,418 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 13,808 17,033 445,570 540,799 Right-of-use assets 4,613 6,188 148,874 196,468 Intangible assets 99,687 104,853 3,216,902 3,329,058 Deferred income tax assets 11,840 10,686 382,067 339,269 Other non-current assets 156,074 152,838 5,036,493 4,852,598 Total non-current assets 286,022 291,598 9,229,906 9,258,192 Total Assets 721,688 796,776 23,288,857 25,297,610 Current Liabilities Accounts payable 48,663 34,659 1,570,357 1,100,435 Other payables 26,003 36,724 839,104 1,165,986 Current income tax liabilities 10,494 33,537 338,644 1,064,782 Lease liabilities - current 3,038 2,865 98,046 90,960 Other current liabilities 4,383 21,004 141,448 666,878 Total current liabilities 92,581 128,789 2,987,599 4,089,041 Non-current Liabilities Lease liabilities - non-current 1,575 3,323 50,828 105,508 Total non-current liabilities 1,575 3,323 50,828 105,508 Equity Ordinary shares 26,731 26,742 811,641 811,962 Capital reserves 135,591 137,941 4,232,535 4,186,139 Retained earnings 519,088 538,566 15,353,693 15,941,317 Other equity (9,217) (16,777) 1,246,010 769,771 Treasury shares (44,661) (21,808) (1,393,449) (606,128) Total equity 627,532 664,664 20,250,430 21,103,061 Total liabilities and equity 721,688 796,776 23,288,857 25,297,610 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 and 2022 USD in Thousands NTD in Thousands Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, Sep 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Income before income tax for the period 49,445 167,698 1,534,590 4,878,762 Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets) 16,495 16,549 510,197 484,542 Loss on disposal of equipment - 1 - 35 Loss on disposal of intangible assets 263 - 8,134 - Share-based compensation cost 25,390 24,725 776,250 728,543 Interest income (4,851) (819) (150,377) (24,720) Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows 37,297 40,456 1,144,204 1,188,400 Accounts receivable (20,132) (3,114) (649,649) (98,886) Inventories 28,087 (58,498) 906,362 (1,857,313) Other current assets (24,147) (34,338) (634,589) (993,127) Net changes in assets relating to operating activities (16,192) (95,950) (377,876) (2,949,326) Accounts payable 35,661 (6,187) 1,150,765 (196,425) Other payables (14,560) (12,816) (469,850) (406,910) Other current liabilities (9,091) 10,960 (293,354) 347,992 Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities 12,010 (8,043) 387,561 (255,343) Cash inflow generated from operations 82,560 104,161 2,688,479 2,862,493 Interest received 4,851 819 150,377 24,720 Income taxes paid (6,822) (1,313) (211,015) (38,444) Income taxes received - 19 - 565 Net cash provided by operating activities 80,589 103,686 2,627,841 2,849,334 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of equipment (3,621) (5,042) (111,985) (147,620) Acquisition of intangible assets (216) (61) (6,689) (1,797) Decrease (increase) in refundable deposits 7,662 (72,066) 247,251 (2,288,095) Increase in other prepayments (13,719) (8,777) (424,340) (256,987) Net cash flows used in investing activities (9,894) (85,946) (295,763) (2,694,499) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options - 2,448 - 71,665 Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities (2,492) (2,651) (77,091) (77,636) Treasury shares reissued to employees 25,424 34,533 760,161 959,141 Distribution of cash dividends (83,624) (93,720) (2,439,014) (2,622,127) Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation 128 63 3,787 1,870 Net cash flows used in financing activities (60,564) (59,327) (1,752,157) (1,667,087) Effect of exchange rate changes 2,856 4,087 193,496 1,674,627 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 12,987 (37,500) 773,417 162,375 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,137 332,433 6,975,384 9,201,743 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 240,124 294,933 7,748,801 9,364,118

