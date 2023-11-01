SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parade Technologies, Ltd. (Taipei Exchange: 4966.TWO), a leading high-speed interface IC supplier, today announced financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2023, and provided guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.
Consolidated revenue was US$116.96 million and consolidated net income was US$19.32 million. Basic and fully diluted after-tax earnings per share ("EPS") were US$0.24 (NT$7.71) and US$0.24 (NT$7.68), respectively. These results compared to consolidated revenue US$151.04 million and consolidated net income of US$32.64 million, or US$0.41 (NT$12.38) and US$0.40 (NT$12.21) per basic and fully diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.
In US dollars, the third quarter of 2023 consolidated revenue increased 12.27% sequentially and was down 22.57% year-over-year.
The gross profit in the third quarter of 2023 was US$51.17 million, representing an increase of 11.74% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 25.15% compared to the same quarter of last year.
On August 30, 2023, Parade announced the availability of the PS8580/ PS8580V/ PS8581 PCIe5 32Gbps linear redriver/2×2 cross switch family. PS8580 and PS8580V integrate a quad-channel unidirectional linear redriver with a 2×2 cross switch while PS8581 features a linear redriver only. PS8580/PS8581 are designed for notebook/desktop PC, server/datacenter and industrial applications while PS8580V supports automotive AEC-Q100 grade 2 requirements. Multiple PS858x devices support x4, x8 or x16 bidirectional link. PS858x family is compliant with PCIe5 specification.
On October 18, 2023, Parade announced the availability of its new high-resolution, automotive-grade PS8627V DisplayPort to LVDS protocol converter. The PS8627V is used to convert a DisplayPort (DP) or eDP (Embedded DisplayPort) video transport stream to the LVDS (Low-Voltage Differential Signaling) interface used by automotive-grade display panels or display assemblies. The PS8627V enables ultrawide display up to 7680×1260@60Hz with 30bpp color depth. The PS8627V features a DP/eDP input of up to 4 lanes and LVDS output of up to 6 ports. Enabling a native DP/eDP connection between an automotive Video Control Unit (VCU) and display assembly can simplify system design and lower implementation cost by eliminating the need for a SERDES (serializer-deserializer) for the audio/video transport channel.
Based on current business outlook, Parade is providing the following guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023:
- Revenue: US$110.0 ~122.0 Million
- Gross Margin: 43% ~47%
- Operating Expense: US$30.0 ~33.0 Million
The financial figures detailed above for the third quarter of 2023 have been reviewed by independent accountants.
Parade Technologies, Ltd. and Subsidiaries.
The reader is advised that these consolidated financial statements have been prepared originally in NT$ and conformed with the adoption of IFRSs. In the event of any differences between NT$ and US$ version, the NT$ version shall prevail.
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Sequential Quarter
|Three Months ended
|Nine Months ended
|Sequential Quarter
|Three Months ended
|Nine Months ended
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Jun 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
2023
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenue
116,959
104,178
116,959
151,044
321,127
578,466
3,705,248
3,199,298
3,705,248
4,591,744
9,944,258
16,873,838
|Cost of goods sold
65,785
58,380
65,785
82,671
180,112
306,959
2,084,065
1,792,845
2,084,065
2,513,211
5,577,707
8,959,119
|Gross profit
51,174
45,798
51,174
68,373
141,015
271,507
1,621,183
1,406,453
1,621,183
2,078,533
4,366,551
7,914,719
|Research & development expenses
21,911
20,293
21,911
21,090
62,096
63,799
694,131
623,198
694,131
641,148
1,922,046
1,868,145
|Sales & marketing expenses
6,647
7,188
6,647
7,285
21,033
23,406
210,593
220,732
210,593
221,477
650,147
684,313
|General & administrative expenses
4,268
4,888
4,268
5,327
14,149
18,325
135,108
150,109
135,108
161,917
437,014
535,367
|Expected credit loss
84
-
84
-
-
-
2,549
-
2,549
-
-
-
|Total operating expenses
32,742
32,369
32,742
33,702
97,278
105,530
1,037,283
994,039
1,037,283
1,024,542
3,009,207
3,087,825
|Operating income
18,432
13,429
18,432
34,671
43,737
165,977
583,900
412,414
583,900
1,053,991
1,357,344
4,826,894
|Non-operating income and (expenses)
2,386
2,055
2,386
1,185
5,709
1,721
75,605
63,081
75,605
36,031
177,246
51,868
|Income before income taxes
20,818
15,484
20,818
35,856
49,446
167,698
659,505
475,495
659,505
1,090,022
1,534,590
4,878,762
|Income tax expense
1,502
1,505
1,502
3,216
4,530
14,934
47,577
46,226
47,577
97,771
140,102
434,653
|Net income
19,316
13,979
19,316
32,640
44,916
152,764
611,928
429,269
611,928
992,251
1,394,488
4,444,109
|EPS - Basic (In Dollar)
$0.24
$0.18
$0.24
$0.41
$0.57
$1.92
$7.71
$5.44
$7.71
$12.38
$17.68
$55.74
|Shares used in computing EPS-Basic (In thousands)
79,318
78,947
79,318
80,181
78,888
79,732
79,318
78,947
79,318
80,181
78,888
79,732
|EPS - Diluted (In Dollar)
$0.24
$0.18
$0.24
$0.40
$0.56
$1.88
$7.68
$5.40
$7.68
$12.21
$17.53
$54.69
|Shares used in computing EPS-Diluted (In thousands)
79,639
79,545
79,639
81,272
79,530
81,257
79,639
79,545
79,639
81,272
79,530
81,257
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 and 2022
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Current assets
|Cash & cash equivalents
240,124
294,933
7,748,801
9,364,118
|Accounts receivable, net
54,839
53,497
1,769,655
1,698,539
|Inventories, net
117,406
134,277
3,788,694
4,263,286
|Other current assets
23,297
22,471
751,801
713,475
|Total current assets
435,666
505,178
14,058,951
16,039,418
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment, net
13,808
17,033
445,570
540,799
|Right-of-use assets
4,613
6,188
148,874
196,468
|Intangible assets
99,687
104,853
3,216,902
3,329,058
|Deferred income tax assets
11,840
10,686
382,067
339,269
|Other non-current assets
156,074
152,838
5,036,493
4,852,598
|Total non-current assets
286,022
291,598
9,229,906
9,258,192
|Total Assets
721,688
796,776
23,288,857
25,297,610
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
48,663
34,659
1,570,357
1,100,435
|Other payables
26,003
36,724
839,104
1,165,986
|Current income tax liabilities
10,494
33,537
338,644
1,064,782
|Lease liabilities - current
3,038
2,865
98,046
90,960
|Other current liabilities
4,383
21,004
141,448
666,878
|Total current liabilities
92,581
128,789
2,987,599
4,089,041
|Non-current Liabilities
|Lease liabilities - non-current
1,575
3,323
50,828
105,508
|Total non-current liabilities
1,575
3,323
50,828
105,508
|Equity
|Ordinary shares
26,731
26,742
811,641
811,962
|Capital reserves
135,591
137,941
4,232,535
4,186,139
|Retained earnings
519,088
538,566
15,353,693
15,941,317
|Other equity
(9,217)
(16,777)
1,246,010
769,771
|Treasury shares
(44,661)
(21,808)
(1,393,449)
(606,128)
|Total equity
627,532
664,664
20,250,430
21,103,061
|Total liabilities and equity
721,688
796,776
23,288,857
25,297,610
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 and 2022
|USD in Thousands
|NTD in Thousands
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
|Sep 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Income before income tax for the period
49,445
167,698
1,534,590
4,878,762
|Depreciation and amortization (including the right-of-use assets)
16,495
16,549
510,197
484,542
|Loss on disposal of equipment
-
1
-
35
|Loss on disposal of intangible assets
263
-
8,134
-
|Share-based compensation cost
25,390
24,725
776,250
728,543
|Interest income
(4,851)
(819)
(150,377)
(24,720)
|Income and expenses having no effect on cash flows
37,297
40,456
1,144,204
1,188,400
|Accounts receivable
(20,132)
(3,114)
(649,649)
(98,886)
|Inventories
28,087
(58,498)
906,362
(1,857,313)
|Other current assets
(24,147)
(34,338)
(634,589)
(993,127)
|Net changes in assets relating to operating activities
(16,192)
(95,950)
(377,876)
(2,949,326)
|Accounts payable
35,661
(6,187)
1,150,765
(196,425)
|Other payables
(14,560)
(12,816)
(469,850)
(406,910)
|Other current liabilities
(9,091)
10,960
(293,354)
347,992
|Net changes in liabilities relating to operating activities
12,010
(8,043)
387,561
(255,343)
|Cash inflow generated from operations
82,560
104,161
2,688,479
2,862,493
|Interest received
4,851
819
150,377
24,720
|Income taxes paid
(6,822)
(1,313)
(211,015)
(38,444)
|Income taxes received
-
19
-
565
|Net cash provided by operating activities
80,589
103,686
2,627,841
2,849,334
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of equipment
(3,621)
(5,042)
(111,985)
(147,620)
|Acquisition of intangible assets
(216)
(61)
(6,689)
(1,797)
|Decrease (increase) in refundable deposits
7,662
(72,066)
247,251
(2,288,095)
|Increase in other prepayments
(13,719)
(8,777)
(424,340)
(256,987)
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
(9,894)
(85,946)
(295,763)
(2,694,499)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options
-
2,448
-
71,665
|Repayment of the principal portion of lease liabilities
(2,492)
(2,651)
(77,091)
(77,636)
|Treasury shares reissued to employees
25,424
34,533
760,161
959,141
|Distribution of cash dividends
(83,624)
(93,720)
(2,439,014)
(2,622,127)
|Cash dividend regain from canceled share-based compensation
128
63
3,787
1,870
|Net cash flows used in financing activities
(60,564)
(59,327)
(1,752,157)
(1,667,087)
|Effect of exchange rate changes
2,856
4,087
193,496
1,674,627
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
12,987
(37,500)
773,417
162,375
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
227,137
332,433
6,975,384
9,201,743
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
240,124
294,933
7,748,801
9,364,118
