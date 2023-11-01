A new study from Clean Energy Associates (CEA) shows that 83% of sites tested as part of a global survey had line cracks, 78% had a soldering anomaly and 76% had complex cracks. The survey involved visual inspections combined with electroluminescence testing across 148 sites in 16 countries.Solar module microcracks are emerging as an increasing, recurring issue detected by visual inspections combined with electroluminescence (EL), a new report from Clean Energy Associates (CEA) shows. CEA came to this conclusion by testing samples from 16 countries over eight years. "EL testing of more than 300,000 ...

