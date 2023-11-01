An international group of scientists has fabricated an inverted perovskite solar cell that claims both high power conversion efficiency and a promising high degree of stability. A champion cell achieved a power conversion efficiency of 25.3%, with an encapsulated version retaining 95% of the initial efficiency after extensive heat and humidity testing. A team of international researchers has demonstrated an inverted perovskite solar cell with a power-conversion efficiency of 25.3% and a quasi-steady-state efficiency of 24.8%. Inverted perovskite cells have a device structure known as "p-i-n", ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...