Survey & Ballot Systems: CUES Joins Forces With Survey and Ballot Systems for Enhanced Credit Union Elections

CUES partners with Survey and Ballot Systems to revolutionize credit union election services

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / In a strategic move to further empower credit unions and enhance member engagement, Survey and Ballot Systems (SBS) is proud to announce its exciting partnership with credit union membership organization CUES. This collaboration brings together two industry leaders, leveraging their collective expertise to provide cutting-edge solutions in credit union elections, nominations, and annual meetings.

Renowned for its unwavering dedication to advancing the credit union movement, CUES offers extensive resources to the industry, including professional development programs in partnership with premier business schools, exceptional networking opportunities for industry leaders, and state-of-the-art solutions for credit union operations.

With over three decades of experience, SBS has established itself as a leading provider of election services and governance software. SBS' innovative solutions and secure platforms have played a pivotal role in numerous elections, nominations, and annual meetings within the credit union landscape.

CUES and SBS are poised to transform how credit unions conduct annual elections, merger votes, and candidate nominations. This partnership will introduce state-of-the-art technology, high-quality digital experiences, and a seamless integration of services that will increase member participation and satisfaction.

"We are honored and excited to partner with CUES," says Tony Hoff, marketing director at SBS. "The synergies between CUES' industry insights, credit union voting experience, and SBS' election expertise will pave the way for a more robust and accessible voting experience for members. Together, we have the potential to drive positive change and set new standards in credit union member engagement."

"This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our commitment to serve the credit union community," says Heather McKissick, CEO at CUES. "By combining the strengths and expertise of both organizations, we aim to provide unmatched value and support to credit unions, ultimately benefiting the millions of members they serve."

About CUES

CUES is North America's leading talent development solutions provider for credit unions. They educate, develop, and support credit union CEOs, executives, directors, and emerging leaders through partnerships with premier business schools, live and online events, digital learning, networking, and premium content. With over 48,000 members and growing, we measure success one leader at a time.

For more information, visit cues.org

About Survey & Ballot Systems

Since 1990, Survey & Ballot Systems has set the standard in election management, working with the world's top member-based organizations to facilitate and manage voting needs. From traditional paper ballot elections to hybrid voting systems and virtual voting, SBS stands as the trusted third-party partner for six hundred organizations, depended upon to oversee their voting processes expertly, ensuring flawless and efficient execution.

For more information, visit surveyandballotsystems.com

