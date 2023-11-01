Critical Event Management (CEM) Leader to Discuss Role of Technology and Insurance in Helping Governments and Businesses Adapt to Extreme Climate Events

Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced its partnership with the COP28 World Climate Summit The Investment COP to present on how the combination of Public Safety technology and index-based insurance can help to mitigate the growing impact of climate change on governments and businesses. Everbridge is a leader in demonstrating the first-of-its-kind benefits of leveraging public safety solutions with insurance offerings to provide a holistic approach for organizations to address climate risk and resilience.

In an interview with the World Climate Foundation, Everbridge CEO Dave Wagner explained that "climate-related events have become more frequent and severe, with a far-reaching impact on communities and businesses. As climate change accelerates, it's evident that governments and enterprises must adapt to a new reality of increased risk."

"We know that organizations failing to prioritize climate resilience and address the sustainability and business continuity agenda will find themselves impacted by significant operational disruptions," said Wagner. "Corporate boards all over the world are aware that customers are requiring better climate adaptation policies. Thus, governance will become an increasingly important factor in the private sector strategy toward climate change."

Everbridge will participate in the "Ensuring a Climate Resilient Future Through Insurance" fireside chat taking place at the Summit on December 7, 2023, at 14:05 (GMT) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Everbridge Chief Security Officer Tracy Reinhold will take part in the chat moderated by Insurance Development Forum (IDF) Secretary General Ekhosuehi Iyahen. The discussion will focus on the important role the insurance industry plays in the transition to a net-zero economy, exploring the question: As risk managers and insurers, how can we ensure the growth of low-carbon solutions that support the transition towards net-zero through policies and risk advisory services to incentivize climate mitigation?

Everbridge will also showcase the company's Risk Intelligence capabilities at the conference, with a focus on climate-related data insights.

Wagner continued, "We are committed to continually innovating and expanding our solutions to meet the evolving challenges posed by climate change. We invest in AI and we partner with many different climate stakeholders. Because of the unique capabilities we deliver to make organizations resilient, we envision a future where our platform plays a central role in helping governments and businesses adapt to and mitigate the impact of climate-related events."

Everbridge collaborates with governments, NGOs, academia, and industry partners to enhance resilience to climate-induced risk. In recent years, Everbridge launched partnerships with United Nations institutions such as the ITU and UNDRR ARISE while fostering relationships with academia, such as the University College London Warning Research Center. These collaborations involve sharing best practices, integrating data sources, informing policy advice, and developing joint solutions to foster innovation for climate adaptation strategies.

Everbridge's solutions also support the UN's Sustainable Development Goal 13 and 17 by enhancing the public safety role played by disaster management and relief organizations, and backing international organizations' efforts to ensure that 'by 2025 all countries have the capability for effective, authoritative emergency alerting' as stated in Everbridge's endorsement of the IFRC, ITU, and WMO'sCall to Action on Emergency Alerting.

