Risk Management: Risk Management 19/23: Changes in 'risk free rate' on SEK, DKK, EUR & NOK denominated options

New risk free rate will apply from November 08, 2023. SEK denominated Options: 4.0% (3,0%) EUR denominated Options: 4.0% (2,5%) DKK denominated Options: 4.0% (3,0%) NOK denominated Options: 4.75% (3.0%) Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the risk free rate for SEK, DKK, EUR and NOK options, see Appendix 13 in Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Rules & Regulations. See attached file. For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1175403