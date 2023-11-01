Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.11.2023
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2023 | 12:46
Risk Management: Risk Management 19/23: Changes in 'risk free rate' on SEK, DKK, EUR & NOK denominated options

New risk free rate will apply from November 08, 2023.

SEK denominated Options: 4.0% (3,0%)

EUR denominated Options: 4.0% (2,5%)

DKK denominated Options: 4.0% (3,0%)

NOK denominated Options: 4.75% (3.0%)

Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to make changes to the risk free rate
for SEK, DKK, EUR and NOK options, see Appendix 13 in Nasdaq Derivatives
Markets Rules & Regulations. See attached file. 

For further information concerning this clearing notice please contact
clearing.risk@nasdaq.com or telephone +46 8 405 70 88.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1175403
