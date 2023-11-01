Mindshare Collaborative: Dr. Jeffrey Bland Honored With the 2023 Mindshare Leadership Summit Pinnacle Award

Celebrating a Lifelong Legacy of Health and Wellness Advancements

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Dr. Jeffrey S. Bland, Ph.D., FACN, CNS, renowned as the "Father of Functional Medicine," has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Mindshare Leadership Summit Pinnacle Award. This esteemed accolade, presented to a single individual each year, recognizes Dr. Bland's extraordinary contributions to the field of nutritional medicine and his profound impact on the improvement of health, worldwide.

Mindshare Leadership Summit

Dr. Jeff Bland accepts the Pinnacle award from JJ Virgin at the 2023 Mindshare Leadership Summit.

This lifetime achievement award is a testament to Dr. Bland's life work, which has consistently striven for innovative solutions to improve health and well-being worldwide. Over the past 35 years, Dr. Bland has traversed over six million miles, passionately educating over 100,000 healthcare practitioners across the United States, Canada, and 50 other countries about Functional Medicine. His tireless efforts have ushered in a new healthcare era that promotes well-being by addressing the root causes of illness.

Dr. Bland's initiatives include founding the Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute (PLMI) and the Institute for Functional Medicine (IFM), educating healthcare professionals globally. His career began in academia, helping establish Bastyr University, and leading nutritional research at the Linus Pauling Institute. He has also left an indelible mark on the natural products industry. His recent project, Big Bold Health, focuses on immuno-rejuvenation and global immunity enhancement, emphasizing regenerative agriculture, environmental stewardship, and planetary health.

At the 2023 Mindshare Leadership Summit Gala, an annual gathering of leading authorities in health and wellness, there was an exceptional outpouring of support for Dr. Bland's groundbreaking work.

An auction held during the event raised an astounding $308,000 for the Dr. Jeffrey Bland Scholarship Foundation, reinforcing the collective commitment to advancing the principles and practices of Functional Medicine. This foundation will empower the next generation of healthcare professionals to carry on Dr. Bland's legacy and drive continued innovation.

The Mindshare Collaborative Community recognizes members' dedication to exceptional outcomes in the realm of health and wellness. Dr. Bland's honor as the recipient of the 2023 Mindshare Summit Pinnacle Award serves as a poignant reminder of his unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of life for individuals worldwide.

Contact Information

Mindshare Collaborative

marketing@mindsharesummit.com

(858)376-7187

SOURCE: Mindshare Collaborative

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/797644/dr-jeffrey-bland-honored-with-the-2023-mindshare-leadership-summit-pinnacle-award