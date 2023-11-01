TRU Precious Metals Corp.: TRU Publishes Third Quarter Financial Results Capturing Completed $3 Million Strategic Investment by Ormonde Mining plc

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published and filed its Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2023, which are available for download on the Company's SEDAR-Plus profile page at sedarplus.ca.

Joel Freudman, TRU's Co-Founder & CEO, commented, "These financial results are the first to reflect the strategic investment of $3,000,000 by Ormonde Mining plc (as press released September 6, 2023), and show that we have a very strong cash balance and working capital position. With our substantial treasury, we are well positioned to continue cost-effectively advancing our flagship Golden Rose Project while also reviewing other acquisitions or investment opportunities as they become available in these incredibly challenging overall mining market conditions.

Given the size of our treasury, and our discoveries and pipeline of prospects at our Golden Rose Project, I strongly believe that TRU is substantially undervalued, and so I have continued to increase my personal ownership in the Company through recent share acquisitions in the open market."

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at the Golden Rose Project.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package, including a recently discovered 20 km district-scale structure, and an additional 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to exploration plans at Golden Rose and future transaction opportunities.

