Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights announces details of a featured workshops at the highly anticipated Wonderland Conference headlined by PSYCH MD. Now in its third year and poised to be the largest event yet, Wonderland will take place November 9-11 at the prestigious Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami.

With activations, an exhibition floor, and captivating art, Wonderland is the premier conference at the forefront of medicine and therapies of the future. With a focus on psychedelics, mental health, and longevity, Wonderland serves as a thought-leadership platform and gathering point for leaders in science, policy, and business - acting as a catalyst for disruptive innovation. Attendees can expect a fusion of knowledge, entertainment, and high-level discussions.

The Wonderland Conference features 4 stages, 250+ speakers in over 160 session formats.

Embodied Alchemy ~ A Ceremonial Breathwork Workshop

Hosted By: The East Institute

Join EAST Institute Founder, Lena Franklin, and EAST Lead Facilitators, Christine Provine & Heather Ruth, for an experiential workshop that is based in the energetics of transformation.

Navigating the New Frontier of Psychedelics & Sports: Insights for Comprehensive Well-Being and Business Success

Hosted By: Adeptus Partners LLC

This panel and subsequent in-depth workshop bring together experts to explore the intersection of psychedelics and sports.

The Playful Portal

Hosted By: WeDeepen

Drawing on improvisation and Taoist philosophy, The Playful Portal offers an immersive experience geared towards sparking joy, promoting self-discovery, and fostering deep connections. Its signature activities stimulate the release of mood-lifting hormones - endorphins, oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin, thereby nurturing a sense of wonder, love, and excitement among participants. This transformative journey is an ideal method to bring attendees together through memorable and enjoyable interactions.

Discovering your Core Gifts: The Source of Authentic Intimacy With Self, Others and The Divine

Hosted By: Ken Page

Join Ken Page to discover and name your own unique Core Gifts and learn to celebrate them in deeper ways. You'll also learn a practice to help you envision a future where you live more and more fully from the magic of your own Core Gifts.

Decolonization, Indigenous Allyship & Protecting Sacred Plants

Hosted By: Chacruna Institute

Join the Chacruna Institute for a workshop that will challenge participants to take Indigenous claims on plant medicines seriously, to learn about traditional cultures and practices, and to engage in collaborative, horizontal and non-transactional relationships.

Caregiver Burnout and Psychedelics

Hosted By: Julia Mirer, Diego Salinas, Tracey Tee

Whether you are a parent, a therapist, or caring for an elderly or sick loved one - caregiver burnout is a very common and yet rarely discussed phenomenon that is at the core of much of the suffering these groups experience in silence.

Mushroom Cultivation Class

Hosted By: Ryan Munevar

Learn how to grow mushrooms with Ryan Munevar, discussing the methodology in its entirety and supplying you with the resources to grow at home.

More information about Wonderland programming tracks and formats can be found on https://wonderlandconference.com/agenda/

Wonderland 2023 is headlined by PsychMD, a forward thinking mental wellness company that leverages the transformative potential of psychedelic medicine to facilitate enduring personal growth. A pioneer in offering AI-powered virtual therapy sessions, PsychMD provides affordable and accessible mental health care for all. The company's unique approach allows individuals to engage in therapy sessions from their homes, eliminating common barriers like transportation or stigma.

Tickets are available via: https://wonderlandconference.com/tickets/

ABOUT WONDERLAND CONFERENCE

Wonderland showcases medicine and therapies of the future including psychedelics, mental health, and longevity. As a premier thought-leadership platform, Wonderland connects influential leaders in science, policy, and business while catalyzing disruptive innovation in these fields. With musical showcases, documentary screenings, and opportunities for collaboration, Wonderland delivers world-class programming at its iconic Miami venue. By intersecting psychedelics, mental health, and longevity, Wonderland is dedicated to building a healthier, longer future.

