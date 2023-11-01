West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - M3 Metals Corp. (TSXV: MT) (FSE: XOV) ("M3 Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's JV Partner, Surge Battery Metals Inc. ("Surge"), has retained Rangefront Geological (Rangefront) to perform detailed soil sampling at Surge's Nevada North Lithium Project (NNLP).

Surge continues to advance the NNLP, including the M3 Metals Land. A strategic acquisition was announced in July 2023 by entering into a mineral property option and joint venture agreement to acquire an initial 50% of the M3 Metals Land.

Rangefront collected 598 soil samples in the west/southwest corner of the expanded Surge property boundary which includes some of the property acquired from M3 Metals. The Company considers this area to be highly prospective and will further test for extensions of clay beds that were assayed for high levels of lithium in the 2022 and 2023 drilling programs.

Rangefront's Elko Nevada-based operations have worked closely with Surge in the past and have both the local and in-depth knowledge and expertise to complete this project.

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.





Figure 1: Soil Sampling Program in the West/Southwest Area of the NNLP.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5509/185833_b4390b5aa43fe9cd_001full.jpg

