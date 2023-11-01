Abbotsford, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (TSXV: GSI) (OTC Pink: GKPRF) ('Gatekeeper' or the 'Company'), a video and data solutions provider for public transportation and smart cities, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Gatekeeper Systems USA Inc., has completed approximately US $2.51 million (approximately CA $3.47 million) of a previously announced contract for approximately US $6.7 million (approximately CA $9 million) to provide video and wireless data technology for transit buses and trains. The Company expects the remainder of this contract to be completed prior to the end of its second fiscal quarter ending February 29, 2024.

Gatekeeper is a leading provider of intelligent video and data solutions designed to provide a safer transportation environment for children, passengers, and public safety personnel on multiple transportation modes. The Company uses AI, video analytics, and Mobile Data Collectors to inter-connect public transportation assets within a Smart City ecosystem. The Company's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) business model is centered around wirelessly enabled Mobile Data Collectors which forms the foundation of the Company's data company evolution. www.gatekeeper-systems.com

