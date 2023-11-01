Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - Izotropic Corporation (CSE: IZO) (OTCQB: IZOZF) (FSE: 1R3) ("Izotropic" or the "Company"), a medical device company commercializing IzoView, a CT (computed tomography) imaging system, that produces images of anatomy for non-invasive tissue characterization with an application in breast imaging, announced today that it completed its previously announced pre-submission meeting with the U.S. FDA.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the Company's pre-submission application, obtain feedback and confirm next steps. The meeting was attended by Izotropic's management, technical and engineering team members, and its FDA consultant, Matrix Medical Devices.

The meeting allowed Izotropic to clarify its revised regulatory strategy, which focuses on a broadened intended use and market authorization under the 510(k) pathway. While further discussion with the agency regarding the details of this regulatory strategy will be required to ensure its viability, the FDA appeared open to the Company's new market clearance direction.

As is required and for the purposes of concurrence, Izotropic will submit meeting minutes to the FDA for their review prior to any further disclosure.

About Izotropic

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com

