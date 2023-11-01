CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCO), a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, today announced financial results for its fiscal year 2024 second quarter, which ended September 30, 2023. Results include the addition of montratec®, which was acquired on May 31, 2023 ("the acquisition").
Second Quarter Highlights (compared with prior-year period, except where otherwise noted)
- Growth strategy drives record sales of $258.4 million, up 12% over same period in the prior year
- CMBS enables record gross margin of 38.7%; 190 basis point margin expansion sequentially
- Record operating income of $33.4 million, up 22% over prior year
- Expanded financial flexibility while reducing debt; paid down $15 million in debt and increasing debt pay down plans by $10 million to $50 million in fiscal 2024
- Expect to surpass $1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024; advancing toward fiscal 2027 targets
David J. Wilson, President and CEO, commented, "Our second quarter results reflect the meaningful progress we are making as our team executes toward our fiscal 2027 targets. We achieved several new milestones this quarter including record revenue, gross margin and operating income. Being customer led is a foundational component of the Columbus McKinnon Business System ("CMBS") which drives continuous improvement, discipline, communication and accountability. We remain laser focused on improving our customers' experience and our progress has been validated by recent improvements in our net promoter score. The 80/20 process is another key focus area of CMBS with our current priority being product line simplification. Beyond optimizing financial performance, this will lead to improved product offerings, stronger market positioning and the ability to simplify our factory footprint."
Mr. Wilson noted, "We are clearly building momentum within the organization and expect to surpass $1 billion in revenue in fiscal 2024. We also expect to deliver approximately 150 basis points of year-over-year gross margin expansion, exceeding our previous guidance. We are excited about the prospects for our precision conveyance platform including the recent addition of the montratec business. This, in combination with our organic growth initiatives, is driving the transformation of Columbus McKinnon to a less cyclical, higher growth and more profitable enterprise."
Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Sales
($ in millions)
Q2 FY 24
Q2 FY 23
Change
% Change
Net sales
$
258.4
$
231.7
$
26.7
11.5
%
U.S. sales
$
145.2
$
139.7
$
5.5
3.9
%
% of total
56
%
60
%
Non-U.S. sales
$
113.2
$
92.0
$
21.2
23.0
%
% of total
44
%
40
%
For the quarter, net sales increased $26.7 million, or 11.5%. The acquisition contributed $9.5 million, or 4.1%, of the increase in sales. In the U.S., sales were up $5.5 million, or 3.9%, as a result of $4.9 million of price improvement, $0.4 million contribution from the acquisition and $0.2 million of higher volume. Sales outside the U.S. increased $21.2 million, or 23.0%, driven by $9.1 million of sales related to the acquisition, $5.7 million of price improvement and $0.8 million of higher volume. Favorable foreign currency translation was $5.6 million.
Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Operating Results
($ in millions)
Q2 FY 24
Q2 FY 23
Change
% Change
Gross profit
$
100.0
$
86.3
$
13.7
15.8
%
Gross margin
38.7
%
37.2
%
150 bps
Adjusted gross profit*
$
100.0
$
86.3
$
13.7
15.8
%
Adjusted gross margin*
38.7
%
37.2
%
150 bps
Income from operations
$
33.4
$
27.4
$
6.0
21.8
%
Operating margin
12.9
%
11.8
%
110 bps
Adjusted income from operations*
$
34.1
$
28.6
$
5.5
19.2
%
Adjusted operating margin*
13.2
%
12.4
%
80 bps
Net income
$
15.8
$
14.1
$
1.7
12.0
%
Net income margin
6.1
%
6.1
%
0 bps
Diluted EPS
$
0.55
$
0.49
$
0.06
12.2
%
Adjusted EPS*
$
0.76
$
0.73
$
0.03
4.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA*
$
45.7
$
39.0
$
6.7
17.1
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin*
17.7
%
16.8
%
90 bps
*Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures. See accompanying discussion and reconciliation tables in this release regarding adjusted income from operations, adjusted operating margin, and adjusted EPS, and the reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA.
Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.76 excludes amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions. The Company believes this better represents its inherent earnings power and cash generation capability.
Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Outlook
Columbus McKinnon expects third quarter fiscal 2024 sales of approximately $245 million to $255 million at current exchange rates. This represents 9% growth year-over-year at the midpoint of the range.
Mr. Wilson concluded, "This quarter's record financial performance provides additional proof points that demonstrate progress toward our fiscal 2027 targets. Given these results, we are accelerating debt repayment even as we invest in improving productivity and simplifying our footprint. We now expect our net leverage ratio to be approximately 2.3x1 by the end of fiscal 2024. As we execute our strategy, we are building an enterprise that can deliver stronger growth and increased profitability as we advance the transformation of Columbus McKinnon."
1On a financial covenant basis per Amended and Restated Credit Agreement
Teleconference/webcast
Columbus McKinnon will host a conference call and live webcast today at 10:00 AM Eastern Time, at which management will review the Company's financial results and strategy. The review will be accompanied by a slide presentation, which will be available on Columbus McKinnon's website at investors.cmco.com/. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal discussion.
The conference call can be accessed by dialing 201-493-6780. The listen-only audio webcast can be monitored at investors.cmco.com/. The telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 PM Eastern Time on the day of the call through Wednesday, November 8, 2023. To listen to the archived call, dial 412-317-6671 and enter the conference ID number 13741338. Alternatively, an archived webcast of the call can be found on the Company's website and a transcript of the call will be posted there once available.
Financial tables follow.
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Change
Net sales
$
258,400
$
231,740
11.5
%
Cost of products sold
158,424
145,430
8.9
%
Gross profit
99,976
86,310
15.8
%
Gross profit margin
38.7
%
37.2
%
Selling expenses
26,867
25,617
4.9
%
% of net sales
10.4
%
11.1
%
General and administrative expenses
25,709
21,413
20.1
%
% of net sales
9.9
%
9.2
%
Research and development expenses
6,541
5,461
19.8
%
% of net sales
2.5
%
2.4
%
Amortization of intangibles
7,508
6,447
16.5
%
Income from operations
$
33,351
$
27,372
21.8
|
%
Operating margin
12.9
%
11.8
%
Interest and debt expense
10,211
6,768
50.9
%
Investment (income) loss
88
312
(71.8
)%
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
1,746
1,003
74.1
%
Other (income) expense, net
393
222
77.0
%
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
$
20,913
19,067
9.7
%
Income tax expense (benefit)
5,100
4,953
3.0
%
Net income (loss)
$
15,813
$
14,114
12.0
%
Average basic shares outstanding
28,725
28,619
0.4
%
Basic income (loss) per share
$
0.55
$
0.49
12.2
%
Average diluted shares outstanding
29,001
28,748
0.9
%
Diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.55
$
0.49
12.2
%
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.07
$
0.07
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements - UNAUDITED
(In thousands, except per share and percentage data)
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Change
Net sales
$
493,892
$
452,027
9.3
%
Cost of products sold
307,266
283,191
8.5
%
Gross profit
186,626
168,836
10.5
%
Gross profit margin
37.8
%
37.4
%
Selling expenses
51,848
51,773
0.1
%
% of net sales
10.5
%
11.5
%
General and administrative expenses
53,152
43,299
22.8
%
% of net sales
10.8
%
9.6
%
Research and development expenses
12,442
10,591
17.5
%
% of net sales
2.5
%
2.3
%
Amortization of intangibles
14,385
12,982
10.8
%
Income from operations
54,799
50,191
9.2
%
Operating margin
11.1
%
11.1
%
Interest and debt expense
18,836
12,971
45.2
%
Investment (income) loss
(454
)
742
NM
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
2,230
2,206
1.1
%
Other (income) expense, net
605
(2,079
)
NM
Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit)
33,582
36,351
(7.6
)%
Income tax expense (benefit)
8,494
13,846
(38.7
)%
Net income (loss)
25,088
22,505
11.5
%
Average basic shares outstanding
28,694
28,581
0.4
%
Basic income (loss) per share
$
0.87
$
0.79
10.1
%
Average diluted shares outstanding
28,962
28,733
0.8
%
Diluted income (loss) per share
$
0.87
$
0.78
11.5
%
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.07
$
0.07
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30,
March 31,
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
99,058
$
133,176
Trade accounts receivable
$
166,390
$
151,451
Inventories
$
204,997
$
179,359
Prepaid expenses and other
$
40,749
$
32,254
Total current assets
$
511,194
$
496,240
Property, plant, and equipment, net
$
100,602
$
94,360
Goodwill
$
717,572
$
644,629
Other intangibles, net
$
397,388
$
362,537
Marketable securities
$
10,807
$
10,368
Deferred taxes on income
$
2,206
$
2,035
Other assets
$
87,632
$
88,286
Total assets
$
1,827,401
$
1,698,455
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$
71,446
$
76,736
Accrued liabilities
$
141,532
$
124,317
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
$
50,636
$
40,604
Total current liabilities
$
263,614
$
241,657
Term loan, AR securitization facility and finance lease obligations
$
514,205
$
430,988
Other non current liabilities
$
195,584
$
192,013
Total liabilities
$
973,403
$
864,658
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock
$
287
$
286
Treasury stock
$
(1,001
)
$
(1,001
)
Additional paid in capital
$
519,593
$
515,797
Retained earnings
$
379,834
$
356,758
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
$
(44,715
)
$
(38,043
)
Total shareholders' equity
$
853,998
$
833,797
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,827,401
$
1,698,455
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - UNAUDITED
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
Operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
25,088
$
22,505
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
$
22,482
$
20,893
Deferred income taxes and related valuation allowance
$
(6,097
)
$
(698
)
Net loss (gain) on sale of real estate, investments and other
$
(302
)
$
852
Stock-based compensation
$
5,264
$
3,629
Amortization of deferred financing costs
$
1,106
$
860
Loss (gain) on hedging instruments
$
554
$
(714
)
Gain on sale of building
$
-
$
(232
)
Loss on retirement of fixed asset
$
-
$
175
Non-cash lease expense
$
4,684
$
3,843
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions:
Trade accounts receivable
$
(11,409
)
$
381
Inventories
$
(22,415
)
$
(30,754
)
Prepaid expenses and other
$
(5,868
)
$
2,321
Other assets
$
357
$
24
Trade accounts payable
$
(5,996
)
$
(11,267
)
Accrued liabilities
$
(3,085
)
$
(3,124
)
Non-current liabilities
$
(4,921
)
$
(2,545
)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
$
(558
)
$
6,149
Investing activities:
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
$
1,100
$
1,900
Purchases of marketable securities
$
(1,809
)
$
(2,709
)
Capital expenditures
$
(10,319
)
$
(5,288
)
Proceeds from sale of building, net of transaction costs
$
-
$
373
Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired
$
(108,145
)
$
(1,616
)
Dividend received from equity method investment
$
144
$
313
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
$
(119,029
)
$
(7,027
)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
$
492
$
621
Repayment of debt
$
(25,294
)
$
(20,264
)
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
$
120,000
$
-
Fees paid for borrowings on long-term debt
$
(2,859
)
$
-
Cash inflows from hedging activities
$
12,084
$
12,306
Cash outflows from hedging activities
$
(12,660
)
$
(11,689
)
Payment of dividends
$
(4,015
)
$
(4,001
)
Other
$
(1,954
)
$
(1,375
)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
$
85,794
$
(24,402
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
$
(325
)
$
(1,245
)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
$
(34,118
)
$
(26,525
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
$
133,426
$
115,640
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
99,308
$
89,115
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Q2 FY 2024 Sales Bridge
Quarter
Year To Date
($ in millions)
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
Fiscal 2023 Sales
$
231.7
$
452.0
Acquisition
9.5
4.1
%
12.2
2.7
%
Volume
1.0
0.4
%
2.2
0.5
%
Pricing
10.6
4.6
%
21.6
4.8
%
Foreign currency translation
5.6
2.4
%
5.9
1.3
%
Total change
$
26.7
11.5
%
$
41.9
9.3
%
Fiscal 2024 Sales
$
258.4
$
493.9
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Q2 FY 2024 Gross Profit Bridge
($ in millions)
Quarter
Year To Date
Fiscal 2023 Gross Profit
$
86.3
$
168.8
Price, net of manufacturing costs changes (incl. inflation)
5.7
11.2
Sales volume and mix
0.6
(1.5
)
Acquisition
5.5
6.3
Current year business realignment costs
-
(0.2
)
Foreign currency translation
1.9
2.0
Total change
13.7
17.8
Fiscal 2024 Gross Profit
$
100.0
$
186.6
U.S. Shipping Days by Quarter
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total
FY 24
63
62
61
62
248
FY 23
63
64
60
63
250
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Additional Data(1)
(Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
September 30,
($ in millions)
Backlog
$
317.7
$
355.3
$
308.7
$
327.8
Long-term backlog
Expected to ship beyond 3 months
$
148.3
$
177.3
$
142.0
$
161.2
Long-term backlog as % of total backlog
46.7
%
49.9
%
46.0
%
49.2
%
Trade accounts receivable
Days sales outstanding(2)
58.6
days
62.9
days
54.3
days
55.1
days
Inventory turns per year(2)
(based on cost of products sold)
3.1
turns
2.9
turns
3.6
turns
3.0
turns
Days' inventory
117.7
days
125.9
days
101.4
days
121.0
days
Trade accounts payable
Days payables outstanding(2)
48.3
days
53.3
days
53.3
days
59.4
days
Working capital as a % of sales (3)(4)
21.8
%
21.4
%
17.3
%
20.8
%
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
$
16.7
$
(17.2
)
$
66.7
$
17.3
Capital expenditures
$
5.0
$
5.3
$
3.1
$
2.3
Free cash flow (5)
$
11.7
$
(22.5
)
$
63.6
$
15.0
Debt to total capitalization percentage
39.8
%
40.6
%
36.1
%
38.5
%
Debt, net of cash, to net total capitalization
35.3
%
35.8
%
28.9
%
33.9
%
(1) Additional Data: This data is provided to help investors understand financial and operational metrics that management uses to measure the Company's financial performance and identify trends affecting the business. These measures may not be comparable with or defined in the same manner as other companies.
(2)June 30, 2023 figures exclude the impact of the acquisition.
(3)June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 exclude the impact of the acquisition.
(4)September 30, 2022 figure excludes the impact of the acquisition of Garvey Corporation.
(5) Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used for) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow is not a measure determined in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as defined or used by other companies. Nevertheless, the Company believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as free cash flow, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's free cash flow to free cash flow for historical periods.
Components may not add due to rounding.
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross Profit
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
GAAP gross profit
$
99,976
$
86,310
$
186,626
$
168,836
Add back (deduct):
Business realignment costs
-
-
196
-
Non-GAAP adjusted gross profit
$
99,976
$
86,310
$
186,822
$
168,836
Net sales
$
258,400
$
231,740
$
493,892
$
452,027
Gross margin - GAAP
38.7
%
37.2
%
37.8
%
37.4
%
Adjusted gross margin - Non-GAAP
38.7
%
37.2
%
37.8
%
37.4
%
Adjusted gross profit is defined as gross profit as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted gross profit is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted gross profit, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and current year's gross profit to the historical periods' gross profit, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's gross profit to that of other companies.
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Income from Operations to Non-GAAP Adjusted Income from Operations
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
GAAP income from operations
$
33,351
$
27,372
$
54,799
$
50,191
Add back (deduct):
Acquisition deal and integration costs
508
19
3,095
105
Business realignment costs
40
1,233
415
2,890
North American warehouse consolidation
82
-
199
-
Headquarter relocation costs
146
-
1,374
-
Non-GAAP adjusted income from operations
$
34,127
$
28,624
$
59,882
$
53,186
Net sales
$
258,400
$
231,740
$
493,892
$
452,027
Operating margin - GAAP
12.9
%
11.8
%
11.1
%
11.1
%
Adjusted operating margin - Non-GAAP
13.2
%
12.4
%
12.1
%
11.8
%
Adjusted income from operations is defined as income from operations as reported, adjusted for certain items. Adjusted income from operations is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted income from operations, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and current year's income from operations to the historical periods' income from operations, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's income from operations to that of other companies.
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
GAAP net income
15,813
14,114
25,088
22,505
Add back (deduct):
Amortization of intangibles
7,508
6,447
14,385
12,982
Acquisition deal and integration costs
508
19
3,095
105
Business realignment costs
40
1,233
415
2,890
North American warehouse consolidation
82
-
199
-
Headquarter relocation costs
146
-
1,374
-
Normalize tax rate (1)
(2,199
)
(938
)
(4,768
)
2,333
Non-GAAP adjusted net income
21,898
20,875
39,788
40,815
Average diluted shares outstanding
29,001
28,748
28,962
28,733
Diluted income per share - GAAP
$
0.55
$
0.49
$
0.87
$
0.78
Adjusted diluted income per share - Non-GAAP
$
0.76
$
0.73
$
1.37
$
1.42
(1) Applies a normalized tax rate of 25% in fiscal 2024 and 22% in fiscal 2023 to GAAP pre-tax income and non-GAAP adjustments above, which are each pre-tax.
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are defined as net income and diluted EPS as reported, adjusted for certain items, including amortization of intangibles, and also adjusted for a normalized tax rate. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are not measures determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarter's and current year's net income and diluted EPS to the historical periods' net income and diluted EPS, as well as facilitates a more meaningful comparison of the Company's net income and diluted EPS to that of other companies. The Company believes that presenting adjusted diluted EPS provides a better understanding of its earnings power inclusive of adjusting for the non-cash amortization of intangible assets, reflecting the Company's strategy to grow through acquisitions as well as organically.
COLUMBUS McKINNON CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
($ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
GAAP net income
$
15,813
$
14,114
$
25,088
$
22,505
Add back (deduct):
Income tax expense (benefit)
5,100
4,953
8,494
13,846
Interest and debt expense
10,211
6,768
18,836
12,971
Investment (income) loss
88
312
(454
)
742
Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss
1,746
1,003
2,230
2,206
Other (income) expense, net
393
222
605
(2,079
)
Depreciation and amortization expense
11,592
10,424
22,482
20,893
Acquisition deal and integration costs
508
19
3,095
105
Business realignment costs
40
1,233
415
2,890
North American warehouse consolidation
82
-
199
-
Headquarter relocation costs
146
-
1,374
-
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
$
45,719
$
39,048
$
82,364
$
74,079
Net sales
$
258,400
$
231,740
$
493,892
$
452,027
Net income margin - GAAP
6.1
%
6.1
%
5.1
%
5.0
%
Adjusted EBITDA margin - Non-GAAP
17.7
%
16.8
%
16.7
%
16.4
%
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable with the measures as used by other companies. Nevertheless, Columbus McKinnon believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, is important for investors and other readers of the Company's financial statements.
