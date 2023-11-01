DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) ("Frontier") reported third-quarter 2023 results today.

"We delivered another strong quarter of operational results, with our first consumer revenue increase as a new public company, and an acceleration in our EBITDA growth," said Nick Jeffery, President and Chief Executive Officer of Frontier. "This quarter's strong results continue to show how every day, with every new fiber customer, we become a more valuable business."

"Our strong progress over the last two years gives me even more confidence that our strategy will create long-term, material value for our shareholders. We are Building Gigabit America to meet the connectivity needs of our customers and I am very excited about the tremendous opportunity ahead."

Third-Quarter 2023 Highlights1

Passed 332,000 new fiber locations

Added 79,000 fiber broadband customers, resulting in fiber broadband customer growth of 19% year-over-year

Revenue of $1.44 billion, net income of $11 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $526 million

Capital expenditures of $671 million, including $143 million of non-subsidy-related build capital expenditures and $25 million of subsidy-related build capital expenditures

Net cash from operations of $383 million driven by strong operating performance and increased focus on working capital management

Achieved annualized run-rate cost savings of $484 million

Completed $2.1 billion of fiber securitization transactions in August 2023

Announced corporate headquarters relocation to Dallas, Texas

Third-Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Results2

Revenue of $1.44 billion decreased 0.6% year-over-year as growth in fiber-based products was offset by declines in copper-based products

Operating income of $114 million and net income of $11 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $526 million increased 3.5% year-over-year, as revenue declines were offset by lower content expenses and cost-savings

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 36.6% increased from 35.2% in the third quarter of 2022

Capital expenditures of $671 million decreased from $772 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower pre-work capital spent to pass new fiber locations

Third-Quarter 2023 Consumer Results

Consumer revenue of $787 million increased 0.3% year-over-year as strong growth in fiber broadband was substantially offset by declines in copper products

Consumer fiber revenue of $479 million increased 13.0% year-over-year as growth in broadband, voice, and other offset declines in video

Consumer fiber broadband revenue of $340 million increased 22.3% year-over-year driven by growth in fiber broadband customers and ARPU

Consumer fiber broadband customer net additions of 75,000 resulted in consumer fiber broadband customer growth of 19.6% year-over-year

Consumer fiber broadband customer churn of 1.47% decreased from 1.60% in the third quarter of 2022

Consumer fiber broadband ARPU of $64.49 increased 2.4% year-over-year, due to increased customer in-take ARPU and annual price increases

Third-Quarter 2023 Business and Wholesale Results

Business and wholesale revenue of $634 million decreased 1.1% year-over-year as growth in fiber was offset by declines in copper

Business and wholesale fiber revenue of $281 million increased 5.2% year-over-year as growth in data and voice was partly offset by declines in other

Business fiber broadband customer net additions of 4,000 resulted in business fiber broadband customer growth of 12.5% year-over-year

Business fiber broadband customer churn of 1.26% decreased from 1.36% in the third quarter of 2022

Business fiber broadband ARPU of $101.36 decreased 5.5% year-over-year

Capital Structure3

At September 30, 2023, Frontier had total liquidity of $3.4 billion, including a cash and short-term investments balance of approximately $2.2 billion, $0.7 billion of available borrowing capacity on its revolving credit facility, and $0.5 billion of available borrowing capacity on its variable funding notes facility, subject to customary drawing conditions. Frontier's net leverage ratio on September 30, 2023 was approximately 4.3x. Frontier has no long-term debt maturities prior to 2027.

2023 Outlook4

Frontier today updated interest expense guidance, while reaffirming all other operational and financial expectations for 2023.

Frontier's guidance for the full year 2023 is:

Unchanged from Prior Guidance

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.11 - $2.16 billion

New fiber passings of 1.3 million

Cash capital expenditures of $3.00 - $3.20 billion

Cash taxes of approximately $20 million

Pension and OPEB expense of approximately $50 million (net of capitalization)

Cash pension and OPEB contributions of approximately $125 million

Changes to Guidance

Net cash interest payments of approximately $700 million, an increase from prior guidance of $655 million, reflecting the $1.6 billion of debt raised in August 2023

About Frontier

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Frontier uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its performance, including EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, operating free cash flow, adjusted operating expenses, and net leverage ratio, each of which is described below. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to (i) assist in analyzing Frontier's underlying financial performance from period to period, (ii) analyze and evaluate strategic and operational decisions, (iii) establish criteria for compensation decisions, and (iv) assist in the understanding of Frontier's ability to generate cash flow and, as a result, to plan for future capital and operational decisions. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding Frontier's financial condition and results of operations because these measures, when used in conjunction with related GAAP financial measures, (i) provide a more comprehensive view of Frontier's core operations and ability to generate cash flow, (ii) provide investors with the financial analytical framework upon which management bases financial, operational, compensation, and planning decisions, and (iii) present measurements that investors and rating agencies have indicated to management are useful to them in assessing Frontier and its results of operations.

A reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the accompanying tables. These non-GAAP financial measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP, nor are they alternatives to GAAP measures, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) less income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, investment and other income (loss), pension settlement costs, reorganization items, and depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA, as described above, adjusted to exclude certain pension/OPEB expenses, restructuring costs and other charges, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by total revenue.

Management uses EBITDA, EBITDA margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin to assist it in comparing performance from period to period and as measures of operational performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors in evaluating Frontier's operational performance from period to period because they exclude depreciation and amortization expenses related to investments made in prior periods and are determined without regard to capital structure or investment activities. By excluding capital expenditures, debt repayments and dividends, among other factors, these non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. Management compensates for these shortcomings by utilizing these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

Management defines operating free cash flow as net cash provided from operating activities less capital expenditures. Management uses operating free cash flow to assist it in comparing liquidity from period to period and to obtain a more comprehensive view of Frontier's core operations and ability to generate cash flow. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in evaluating cash available to service debt and pay dividends. This non-GAAP financial measure has certain shortcomings; it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as items such as debt repayments are not deducted in determining such measure. Management compensates for these shortcomings by utilizing this non-GAAP financial measure in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measure.

Adjusted operating expenses is defined as operating expenses adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, restructuring and other charges, certain pension/OPEB expenses, stock-based compensation, and certain other non-recurring items. Investors have indicated that this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating Frontier's performance.

Net leverage ratio is calculated as net debt (total debt less cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments) divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the most recent four quarters. Investors have indicated that this non-GAAP measure is useful in evaluating Frontier's debt levels.

The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and footnotes contained in Frontier's documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" related to future events, including our 2023 outlook and guidance. Forward-looking statements address our expectations or beliefs concerning future events, including, without limitation, our outlook with respect to future operating and financial performance, expected results from our implementation of strategic and cost savings initiatives, planned financings, capital expenditures, taxes, pension and OPEB obligations, and our ability to comply with the covenants in the agreements governing our indebtedness and other matters. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions, as of the time the statements are made, regarding future events and performance and contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "see," "may," "will," "would," or "target." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. A wide range of factors could materially affect future developments and performance, including but not limited to: our significant indebtedness, our ability to incur substantially more debt in the future, and covenants in the agreements governing our current indebtedness that may reduce our operating and financial flexibility; declines in Adjusted EBITDA relative to historical levels that we are unable to offset; economic uncertainty, volatility in financial markets, and rising interest rates could limit our ability to access capital or increase the cost of capital needed to fund business operations, including our fiber expansion plans; our ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives, including our fiber buildout and other initiatives to enhance revenue and realize productivity improvements; our ability to secure necessary construction resources, materials and permits for our fiber buildout initiative in a timely and cost-effective manner; inflationary pressures on costs, including tightening labor markets and increased fuel and electricity costs, and potential disruptions in our supply chain resulting from the global microchip shortage or otherwise, which could adversely impact our financial condition or results of operations and hinder our fiber expansion plans; our ability to effectively manage our operations, operating expenses, capital expenditures, debt service requirements and cash paid for income taxes and liquidity; the impact of potential information technology or data security breaches or other cyber-attacks or other disruptions; competition from cable, wireless and wireline carriers, satellite, fiber "overbuilders" and over the top companies, and the risk that we will not respond on a timely or profitable basis; our ability to successfully adjust to changes in the communications industry, including the effects of technological changes and competition on our capital expenditures, products and service offerings; our ability to retain or attract new customers and to maintain relationships with existing customers, including wholesale customers; our reliance on a limited number of key supplies and vendors; declines in revenue from our voice services, switched and nonswitched access and video and data services that we cannot stabilize or offset with increases in revenue from other products and services; our ability to secure, continue to use or renew intellectual property and other licenses used in our business; our ability to hire or retain key personnel; our ability to dispose of certain assets or asset groups or to make acquisition of certain assets on terms that are attractive to us, or at all; the effects of changes in the availability of federal and state universal service funding or other subsidies to us and our competitors and our ability to obtain future subsidies; our ability to comply with the applicable CAF II and RDOF requirements and the risk of penalties or obligations to return certain CAF II and RDOF funds; our ability to defend against litigation or government investigations and potentially unfavorable results from current pending and future litigation or investigations; our ability to comply with applicable federal and state consumer protection requirements; the effects of governmental legislation and regulation on our business, including costs, disruptions, possible limitations on operating flexibility and changes to the competitive landscape resulting from such legislation or regulation; the impact of regulatory, investigative and legal proceedings and legal compliance risks; our ability to effectively manage service quality in the states in which we operate and meet mandated service quality metrics or regulatory requirements; the effects of changes in income tax rates, tax laws, regulations or rulings, or federal or state tax assessments, including the risk that such changes may benefit our competitors more than us, as well as potential future decreases in the value of our deferred tax assets; the effects of changes in accounting policies or practices; our ability to successfully renegotiate union contracts; the effects of increased medical expenses and pension and postemployment expenses; changes in pension plan assumptions, interest rates, discount rates, regulatory rules and/or the value of our pension plan assets; the impact of adverse changes in economic, political and market conditions in the areas that we serve, the U.S. and globally, including but not limited to, disruption in our supply chain, inflation in pricing for key materials or labor, or other adverse changes resulting from epidemics, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases, including the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, economic or political instability, terrorist attacks and wars, including the ongoing war in Ukraine, or other adverse widespread developments; potential adverse impacts of climate change and increasingly stringent environmental laws, rules and regulations, and customer expectations and other environmental liabilities; market overhang due to substantial common stock holdings by our former creditors; certain provisions of Delaware law and our certificate of incorporation that may prevent efforts by our stockholders to change the direction or management of our company; and certain other factors set forth in our other filings with the SEC. This list of factors that may affect future performance and the accuracy of forward-looking statements is illustrative and is not intended to be exhaustive. You should consider these important factors, as well as the risks and other factors contained in Frontier's filings with the SEC, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in such forward-looking statements. We do not intend, nor do we undertake any duty, to update any forward-looking statements.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Financial Data For the For the For the three months ended three months ended three months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2023 2022 Statements of Income Data Revenue $ 1,436 $ 1,449 $ 1,444 Operating expenses: Cost of service 545 528 544 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 405 428 431 Depreciation and amortization 356 354 296 Restructuring costs and other charges 16 24 4 Total operating expenses 1,322 1,334 1,275 Operating income 114 115 169 Investment and other income, net 67 32 211 Pension settlement costs - - (50 ) Interest expense (170 ) (149 ) (135 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 11 (2 ) 195 Income tax expense - - 75 Net income (loss) $ 11 $ (2 ) $ 120 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 245,761 245,474 244,984 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 247,447 245,474 245,212 Basic net (loss) earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.49 Diluted net (loss) earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.49 Other Financial Data: Capital expenditures $ 671 $ 1,057 $ 772

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Financial Data For the For the nine months ended nine months ended September 30, September 30, ($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Statements of Income Data Revenue $ 4,325 $ 4,350 Operating expenses: Cost of service 1,615 1,643 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,250 1,293 Depreciation and amortization 1,040 870 Restructuring costs and other charges 48 88 Total operating expenses 3,953 3,894 Operating income 372 456 Investment and other income, net 101 410 Pension settlement costs - (50 ) Interest expense (460 ) (356 ) Income before income taxes 13 460 Income tax expense 1 174 Net income $ 12 $ 286 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 245,431 244,711 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 247,336 245,080 Basic net earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 1.17 Diluted net earnings per common share $ 0.05 $ 1.17 Other Financial Data: Capital expenditures $ 2,882 $ 1,860

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Financial Data For the quarter ended September 30, June 30, September 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2023 2022 Selected Statement of Income Data Revenue: Data and Internet services $ 895 $ 880 $ 848 Voice services 341 347 369 Video services 104 112 127 Other 81 89 82 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,421 1,428 1,426 Subsidy and other revenue 15 21 18 Total revenue $ 1,436 $ 1,449 $ 1,444 Other Financial Data Revenue: Consumer $ 787 $ 775 $ 785 Business and wholesale 634 653 641 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 1,421 $ 1,428 $ 1,426 Fiber $ 760 $ 746 $ 691 Copper 661 682 735 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 1,421 $ 1,428 $ 1,426 For the nine months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 Selected Statement of Income Data Revenue: Data and Internet services $ 2,637 $ 2,531 Voice services 1,044 1,136 Video services 333 398 Other 253 245 Revenue from contracts with customers 4,267 4,310 Subsidy and other revenue 58 40 Total revenue $ 4,325 $ 4,350 Other Financial Data Revenue: Consumer $ 2,323 $ 2,352 Business and wholesale 1,944 1,958 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 4,267 $ 4,310 Fiber $ 2,235 $ 2,048 Copper 2,032 2,262 Revenue from contracts with customers $ 4,267 $ 4,310

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Operating Data As of and for the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Consumer customer metrics Customers (in thousands) 3,118 3,127 3,142 3,118 3,142 Net customer additions (losses) (9 ) (13 ) (17 ) (15 ) (23 ) Average monthly consumer revenue per customer $ 83.99 $ 82.48 $ 83.05 $ 82.49 $ 82.68 Customer monthly churn 1.70 % 1.53 % 1.76 % 1.55 % 1.55 % Broadband customer metrics (1) Broadband customers (in thousands) 2,881 2,865 2,831 2,881 2,831 Net customer additions 16 2 4 42 32 Employees 13,756 14,099 14,746 13,756 14,746 (1) Amounts presented exclude related metrics for our wholesale customers.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) ($ in millions) September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 948 $ 322 Short-term investments 1,275 1,750 Accounts receivable, net 449 438 Other current assets 126 87 Total current assets 2,798 2,597 Property, plant and equipment, net 13,621 11,850 Other assets 4,090 4,177 Total assets $ 20,509 $ 18,624 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Long-term debt due within one year $ 15 $ 15 Accounts payable and other current liabilities 2,036 2,280 Total current liabilities 2,051 2,295 Deferred income taxes and other liabilities 1,960 2,085 Long-term debt 11,258 9,110 Equity 5,240 5,134 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,509 $ 18,624 As of September 30, 2023 Leverage Ratio Numerator: Long-term debt due within one year $ 15 Long-term debt 11,258 Total debt $ 11,273 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (948 ) Short-term investments (1,275 ) Net debt $ 9,050 Denominator: Adjusted EBITDA - last 4 quarters $ 2,106 Net Leverage Ratio 4.3x

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data For the three For the three months ended months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 ($ in millions) Cash flows provided from (used by) operating activities: Net income $ 11 $ 120 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided from (used by) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 356 296 Pension settlement costs - 50 Stock-based compensation 30 19 Amortization of premium (6 ) (7 ) Bad debt expense 8 5 Other adjustments 7 - Deferred income taxes (1 ) 74 Change in accounts receivable (26 ) (8 ) Change in long-term pension and other postretirement liabilities (98 ) (285 ) Change in accounts payable and other liabilities 113 17 Change in prepaid expenses, income taxes, and other assets (11 ) 3 Net cash provided from operating activities 383 284 Cash flows provided from (used by) investing activities: Capital expenditures (671 ) (772 ) Purchases of short-term investments (1) (1,275 ) (625 ) Sale of short-term investments (1) 575 600 Purchases of long-term investments (63 ) - Proceeds from sale of asset 14 3 Other 1 1 Net cash used by investing activities (1,419 ) (793 ) Cash flows provided from (used by) financing activities: Long-term debt payments (56 ) (4 ) Proceeds from long-term debt borrowings 1,528 - Premium paid to retire debt (10 ) - Proceeds from financing lease transactions 21 - Financing costs paid (43 ) - Finance lease obligation payments (6 ) (5 ) Taxes paid on behalf of employees for shares withheld (2 ) - Proceeds from sale and lease-back transactions - 70 Other (4 ) - Net cash provided from (used by) financing activities 1,428 61 Increase (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 392 (448 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 662 708 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 1,054 $ 260 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 135 $ 88 Income tax payments, net $ - $ (2 ) (1) Amounts represent cash movement to/from short-term investments. Given the long-term nature of the fiber build, we have invested cash in short-term investments to improve interest income while preserving funding flexibility.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Cash Flow Data For the nine months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 ($ in millions) Cash flows provided from (used by) operating activities: Net income $ 12 $ 286 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided from (used by) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,040 870 Pension settlement costs - 50 Stock-based compensation 81 54 Amortization of (premium) discount (21 ) (21 ) Lease impairment - 44 Bad debt expense 24 19 Other adjustments 9 1 Deferred income taxes (1 ) 167 Change in accounts receivable (35 ) 16 Change in long-term pension and other postretirement liabilities (149 ) (527 ) Change in accounts payable and other liabilities 101 94 Change in prepaid expenses, income taxes, and other assets (13 ) (12 ) Net cash provided from operating activities 1,048 1,041 Cash flows provided from (used by) investing activities: Capital expenditures (2,882 ) (1,860 ) Purchases of short-term investments (1) (1,850 ) (3,225 ) Sale of short-term investments (1) 2,325 900 Purchases of long-term investments (63 ) - Proceeds on sale of assets 18 4 Other 1 3 Net cash used by investing activities (2,451 ) (4,178 ) Cash flows provided from (used by) financing activities: Long-term debt payments (64 ) (11 ) Proceeds from long-term debt borrowings 2,278 1,200 Premium paid to retire debt (10 ) - Proceeds from financing lease transactions (56 ) - Financing costs paid 21 (17 ) Finance lease obligation payments (18 ) (15 ) Proceeds from sale and lease-back transactions - 70 Taxes paid on behalf of employees for shares withheld (9 ) (7 ) Other (7 ) (1 ) Net cash provided from financing activities 2,135 1,219 Increase (Decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 732 (1,918 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 322 2,178 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at the end of the period $ 1,054 $ 260 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 449 $ 286 Income tax payments, net $ 1 $ 7 (1) Amounts represent cash movement to/from short-term investments. Given the long-term nature of the fiber build, we have invested cash in short-term investments to improve interest income while preserving funding flexibility.

SCHEDULE A Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Financial Data Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 11 $ (2 ) $ 120 $ 12 $ 286 Add back (subtract): Income tax expense - - 75 1 174 Interest expense 170 149 135 460 356 Investment and other income, net (67 ) (32 ) (211 ) (101 ) (410 ) Pension settlement costs - - 50 - 50 Operating income 114 115 169 372 456 Depreciation and amortization 356 354 296 1,040 870 EBITDA $ 470 $ 469 $ 465 $ 1,412 $ 1,326 Add back: Pension/OPEB expense $ 9 $ 11 $ 13 $ 31 $ 50 Restructuring costs and other charges (1) 16 24 4 48 88 Rebranding costs - - 7 - 26 Stock-based compensation 30 27 19 81 54 Storm-related costs 1 2 - 6 - Legal settlements - - - - 8 Adjusted EBITDA $ 526 $ 533 $ 508 $ 1,578 $ 1,552 EBITDA margin 32.7 % 32.4 % 32.2 % 32.6 % 30.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 36.6 % 36.8 % 35.2 % 36.5 % 35.7 % Free Cash Flow Net cash provided from operating activities $ 383 $ 276 $ 284 $ 1,048 $ 1,041 Capital expenditures (671 ) (1,057 ) (772 ) (2,882 ) (1,860 ) Operating free cash flow $ (288 ) $ (781 ) $ (488 ) $ (1,834 ) $ (819 ) (1) Includes $44 million of lease impairment charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

SCHEDULE B Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Adjusted Operating Expenses Total operating expenses $ 1,322 $ 1,334 $ 1,275 $ 3,953 $ 3,894 Subtract: Depreciation and amortization 356 354 296 1,040 870 Pension/OPEB expense 9 11 13 31 50 Restructuring costs and other charges (1) 16 24 4 48 88 Rebranding costs - - 7 - 26 Stock-based compensation 30 27 19 81 54 Storm-related costs 1 2 - 6 - Legal settlements - - - - 8 Adjusted operating expenses $ 910 $ 916 $ 936 $ 2,747 $ 2,798 (1) Includes $44 million of lease impairment charges for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

SCHEDULE C Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Selected Financial and Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the quarter ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Broadband Revenue ($ in millions) Total Company Fiber $ 377 $ 356 $ 312 $ 1,067 $ 900 Copper 169 173 195 515 587 Total $ 546 $ 529 $ 507 $ 1,582 $ 1,487 Estimated Fiber Passings (in millions) Base Fiber Passings 3.2 3.2 3.2 Total Fiber Passings 6.2 5.8 4.8 Estimated Broadband Fiber % Penetration Base Fiber Penetration 43.9 % 43.4 % 42.9 % Total Fiber Penetration 31.2 % 31.6 % 33.6 % Broadband Customers, end of period (in thousands) Consumer Fiber 1,797 1,722 1,502 Copper 870 928 1,105 Total 2,667 2,650 2,607 Business (1) Fiber 117 113 104 Copper 97 102 120 Total 214 215 224 Broadband Net Adds (in thousands) Consumer Fiber 75 63 64 Copper (58 ) (59 ) (58 ) Total 17 4 6 Business (1) Fiber 4 3 2 Copper (5 ) (5 ) (4 ) Total (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) Broadband Churn Consumer Fiber 1.47 % 1.41 % 1.60 % 1.36 % 1.41 % Copper 2.18 % 1.84 % 2.02 % 1.91 % 1.76 % Total 1.72 % 1.57 % 1.79 % 1.56 % 1.57 % Business (1) Fiber 1.26 % 1.31 % 1.36 % 1.34 % 1.29 % Copper 1.84 % 1.83 % 1.82 % 1.89 % 1.68 % Total 1.53 % 1.56 % 1.61 % 1.61 % 1.51 % Broadband ARPU Consumer Fiber $ 64.49 $ 63.12 $ 62.97 $ 63.10 $ 62.84 Copper 54.62 51.90 49.65 51.81 47.93 Total $ 61.15 $ 59.06 $ 57.17 $ 58.99 $ 56.04 Business (1) Fiber $ 101.36 $ 102.89 $ 107.28 $ 102.84 $ 106.84 Copper 66.87 68.20 65.26 67.38 64.41 Total $ 85.33 $ 85.57 $ 84.49 $ 85.61 $ 83.16 Reconciliation: Broadband ARPU Consumer Fiber Broadband ARPU $ 64.49 $ 63.12 $ 62.97 $ 63.10 $ 62.84 Gift card impact 0.16 1.34 1.66 1.06 1.38 Adjusted Consumer Fiber Broadband ARPU $ 64.65 $ 64.46 $ 64.63 $ 64.16 $ 64.22 (1) Business customers include our small, medium business and larger enterprise (SME) customers. Wholesale customers are excluded.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure of performance. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for a description of this measure and its calculation. See Schedule A for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

2 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP measures of performance. See "Non-GAAP Measures" for a description of these measures and their calculation. See Schedule A for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income.

3 Net leverage ratio is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Measures" and the condensed consolidated balance sheet data contained herein for a description and calculation of net leverage ratio.

4 The operational and financial guidance expectations for 2023 comprise forward-looking statements related to future events. See "Forward-Looking Statements" below. Projected GAAP financial measures and reconciliations of projected non-GAAP financial measures are not provided herein because such GAAP financial measures are not available on a forward-looking basis and such reconciliations could not be derived without unreasonable effort.

