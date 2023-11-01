MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) today reported results for the third quarter fiscal 2023 ended September 28, 2023.
"It was another strong quarter for The Marcus Corporation, with growth in revenue, operating income, net earnings and Adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of fiscal 2023," said Gregory S. Marcus, chairman, president and chief executive officer of The Marcus Corporation. "Marcus Theatres led the way with the box office phenomenon 'Barbenheimer,' along with the surprise hit, Sound of Freedom, delivering strong performances and impressive attendance growth at theatres across our circuit. At Marcus Hotels & Resorts, our peak leisure travel season was bolstered by great weather, while group travel continued to show strong demand. We are pleased by the continued performance of both divisions and remain focused on driving operational and financial excellence in all facets of our business."
Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights
- Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were $208.8 million, a 13.7% increase from total revenues of $183.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Operating income was $20.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, a 133.9% increase from operating income of $8.9 million for the prior year quarter.
- Net earnings was $12.2 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, a 272.0% increase from net earnings of $3.3 million for the same period in fiscal 2022.
- Net earnings per diluted common share was $0.32 for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, a 220.0% increase from net earnings per diluted common share of $0.10 for the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $42.3 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2023, a 51.9% increase from Adjusted EBITDA of $27.9 million for the prior year quarter.
First Three Quarters Fiscal 2023 Highlights
- Total revenues for the first three quarters of fiscal 2023 were $568.0 million, a 10.4% increase from total revenues of $514.4 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2022.
- Operating income was $32.8 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, a 196.6% increase from operating income of $11.0 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2022.
- Net earnings was $16.2 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, compared to net loss of $2.7 million for the same period in fiscal 2022.
- Net earnings per diluted common share was $0.46 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, compared to net loss per diluted common share of $0.09 for the first three quarters of fiscal 2022.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $90.5 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, a 32.1% increase from Adjusted EBITDA of $68.5 million for the first three quarters of fiscal 2022.
Marcus Theatres®
Revenue, operating income and Adjusted EBITDA for Marcus Theatres improved significantly in the third quarter and first three quarters of fiscal 2023 compared to the same periods in fiscal 2022.
For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the division reported total revenues of $126.6 million, a 25.0% increase compared to the same period last year, with comparable same store admission revenues increasing 29.8% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022. Operating income of $11.4 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 improved from an operating loss of $0.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2022 thanks to strong revenue growth and improved labor productivity. The division reported Adjusted EBITDA of $26.7 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2023, an increase of 114.3% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022.
Marcus Theatres attendance grew 15.6% at comparable same store theatres during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the same period last year, on a strong performance from blockbuster films. Average ticket price and average concession revenues continued to be positively impacted by the new Value Tuesday program, with average ticket price up 12.8% and average concession revenues up 6.5% during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the same period last year.
"Overall attendance in the third quarter grew significantly thanks to the strong performance of a variety of exciting films like Barbie and Oppenheimer," said Mark A. Gramz, president of Marcus Theatres. "Moviegoers also came to enjoy films that were more under the radar, like Sound of Freedom, which played very well in our markets. The lesson continues to be that when there are great films to be seen - blockbuster, mid-sized or alternative content - moviegoers of all ages want to experience them on the big screen."
Marcus Theatres' top five highest-performing films in the third quarter of fiscal 2023 were Barbie, Oppenheimer, Sound of Freedom, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One. The fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 is already off to a strong start with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour producing the highest box office concert film of all time in North America. Films such as The Exorcist: Believer, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Saw X, The Creator and Five Nights at Freddy's are also performing well during the first few weeks of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.
While film schedule changes may occur, there are several new films planned to be released during the remainder of fiscal 2023 that have the potential to perform very well, including: The Marvels, The Holdovers, Trolls Band Together, Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Wish, Napoleon, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, Wonka, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Color Purple.
Marcus® Hotels & Resorts
For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Marcus Hotels & Resorts comparable hotels revenues before cost reimbursements increased 4.1% from the third quarter of fiscal 2022 (which excludes the impact from the sale of The Skirvin Hilton). For the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, comparable hotels revenues before cost reimbursements increased 7.0%.
Revenue per available room, or RevPAR, increased at six of seven comparable company-owned hotels during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2022. As a result, the division outperformed the industry and its competitive sets during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 by 2.3 percentage points and 0.8 percentage points, respectively.
"The third quarter is typically our strongest given the peak summer leisure travel season, and this year was no different," said Michael R. Evans, president of Marcus Hotels & Resorts. "Group demand continues to grow and we are capitalizing on our newly renovated meeting spaces with event bookings. Our strong commitment to operational excellence and exceptional service, combined with our continued investment in our award-winning properties, ideally positions our hotels and resorts to stand out within the markets where they compete."
Group booking pace for fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2024 are running ahead of comparable pace during the same period of fiscal 2022. Banquet and catering booking pace for fiscal 2023 and 2024 are also ahead compared to the same period last year.
In October, four Marcus Hotels & Resorts properties earned high honors in Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards. The Pfister Hotel and Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel, both in Milwaukee, were named the #2 and #4 in Top Hotels in the Midwest. The Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh was recognized as the #9 Top Hotel in the Mid-Atlantic and The Garland in North Hollywood, California was ranked the #16 Top Hotel in Los Angeles. The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel."
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, recently announced the continuation of its multi-phased renovation at the iconic resort. With newly redesigned guest rooms and suites, updates to the resorts lobby and lobby lounge, and the addition of a new outdoor dining venue complete, the Grand Geneva is now beginning renovations of its 62,000 square foot meeting and event space. These renovations are expected to be complete by spring 2024. In addition, the Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, located on the same resort campus as the Grand Geneva, will be unveiling new experiences in November 2023 at its popular Moose Mountain Falls indoor waterpark ahead of the holiday travel season.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2023, the company had $256.7 million in cash and revolving credit availability.
Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, on October 16, 2023, The Marcus Corporation entered into a credit agreement amendment to provide for a new $225 million five-year revolving credit facility that matures in October 2028. This replaces the previous credit facility that was set to mature in January 2025. Commenting on the new credit agreement, Chad M. Paris, chief financial officer and treasurer, said: "The successful closing of this facility demonstrates our continued proactive approach to managing our balance sheet. Maintaining a strong balance sheet has been a hallmark of The Marcus Corporation for 88 years. Our new credit facility ensures we have significant liquidity and financial flexibility to invest in our long-term future growth. The continued support from our long-term relationships within our lending group is greatly appreciated."
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding and diluted net earnings per common share include the dilutive effect of conversion of the Company's convertible notes to the extent conversion is dilutive in each period. During the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022, diluted weighted average shares outstanding includes 9.2 million and 9.1 million shares, respectively, from the dilutive effect of the convertible notes. During the first three quarters of fiscal 2023, diluted weighted average shares outstanding includes 9.2 million shares from the dilutive effect of the convertible notes, which were excluded from diluted weighted average shares outstanding during the first three quarters of fiscal 2022 as the convertible notes were antidilutive. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding does not include the benefit from the capped call transactions the Company entered into in connection with the issuance of the convertible notes, which mitigate the dilutive effect of the convertible notes by approximately 2.7 million and 2.6 million shares during the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and 2022, respectively, when settled at the maturity date of the convertible notes. Upon conversion, the convertible notes may be settled, at the Company's election, in cash, shares of common stock or a combination thereof. To the extent the Company settles the convertible notes in cash, there will be no incremental dilution from the settlement of the convertible notes.
THE MARCUS CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
13 Weeks Ended
39 Weeks Ended
September 28,
September 29,
September 28,
September 29,
Revenues:
Theatre admissions
$
63,652
$
49,424
$
180,274
$
150,928
Rooms
36,456
36,924
82,959
83,219
Theatre concessions
54,551
44,715
156,633
138,326
Food and beverage
20,214
21,444
53,980
54,969
Other revenues
23,908
22,174
65,024
62,173
198,781
174,681
538,870
489,615
Cost reimbursements
9,985
8,969
29,179
24,832
Total revenues
208,766
183,650
568,049
514,447
Costs and expenses:
Theatre operations
62,742
54,756
180,716
160,921
Rooms
11,594
11,856
31,232
30,530
Theatre concessions
20,738
17,868
59,069
56,054
Food and beverage
15,266
16,150
43,285
43,325
Advertising and marketing
6,025
6,544
16,703
17,003
Administrative
19,854
19,995
59,171
56,703
Depreciation and amortization
19,158
16,452
51,028
50,435
Rent
6,592
6,672
19,679
19,500
Property taxes
4,663
4,911
13,952
14,636
Other operating expenses
10,532
10,528
30,596
29,463
Impairment charges
684
-
684
-
Reimbursed costs
9,985
8,969
29,179
24,832
Total costs and expenses
187,833
174,701
535,294
503,402
Operating income
20,933
8,949
32,755
11,045
Other income (expense):
Investment income (loss)
445
(35
)
1,064
(762
)
Interest expense
(2,869
)
(3,688
)
(8,970
)
(11,843
)
Other income (expense)
(477
)
(472
)
(1,355
)
(1,278
)
Equity earnings (losses) from unconsolidated joint ventures
75
30
(127
)
(104
)
(2,826
)
(4,165
)
(9,388
)
(13,987
)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
18,107
4,784
23,367
(2,942
)
Income tax expense (benefit)
5,873
1,495
7,133
(289
)
Net earnings (loss)
12,234
3,289
16,234
(2,653
)
Net earnings (loss) per common share - diluted
$
0.32
$
0.10
$
0.46
$
(0.09
)
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
40,974
40,702
40,935
31,481
THE MARCUS CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
September 28,
December 29,
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
36,036
$
21,704
Restricted cash
4,046
2,802
Accounts receivable
21,426
21,455
Assets held for sale
1,831
460
Other current assets
22,793
17,474
Property and equipment, net
687,384
715,765
Operating lease right-of-use assets
183,674
194,965
Other assets
96,743
89,973
Total Assets
$
1,053,933
$
1,064,598
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Accounts payable
$
29,360
$
32,187
Taxes other than income taxes
19,009
17,948
Other current liabilities
70,346
78,787
Current portion of finance lease obligations
2,561
2,488
Current portion of operating lease obligations
15,054
14,553
Current maturities of long-term debt
10,411
10,432
Finance lease obligations
13,354
15,014
Operating lease obligations
182,826
195,281
Long-term debt
159,681
170,005
Deferred income taxes
33,093
26,567
Other long-term obligations
45,340
44,415
Equity
472,898
456,921
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
1,053,933
$
1,064,598
THE MARCUS CORPORATION
Business Segment Information
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Theatres
Hotels/
Resorts
Corporate
Items
Total
13 Weeks Ended September 28, 2023
Revenues
$
126,585
$
82,098
$
83
$
208,766
Operating income (loss)
11,377
14,377
(4,821
)
20,933
Depreciation and amortization
14,258
4,817
83
19,158
Adjusted EBITDA
26,694
19,447
(3,811
)
42,330
13 Weeks Ended September 29, 2022
Revenues
$
101,258
$
82,300
$
92
$
183,650
Operating income (loss)
(723
)
14,120
(4,448
)
8,949
Depreciation and amortization
11,632
4,733
87
16,452
Adjusted EBITDA
12,454
19,065
(3,654
)
27,865
39 Weeks Ended September 28, 2023
Revenues
$
359,811
$
207,975
$
263
$
568,049
Operating income (loss)
32,707
15,450
(15,402
)
32,755
Depreciation and amortization
37,063
13,706
259
51,028
Adjusted EBITDA
71,749
30,372
(11,635
)
90,486
39 Weeks Ended September 29, 2022
Revenues
$
310,186
$
203,958
$
303
$
514,447
Operating income (loss)
7,687
17,963
(14,605
)
11,045
Depreciation and amortization
35,686
14,484
265
50,435
Adjusted EBITDA
45,986
33,282
(10,752
)
68,516
Corporate items include amounts not allocable to the business segments. Corporate revenues consist principally of rent and the corporate operating loss includes general corporate expenses. Corporate information technology costs and accounting shared services costs are allocated to the business segments based upon several factors, including actual usage and segment revenues.
Supplemental Data
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
13 Weeks Ended
39 Weeks Ended
Consolidated
September 28,
September 29,
September 28,
September 29,
Net cash flow provided by (used in) operating activities
$
21,316
$
5,134
$
68,642
$
60,362
Net cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities
(10,240
)
(11,388
)
(26,882
)
(22,863
)
Net cash flow provided by (used in) financing activities
(19,848
)
(40,369
)
(26,184
)
(44,758
)
Capital expenditures
(9,940
)
(11,142
)
(25,836
)
(27,483
)
THE MARCUS CORPORATION
Reconciliation of Net earnings (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
13 Weeks Ended
39 Weeks Ended
September 28,
September 29,
September 28,
September 29,
Net earnings (loss)
$
12,234
$
3,289
$
16,234
$
(2,653
)
Add (deduct):
Investment (income) loss
(445
)
35
(1,064
)
762
Interest expense
2,869
3,688
8,970
11,843
Other expense (income)
477
384
1,355
1,545
(Gain) loss on disposition of property, equipment and other assets
242
88
1,019
(267
)
Equity (earnings) losses from unconsolidated joint ventures
(75
)
(30
)
127
104
Income tax expense (benefit)
5,873
1,495
7,133
(289
)
Depreciation and amortization
19,158
16,452
51,028
50,435
Share-based compensation (a)
1,313
2,464
5,000
7,036
Impairment charges (b)
684
-
684
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$
42,330
$
27,865
$
90,486
$
68,516
Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
13 Weeks Ended September 28, 2023
39 Weeks Ended September 28, 2023
Theatres
Hotels & Resorts
Corp. Items
Total
Theatres
Hotels & Resorts
Corp. Items
Total
Operating income (loss)
$
11,377
$
14,377
$
(4,821
)
$
20,933
$
32,707
$
15,450
$
(15,402
)
$
32,755
Depreciation and amortization
14,258
4,817
83
19,158
37,063
13,706
259
51,028
Loss (gain) on disposition of property, equipment and other assets
233
9
-
242
537
482
-
1,019
Share-based compensation (a)
142
244
927
1,313
758
734
3,508
5,000
Impairment charges (b)
684
-
-
684
684
-
-
684
Adjusted EBITDA
$
26,694
$
19,447
$
(3,811
)
$
42,330
$
71,749
$
30,372
$
(11,635
)
$
90,486
13 Weeks Ended September 29, 2022
39 Weeks Ended September 29, 2022
Theatres
Hotels & Resorts
Corp. Items
Total
Theatres
Hotels & Resorts
Corp. Items
Total
Operating income (loss)
$
(723
)
$
14,120
$
(4,448
)
$
8,949
$
7,687
$
17,963
$
(14,605
)
$
11,045
Depreciation and amortization
11,632
4,733
87
16,452
35,686
14,484
265
50,435
Share-based compensation (a)
1,545
212
707
2,464
2,613
835
3,588
7,036
Adjusted EBITDA
$
12,454
$
19,065
$
(3,654
)
$
27,865
$
45,986
$
33,282
$
(10,752
)
$
68,516
(a)
Non-cash expense related to share-based compensation programs.
(b)
Non-cash impairment charges related to one permanently closed theatre in fiscal 2023.
