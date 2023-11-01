Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2023 | 13:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of SIBEK AB (publ) on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (557/23)

On request of SIBEK AB (publ), company registration number 556729-8483, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market with effect from November 6, 2023. 

The company has 9,600,000 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name:               SIBEK          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,153,267       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0020050359      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             309800         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556729-8483       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name           
--------------------------------
50  Industrials        
--------------------------------
5010 Construction and Materials
--------------------------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkommission AB on 08-684 211 10.
