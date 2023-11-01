Center for U.S. Policy: Journal Publishes Special Edition on Regulatory Responses to Opioid Poisoning Crisis

Peer-reviewed articles cover topics from pain management to workplace recovery support

WASHINGTON, DC and WESTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / The Journal of Opioid Management (JOM) has published a special edition addressing legal and policy responses to the intertwined challenges of inadequate pain management and opioid misuse. Opioid-involved poisonings killed more than 106,000 Americans in the 12 months ending May 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.1 The special issue, titled Legal, Legislative, and Regulatory Approaches to Reducing Opioid Use Disorder and Opioid-Involved Poisonings contains peer-reviewed research, analysis, and recommendations for safely managing pain, treating opioid use disorder (OUD), and reducing opioid-involved poisonings and other harms.

"This special issue looks at many of the legal and regulatory aspects of opioids in medicine," said Richard A. DeVito, Jr., JOM Publisher. "It analyzes challenges and presents solutions to bring forth more equitable treatment of patients with pain or OUD."

The JOM special edition contains the research and writing of some of the top minds in opioid practice and policy, including:

Joanna Conti, MS , Conquer Addiction (discussing treatment outcomes)

, Conquer Addiction (discussing treatment outcomes) Sarah Kelsey, Esq. and Susan Weinstein, Esq. , Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association (discussing overdose prevention centers)

and , Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association (discussing overdose prevention centers) Michelle Lofwall, MD, DFASAM, DFAPA , University of Kentucky College of Medicine (discussing methadone treatment and patient advocacy)

, University of Kentucky College of Medicine (discussing methadone treatment and patient advocacy) Regina LaBelle, Esq. and Shelly Weizman, Esq. , Georgetown University Law Center (discussing recovery ready workplaces)

and , Georgetown University Law Center (discussing recovery ready workplaces) Eric Morse, MD, DFAPA , Carolina Performance (discussing methadone treatment)

, Carolina Performance (discussing methadone treatment) Barbara J. St. Marie, PhD, AGPCNP, FAANP, FAAN , University of Iowa College of Nursing (discussing health disparities)

, University of Iowa College of Nursing (discussing health disparities) Lynn R. Webster, MD, Center for U.S. Policy (discussing the Controlled Substances Act)

The full issue containing all the distinguished authors' articles is accessible on the JOM website.

Michael C. Barnes, Esq., Chairman of the Center for U.S. Policy (CUSP), served as JOM's Special Issue Editor. CUSP contributed more than 225 hours' worth of attorney and policy professionals' time to supplement the reviews of the JOM editorial board, composed primarily of health care providers. The special reviewers were Erin Day, CEO of Community Impact NC; Daniel C. McClughen, Esq., Counsel to CUSP; and Olivia Backhaus, Esq., Counsel to CUSP.

"Peer-reviewed literature influences both the medical standard of care and public health policy," said Marsha Stanton, Ph.D., R.N., CUSP Board Member. "This JOM special issue will improve health care, patient outcomes, and public health by presenting moderate, practical approaches to pain management and OUD prevention, treatment, recovery support, and harm reduction services."

The JOM special issue will be augmented through the end of 2023 with more papers being published as they clear peer review. Access the JOM special issue here.

1 Ctr. Disease Control & Prevention, Provisional Drug Overdose Death Counts (Oct.1, 2023), https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/drug-overdose-data.htm.

###

About the Center for U.S. Policy (CUSP)

CUSP is a nonpartisan, 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research and education organization dedicated to enhancing Americans' health, safety, and economic opportunity. CUSP's 2023 priorities include preventing substance use disorder and drug poisonings, and supporting people affected by substance use.

For more information, visit centerforuspolicy.org and follow @USPolicyCenter.

About the Journal of Opioid Management (JOM)

The JOM is a peer-reviewed, professional journal that addresses all aspects of the safe use and management of opioids. The journal provides guidance to healthcare professionals on how to safely prescribe and responsibly manage these important drugs. Learn more at opioidmanagement.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Ghent

WritLarge PR LLC

jonathanghent@WritLargePR.com

SOURCE: Center for U.S. Policy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798094/journal-publishes-special-edition-on-regulatory-responses-to-opioid-poisoning-crisis