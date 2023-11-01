Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company" or "ICD") (NYSE: ICD) today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Third quarter 2023 Highlights

Net loss, as defined below, of $7.6 million, or $0.54 per share

Adjusted net loss, as defined below, of $5.2 million, or $0.37 per share

Adjusted EBITDA, as defined below, of $12.9 million

Adjusted net debt, as defined below, of $183.2 million

13.4 average rigs working during the quarter

Fully burdened margin per day of $14,005

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company reported revenues of $44.2 million, net loss of $7.6 million, or $0.54 per share, adjusted net loss (defined below) of $5.2 million, or $0.37 per share, and adjusted EBITDA (defined below) of $12.9 million . These results compare to revenues of $49.1 million, a net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.53 per share, adjusted net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.35 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, and revenues of $56.4 million, net loss of $4.2 million, or $0.30 per share, adjusted net loss of $1.0 million, or $0.07 per share, and adjusted EBITDA of $18.7 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Chief Executive Officer Anthony Gallegos commented, "The third quarter of 2023 represented an inflection point for ICD. First and most important, the third quarter represents the low point for ICD operating utilization driven by the most recent commodity downturn. The quarter also represented the end of the transition of rigs from our Haynesville to our Permian market and the elevated rig churn associated with repositioning our fleet with customers with longer term drilling programs. While these items weighed on our second and third quarter financial results, we believe the transition of rigs between basins and customers has positioned ICD well for the remainder of 2023 and fiscal 2024.

During the third quarter, we saw increased opportunities for incremental rig reactivations beginning in the fourth quarter of 2023. From these opportunities we have secured contract awards for two incremental rigs commencing mid-fourth quarter, and we are pursuing additional reactivation opportunities for late fourth quarter and early 2024 start. While we are experiencing increased competition and associated dayrate pressure on these early-cycle reactivations, ICD's success so far is being driven by increased demand for rigs with our 300 series specifications. In this regard, we completed two additional 200-to-300 series conversions during the third quarter, have already completed a third conversion in the fourth quarter, and are working on additional contract opportunities that would justify additional conversions over the next three to six months.

I am also pleased that we continued making progress toward our debt reduction goals during the third quarter, repaying an additional $5.0 million of principal on our convertible notes at quarter end, and reducing overall adjusted net debt by $8.0 million ."

Quarterly Operational Results

In the third quarter of 2023, operating days decreased sequentially by 10% compared to the second quarter of 2023. The Company's marketed fleet operated at 51% utilization and recorded 1,229 revenue days, compared to 1,601 revenue days in the third quarter of 2022, and 1,369 revenue days in the second quarter of 2023. During the third and second quarter of 2023, the Company also recognized early termination revenue of approximately $0.7 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

Operating revenues in the third quarter of 2023 totaled $44.2 million, compared to $49.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $56.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. Revenue per day in the third quarter of 2023 was $32,925, compared to $28,646 in the third quarter of 2022 and $34,467 in the second quarter of 2023. Revenue per day statistics exclude early termination revenue recognized during the quarter.

Operating costs in the third quarter of 2023 totaled $27.5 million, compared to $31.4 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $33.8 million in the second quarter of 2023. Fully burdened operating costs were $18,920 per day in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $17,305 in the third quarter of 2022 and $19,005 in the second quarter of 2023. Reported cost per day excludes Haynesville-to-Permian rig transition costs of approximately $0.8 million and $2.8 million in the third and second quarter of 2023, respectively.

Fully burdened rig operating margins in the third quarter of 2023 were $14,005 per day, compared to $11,341 per day in the third quarter of 2022 and $15,462 per day in the second quarter of 2023. The Company currently expects per day operating margins in the fourth quarter of 2023 to fall approximately 14% sequentially driven primarily by lower average dayrates as rigs recontract in the current market environment and higher costs associated with reactivation expenses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter of 2023 were $6.9 million (including $2.0 million of non-cash compensation), compared to $7.0 million (including $1.7 million of non-cash compensation) in the third quarter of 2022 and $5.2 million (including $1.3 million of non-cash compensation) in the second quarter of 2023. Cash selling, general and administrative expenses increased sequentially due to a $1.1 million charge associated with modification and extension of an existing drilling contract with a customer, which has been excluded in the Company's calculation of adjusted net loss per share and adjusted EBITDA.

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company recorded interest expense of $9.2 million, including $2.4 million relating to non-cash amortization of Convertible Note debt discount and debt issuance costs. The Company has excluded this non-cash amortization when presenting adjusted net loss. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company redeemed $5.0 million of Convertible Notes at par plus accrued interest.

Drilling Operations Update

The Company currently expects to operate approximately 14.5 average rigs during the fourth quarter of 2023 and exit 2023 with 17 to 18 rigs under contract. The Company's backlog of drilling contracts with original terms of six months or longer is $46.8 million . This backlog excludes rigs operating on short-term pad-to-pad drilling contracts with original terms of less than six months.

Capital Expenditures and Liquidity Update

Cash outlays for capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2023, net of asset sales and recoveries, were $3.9 million .

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash on hand of $6.0 million and a revolving line of credit with availability of $15.7 million, and net working capital of $5.8 million . The Company reported adjusted net debt as of September 30, 2023 of $183.2 million, consisting of the full amount of the outstanding Convertible Notes and outstanding borrowings under the Company's revolving line of credit.

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. Unaudited (in thousands, except par value and share data) CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 6,044

$ 5,326 Accounts receivable



26,874



39,775 Inventories



1,877



1,508 Assets held for sale



-



325 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



1,854



4,736 Total current assets



36,649



51,670 Property, plant and equipment, net



366,263



376,084 Other long-term assets, net



3,199



1,960 Total assets

$ 406,111

$ 429,714 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities











Current portion of long-term debt (1)

$ 1,405

$ 2,485 Accounts payable



17,275



31,946 Accrued liabilities



12,128



17,608 Total current liabilities



30,808



52,039 Long-term debt, net (2)



156,336



143,223 Deferred income taxes, net



10,869



12,266 Other long-term liabilities



1,642



7,474 Total liabilities



199,655



215,002 Commitments and contingencies











Stockholders' equity











Common stock, $0.01 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 14,169,942 and 13,698,851

shares issued, respectively, and 14,084,850 and 13,613,759 shares outstanding, respectively



141



136 Additional paid-in capital



621,092



617,606 Accumulated deficit



(410,844)



(399,097) Treasury stock, at cost, 85,092 shares and 85,092 shares, respectively



(3,933)



(3,933) Total stockholders' equity



206,456



214,712 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 406,111

$ 429,714

____________________ (1) As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, current portion of long-term debt includes $1.4 million and $2.5 million, respectively, of finance lease obligations. (2) As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, long-term debt includes $1.5 million and $1.6 million, respectively, of long-term finance lease obligations.

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2023

2022































Revenues

$ 44,164

$ 49,147

$ 56,356

$ 164,276

$ 126,451 Costs and expenses





























Operating costs



27,494



31,379



33,827



98,781



87,448 Selling, general and administrative



6,865



7,007



5,224



18,816



17,096 Depreciation and amortization



10,229



10,120



11,405



32,488



29,719 Asset impairment, net



250



-



-



250



- (Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net



(1,454)



433



2,007



539



(665) Total costs and expenses



43,384



48,939



52,463



150,874



133,598 Operating income (loss)



780



208



3,893



13,402



(7,147) Interest expense



(9,222)



(8,098)



(8,251)



(26,192)



(21,005) Loss on extinguishment of debt



-



-



-



-



(46,347) Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability



-



-



-



-



(4,265) Realized gain on extinguishment of derivative



-



-



-



-



10,765 Loss before income taxes



(8,442)



(7,890)



(4,358)



(12,790)



(67,999) Income tax (benefit) expense



(844)



(696)



(197)



(1,044)



783 Net loss

$ (7,598)

$ (7,194)

$ (4,161)

$ (11,746)

$ (68,782)































Loss per share:





























Basic and diluted

$ (0.54)

$ (0.53)

$ (0.30)

$ (0.84)

$ (5.36) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:





























Basic and diluted



14,071



13,590



14,050



13,992



12,836

INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. Unaudited (in thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities











Net loss

$ (11,746)

$ (68,782) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities











Depreciation and amortization



32,488



29,719 Asset impairment, net



250



- Stock-based compensation



4,639



2,976 Loss (gain) on disposition of assets, net



539



(665) Non-cash interest expense



18,202



15,859 Non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt



-



46,347 Amortization of deferred financing costs



83



320 Amortization of Convertible Notes debt discount and issuance costs



5,967



4,310 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability



-



4,265 Gain on extinguishment of derivative



-



(10,765) Deferred income taxes



(1,397)



354 Credit loss expense



1,177



256 Changes in operating assets and liabilities











Accounts receivable



11,724



(12,012) Inventories



(419)



(291) Prepaid expenses and other assets



1,330



2,098 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(9,289)



208 Net cash provided by operating activities



53,548



14,197 Cash flows from investing activities











Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(36,635)



(22,286) Proceeds from the sale of assets



3,135



2,749 Net cash used in investing activities



(33,500)



(19,537) Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from issuance of Convertible Notes



-



157,500 Payments to redeem Convertible Notes



(10,000)



- Repayments under Term Loan Facility



-



(139,076) Borrowings under Revolving ABL Credit Facility



23,540



1,576 Repayments under Revolving ABL Credit Facility



(30,351)



(28) Payment of merger consideration



-



(2,902) Proceeds from issuance of common stock through at-the-market facility, net of issuance costs



(34)



3,038 Taxes paid for vesting of RSUs



(389)



(32) Convertible Notes issuance costs



-



(7,230) Financing costs paid under Revolving ABL Credit Facility



-



(266) Payments for finance lease obligations



(2,096)



(3,814) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities



(19,330)



8,766 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents



718



3,426 Cash and cash equivalents











Beginning of period



5,326



4,140 End of period

$ 6,044

$ 7,566

















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022













Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information











Cash paid during the period for interest

$ 1,940

$ 4,745 Cash paid during the period for taxes

$ 739

$ - Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities











Change in property, plant and equipment purchases in accounts payable

$ (11,806)

$ 9,015 Additions to property, plant and equipment through finance leases

$ 1,482

$ 3,250 Extinguishment of finance lease obligations from sale of assets classified as finance leases

$ (324)

$ (163) Initial embedded derivative liability upon issuance of Convertible Notes

$ -

$ 75,733 Shares issued for structuring fee

$ -

$ 9,163

The following table provides various financial and operational data for the Company's operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and June 30, 2023 and the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022. This information contains non-GAAP financial measures of the Company's operating performance. The Company believes this non-GAAP information is useful because it provides a means to evaluate the operating performance of the Company on an ongoing basis using criteria that are used by the Company's management. Additionally, it highlights operating trends and aids analytical comparisons. However, this information has limitations and should not be used as an alternative to operating income (loss) or cash flow performance measures determined in accordance with GAAP, as this information excludes certain costs that may affect the Company's operating performance in future periods.

OTHER FINANCIAL & OPERATING DATA Unaudited













































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,

September 30,



2023

2022

2023

2023

2022









































Number of marketed rigs end of period (1)



26





26





26





26





26

Rig operating days (2)



1,229





1,601





1,369





4,341





4,604

Average number of operating rigs (3)



13.4





17.4





15.0





15.9





16.9

Rig utilization (4)



51 %



70 %



58 %



61 %



69 % Average revenue per operating day (5)

$ 32,925



$ 28,646



$ 34,467



$ 34,193



$ 25,216

Average cost per operating day (6)

$ 18,920



$ 17,305



$ 19,005



$ 19,061



$ 16,452

Average rig margin per operating day

$ 14,005



$ 11,341



$ 15,462



$ 15,131



$ 8,764



____________________ (1) Marketed rigs exclude idle rigs that will not be reactivated unless market conditions materially improve.

(2) Rig operating days represent the number of days the Company's rigs are earning revenue under a contract during the period, including days that standby revenue is earned. Rig operating days exclude rigs earning revenue on an early termination basis. During the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and June 30, 2023, there were 92.3, 4.6 and 97.9 operating days in which we earned revenue on a standby basis, respectively. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, there were 204.8 and 27.8 operating days in which we earned revenue on a standby basis, respectively. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recognized $0.7 million and $5.9 million of early termination revenue, respectively.

(3) Average number of operating rigs is calculated by dividing the total number of rig operating days in the period by the total number of calendar days in the period.

(4) Rig utilization is calculated as rig operating days divided by the total number of days the Company's marketed drilling rigs are available during the applicable period.

(5) Average revenue per operating day represents total contract drilling revenues earned during the period divided by rig operating days in the period. Excluded in calculating average revenue per operating day are revenues associated with the reimbursement of (i) out-of-pocket costs paid by customers of $3.0 million, $3.3 million and $4.0 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and June 30, 2023, respectively and $10.0 million and $10.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively and (ii) early termination revenues of $0.7 million and $5.1 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively, and $5.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023. There were no early termination revenues during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

(6) Average cost per operating day represents operating costs incurred during the period divided by rig operating days in the period. The following costs are excluded in calculating average cost per operating day: (i) out-of-pocket costs paid by customers of $3.0 million, $3.3 million and $4.0 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and June 30, 2023, respectively, and $10.0 million and $10.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022; (ii) overhead costs of $0.4 million, $0.4 million and $0.9 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and June 30, 2023, respectively, and $1.8 million and $1.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022; and (iii) rig decommissioning and transition costs between basins of $0.8 million, zero and $2.8 million during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 and June 30, 2023, respectively, and $4.3 million and zero during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net debt, adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by management and external users of the Company's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. In addition, adjusted EBITDA is consistent with how EBITDA is calculated under the Company's credit facility for purposes of determining the Company's compliance with various financial covenants. The Company defines "adjusted net debt" as long-term notes (excluding long-term capital leases) less cash. The Company defines "adjusted net (loss) income" as net (loss) income before: asset impairment, net; gain or loss on disposition of assets, net; amortization of debt discount; amortization of issuance costs; gain or loss on extinguishment of debt; change in fair value of embedded derivative liability, gain on extinguishment of derivative and other adjustments. The Company defines "EBITDA" as earnings (or loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, and asset impairment, net and the Company defines "adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA before stock-based compensation, gain or loss on disposition of assets, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on extinguishment of derivative and other non-recurring items added back to, or subtracted from, net income for purposes of calculating EBITDA under the Company's credit facilities. Neither adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA is a measure of net (loss) income as determined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

Management believes adjusted net debt, adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are useful because they allow the Company's stockholders to more effectively evaluate the Company's operating performance and compliance with various financial covenants under the Company's credit facility and compare the results of the Company's operations from period to period and against the Company's peers without regard to the Company's financing methods or capital structure or non-recurring, non-cash transactions. The Company excludes the items listed above from net income (loss) in calculating adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because these amounts can vary substantially from company to company within the Company's industry depending upon accounting methods and book values of assets, capital structures and the method by which the assets were acquired. None of adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA should be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss), the most closely comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, or as an indicator of the Company's operating performance or liquidity. Certain items excluded from adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company's financial performance, such as a company's return on assets, cost of capital and tax structure. The Company's presentation of adjusted net debt, adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an inference that the Company's results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. The Company's computations of adjusted net debt, adjusted net (loss) income, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Calculation of Adjusted Net Debt:







(in thousands)

September 30, 2023 Convertible Notes

$ 184,209 Revolving ABL Credit Facility



5,000 Less: Cash



(6,044) Adjusted net debt

$ 183,165

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Debt to Reported Long-Term Debt:







(in thousands)

September 30, 2023 Adjusted net debt

$ 183,165 Add back:





Cash



6,044 Long-term portion of finance lease obligations



1,514 Less:





Debt discount and issuance costs, net of amortization



(34,387) Total reported long-term debt

$ 156,336

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss:





































(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,



September 30,



2023

2022

2023



2023

2022



Amount

Amount

Amount



Amount

Amount (in thousands, except per share data)































Net loss

$ (7,598)

$ (7,194)

$ (4,161)



$ (11,746)

$ (68,782) Add back:































Asset impairment, net (1)



250



-



-





250



- (Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net (2)



(1,454)



433



2,007





539



(665) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs - Convertible Notes



2,420



1,960



1,168





5,967



3,940 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)



-



-



-





-



46,347 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (4)



-



-



-





-



4,265 Gain on extinguishment of derivative (5)



-



-



-





-



(10,765) Charge related to contract modification (6)



1,147



-



-





1,147



- Adjusted net loss

$ (5,235)

$ (4,801)

$ (986)



$ (3,843)

$ (25,660)

































Adjusted net loss per share

$ (0.37)

$ (0.35)

$ (0.07)



$ (0.27)

$ (2.00)



































Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:





































(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,

June 30,



September 30,



2023

2022

2023



2023

2022 (in thousands)































Net loss

$ (7,598)

$ (7,194)

$ (4,161)



$ (11,746)

$ (68,782) Add back:































Income tax (benefit) expense



(844)



(696)



(197)





(1,044)



783 Interest expense



9,222



8,098



8,251





26,192



21,005 Depreciation and amortization



10,229



10,120



11,405





32,488



29,719 Asset impairment, net (1)



250



-



-





250



- EBITDA



11,259



10,328



15,298





46,140



(17,275) (Gain) loss on disposition of assets, net (2)



(1,454)



433



2,007





539



(665) Stock-based and deferred compensation cost



1,953



1,709



1,346





5,137



3,361 Loss on extinguishment of debt (3)



-



-



-





-



46,347 Change in fair value of embedded derivative liability (4)



-



-



-





-



4,265 Gain on extinguishment of derivative (5)



-



-



-





-



(10,765) Charge related to contract modification (6)



1,147



-



-





1,147



- Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,905

$ 12,470

$ 18,651



$ 52,963

$ 25,268

____________________ (1) Asset impairment, net, represents impairment of a damaged piece of drilling equipment, net of insurance recoveries.

(2) Gain or loss on disposition of assets, net, represents recognition of the sale or disposition of miscellaneous drilling equipment in each respective period.

(3) Loss on extinguishment of debt in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 related to unamortized debt issuance costs on our prior term loan facility, non-cash structuring fees settled in shares to the affiliates of our prior term loan facility and the fair value of the embedded derivatives attributable to the affiliates of our prior term loan facility in the first quarter of 2022.

(4) Represents the change in fair value of embedded derivative liability between March 18, 2022 and June 8, 2022. The embedded derivative liability was extinguished on June 8, 2022.

(5) Represents the gain on extinguishment of the PIK interest rate feature of the derivative liability.

(6) Represents a contract modification and extension with a customer.

