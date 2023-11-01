Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Net Loss of $6.4 million Due to One-Time Merger Related Activity

EASTON, Md., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank N.A. (the "Bank" or "SUB") reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023. Third quarter results include the successful completion of the merger (the "merger") on July 1, 2023 with The Community Financial Corporation with total assets exceeding $5 .7 billion for the combined company. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company reported a net loss of $6.4 million or $0.19 per diluted common share compared to net income of $4.0 million or $0.20 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023, and net income of $9.7 million or $0.49 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $4.1 million or $0.17 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the first nine months of 2022 of $22.8 million or $1.15 per diluted common share.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Completed Merger of Equals with The Community Financial Corporation ("TCFC") - Established a leading $5.7 billion Maryland -based community bank with operations in Delaware and Virginia that is positioned to deliver significant shareholder value. At the July 1, 2023 closing date of the merger, TCFC contributed, after fair value accounting adjustments, approximately $2.4 billion in total assets, $1.8 billion in loans, and $2.1 billion in deposits.





Sold most of available-for-sale securities portfolio acquired from TCFC for net proceeds of $430 million and used $380 million to reduce higher cost Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits. As a result of these actions net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.35% for the third quarter of 2023 from 2.68% for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding net accretion interest income of $5.4 million and $0.3 million for the same time periods, NIM increased 32 basis points to 2.96% for the third quarter of 2023 from 2.64% for the second quarter of 2023. Robust Deposit Franchise - During the third quarter, the merger drove a 73.91% quarterly increase in total deposits to $5.1 billion and a 55.5% quarterly increase in non-interest bearing ("NIB") deposits to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2023 . At September 30, 2023, brokered deposits amounted to $111.0 million or 2.2% of total deposits. The Bank's loan to deposit ratio at September 30, 2023 was 89%.





At September 30, 2023, the Bank had approximately $1.1 billion of available liquidity including: $108.7 million in cash, $954.4 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and the other correspondent banks, and $35.0 million in unsecured lines of credit. At September 30, 2023, available liquidity of approximately $1.1 billion was 127% of uninsured deposits, excluding the market value of pledged collateral, of $864.6 million .





The ACL increased during the third quarter of 2023 primarily to account for the TCFC acquisition. Management implemented a new ACL methodology subsequent to the legal merger, increasing the ACL from $29.0 million and 1.05% of total loans at June 30, 2023 to $57.1 million and 1.24% of total loans at September 30, 2023 . The Bank's provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $28.2 million and consisted of approximately $20.1 million related to the acquisition of TCFC legacy loans, $7.3 million due to the change in ACL methodology on SUB legacy loans and $0.8 million related to third quarter activity. Management believes that the allowance is adequate as of September 30, 2023 . Continued Solid Asset Quality: Non-accrual loans, OREO and loan modifications to borrowers' experiencing financial difficulties ("BEFDs") were $11.3 million or 0.20% of total assets at September 30, 2023 compared to $3.9 million or 0.11% of total assets at December 31, 2022, and $4.7 million or 0.13% of total assets at June 30, 2023 . Classified assets increased $8.4 million to $11.1 million or 0.19% of total assets at September 30, 2023 from $2.7 million or 0.08% of total assets at December 31, 2022 . Classified assets are substandard loans and OREO. The increase in classified assets was due to the acquisition of TCFC classified loans of $5.1 million and the Shore legacy classified loans of $5.8 million and OREO of $0.2 million at September 30, 2023 . The modest increase in nonperforming and classified assets was the result of a small increase in late payments in consumer loans and a proactive review of larger commercial relationships in the current interest rate environment.

"The merger of Shore Bancshares with TCFC established a dominant community banking franchise that we believe can deliver exceptional financial services to the communities we serve," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "We believe our increased scale, expanded products, and greater resources will drive growth and create long-term shareholder value. While merger-related expenses and accounting adjustments negatively impacted third quarter earnings, we are pleased with our core operating performance and the opportunities to further enhance our financial results. Since the closing of the merger, we successfully completed our core system conversion in September 2023 and we have reduced headcount and undertaken several cost-saving initiatives that we expect will further reduce expenses in future quarters. We want to thank our associates for their tireless efforts helping customers and their colleagues through the merger close and systems conversion."

Merger with TCFC

Shore United Bancshares, Inc. acquired TCFC and its wholly-owned subsidiary Community Bank of the Chesapeake ("CBTC") on July 1 2023. The merger and acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the transaction with the Company as the acquirer. The Company recorded the assets and liabilities of TCFC at their respective fair values as of July 1, 2023 . The transaction was valued at approximately $153 .6 million and expanded Shore United Bank's footprint into the Southern Maryland Counties of Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert and the greater Fredericksburg area in Virginia, which includes, Stafford and Spotsylvania Counties. This acquired market area is one of the fastest growing regions in the country and is home to a mix of federal facilities and industrial and high-tech businesses. These areas boast a strong median household income, low unemployment and projected population growth better than national averages. Based on information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment rates in legacy CBTC's footprint have historically remained well below the national average.

At the time of the acquisition, TCFC added $2 .4 billion in assets, $454 .5 million in investments, $1 .8 billion in loans, $2 .0 billion in deposits, $150 .6 million in brokered deposits, $69 .0 million in FHLB advances and $32 .0 million in subordinated debt and trust preferred debentures. The excess of the fair value of net TCFC assets acquired over the merger consideration resulted in a $12.2 million bargain purchase gain. Subsequent to the merger, the Company sold virtually all of the available-for-sale securities portfolio acquired for net proceeds of $430.0 million and used $380.0 million of the proceeds to reduce FHLB advances and brokered deposits. The TCFC merger led to a 20% dilution in our tangible book value per share which was $11.80 at September 30, 2023 compared to $14.83 at June 30, 2023. The principal cause of the dilution was fair value discount adjustments of approximately $110 .0 million to the acquired loan portfolio due to increasing interest rates in the last 12-18 months. The Company's tangible common equity ratio at September 30, 2023 was 7.00%. The Company's Tier 1 and Tier 2 Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2023 were 9.27% and 11.42%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Tier 2 Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2023 were 9.97% and 11.20%, respectively. The loan fair value adjustments will accrete back through income (and capital) as the loans mature and should lead to earnings per share accretion moving forward.

The Company incurred net expenses of $33.8 million and $36.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, related to merger and acquisition costs, balance sheet restructuring costs, an increased allowance for credit losses related to the acquisition of TCFC loans and a change in methodology for legacy SHBI loans. These expenses were partially offset by non-recurring revenues and a bargain purchase gain.

The Company's financial results for any periods ended prior to July 1, 2023 reflect Shore Bancshares' results only on a standalone basis. As a result of this factor and the below listed adjustments related to the merger, the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The following schedule highlights specific merger related activity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 :

Schedule of Merger & Acquisition Cost and Non-Recurring Merger Related Activity (Unaudited)





Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023









Bargain purchase gain ("BPG") (1)

$ (12,169)

$ (12,169)









M&A costs and non-recurring transactions (Pre-tax)







ACL provision for CBTC acquired legacy loans (2)

20,073

20,073 ACL provision for change in methodology for SUB legacy loans (2)

7,300

7,300 Transition payment to move securities broker of record (3)

(1,091)

(1,091) Loss on investment sales (4)

2,166

2,166 Merger related expenses

14,866

16,754 Core deposit intangible amortization

2,634

3,510 Total net M&A costs and non-recurring transaction costs

45,948

48,712









Total BPG and net M&A and non-recurring transaction costs

$ 33,779

$ 36,543

____________________________________ (1) Bargain purchase gain represents the excess of the identifiable net assets acquired, over the value of the consideration transferred in acquiring TCFC. (2) The Bank's provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $28.2 million and consisted of approximately $20.1 million related to the acquisition of TCFC legacy loans, $7.3 million due to the change in ACL methodology on SUB legacy loans and $0.8 million related to third quarter activity. (3) The Bank received a payment to transition customers to a new broker of record for the Bank's investment division. (4) Management sold virtually all of CBTC available for sale investment securities soon after the merger close on July 1st. The $2.2 million loss relates to the difference in the fair values of the securities on the acquisition date compared to actual sales proceeds received from the sales on the settlement date.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $5.7 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $2.2 billion or 64.2%, when compared to $3.5 billion at December 31, 2022. The aggregate increase was primarily due to the merger, with significant increases in loans held for investment of $2.1 billion, or 80.7%, and cash and cash equivalents of $53.2 million, partially offset by an increase in allowance for credit losses of $40.4 million . The ratio of the allowance to total loans increased from 0.65% at December 31, 2022, to 1.05% at June 30, 2023 and 1.24% at September 30, 2023. The increases were due to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 and the merger with TCFC in July 2023 . Due to a lack of uniformity of historical data between the legacy banks in their respective models, management implemented a new post merger model methodology. The Bank's provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $28.2 million and consisted of approximately $20.1 million related to the acquisition of TCFC legacy loans, $7 .3 million due to the change in ACL methodology on SUB legacy loans and $0.8 million related to third quarter activity.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio at September 30, 2023 was 7.00%. The Company's Tier 1 and Tier 2 Capital Ratios at September 30, 2023 were 9.27% and 11.42%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Tier 2 Capital Ratios at September 30, 2023 were 9.97% and 11.20%, respectively. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were $2 .1 billion or 394.5% and $1 .0 billion or 289.4%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were $330 .0 million or 62.8% and $246 .3 million or 69.9%, respectively.

The Bank's office CRE portfolio, which included owner-occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $520 .7 million or 11.2% of total loans of $4 .6 billion at September 30, 2023, which included $139 .0 million or 26.7% with medical tenants and $56 .5 million or 10.8% with government or government contractor tenants. There were 529 loans in the office CRE portfolio with an average and median loan size of $1 .0 million and $0 .3 million, respectively. Loan to Value ("LTV") estimates are less than 70% for $356 .7 million or 68.0% of the office CRE portfolio.

The Bank had 23 CRE office loans totaling $207 .0 million that were greater than $5 .0 million at September 30, 2023. For this subset of the office CRE portfolio, at September 30, 2023, the average loan DSC ratio was 1.42x and average LTV was 57.04%. Most buildings in the Bank's office CRE portfolio are two stories or less.

Total borrowings were $72.0 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $11.0 million, or 13.3%, when compared to $83.1 million at December 31, 2022. Total borrowings at September 30, 2023 were comprised of $43.0 million of subordinated debt and $29.1 million of trust preferred debentures. This decrease in total borrowings at September 30, 2023 when compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to repayment of $40 .0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") short-term advances, partially offset by an increase of $29.0 million in subordinated debt and trust preferred debentures from the acquisition of TCFC. The Company's wholesale funding increased $71 .0 million, which includes brokered deposits and FHLB advances, from $40 .0 million in FHLB advances at December 31, 2022 to $111 .0 million in brokered deposits at September 30, 2023. The Bank decreased wholesale funding by $380 .0 million during the third quarter of 2023 using proceeds from the sale of TCFC's securities portfolio after the legal merger date.

Total deposits increased $2.1 billion, or 69.7% to $5.1 billion at September 30, 2023 when compared to December 31, 2022. The increase in total deposits was primarily due to the merger and acquisition of TCFC which resulted in an increase in time deposits of $713 .5 million, demand deposits of $516 .0 million, money market and savings of $520 .2 million and noninterest-bearing deposits of $349 .4 million.

Non-interest bearing (NIB) accounts increased from $779 .0 million at June 30, 2023 to $1 .2 billion at September 30, 2023, and represent 23.7% of total deposits. During the core system conversion in September 2023 there were NIB accounts at CBTC that were mapped to low interest-bearing accounts at the Bank. The balance in these acquired deposit accounts at September 30, 2023 were $138.8 million and were at an average cost of four basis points. In addition, management sold low cost reciprocal deposits during the third quarter of 2023 to manage liquidity and earn additional interest income of $0 .4 million, earning greater than a 4.5% yield. These funds are off-balance sheet and totaled $68 .7 million at September 30, 2023 of which $53 .5 million were at an average rate paid to customers of 0.37%.

Total stockholders' equity increased $140.6 million, or 38.6%, when compared to December 31, 2022, primarily due to the $153.1 million increase in paid in capital due to the merger. As of September 30, 2023, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 8.84% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 7.00% compared to 10.48% and 8.67% at the end of 2022, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $45.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $27.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income when compared to the prior periods was primarily due to the overall increased size of the balance sheet from the merger in the third quarter of 2023 as well as increases in net accretion interest income. Net accretion interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 was $5.4 million, $0.3 million and $0.5 million, respectively. In addition, interest expense decreased due to lower borrowings when comparing the third quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2023, as higher cost average FHLB advances and other borrowings decreased $162 .7 million from $305 .0 million for the second quarter of 2023 to $142 .3 million for the third quarter of 2023.

In general, since late 2022 and throughout 2023, deposits have repriced at a faster rate than loans due to the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee's increases in short-term interest rates over the last 18 months from 0.25% to 5.50%. However, the Company's net interest margin increased to 3.35% for the third quarter of 2023 from 2.68% for the second quarter of 2023 due to accretion interest from fair value marks, higher yields on CBTC's legacy loan portfolio and the paydown of higher cost wholesale funding with the proceeds received from the sale of CBTC's securities portfolio in July 2023 . The Company's increase in interest-earning asset yields were 68 basis points greater than the increases in the cost of funds for the comparable periods. Comparing the third quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2023, the Company's interest-earning asset yields increased 87 basis points to 5.24% from 4.37%, while the cost funds increased at a slower rate of 19 basis points to 1.95% from 1.76% for the same period. In addition, excluding net accretion interest income for the same time periods, NIM increased 32 basis points to 2.96% for the third quarter of 2023 from 2.64% for the second quarter of 2023.

The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.35% for the third quarter of 2023 from 3.38% for the third quarter of 2022 as the increase in funding costs slightly exceeded the additional interest income from accretion interest from fair value marks, higher yields on CBTC's legacy loan portfolio and the paydown of higher cost wholesale funding with the proceeds received from the sale of CBTC's securities portfolio in July 2023 . The Company's increase in the cost of funds were seven basis points greater than the increase in interest-earning asset yields for the comparable periods. Comparing the third quarter of 2023 to the third quarter of 2022, the Company's interest-earning asset yields increased 146 basis points to 5.24% from 3.78%, while the cost funds increased at a faster rate of 153 basis points to 1.95% from 0.42% for the same period.

The provision for credit losses was $28.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . The comparable amounts were $0.7 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. The $28.2 million provision for the third quarter of 2023 reflected approximately $20.1 million related to the acquisition of TCFC legacy loans, $7 .3 million due to the change in ACL methodology on SUB legacy loans and $0.8 million related to third quarter activity. The increase in the provision for credit losses when compared to the third quarter of 2022 was also impacted by higher reserves required by the Company's CECL allowance model as compared to the incurred loss model utilized in 2022. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.4 million compared to net charge-offs of $50,000 for the second quarter of 2023 and net recoveries of $119,000 for the third quarter of 2022. Included in the net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.2 million in charge-offs related to the strategic loan sale of $10.7 million in loans that reduced classified assets and CRE concentrations.

At September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, nonperforming assets were $11.3 million or 0.20% of total assets and $4.7 million, or 0.13% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $5.5 million, and an increase of $1.1 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing. When comparing September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2022, nonperforming assets increased $8.5 million, primarily due to increases in nonaccrual loans of $7.0 million and loans 90 days past due and still accruing of $1.5 million . The modest increase in nonperforming assets was the result of assets acquired in the merger, a small increase in late payments in consumer loans and a proactive review of larger commercial relationships in the current interest rate environment.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 of $18.3 million increased $13.0 million from $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 and increased $13.0 million from $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increases for both the three months ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 were primarily due to the bargain purchase gain of $12.2 million and an increase of $1.1 million in trust and investment fee income both the result of the acquisition of TCFC, partially offset by a loss of $2.2 million on the sale of investment securities in the third quarter of 2023. Management sold virtually all of CBTC available for sale investment securities soon after the merger close on July 1, 2023 . The $2.2 million loss relates to the difference in the fair values of the securities on July 1, 2023 compared to actual sales proceeds received from the sales on the settlement date.

Total noninterest expense of $47.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 increased $25.6 million or 118.2%,when compared to the second quarter of 2023 expense of $21.6 million and increased $28.3 million or 149.5%, when compared to the third quarter of 2022 expense of $18.9 million . The increases in noninterest expense for the comparable periods were primarily due to merger costs and the addition of headcount and infrastructure, including 11 additional branches, amortization of intangible assets, and processing fees. Excluding merger and acquisition costs and core deposit amortization, of $17.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense for the comparable periods was $29.7 million, $20.0 million and $18.2 million, respectively.

Review of Nine-Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the first nine months of 2023 was $93.8 million, an increase of $19.4 million, or 26.1%, when compared to the first nine months of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $61.4 million, or 75.2%, which included an increase in interest and fees on loans of $57.0 million, or 79.7%. The increase of interest and fees on loans was primarily due to increases in loan yields and in the average balance of loans of $1.1 billion, or 47.7%, largely due to the merger. Interest on investment securities increased $5.3 million, or 69.8%, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of $127.2 million, or 22.5%. Increases to net interest income were partially offset by increased total interest expense of $42.0 million, or 582.1%, primarily due to increases in the cost of funds and in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $547.0 million, or 25.7%, largely due to the merger.

The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.12% for the first nine months of 2023 from 3.09% for the first nine months of 2022. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance and rates earned on total earning assets of $800.2 million and 136 basis points, partially offset by an increase in the average balance and rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities of $694.5 million and 185 basis points. For the comparable periods, the cost of funds increased at a similar rate as interest-earning assets or 139 basis points to 1.70% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 0.31% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 . Total net accretion income for the first nine months of 2023 was $6.4 million, compared to $1.2 million for the first nine months of 2022. During 2023, until the balance sheet restructuring in the third quarter of 2023, the net interest margin experienced compression due to the Company's liability sensitive position, the result of deposit rate pressures and significantly higher FHLB borrowing rates.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $30.1 million and $1.5 million, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the first nine months of 2023 was impacted by higher levels of reserves required by the Company's CECL model as compared to the incurred loss methodology utilized in 2022 and higher reserves required for the acquisition of TCFC in the third quarter of 2023 as well as the impact on the change in CECL methodology in the third quarter of 2023 for the legacy SUB loans.

Total noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased $11.7 million or 68.2%, when compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to the bargain purchase gain of $12.2 million associated with the merger, an increase of $1.4 million in trust and investment fee income and an increase of $0.5 million in interchange credits, partially offset by a $2.2 million loss on sales of investment securities and a decrease of $0.7 million in title company revenue.

Total noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased $30 .3 million, or 51.1%, when compared to the same period in 2022. Almost all noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the merger and the expanded operations of the newly combined Company. Merger-related expenses were almost entirely captured during the third quarter of 2023 and totaled $16.8 million for the first nine months of 2023, compared to the first nine months of 2022 of $1.1 million . As the Company continues its merger integration, a key focus of management will be to streamline processes, unlock operational efficiencies and reduce overall noninterest expenses.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in title work related to real estate transactions through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. and in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the acquisition of TCFC or any other acquisition the Company has made or may make might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East ; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; any failures to adequately manage the transition from USD LIBOR as a reference rate; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; and other factors that may affect our future results. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors."

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

























PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD























Net interest income

$ 45,622

$ 27,315

67.0 %

$ 93,782

$ 74,359

26.1 % Provision for credit losses

28,176

675

4074.2

30,056

1,475

1937.7 Noninterest income

18,337

5,344

243.1

28,966

17,224

68.2 Noninterest expense

47,158

18,899

149.5

89,661

59,323

51.1 (Loss)/Income before income taxes

(11,375)

13,085

(186.9)

3,031

30,785

(90.2) Income tax (benefit)/expense

(4,991)

3,427

(245.6)

(1,060)

8,016

(113.2) Net (loss)/income

$ (6,384)

$ 9,658

(166.1)

$ 4,091

$ 22,769

(82.0)

























Return on average assets

(0.43) %

1.11 %

(154)bp

0.13 %

0.88 %

(75)bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of

intangibles and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP

0.23

1.17

(94)

0.59

0.96

(37) Return on average equity

(3.75)

10.72

(1,447)

1.17

8.59

(742) Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

2.44

13.98

(1,154)

6.66

11.63

(497) Interest rate spread

2.61

3.18

(57)

2.46

2.95

(49) Net interest margin

3.35

3.38

(3)

3.12

3.09

3 Efficiency ratio - GAAP

73.73

57.87

1,586

73.04

64.78

826 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)

44.80

55.79

(1,099)

55.48

61.80

(632) Non-interest income to avg assets

1.23

0.62

61

0.89

0.67

22 Non-interest expense to avg assets

3.17

2.18

99

2.76

2.30

46 Net operating expense to avg assets

1.93

1.56

37

1.87

1.63

24

























PER SHARE DATA























Basic and diluted net (loss)/ income per common share

$ (0.19)

$ 0.49

(138.78) %

$ 0.17

$ 1.15

(85.22) %

























Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

- %

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

- % Book value per common share at period end

15.24

17.99

(15.3)











Tangible book value per common share at period end -

Non-GAAP (1)

11.80

14.50

(18.6)











Market value at period end

10.52

17.32

(39.3)











Market range:























High

13.37

20.50

(34.8)

18.15

21.41

(15.2) Low

10.27

17.29

(40.6)

10.27

17.29

(40.6)

























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA























Loans

$ 4,562,748

$ 2,327,279

96.1 %

$ 3,301,926

$ 2,235,092

47.7 % Investment securities

778,744

618,378

25.9

693,382

565,535

22.6 Earning assets

5,404,572

3,210,233

68.4

4,025,597

3,225,417

24.8 Assets

5,911,131

3,444,365

71.6

4,346,735

3,446,941

26.1 Deposits

5,066,886

3,012,658

68.2

3,655,684

3,016,594

21.2 Short-term FHLB advances

70,348

-

-

148,546

10,988

1251.9 Subordinated Debt

71,907

42,953

67.4

52,839

42,878

23.2 Stockholders' equity

674,933

357,383

88.9

467,593

354,549

31.9

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) - Continued







For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

Change

2023

2022

Change

























CREDIT QUALITY DATA























Net charge-offs/(recoveries)

$ 1,449

$ (119)

1317.6 %

$ 1,519

$ (858)

277.0 %

























Nonaccrual loans

8,982

2,959

203.5 %











Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

2,149

1,217

76.6 %











Other real estate owned

179

197

(9.1) %











Total nonperforming assets

$ 11,310

$ 4,373

158.6 %





































CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Period-end equity to assets

8.84 %

10.36 %

(152)bp











Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

7.00

8.52

(152)





































Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.13 %

(0.02) %

15 bp

0.06 %

(0.05) %

11 bp

























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:























Period-end loans

1.24 %

0.68 %

56 bp











Nonaccrual loans

635.17

550.08

8,509











Nonperforming assets

504.43

372.22

13,221





































As a percent of total loans:























Nonaccrual loans

0.19 %

0.12 %

7 bp





































As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:























Nonperforming assets

0.24 %

0.18 %

6 bp





































As a percent of total assets:























Nonaccrual loans

0.16 %

0.09 %

7 bp











Nonperforming assets

0.20

0.13

7













____________________________________ (1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 22. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 22.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



















September 30, 2023

September 30, 2023















compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

September 30, 2022





















ASSETS



















Cash and due from banks

$ 68,097

$ 37,661

$ 33,814

80.8 %

101.4 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

40,612

17,838

129,492

127.7

(68.6) Cash and cash equivalents

108,709

55,499

163,306

95.9

(33.4)





















Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)

79,143

83,587

86,347

(5.3)

(8.3) Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance

for credit losses of $126 (2023)) at amortized cost)

523,051

559,455

570,719

(6.5)

(8.4) Equity securities, at fair value

5,434

1,233

1,222

340.7

344.7 Restricted securities

13,361

11,169

9,894

19.6

35.0 Loans held for sale, at fair value

14,725

4,248

8,342

246.6

76.5





















Loans held for investment

4,617,719

2,556,107

2,401,883

80.7

92.3 Less: allowance for credit losses

(57,051)

(16,643)

(16,277)

242.8

(250.5) Loans, net

4,560,668

2,539,464

2,385,606

79.6

91.2 Premises and equipment, net

81,149

51,488

52,252

57.6

55.3 Goodwill

63,266

63,266

63,281

-

- Other intangible assets, net

50,685

5,547

6,007

813.7

743.8 Other real estate owned, net

179

197

197

(9.1)

(9.1) Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

5,890

5,275

5,321

11.7

10.7 Right of use assets, net

12,741

9,629

9,764

32.3

30.5 Cash surrender value on life insurance

100,950

59,218

58,768

70.5

71.8 Other assets

88,774

28,001

25,778

217.0

244.4 Total assets

$ 5,708,725

$ 3,477,276

$ 3,446,804

64.2

65.6





















LIABILITIES



















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 1,211,401

$ 862,015

$ 893,808

40.5 %

35.5 % Interest-bearing deposits

3,897,343

2,147,769

2,121,504

81.5

83.7 Total deposits

5,108,744

3,009,784

3,015,312

69.7

69.4





















Advances from FHLB - short-term

-

40,000

-

(100.0)

- Advances from FHLB - long-term

-

-

10,013

-

(100.0) Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")

29,079

18,398

18,352

58.1

58.5 Subordinated debt

42,956

24,674

24,643

74.1

74.3 Total borrowings

72,035

83,072

53,008

(13.3)

35.9





















Lease liabilities

13,082

9,908

10,023

32.0

30.5 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

9,933

10,227

11,240

(2.9)

(11.6) Total liabilities

$ 5,203,794

$ 3,112,991

$ 3,089,583

67.2

68.4





















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 35,000,000

shares

$ 331

$ 199

$ 199

66.3

66.3 Additional paid in capital

355,575

201,494

201,213

76.5

76.7 Retained earnings

159,134

171,613

165,590

(7.3)

(3.9) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,109)

(9,021)

(9,781)

(12.1)

(3.4) Total stockholders' equity

504,931

364,285

357,221

38.6

41.3 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,708,725

$ 3,477,276

$ 3,446,804

64.2

65.6





















Period-end common shares outstanding

$ 33,136

$ 19,865

$ 19,858

66.8

66.9 Book value per common share

$ 15.24

$ 18.34

$ 17.99

(16.9)

(15.3)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

























INTEREST INCOME























Interest and fees on loans

$ 64,869

$ 25,924

150.2 %

$ 128,424

$ 71,458

79.7 % Interest on investment securities:























Taxable

5,047

3,186

58.4

12,840

7,562

69.8 Tax-exempt

27

-

-

41

-

- Interest on federal funds sold

92

-

-

92

-

- Interest on deposits with other banks

1,213

1,466

(17.3)

1,546

2,546

(39.3) Total interest income

$ 71,248

$ 30,576

133.0

$ 142,943

$ 81,566

75.2

























INTEREST EXPENSE























Interest on deposits

$ 23,473

$ 2,561

816.6

$ 40,668

$ 5,429

649.1 Interest on short-term borrowings

692

-

-

5,501

2

274,950.0 Interest on long-term borrowings

1,461

700

108.7

2,992

1,776

68.5 Total interest expense

$ 25,626

$ 3,261

685.8

$ 49,161

$ 7,207

582.1

























NET INTEREST INCOME

$ 45,622

$ 27,315

67.0

$ 93,782

$ 74,359

26.1 Provision for credit losses

28,176

675

4074.2

30,056

1,475

1937.7

























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

$ 17,446

$ 26,640

(34.5)

$ 63,726

$ 72,884

(12.6)

























NONINTEREST INCOME























Service charges on deposit accounts

$ 1,505

$ 1,509

(0.3)

$ 3,981

$ 4,306

(7.5) Trust and investment fee income

1,933

421

359.1

2,764

1,383

99.9 Loss on sales and calls of investment

securities

(2,166)

-

-

(2,166)

-

- Interchange credits

1,557

1,241

25.5

4,081

3,532

15.5 Mortgage-banking revenue

1,377

680

102.5

3,408

3,643

(6.5) Title Company revenue

89

397

(77.6)

412

1,146

(64.0) Bargain purchase gain

12,169

-

-

12,169

-

- Other noninterest income

1,873

1,096

70.9

4,317

3,214

34.3 Total noninterest income

$ 18,337

$ 5,344

243.1

$ 28,966

$ 17,224

68.2

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Continued







For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

% Change

























NONINTEREST EXPENSE























Salaries and wages

$ 14,183

$ 8,562

65.7 %

$ 31,822

$ 27,022

17.8 % Employee benefits

3,607

2,191

64.6

8,968

7,122

25.9 Occupancy expense

2,245

1,496

50.1

5,463

4,548

20.1 Furniture and equipment expense

750

533

40.7

1,761

1,370

28.5 Data processing

2,485

1,759

41.3

6,022

5,034

19.6 Directors' fees

295

217

35.9

730

617

18.3 Amortization of intangible assets

2,634

499

427.9

3,510

1,528

129.7 FDIC insurance premium expense

618

339

82.3

1,747

1,111

57.2 Other real estate owned, net

2

1

100.0

2

52

(96.2) Legal and professional fees

1,217

756

61.0

2,926

2,204

32.8 Merger related expenses

14,866

159

9249.7

16,754

1,130

1382.7 Other noninterest expenses

4,256

2,387

78.3

9,956

7,585

31.3 Total noninterest expense

47,158

18,899

149.5

89,661

59,323

51.1

























(Loss)/Income before income taxes

(11,375)

13,085

(186.9)

3,031

30,785

(90.2) Income tax (benefit)/expense

(4,991)

3,427

(245.6)

(1,060)

8,016

(113.2) NET (LOSS)/INCOME

$ (6,384)

$ 9,658

(166.1)

$ 4,091

$ 22,769

(82.0)

























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

and diluted

33,246

19,852

67.5

24,415

19,842

23.0

























Basic and diluted net loss/income per common

share

$ (0.19)

$ 0.49

(138.8)

$ 0.17

$ 1.15

(85.2)

























Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.12

$ 0.12

-

$ 0.36

$ 0.36

-

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)







For the Three Months Ended September 30,

For the Three Months Ended



2023

2022

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/ (Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate Earning assets















































Loans (1), (2), (3)















































Consumer real estate

$ 1,141,707

$ 14,548

5.06 %

$ 743,227

$ 7,990

4.27 %

$ 1,141,707

$ 14,548

5.06 %

$ 946,545

$ 10,876

4.61 % Commercial real estate

2,831,569

40,536

5.68

1,201,785

13,668

4.51

2,831,569

40,536

5.68

1,292,406

15,620

4.85 Commercial

233,756

5,315

9.02

152,182

1,984

5.17

233,756

5,315

9.02

137,554

2,177

6.35 Consumer

332,486

4,183

4.99

209,891

2,146

4.06

332,486

4,183

4.99

323,798

3,983

4.93 State and political

929

10

4.27

1,504

15

3.96

929

10

4.27

900

8

3.57 Credit Cards

6,164

149

9.59

-

-

-

6,164

149

9.59

-

-

- Other

16,137

201

4.94

18,690

157

3.87

16,137

201

4.94

8,741

116

5.37 Total Loans

4,562,748

64,942

5.65

2,327,279

25,960

4.43

4,562,748

64,942

5.65

2,709,944

32,780

4.85

















































Investment securities















































Taxable

778,081

5,047

2.59

618,378

3,185

2.06

778,081

5,047

2.59

645,178

3,729

2.31 Tax-exempt (1)

663

34

20.51

-

-

-

663

34

20.51

664

6

5.42 Federal funds sold

7,533

92

4.85

-

-

-

7,533

92

4.85

-

-

- Interest-bearing deposits

55,547

1,213

8.66

264,576

1,466

2.20

55,547

1,213

8.66

13,397

170

5.09 Total earning assets

5,404,572

71,328

5.24

3,210,233

30,611

3.78

5,404,572

71,328

5.24

3,369,183

36,685

4.37 Cash and due from banks

51,714









31,724









51,714









29,923







Other assets

501,545









218,163









501,545









225,935







Allowance for credit losses

(46,700)









(15,755)









(46,700)









(28,730)







Total assets

$ 5,911,131









$ 3,444,365









$ 5,911,131









$ 3,596,311

























































Interest-bearing liabilities















































Demand deposits

$ 1,056,956

$ 6,659

2.50 %

$ 646,399

$ 1,070

0.66 %

$ 1,056,956

$ 6,659

2.50 %

$ 685,674

$ 3,913

2.29 % Money market and savings deposits

1,572,920

6,810

1.72

1,034,580

907

0.35

1,572,920

6,810

1.72

907,068

2,526

1.12 Brokered deposits

98,649

1,225

4.93

-

-

-

98,649

1,225

4.93

-

-

- Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

706,642

6,272

3.52

222,697

308

0.55

706,642

6,272

3.52

312,367

2,337

3.00 Other time deposits

285,743

2,507

3.48

215,014

275

0.51

285,743

2,507

3.48

225,495

1,139

2.03 Interest-bearing deposits (4)

3,720,910

23,473

2.50

2,118,690

2,560

0.48

3,720,910

23,473

2.50

2,130,604

9,915

1.87 Advances from FHLB - short-term

70,348

692

3.90

-

-

-

70,348

692

3.90

261,797

3,449

5.28 Advances from FHLB - long-term

-

-

-

10,035

16

0.63

-

-

-

-

-

- Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial

interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)

71,907

1,461

8.06

42,953

685

6.33

71,907

1,461

8.06

43,185

776

7.21 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,863,165

25,626

2.63

2,171,678

3,261

0.60

3,863,165

25,626

2.63

2,435,586

14,140

2.33 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,345,976









893,968









1,345,976









778,058







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

27,057









21,336









27,057









19,442







Stockholders' equity

674,933









357,383









674,933









363,225







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,911,131









$ 3,444,365









$ 5,911,131









$ 3,596,311

























































Net interest income





$ 45,702









$ 27,350









$ 45,702









$ 22,545





















































Net interest spread









2.61 %









3.18 %









2.61 %









2.04 % Net interest margin









3.35 %









3.38 %









3.35 %









2.68 % Cost of Funds









1.95 %









0.42 %









1.95 %









1.76 % Cost of Deposits









1.84 %









0.34 %









1.84 %









1.37 % Cost of Debt









6.00 %









5.25 %









6.00 %









5.56 %

____________________________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $6.1 million, $0.3 million and $0.3 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and June 30, 2023, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(0.5) million, $0.2 million and $41,000 of amortization of deposits premium, and $(0.2) million, $(47,000), and $(47,000) of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)







For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023

2022



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/ (Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate Earning assets























Loans (1), (2), (3)























Consumer real estate

$ 990,970

$ 35,929

4.85 %

$ 660,611

$ 23,491

4.75 % Commercial real estate

1,806,983

71,328

5.28

1,161,237

36,706

4.23 Commercial

171,702

9,312

7.25

210,192

5,863

3.73 Consumer

318,066

11,440

4.81

179,054

4,957

3.70 State and political

936

27

3.86

1,791

53

3.96 Credit Cards

2,077

149

9.59

-

-

- Other

11,192

400

4.78

22,207

505

2.90 Total Loans

3,301,926

128,585

5.21

2,235,092

71,575

4.28

























Investment securities























Taxable

692,718

12,840

2.47

565,535

7,562

1.79 Tax-exempt (1)

664

52

10.44

-

-

- Federal funds sold

2,539

92

4.84

-

-

- Interest-bearing deposits

27,750

1,546

7.45

424,790

2,546

0.80 Total earning assets

4,025,597

143,115

4.75

3,225,417

81,683

3.39 Cash and due from banks

36,831









14,383







Other assets

319,513









222,236







Allowance for credit losses

(35,206)









(15,095)







Total assets

$ 4,346,735









$ 3,446,941

































Interest-bearing liabilities























Demand deposits

$ 813,834

$ 13,808

2.27 %

$ 627,213

$ 1,652

0.35 % Money market and savings deposits

1,163,595

11,709

1.35

1,046,230

2,027

0.26 Brokered deposits

33,244

1,225

4.93

-

-

- Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

421,852

9,685

3.07

247,635

931

0.50 Other time deposits

239,834

4,241

2.36

204,283

819

0.54 Interest-bearing deposits (4)

2,672,359

40,668

2.03

2,125,361

5,429

0.34 Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds

purchased

-

-

-

913

2

0.29 Advances from FHLB - short-term

148,546

5,501

4.95

-

-

- Advances from FHLB - long-term

-

-

-

10,075

45

0.60 Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior

subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)

52,839

2,992

7.57

42,878

1,731

5.40 Total interest-bearing liabilities

2,873,744

49,161

2.29

2,179,227

7,207

0.44 Noninterest-bearing deposits

983,325









891,233







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

22,073









21,932







Stockholders' equity

467,593









354,549







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 4,346,735









$ 3,446,941

































Net interest income





$ 93,954









$ 74,476





























Net interest spread









2.46 %









2.95 % Net interest margin









3.12 %









3.09 % Cost of Funds









1.70 %









0.31 % Cost of Deposits









1.49 %









0.24 % Cost of Debt









5.64 %









4.48 %

____________________________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $7.0 million and $1.0 million of accretion interest on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(0.3) million and $0.4 million of amortization of deposits premium, and $(0.3) million and $(0.1) million of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)







3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

9/30/2023

9/30/2023



2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

compared to

compared to (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2023

Q3 2022 PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD



























Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 45,702

$ 22,545

$ 25,705

$ 26,981

$ 27,350

102.7 %

67.1 % Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

80

51

41

38

35

56.9

128.6 Net interest income

45,622

22,494

25,664

26,943

27,315

102.8

67.0 Provision for credit losses

28,176

667

1,213

450

675

4124.3

4074.2 Noninterest income

18,337

5,294

5,334

5,862

5,344

246.4

243.1 Noninterest expense

47,158

21,608

20,893

21,000

18,899

118.2

149.5 (Loss)/income before income taxes

(11,375)

5,513

8,892

11,355

13,085

(306.3)

(186.9) Income tax (benefit)/expense

(4,991)

1,495

2,435

2,948

3,427

(433.8)

(245.6) Net (loss) income

$ (6,384)

$ 4,018

$ 6,457

$ 8,407

$ 9,658

(258.9)

(166.1)





























Return on average assets

(0.43) %

0.45 %

0.75 %

0.97 %

1.11 %

(88)bp

(154)bp Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles

and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP

0.23

0.59

0.84

1.09

1.17

(36)

(94) Return on average equity

(3.75)

4.49

7.25

9.22

10.72

(824)

(1,447) Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)

2.44

7.16

10.09

12.83

13.98

(472)

(1,154) Net interest margin

3.35

2.68

3.18

3.35

3.38

67

(3) Efficiency ratio - GAAP

73.73

77.76

67.40

64.01

57.87

(403)

1,586 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)

44.80

71.75

63.67

59.59

55.79

(2,695)

(1,099)





























PER SHARE DATA



























Basic and diluted net income per common share

$ (0.19)

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.42

$ 0.49

(195.0) %

(138.8) %





























Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

-

- Book value per common share at period end

15.24

18.24

18.17

18.34

17.99

(16.4)

(15.3) Tangible book value per common share at period end -

Non-GAAP (1)

11.80

14.83

14.74

14.87

14.50

(20.4)

(18.6) Market value at period end

10.52

11.56

14.28

17.43

17.32

(9.0)

(39.3) Market range:



























High

13.37

14.45

18.15

20.85

20.50

(7.5)

(34.8) Low

10.27

10.65

14.00

17.04

17.29

(3.6)

(40.6)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued







3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

9/30/2023

9/30/2023



2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

compared to

compared to (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2023

Q3 2022





























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA



























Loans

$ 4,562,748

$ 2,709,944

$ 2,611,644

$ 2,467,324

$ 2,327,279

68.37 %

96.06 % Investment securities

778,744

645,842

654,193

661,968

618,378

20.58

25.93 Earning assets

5,404,572

3,369,183

3,279,686

3,206,591

3,210,233

60.41

68.35 Assets

5,911,131

3,596,311

3,506,336

3,441,079

3,444,365

64.37

71.62 Deposits

5,066,886

2,908,662

2,968,448

3,006,734

3,012,658

74.20

68.19 Short-term FHLB advances

70,348

261,797

113,972

7,391

-

(73.13)

100.00 Stockholders' equity

674,933

363,225

361,174

361,623

357,383

85.82

88.85





























CREDIT QUALITY DATA



























Net charge offs/(recoveries)

$ 1,449

$ 50

$ 20

$ 84

$ (119)

2798.00 %

1317.65 %





























Nonaccrual loans

$ 8,982

$ 3,481

$ 1,894

$ 1,908

$ 1,949

158.03

360.85 Loans 90 days past due and still accruing

2,149

1,065

611

1,841

644

101.78

233.70 Other real estate owned

179

179

179

197

197

-

(9.14) Total nonperforming assets

$ 11,310

$ 4,725

$ 2,684

$ 3,946

$ 2,790

139.37

305.38





























CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



























Period-end equity to assets

8.84 %

9.97 %

10.18 %

10.48 %

10.36 %

(113)bp

(152)bp Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)

7.00

8.26

8.41

8.67

8.52

(126)

(152)





























Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans

0.13

0.01

-

0.01

(0.02)

12

15





























Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:



























Period-end loans (3)

1.24

1.05

1.07

0.65

0.68

19

56 Period-end loans (4)

1.24

1.05

1.07

0.78

0.84

19

40 Nonaccrual loans

635.17

833.50

1502.85

872.27

835.15

(19,833)

(19,998) Nonperforming assets

504.43

614.05

1060.51

421.77

583.41

(10,962)

(7,898)





























As a percent of total loans:



























Nonaccrual loans

0.19

0.13

0.07

0.07

0.08

6

11





























As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:



























Nonperforming assets

0.24

0.17

0.10

0.15

0.12

7

12





























As a percent of total assets:



























Nonaccrual loans

0.16

0.10

0.05

0.05

0.06

6

10 Nonperforming assets

0.20

0.13

0.08

0.11

0.08

7

12

____________________________________ (1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 22. (2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 22. (3) Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown. (4) For 2023, this ratio excludes only PPP loans given the company's adoption of the CECL standard. For periods in 2022, this ratio excludes PPP loans and loans acquired in the Severn and Northwest acquisitions.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)



























9/30/2023

9/30/2023























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2023

Q3 2022





























INTEREST INCOME



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 64,869

$ 32,729

$ 30,828

$ 27,664

$ 25,924

98.2 %

150.2 % Interest on investment securities:



























Taxable

5,047

3,729

4,064

3,945

3,186

35.3

58.4 Tax-exempt

27

5

7

6

-

440.0

- Interest on federal funds sold

92

-

-

-

-

-

- Interest on deposits with other banks

1,213

170

163

664

1,466

613.5

(17.3) Total interest income

$ 71,248

$ 36,633

$ 35,062

$ 32,279

$ 30,576

94.5

133.0





























INTEREST EXPENSE



























Interest on deposits

23,473

9,914

7,281

4,554

2,561

136.8

816.6 Interest on short-term borrowings

692

3,449

1,361

72

-

(79.9)

- Interest on long-term borrowings

1,461

776

756

710

700

88.3

108.7 Total interest expense

25,626

14,139

9,398

5,336

3,261

81.2

685.8





























NET INTEREST INCOME

45,622

22,494

25,664

26,943

27,315

102.8

67.0 Provision for credit losses

28,176

667

1,213

450

675

4124.3

4074.2





























NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION



























FOR CREDIT LOSSES

17,446

21,827

24,451

26,493

26,640

(20.1)

(34.5)





























NONINTEREST INCOME



























Service charges on deposit accounts

1,505

1,264

1,213

1,346

1,509

19.1

(0.3) Trust and investment fee income

1,933

399

432

401

421

384.5

359.1 Loss on sales and calls of investment securities

(2,166)

-

-

-

-

-

- Interchange credits

1,557

1,311

1,212

1,280

1,241

18.8

25.5 Mortgage-banking revenue

1,377

1,054

977

1,567

680

30.6

102.5 Title Company revenue

89

186

137

194

397

(52.2)

(77.6) Bargain purchase gain

12,169

-

-

-

-

-

- Other noninterest income

1,873

1,080

1,363

1,074

1,096

73.4

70.9 Total noninterest income

18,337

5,294

5,334

5,862

5,344

246.4

243.1

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued



























9/30/2023

9/30/2023























compared to

compared to (In thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

Q2 2023

Q3 2022





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE



























Salaries and wages

$ 14,183

$ 8,955

$ 8,684

$ 8,909

$ 8,562

58.4 %

65.7 % Employee benefits

3,607

2,440

2,921

2,786

2,191

47.8

64.6 Occupancy expense

2,245

1,599

1,619

1,694

1,496

40.4

50.1 Furniture and equipment expense

750

477

534

648

533

57.2

40.7 Data processing

2,485

1,739

1,798

1,856

1,759

42.9

41.3 Directors' fees

295

185

250

222

217

59.5

35.9 Amortization of intangible assets

2,634

435

441

460

499

505.5

427.9 FDIC insurance premium expense

618

758

371

315

339

(18.5)

82.3 Other real estate owned expenses, net

2

-

(1)

13

1

-

100.0 Legal and professional fees

1,217

959

750

636

756

26.9

61.0 Merger related expenses

14,866

1,197

691

967

159

1141.9

9249.7 Other noninterest expenses

4,256

2,864

2,835

2,494

2,387

48.6

78.3 Total noninterest expense

47,158

21,608

20,893

21,000

18,899

118.2

149.5





























(Loss)/Income before income taxes

(11,375)

5,513

8,892

11,355

13,085

(306.3)

(186.9) Income tax (benefit)/expense

(4,991)

1,495

2,435

2,948

3,427

(433.8)

(245.6) NET (LOSS)/INCOME

$ (6,384)

$ 4,018

$ 6,457

$ 8,407

$ 9,658

(258.9)

(166.1)





























Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted

33,246

19,903

19,886

19,862

19,852

67.0

67.5





























Basic and diluted net (loss)/ income per common share

$ (0.19)

$ 0.20

$ 0.32

$ 0.42

$ 0.49

(195.0)

(138.8)





























Dividends paid per common share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.12

-

-

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited)





































































Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/ (Dollars in thousands)

balance

Interest

rate

balance

Interest

rate

balance

Interest

rate

balance

Interest

rate

balance

Interest

rate Earning assets



























































Loans (1), (2), (3)



























































Consumer real estate

$ 1,141,707

$ 14,548

5.06 %

$ 946,545

$ 10,876

4.61 %

$ 881,799

$ 10,507

4.83 %

$ 813,673

$ 7,911

3.86 %

$ 743,227

$ 7,990

4.27 % Commercial real estate

2,831,569

40,536

5.68

1,292,406

15,620

4.85

1,279,923

15,173

4.81

1,246,966

15,114

4.81

1,201,785

13,668

4.51 Commercial

233,756

5,315

9.02

137,554

2,177

6.35

142,797

1,819

5.17

149,068

1,966

5.23

152,182

1,984

5.17 Consumer

332,486

4,183

4.99

323,798

3,983

4.93

297,528

3,274

4.46

244,471

2,602

4.22

209,891

2,146

4.06 State and political

929

10

4.27

900

8

3.57

978

9

3.73

1,084

11

4.03

1,504

15

3.96 Credit Cards

6,164

149

9.59

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Other

16,137

201

4.94

8,741

116

5.37

8,619

83

3.91

12,062

96

3.16

18,690

159

3.42 Total Loans

4,562,748

64,942

5.65

2,709,944

32,780

4.85

2,611,644

30,865

4.79

2,467,324

27,700

4.45

2,327,279

25,962

4.43





























































Investment securities



























































Taxable

778,081

5,047

2.59

645,178

3,729

2.31

653,527

4,064

2.49

661,519

3,945

2.39

618,378

3,185

2.06 Tax-exempt (1)

663

34

20.51

664

6

5.42

666

9

5.41

449

7

6.24

-

-

- Federal funds sold

7,533

92

4.85

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Interest-bearing deposits

55,547

1,213

8.66

13,397

170

5.09

13,849

163

4.77

77,299

664

3.40

264,576

1,466

2.20 Total earning assets

5,404,572

71,328

5.24

3,369,183

36,685

4.37

3,279,686

35,101

4.34

3,206,591

32,316

4.00

3,210,233

30,613

3.78 Cash and due from banks

51,714









29,923









28,602









29,358









31,724







Other assets

501,545









225,935









228,054









221,599









218,163







Allowance for credit losses

(46,700)









(28,730)









(30,006)









(16,469)









(15,755)







Total assets

$ 5,911,131









$ 3,596,311









$ 3,506,336









$ 3,441,079









$ 3,444,365





































































Interest-bearing liabilities



























































Demand deposits

$ 1,056,956

$ 6,659

2.50 %

$ 685,674

$ 3,913

2.29 %

$ 694,894

$ 3,236

1.89 %

$ 670,424

$ 2,217

1.31 %

$ 646,399

$ 1,070

0.66 % Money market and savings deposits

1,572,920

6,810

1.72

907,068

2,526

1.12

1,004,553

2,373

0.96

1,043,076

1,581

0.60

1,034,580

907

0.35 Brokered deposits

98,649

1,225

4.93

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more

706,642

6,272

3.52

312,367

2,337

3.00

241,436

1,076

1.81

217,051

433

0.79

222,697

308

0.55 Other time deposits

285,743

2,507

3.48

225,495

1,139

2.03

207,403

595

1.16

205,293

322

0.62

215,014

275

0.51 Interest-bearing deposits (4)

3,720,910

23,473

2.50

2,130,604

9,915

1.87

2,148,286

7,280

1.37

2,135,844

4,553

0.85

2,118,690

2,560

0.48 Advances from FHLB - short-term

70,348

692

3.90

261,797

3,449

5.28

113,972

1,361

4.84

7,391

72

3.86

-

-

- Advances from FHLB - long-term

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

653

(11)

(6.08)

10,035

16

0.63 Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial

interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)

71,907

1,461

8.06

43,185

776

7.21

43,108

756

7.11

43,031

720

6.64

42,953

686

6.33 Total interest-bearing liabilities

3,863,165

25,626

2.63

2,435,586

14,140

2.33

2,305,366

9,397

1.65

2,186,919

5,334

0.96

2,171,678

3,262

0.60 Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,345,976









778,058









820,162









870,890









893,968







Accrued expenses and other liabilities

27,057









19,442









19,634









21,647









21,336







Stockholders' equity

674,933









363,225









361,174









361,623









357,383







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,911,131









$ 3,596,311









$ 3,506,336









$ 3,441,079









$ 3,444,365





































































Net interest income





$ 45,702









$ 22,545









$ 25,704









$ 26,982









$ 27,351

































































Net interest spread









2.61 %









2.04 %









2.68 %









3.04 %









3.18 % Net interest margin









3.35 %









2.68 %









3.18 %









3.35 %









3.38 % Cost of Funds









1.95 %









1.76 %









1.22 %









0.68 %









0.42 % Cost of Deposits









1.84 %









1.37 %









0.99 %









0.60 %









0.34 % Cost of Debt









6.00 %









5.56 %









5.47 %









6.07 %









5.25 %

____________________________________ (1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans. (3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $6.1 million, $0.3 million, $0.5 million, $0.6 million and $0.3 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively. (4) Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(0.5) million, $41,000, $0.1 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million of amortization of deposits premium, and $(0.2) million, $(47,000), $(47,000), $(47,000) and $(47,000) of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)



























YTD

YTD (In thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022

9/30/2023

9/30/2022





























The following reconciles return on average equity and return on average tangible equity (Note 1): Net (loss) income

$ (6,384)

$ 4,018

$ 6,457

$ 8,407

$ 9,658

$ 4,091

$ 22,769 Net (loss) income - annualized (A)

$ (25,328)

$ 16,295

$ 26,187

$ 33,354

$ 38,317

$ 5,470

$ 30,442





























Net (loss) income

$ (6,384)

$ 4,018

$ 6,457

$ 8,407

$ 9,658

$ 4,091

$ 22,769 Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax

1,478

318

320

340

368

2,597

1,130 Add: Merger Expenses, net of tax

8,343

872

502

716

117

12,398

837 Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets and merger related expenses

$ 3,437

$ 5,208

$ 7,279

$ 9,463

$ 10,143

$ 19,086

$ 24,736 Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets and merger related expenses -

annualized (B)

$ 13,636

$ 21,121

$ 29,520

$ 37,543

$ 40,245

$ 25,518

$ 33,072





























Return on average assets excluding net amortization of intangible assets and merger related

expenses - Non-GAAP

0.23 %

0.59 %

0.84 %

1.09 %

1.17 %

0.59 %

0.96 %





























Average stockholders' equity (C)

$ 674,933

$ 363,225

$ 361,174

$ 361,623

$ 357,383

$ 467,593

$ 354,549 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets

(115,604)

(68,172)

(68,607)

(69,077)

(69,558)

(84,300)

(70,104) Average tangible equity (D)

$ 559,329

$ 295,053

$ 292,567

$ 292,546

$ 287,825

$ 383,293

$ 284,445





























Return on average equity (GAAP) (A)/(C)

(3.75) %

4.49 %

7.25 %

9.22 %

10.72 %

1.17 %

8.59 % Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (B)/(D)

2.44 %

7.16 %

10.09 %

12.83 %

13.98 %

6.66 %

11.63 %





























The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio (Note 2): Noninterest expense (E)

$ 47,158

$ 21,608

$ 20,893

$ 21,000

$ 18,899

$ 89,661

$ 59,323 Less: Amortization of intangible assets

(2,634)

(435)

(441)

(460)

(499)

(3,510)

(1,528) Less: Merger Expenses

(14,866)

(1,197)

(691)

(967)

(159)

(16,754)

(1,130) Adjusted noninterest expense (F)

$ 29,658

$ 19,976

$ 19,761

$ 19,573

$ 18,241

$ 69,397

$ 56,665





























Net interest income (G)

$ 45,622

$ 22,494

$ 25,664

$ 26,943

$ 27,315

$ 93,782

$ 74,359 Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment

80

51

41

38

35

172

112 Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)

$ 45,702

$ 22,545

$ 25,705

$ 26,981

$ 27,350

$ 93,954

$ 74,471





























Noninterest income (I)

$ 18,337

$ 5,294

$ 5,334

$ 5,862

$ 5,344

$ 28,966

$ 17,224 Investment securities losses (gains)

2,166

-

-

-

-

2,166

- Adjusted noninterest income (J)

$ 20,503

$ 5,294

$ 5,334

$ 5,862

$ 5,344

$ 31,132

$ 17,224





























Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (E)/(G)+(I)

73.73 %

77.76 %

67.40 %

64.01 %

57.87 %

73.04 %

64.78 % Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (F)/(H)+(J)

44.80 %

71.76 %

63.67 %

59.60 %

55.79 %

55.48 %

61.80 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued



(In thousands, except per share data)

Q3 2023

Q2 2023

Q1 2023

Q4 2022

Q3 2022





















The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share (Note 1): Stockholders' equity (K)

$ 504,931

$ 363,140

$ 361,638

$ 364,285

$ 357,221 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(113,951)

(67,937)

(68,372)

(68,813)

(69,288) Tangible equity (L)

$ 390,980

$ 295,203

$ 293,266

$ 295,472

$ 287,933





















Shares outstanding (M)

33,136

19,907

19,898

19,865

19,858





















Book value per common share (GAAP) (K)/(M)

$ 15.24

$ 18.24

$ 18.17

$ 18.34

$ 17.99 Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (L)/(M)

$ 11.80

$ 14.83

$ 14.74

$ 14.87

$ 14.50





















The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets (Note 1): Stockholders' equity (N)

$ 504,931

$ 363,140

$ 361,638

$ 364,285

$ 357,221 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(113,951)

(67,937)

(68,372)

(68,813)

(69,288) Tangible equity (O)

$ 390,980

$ 295,203

$ 293,266

$ 295,472

$ 287,933





















Assets (P)

$ 5,708,725

$ 3,641,794

$ 3,553,694

$ 3,477,276

$ 3,446,804 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets

(113,951)

(67,937)

(68,372)

(68,813)

(69,288) Tangible assets (Q)

$ 5,594,774

$ 3,573,857

$ 3,485,322

$ 3,408,463

$ 3,377,516





















Period-end equity/assets (GAAP) (N)/(P)

8.84 %

9.97 %

10.18 %

10.48 %

10.36 % Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (O)/(Q)

7.00 %

8.26 %

8.41 %

8.67 %

8.52 %

____________________________________ Note 1: Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes. Note 2: Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.

