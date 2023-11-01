Anzeige
PR Newswire
01.11.2023 | 12:00
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Net Loss of $6.4 million Due to One-Time Merger Related Activity

EASTON, Md., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ - SHBI) (the "Company" or "Shore Bancshares"), the holding company for Shore United Bank N.A. (the "Bank" or "SUB") reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023. Third quarter results include the successful completion of the merger (the "merger") on July 1, 2023 with The Community Financial Corporation with total assets exceeding $5 .7 billion for the combined company. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company reported a net loss of $6.4 million or $0.19 per diluted common share compared to net income of $4.0 million or $0.20 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2023, and net income of $9.7 million or $0.49 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the first nine months of 2023 was $4.1 million or $0.17 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the first nine months of 2022 of $22.8 million or $1.15 per diluted common share.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Completed Merger of Equals with The Community Financial Corporation ("TCFC") - Established a leading $5.7 billion Maryland -based community bank with operations in Delaware and Virginia that is positioned to deliver significant shareholder value. At the July 1, 2023 closing date of the merger, TCFC contributed, after fair value accounting adjustments, approximately $2.4 billion in total assets, $1.8 billion in loans, and $2.1 billion in deposits.

  • Expanded Margins by Repositioning the Balance Sheet - Sold most of available-for-sale securities portfolio acquired from TCFC for net proceeds of $430 million and used $380 million to reduce higher cost Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances and brokered deposits. As a result of these actions net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 3.35% for the third quarter of 2023 from 2.68% for the second quarter of 2023. Excluding net accretion interest income of $5.4 million and $0.3 million for the same time periods, NIM increased 32 basis points to 2.96% for the third quarter of 2023 from 2.64% for the second quarter of 2023.

  • Robust Deposit Franchise - During the third quarter, the merger drove a 73.91% quarterly increase in total deposits to $5.1 billion and a 55.5% quarterly increase in non-interest bearing ("NIB") deposits to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2023 . At September 30, 2023, brokered deposits amounted to $111.0 million or 2.2% of total deposits. The Bank's loan to deposit ratio at September 30, 2023 was 89%.

  • Continued Stable Funding and Liquidity - Total funding, which includes customer deposits, FHLB advances, and brokered deposits increased $1.9 billion from $3.2 billion at June 30, 2023 to $5.1 billion at September 30, 2023 . The Bank had no FHLB advances at September 30, 2023 . The Bank's uninsured deposits at September 30, 2023 greater than the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's ("FDIC") $250,000 insurance limit were $1,009.5 million or 19.76% of total deposits. At September 30, 2023, there were $144.9 million included in uninsured deposits that the Bank secured using the market value of pledged collateral. The Bank's uninsured deposits, excluding the market value of pledged collateral, at September 30, 2023 were $864.6 million or 16.92% of total deposits.

    At September 30, 2023, the Bank had approximately $1.1 billion of available liquidity including: $108.7 million in cash, $954.4 million in secured borrowing capacity at the FHLB and the other correspondent banks, and $35.0 million in unsecured lines of credit. At September 30, 2023, available liquidity of approximately $1.1 billion was 127% of uninsured deposits, excluding the market value of pledged collateral, of $864.6 million .

  • Increased Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") - The ACL increased during the third quarter of 2023 primarily to account for the TCFC acquisition. Management implemented a new ACL methodology subsequent to the legal merger, increasing the ACL from $29.0 million and 1.05% of total loans at June 30, 2023 to $57.1 million and 1.24% of total loans at September 30, 2023 . The Bank's provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $28.2 million and consisted of approximately $20.1 million related to the acquisition of TCFC legacy loans, $7.3 million due to the change in ACL methodology on SUB legacy loans and $0.8 million related to third quarter activity. Management believes that the allowance is adequate as of September 30, 2023 .

  • Continued Solid Asset Quality: Non-accrual loans, OREO and loan modifications to borrowers' experiencing financial difficulties ("BEFDs") were $11.3 million or 0.20% of total assets at September 30, 2023 compared to $3.9 million or 0.11% of total assets at December 31, 2022, and $4.7 million or 0.13% of total assets at June 30, 2023 . Classified assets increased $8.4 million to $11.1 million or 0.19% of total assets at September 30, 2023 from $2.7 million or 0.08% of total assets at December 31, 2022 . Classified assets are substandard loans and OREO. The increase in classified assets was due to the acquisition of TCFC classified loans of $5.1 million and the Shore legacy classified loans of $5.8 million and OREO of $0.2 million at September 30, 2023 . The modest increase in nonperforming and classified assets was the result of a small increase in late payments in consumer loans and a proactive review of larger commercial relationships in the current interest rate environment.

"The merger of Shore Bancshares with TCFC established a dominant community banking franchise that we believe can deliver exceptional financial services to the communities we serve," stated James ("Jimmy") M. Burke, President and Chief Executive Officer of Shore Bancshares, Inc. "We believe our increased scale, expanded products, and greater resources will drive growth and create long-term shareholder value. While merger-related expenses and accounting adjustments negatively impacted third quarter earnings, we are pleased with our core operating performance and the opportunities to further enhance our financial results. Since the closing of the merger, we successfully completed our core system conversion in September 2023 and we have reduced headcount and undertaken several cost-saving initiatives that we expect will further reduce expenses in future quarters. We want to thank our associates for their tireless efforts helping customers and their colleagues through the merger close and systems conversion."

Merger with TCFC

Shore United Bancshares, Inc. acquired TCFC and its wholly-owned subsidiary Community Bank of the Chesapeake ("CBTC") on July 1 2023. The merger and acquisition method of accounting was used to account for the transaction with the Company as the acquirer. The Company recorded the assets and liabilities of TCFC at their respective fair values as of July 1, 2023 . The transaction was valued at approximately $153 .6 million and expanded Shore United Bank's footprint into the Southern Maryland Counties of Charles, St. Mary's and Calvert and the greater Fredericksburg area in Virginia, which includes, Stafford and Spotsylvania Counties. This acquired market area is one of the fastest growing regions in the country and is home to a mix of federal facilities and industrial and high-tech businesses. These areas boast a strong median household income, low unemployment and projected population growth better than national averages. Based on information from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment rates in legacy CBTC's footprint have historically remained well below the national average.

At the time of the acquisition, TCFC added $2 .4 billion in assets, $454 .5 million in investments, $1 .8 billion in loans, $2 .0 billion in deposits, $150 .6 million in brokered deposits, $69 .0 million in FHLB advances and $32 .0 million in subordinated debt and trust preferred debentures. The excess of the fair value of net TCFC assets acquired over the merger consideration resulted in a $12.2 million bargain purchase gain. Subsequent to the merger, the Company sold virtually all of the available-for-sale securities portfolio acquired for net proceeds of $430.0 million and used $380.0 million of the proceeds to reduce FHLB advances and brokered deposits. The TCFC merger led to a 20% dilution in our tangible book value per share which was $11.80 at September 30, 2023 compared to $14.83 at June 30, 2023. The principal cause of the dilution was fair value discount adjustments of approximately $110 .0 million to the acquired loan portfolio due to increasing interest rates in the last 12-18 months. The Company's tangible common equity ratio at September 30, 2023 was 7.00%. The Company's Tier 1 and Tier 2 Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2023 were 9.27% and 11.42%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Tier 2 Risk-Based Capital Ratios at September 30, 2023 were 9.97% and 11.20%, respectively. The loan fair value adjustments will accrete back through income (and capital) as the loans mature and should lead to earnings per share accretion moving forward.

The Company incurred net expenses of $33.8 million and $36.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, related to merger and acquisition costs, balance sheet restructuring costs, an increased allowance for credit losses related to the acquisition of TCFC loans and a change in methodology for legacy SHBI loans. These expenses were partially offset by non-recurring revenues and a bargain purchase gain.

The Company's financial results for any periods ended prior to July 1, 2023 reflect Shore Bancshares' results only on a standalone basis. As a result of this factor and the below listed adjustments related to the merger, the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The following schedule highlights specific merger related activity for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 :

Schedule of Merger & Acquisition Cost and Non-Recurring Merger Related Activity (Unaudited)



Quarter Ended


Nine Months Ended

(dollars in thousands)


September 30, 2023


September 30, 2023






Bargain purchase gain ("BPG") (1)


$ (12,169)


$ (12,169)






M&A costs and non-recurring transactions (Pre-tax)





ACL provision for CBTC acquired legacy loans (2)


20,073


20,073

ACL provision for change in methodology for SUB legacy loans (2)


7,300


7,300

Transition payment to move securities broker of record (3)


(1,091)


(1,091)

Loss on investment sales (4)


2,166


2,166

Merger related expenses


14,866


16,754

Core deposit intangible amortization


2,634


3,510

Total net M&A costs and non-recurring transaction costs


45,948


48,712






Total BPG and net M&A and non-recurring transaction costs


$ 33,779


$ 36,543

____________________________________

(1)

Bargain purchase gain represents the excess of the identifiable net assets acquired, over the value of the consideration transferred in acquiring TCFC.

(2)

The Bank's provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $28.2 million and consisted of approximately $20.1 million related to the acquisition of TCFC legacy loans, $7.3 million due to the change in ACL methodology on SUB legacy loans and $0.8 million related to third quarter activity.

(3)

The Bank received a payment to transition customers to a new broker of record for the Bank's investment division.

(4)

Management sold virtually all of CBTC available for sale investment securities soon after the merger close on July 1st. The $2.2 million loss relates to the difference in the fair values of the securities on the acquisition date compared to actual sales proceeds received from the sales on the settlement date.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $5.7 billion at September 30, 2023, an increase of $2.2 billion or 64.2%, when compared to $3.5 billion at December 31, 2022. The aggregate increase was primarily due to the merger, with significant increases in loans held for investment of $2.1 billion, or 80.7%, and cash and cash equivalents of $53.2 million, partially offset by an increase in allowance for credit losses of $40.4 million . The ratio of the allowance to total loans increased from 0.65% at December 31, 2022, to 1.05% at June 30, 2023 and 1.24% at September 30, 2023. The increases were due to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023 and the merger with TCFC in July 2023 . Due to a lack of uniformity of historical data between the legacy banks in their respective models, management implemented a new post merger model methodology. The Bank's provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2023 was $28.2 million and consisted of approximately $20.1 million related to the acquisition of TCFC legacy loans, $7 .3 million due to the change in ACL methodology on SUB legacy loans and $0.8 million related to third quarter activity.

The Company's tangible common equity ratio at September 30, 2023 was 7.00%. The Company's Tier 1 and Tier 2 Capital Ratios at September 30, 2023 were 9.27% and 11.42%, respectively. The Bank's Tier 1 and Tier 2 Capital Ratios at September 30, 2023 were 9.97% and 11.20%, respectively. Non-owner occupied commercial real estate ("CRE") as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were $2 .1 billion or 394.5% and $1 .0 billion or 289.4%, respectively. Construction loans as a percentage of the Bank's Tier 1 Capital + ACL at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 were $330 .0 million or 62.8% and $246 .3 million or 69.9%, respectively.

The Bank's office CRE portfolio, which included owner-occupied and non-owner occupied CRE loans, was $520 .7 million or 11.2% of total loans of $4 .6 billion at September 30, 2023, which included $139 .0 million or 26.7% with medical tenants and $56 .5 million or 10.8% with government or government contractor tenants. There were 529 loans in the office CRE portfolio with an average and median loan size of $1 .0 million and $0 .3 million, respectively. Loan to Value ("LTV") estimates are less than 70% for $356 .7 million or 68.0% of the office CRE portfolio.

The Bank had 23 CRE office loans totaling $207 .0 million that were greater than $5 .0 million at September 30, 2023. For this subset of the office CRE portfolio, at September 30, 2023, the average loan DSC ratio was 1.42x and average LTV was 57.04%. Most buildings in the Bank's office CRE portfolio are two stories or less.

Total borrowings were $72.0 million at September 30, 2023, a decrease of $11.0 million, or 13.3%, when compared to $83.1 million at December 31, 2022. Total borrowings at September 30, 2023 were comprised of $43.0 million of subordinated debt and $29.1 million of trust preferred debentures. This decrease in total borrowings at September 30, 2023 when compared to December 31, 2022 was primarily due to repayment of $40 .0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") short-term advances, partially offset by an increase of $29.0 million in subordinated debt and trust preferred debentures from the acquisition of TCFC. The Company's wholesale funding increased $71 .0 million, which includes brokered deposits and FHLB advances, from $40 .0 million in FHLB advances at December 31, 2022 to $111 .0 million in brokered deposits at September 30, 2023. The Bank decreased wholesale funding by $380 .0 million during the third quarter of 2023 using proceeds from the sale of TCFC's securities portfolio after the legal merger date.

Total deposits increased $2.1 billion, or 69.7% to $5.1 billion at September 30, 2023 when compared to December 31, 2022. The increase in total deposits was primarily due to the merger and acquisition of TCFC which resulted in an increase in time deposits of $713 .5 million, demand deposits of $516 .0 million, money market and savings of $520 .2 million and noninterest-bearing deposits of $349 .4 million.

Non-interest bearing (NIB) accounts increased from $779 .0 million at June 30, 2023 to $1 .2 billion at September 30, 2023, and represent 23.7% of total deposits. During the core system conversion in September 2023 there were NIB accounts at CBTC that were mapped to low interest-bearing accounts at the Bank. The balance in these acquired deposit accounts at September 30, 2023 were $138.8 million and were at an average cost of four basis points. In addition, management sold low cost reciprocal deposits during the third quarter of 2023 to manage liquidity and earn additional interest income of $0 .4 million, earning greater than a 4.5% yield. These funds are off-balance sheet and totaled $68 .7 million at September 30, 2023 of which $53 .5 million were at an average rate paid to customers of 0.37%.

Total stockholders' equity increased $140.6 million, or 38.6%, when compared to December 31, 2022, primarily due to the $153.1 million increase in paid in capital due to the merger. As of September 30, 2023, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 8.84% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 7.00% compared to 10.48% and 8.67% at the end of 2022, respectively.

Review of Quarterly Financial Results

Net interest income was $45.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $22.5 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $27.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income when compared to the prior periods was primarily due to the overall increased size of the balance sheet from the merger in the third quarter of 2023 as well as increases in net accretion interest income. Net accretion interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 was $5.4 million, $0.3 million and $0.5 million, respectively. In addition, interest expense decreased due to lower borrowings when comparing the third quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2023, as higher cost average FHLB advances and other borrowings decreased $162 .7 million from $305 .0 million for the second quarter of 2023 to $142 .3 million for the third quarter of 2023.

In general, since late 2022 and throughout 2023, deposits have repriced at a faster rate than loans due to the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee's increases in short-term interest rates over the last 18 months from 0.25% to 5.50%. However, the Company's net interest margin increased to 3.35% for the third quarter of 2023 from 2.68% for the second quarter of 2023 due to accretion interest from fair value marks, higher yields on CBTC's legacy loan portfolio and the paydown of higher cost wholesale funding with the proceeds received from the sale of CBTC's securities portfolio in July 2023 . The Company's increase in interest-earning asset yields were 68 basis points greater than the increases in the cost of funds for the comparable periods. Comparing the third quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2023, the Company's interest-earning asset yields increased 87 basis points to 5.24% from 4.37%, while the cost funds increased at a slower rate of 19 basis points to 1.95% from 1.76% for the same period. In addition, excluding net accretion interest income for the same time periods, NIM increased 32 basis points to 2.96% for the third quarter of 2023 from 2.64% for the second quarter of 2023.

The Company's net interest margin decreased to 3.35% for the third quarter of 2023 from 3.38% for the third quarter of 2022 as the increase in funding costs slightly exceeded the additional interest income from accretion interest from fair value marks, higher yields on CBTC's legacy loan portfolio and the paydown of higher cost wholesale funding with the proceeds received from the sale of CBTC's securities portfolio in July 2023 . The Company's increase in the cost of funds were seven basis points greater than the increase in interest-earning asset yields for the comparable periods. Comparing the third quarter of 2023 to the third quarter of 2022, the Company's interest-earning asset yields increased 146 basis points to 5.24% from 3.78%, while the cost funds increased at a faster rate of 153 basis points to 1.95% from 0.42% for the same period.

The provision for credit losses was $28.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 . The comparable amounts were $0.7 million for both the three months ended June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2022, respectively. The $28.2 million provision for the third quarter of 2023 reflected approximately $20.1 million related to the acquisition of TCFC legacy loans, $7 .3 million due to the change in ACL methodology on SUB legacy loans and $0.8 million related to third quarter activity. The increase in the provision for credit losses when compared to the third quarter of 2022 was also impacted by higher reserves required by the Company's CECL allowance model as compared to the incurred loss model utilized in 2022. Net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.4 million compared to net charge-offs of $50,000 for the second quarter of 2023 and net recoveries of $119,000 for the third quarter of 2022. Included in the net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.2 million in charge-offs related to the strategic loan sale of $10.7 million in loans that reduced classified assets and CRE concentrations.

At September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, nonperforming assets were $11.3 million or 0.20% of total assets and $4.7 million, or 0.13% of total assets, respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased primarily due to an increase in nonaccrual loans of $5.5 million, and an increase of $1.1 million in loans 90 days past due and still accruing. When comparing September 30, 2023 to September 30, 2022, nonperforming assets increased $8.5 million, primarily due to increases in nonaccrual loans of $7.0 million and loans 90 days past due and still accruing of $1.5 million . The modest increase in nonperforming assets was the result of assets acquired in the merger, a small increase in late payments in consumer loans and a proactive review of larger commercial relationships in the current interest rate environment.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 of $18.3 million increased $13.0 million from $5.3 million for the second quarter of 2023 and increased $13.0 million from $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2022. The increases for both the three months ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022 were primarily due to the bargain purchase gain of $12.2 million and an increase of $1.1 million in trust and investment fee income both the result of the acquisition of TCFC, partially offset by a loss of $2.2 million on the sale of investment securities in the third quarter of 2023. Management sold virtually all of CBTC available for sale investment securities soon after the merger close on July 1, 2023 . The $2.2 million loss relates to the difference in the fair values of the securities on July 1, 2023 compared to actual sales proceeds received from the sales on the settlement date.

Total noninterest expense of $47.2 million for the third quarter of 2023 increased $25.6 million or 118.2%,when compared to the second quarter of 2023 expense of $21.6 million and increased $28.3 million or 149.5%, when compared to the third quarter of 2022 expense of $18.9 million . The increases in noninterest expense for the comparable periods were primarily due to merger costs and the addition of headcount and infrastructure, including 11 additional branches, amortization of intangible assets, and processing fees. Excluding merger and acquisition costs and core deposit amortization, of $17.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, $1.6 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, noninterest expense for the comparable periods was $29.7 million, $20.0 million and $18.2 million, respectively.

Review of Nine-Month Financial Results

Net interest income for the first nine months of 2023 was $93.8 million, an increase of $19.4 million, or 26.1%, when compared to the first nine months of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $61.4 million, or 75.2%, which included an increase in interest and fees on loans of $57.0 million, or 79.7%. The increase of interest and fees on loans was primarily due to increases in loan yields and in the average balance of loans of $1.1 billion, or 47.7%, largely due to the merger. Interest on investment securities increased $5.3 million, or 69.8%, primarily due to an increase in the average balance of $127.2 million, or 22.5%. Increases to net interest income were partially offset by increased total interest expense of $42.0 million, or 582.1%, primarily due to increases in the cost of funds and in the average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $547.0 million, or 25.7%, largely due to the merger.

The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.12% for the first nine months of 2023 from 3.09% for the first nine months of 2022. The increase in the net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the average balance and rates earned on total earning assets of $800.2 million and 136 basis points, partially offset by an increase in the average balance and rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities of $694.5 million and 185 basis points. For the comparable periods, the cost of funds increased at a similar rate as interest-earning assets or 139 basis points to 1.70% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 0.31% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 . Total net accretion income for the first nine months of 2023 was $6.4 million, compared to $1.2 million for the first nine months of 2022. During 2023, until the balance sheet restructuring in the third quarter of 2023, the net interest margin experienced compression due to the Company's liability sensitive position, the result of deposit rate pressures and significantly higher FHLB borrowing rates.

The provision for credit losses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $30.1 million and $1.5 million, respectively. The increase in the provision for credit losses for the first nine months of 2023 was impacted by higher levels of reserves required by the Company's CECL model as compared to the incurred loss methodology utilized in 2022 and higher reserves required for the acquisition of TCFC in the third quarter of 2023 as well as the impact on the change in CECL methodology in the third quarter of 2023 for the legacy SUB loans.

Total noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased $11.7 million or 68.2%, when compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to the bargain purchase gain of $12.2 million associated with the merger, an increase of $1.4 million in trust and investment fee income and an increase of $0.5 million in interchange credits, partially offset by a $2.2 million loss on sales of investment securities and a decrease of $0.7 million in title company revenue.

Total noninterest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 increased $30 .3 million, or 51.1%, when compared to the same period in 2022. Almost all noninterest expense line items increased as a result of the merger and the expanded operations of the newly combined Company. Merger-related expenses were almost entirely captured during the third quarter of 2023 and totaled $16.8 million for the first nine months of 2023, compared to the first nine months of 2022 of $1.1 million . As the Company continues its merger integration, a key focus of management will be to streamline processes, unlock operational efficiencies and reduce overall noninterest expenses.

Shore Bancshares Information

Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the parent company of Shore United Bank, N.A. Shore Bancshares engages in title work related to real estate transactions through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mid-Maryland Title Company, Inc. and in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank, N.A. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the acquisition of TCFC or any other acquisition the Company has made or may make might not be realized within the expected time frames or at all; the effect of acquisitions we have made or may make, including, without limitation, the failure to achieve the expected revenue growth and/or expense savings from such acquisitions, and/or the failure to effectively integrate an acquisition target into our operations; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, and regulatory responses to these developments; changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing wars in Ukraine and the Middle East ; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; any failures to adequately manage the transition from USD LIBOR as a reference rate; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; climate change, including any enhanced regulatory, compliance, credit and reputational risks and costs; and other factors that may affect our future results. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors."

The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change














PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD













Net interest income


$ 45,622


$ 27,315


67.0 %


$ 93,782


$ 74,359


26.1 %

Provision for credit losses


28,176


675


4074.2


30,056


1,475


1937.7

Noninterest income


18,337


5,344


243.1


28,966


17,224


68.2

Noninterest expense


47,158


18,899


149.5


89,661


59,323


51.1

(Loss)/Income before income taxes


(11,375)


13,085


(186.9)


3,031


30,785


(90.2)

Income tax (benefit)/expense


(4,991)


3,427


(245.6)


(1,060)


8,016


(113.2)

Net (loss)/income


$ (6,384)


$ 9,658


(166.1)


$ 4,091


$ 22,769


(82.0)














Return on average assets


(0.43) %


1.11 %


(154)bp


0.13 %


0.88 %


(75)bp

Return on average assets excluding amortization of
intangibles and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP


0.23


1.17


(94)


0.59


0.96


(37)

Return on average equity


(3.75)


10.72


(1,447)


1.17


8.59


(742)

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)


2.44


13.98


(1,154)


6.66


11.63


(497)

Interest rate spread


2.61


3.18


(57)


2.46


2.95


(49)

Net interest margin


3.35


3.38


(3)


3.12


3.09


3

Efficiency ratio - GAAP


73.73


57.87


1,586


73.04


64.78


826

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)


44.80


55.79


(1,099)


55.48


61.80


(632)

Non-interest income to avg assets


1.23


0.62


61


0.89


0.67


22

Non-interest expense to avg assets


3.17


2.18


99


2.76


2.30


46

Net operating expense to avg assets


1.93


1.56


37


1.87


1.63


24














PER SHARE DATA













Basic and diluted net (loss)/ income per common share


$ (0.19)


$ 0.49


(138.78) %


$ 0.17


$ 1.15


(85.22) %














Dividends paid per common share


$ 0.12


$ 0.12


- %


$ 0.36


$ 0.36


- %

Book value per common share at period end


15.24


17.99


(15.3)







Tangible book value per common share at period end -
Non-GAAP (1)


11.80


14.50


(18.6)







Market value at period end


10.52


17.32


(39.3)







Market range:













High


13.37


20.50


(34.8)


18.15


21.41


(15.2)

Low


10.27


17.29


(40.6)


10.27


17.29


(40.6)














AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA













Loans


$ 4,562,748


$ 2,327,279


96.1 %


$ 3,301,926


$ 2,235,092


47.7 %

Investment securities


778,744


618,378


25.9


693,382


565,535


22.6

Earning assets


5,404,572


3,210,233


68.4


4,025,597


3,225,417


24.8

Assets


5,911,131


3,444,365


71.6


4,346,735


3,446,941


26.1

Deposits


5,066,886


3,012,658


68.2


3,655,684


3,016,594


21.2

Short-term FHLB advances


70,348


-


-


148,546


10,988


1251.9

Subordinated Debt


71,907


42,953


67.4


52,839


42,878


23.2

Stockholders' equity


674,933


357,383


88.9


467,593


354,549


31.9

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights (Unaudited) - Continued




For the Three Months Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change














CREDIT QUALITY DATA













Net charge-offs/(recoveries)


$ 1,449


$ (119)


1317.6 %


$ 1,519


$ (858)


277.0 %














Nonaccrual loans


8,982


2,959


203.5 %







Loans 90 days past due and still accruing


2,149


1,217


76.6 %







Other real estate owned


179


197


(9.1) %







Total nonperforming assets


$ 11,310


$ 4,373


158.6 %




















CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS













Period-end equity to assets


8.84 %


10.36 %


(152)bp







Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)


7.00


8.52


(152)




















Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans


0.13 %


(0.02) %


15 bp


0.06 %


(0.05) %


11 bp














Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:













Period-end loans


1.24 %


0.68 %


56 bp







Nonaccrual loans


635.17


550.08


8,509







Nonperforming assets


504.43


372.22


13,221




















As a percent of total loans:













Nonaccrual loans


0.19 %


0.12 %


7 bp




















As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:













Nonperforming assets


0.24 %


0.18 %


6 bp




















As a percent of total assets:













Nonaccrual loans


0.16 %


0.09 %


7 bp







Nonperforming assets


0.20


0.13


7







____________________________________

(1)

See the reconciliation table that begins on page 22.

(2)

This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 22.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)










September 30, 2023


September 30, 2023









compared to


compared to

(In thousands, except per share data)


September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022


December 31, 2022


September 30, 2022












ASSETS











Cash and due from banks


$ 68,097


$ 37,661


$ 33,814


80.8 %


101.4 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks


40,612


17,838


129,492


127.7


(68.6)

Cash and cash equivalents


108,709


55,499


163,306


95.9


(33.4)












Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)


79,143


83,587


86,347


(5.3)


(8.3)

Investment securities held to maturity (net of allowance
for credit losses of $126 (2023)) at amortized cost)


523,051


559,455


570,719


(6.5)


(8.4)

Equity securities, at fair value


5,434


1,233


1,222


340.7


344.7

Restricted securities


13,361


11,169


9,894


19.6


35.0

Loans held for sale, at fair value


14,725


4,248


8,342


246.6


76.5












Loans held for investment


4,617,719


2,556,107


2,401,883


80.7


92.3

Less: allowance for credit losses


(57,051)


(16,643)


(16,277)


242.8


(250.5)

Loans, net


4,560,668


2,539,464


2,385,606


79.6


91.2

Premises and equipment, net


81,149


51,488


52,252


57.6


55.3

Goodwill


63,266


63,266


63,281


-


-

Other intangible assets, net


50,685


5,547


6,007


813.7


743.8

Other real estate owned, net


179


197


197


(9.1)


(9.1)

Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value


5,890


5,275


5,321


11.7


10.7

Right of use assets, net


12,741


9,629


9,764


32.3


30.5

Cash surrender value on life insurance


100,950


59,218


58,768


70.5


71.8

Other assets


88,774


28,001


25,778


217.0


244.4

Total assets


$ 5,708,725


$ 3,477,276


$ 3,446,804


64.2


65.6












LIABILITIES











Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 1,211,401


$ 862,015


$ 893,808


40.5 %


35.5 %

Interest-bearing deposits


3,897,343


2,147,769


2,121,504


81.5


83.7

Total deposits


5,108,744


3,009,784


3,015,312


69.7


69.4












Advances from FHLB - short-term


-


40,000


-


(100.0)


-

Advances from FHLB - long-term


-


-


10,013


-


(100.0)

Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior
subordinated debentures ("TRUPS")


29,079


18,398


18,352


58.1


58.5

Subordinated debt


42,956


24,674


24,643


74.1


74.3

Total borrowings


72,035


83,072


53,008


(13.3)


35.9












Lease liabilities


13,082


9,908


10,023


32.0


30.5

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


9,933


10,227


11,240


(2.9)


(11.6)

Total liabilities


$ 5,203,794


$ 3,112,991


$ 3,089,583


67.2


68.4












STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 35,000,000
shares


$ 331


$ 199


$ 199


66.3


66.3

Additional paid in capital


355,575


201,494


201,213


76.5


76.7

Retained earnings


159,134


171,613


165,590


(7.3)


(3.9)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(10,109)


(9,021)


(9,781)


(12.1)


(3.4)

Total stockholders' equity


504,931


364,285


357,221


38.6


41.3

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 5,708,725


$ 3,477,276


$ 3,446,804


64.2


65.6












Period-end common shares outstanding


$ 33,136


$ 19,865


$ 19,858


66.8


66.9

Book value per common share


$ 15.24


$ 18.34


$ 17.99


(16.9)


(15.3)

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2023


2022


% Change


2023


2022


% Change














INTEREST INCOME













Interest and fees on loans


$ 64,869


$ 25,924


150.2 %


$ 128,424


$ 71,458


79.7 %

Interest on investment securities:













Taxable


5,047


3,186


58.4


12,840


7,562


69.8

Tax-exempt


27


-


-


41


-


-

Interest on federal funds sold


92


-


-


92


-


-

Interest on deposits with other banks


1,213


1,466


(17.3)


1,546


2,546


(39.3)

Total interest income


$ 71,248


$ 30,576


133.0


$ 142,943


$ 81,566


75.2














INTEREST EXPENSE













Interest on deposits


$ 23,473


$ 2,561


816.6


$ 40,668


$ 5,429


649.1

Interest on short-term borrowings


692


-


-


5,501


2


274,950.0

Interest on long-term borrowings


1,461


700


108.7


2,992


1,776


68.5

Total interest expense


$ 25,626


$ 3,261


685.8


$ 49,161


$ 7,207


582.1














NET INTEREST INCOME


$ 45,622


$ 27,315


67.0


$ 93,782


$ 74,359


26.1

Provision for credit losses


28,176


675


4074.2


30,056


1,475


1937.7














NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


$ 17,446


$ 26,640


(34.5)


$ 63,726


$ 72,884


(12.6)














NONINTEREST INCOME













Service charges on deposit accounts


$ 1,505


$ 1,509


(0.3)


$ 3,981


$ 4,306


(7.5)

Trust and investment fee income


1,933


421


359.1


2,764


1,383


99.9

Loss on sales and calls of investment
securities


(2,166)


-


-


(2,166)


-


-

Interchange credits


1,557


1,241


25.5


4,081


3,532


15.5

Mortgage-banking revenue


1,377


680


102.5


3,408


3,643


(6.5)

Title Company revenue


89


397


(77.6)


412


1,146


(64.0)

Bargain purchase gain


12,169


-


-


12,169


-


-

Other noninterest income


1,873


1,096


70.9


4,317


3,214


34.3

Total noninterest income


$ 18,337


$ 5,344


243.1


$ 28,966


$ 17,224


68.2

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) - Continued




For the Three Months Ended September 30,


For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2023


2022


% Change


2023


2022


% Change














NONINTEREST EXPENSE













Salaries and wages


$ 14,183


$ 8,562


65.7 %


$ 31,822


$ 27,022


17.8 %

Employee benefits


3,607


2,191


64.6


8,968


7,122


25.9

Occupancy expense


2,245


1,496


50.1


5,463


4,548


20.1

Furniture and equipment expense


750


533


40.7


1,761


1,370


28.5

Data processing


2,485


1,759


41.3


6,022


5,034


19.6

Directors' fees


295


217


35.9


730


617


18.3

Amortization of intangible assets


2,634


499


427.9


3,510


1,528


129.7

FDIC insurance premium expense


618


339


82.3


1,747


1,111


57.2

Other real estate owned, net


2


1


100.0


2


52


(96.2)

Legal and professional fees


1,217


756


61.0


2,926


2,204


32.8

Merger related expenses


14,866


159


9249.7


16,754


1,130


1382.7

Other noninterest expenses


4,256


2,387


78.3


9,956


7,585


31.3

Total noninterest expense


47,158


18,899


149.5


89,661


59,323


51.1














(Loss)/Income before income taxes


(11,375)


13,085


(186.9)


3,031


30,785


(90.2)

Income tax (benefit)/expense


(4,991)


3,427


(245.6)


(1,060)


8,016


(113.2)

NET (LOSS)/INCOME


$ (6,384)


$ 9,658


(166.1)


$ 4,091


$ 22,769


(82.0)














Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
and diluted


33,246


19,852


67.5


24,415


19,842


23.0














Basic and diluted net loss/income per common
share


$ (0.19)


$ 0.49


(138.8)


$ 0.17


$ 1.15


(85.2)














Dividends paid per common share


$ 0.12


$ 0.12


-


$ 0.36


$ 0.36


-

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended September 30,


For the Three Months Ended



2023


2022


September 30, 2023


June 30, 2023



Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate

Earning assets

























Loans (1), (2), (3)

























Consumer real estate


$ 1,141,707


$ 14,548


5.06 %


$ 743,227


$ 7,990


4.27 %


$ 1,141,707


$ 14,548


5.06 %


$ 946,545


$ 10,876


4.61 %

Commercial real estate


2,831,569


40,536


5.68


1,201,785


13,668


4.51


2,831,569


40,536


5.68


1,292,406


15,620


4.85

Commercial


233,756


5,315


9.02


152,182


1,984


5.17


233,756


5,315


9.02


137,554


2,177


6.35

Consumer


332,486


4,183


4.99


209,891


2,146


4.06


332,486


4,183


4.99


323,798


3,983


4.93

State and political


929


10


4.27


1,504


15


3.96


929


10


4.27


900


8


3.57

Credit Cards


6,164


149


9.59


-


-


-


6,164


149


9.59


-


-


-

Other


16,137


201


4.94


18,690


157


3.87


16,137


201


4.94


8,741


116


5.37

Total Loans


4,562,748


64,942


5.65


2,327,279


25,960


4.43


4,562,748


64,942


5.65


2,709,944


32,780


4.85


























Investment securities

























Taxable


778,081


5,047


2.59


618,378


3,185


2.06


778,081


5,047


2.59


645,178


3,729


2.31

Tax-exempt (1)


663


34


20.51


-


-


-


663


34


20.51


664


6


5.42

Federal funds sold


7,533


92


4.85


-


-


-


7,533


92


4.85


-


-


-

Interest-bearing deposits


55,547


1,213


8.66


264,576


1,466


2.20


55,547


1,213


8.66


13,397


170


5.09

Total earning assets


5,404,572


71,328


5.24


3,210,233


30,611


3.78


5,404,572


71,328


5.24


3,369,183


36,685


4.37

Cash and due from banks


51,714






31,724






51,714






29,923





Other assets


501,545






218,163






501,545






225,935





Allowance for credit losses


(46,700)






(15,755)






(46,700)






(28,730)





Total assets


$ 5,911,131






$ 3,444,365






$ 5,911,131






$ 3,596,311






























Interest-bearing liabilities

























Demand deposits


$ 1,056,956


$ 6,659


2.50 %


$ 646,399


$ 1,070


0.66 %


$ 1,056,956


$ 6,659


2.50 %


$ 685,674


$ 3,913


2.29 %

Money market and savings deposits


1,572,920


6,810


1.72


1,034,580


907


0.35


1,572,920


6,810


1.72


907,068


2,526


1.12

Brokered deposits


98,649


1,225


4.93


-


-


-


98,649


1,225


4.93


-


-


-

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more


706,642


6,272


3.52


222,697


308


0.55


706,642


6,272


3.52


312,367


2,337


3.00

Other time deposits


285,743


2,507


3.48


215,014


275


0.51


285,743


2,507


3.48


225,495


1,139


2.03

Interest-bearing deposits (4)


3,720,910


23,473


2.50


2,118,690


2,560


0.48


3,720,910


23,473


2.50


2,130,604


9,915


1.87

Advances from FHLB - short-term


70,348


692


3.90


-


-


-


70,348


692


3.90


261,797


3,449


5.28

Advances from FHLB - long-term


-


-


-


10,035


16


0.63


-


-


-


-


-


-

Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial
interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)


71,907


1,461


8.06


42,953


685


6.33


71,907


1,461


8.06


43,185


776


7.21

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,863,165


25,626


2.63


2,171,678


3,261


0.60


3,863,165


25,626


2.63


2,435,586


14,140


2.33

Noninterest-bearing deposits


1,345,976






893,968






1,345,976






778,058





Accrued expenses and other liabilities


27,057






21,336






27,057






19,442





Stockholders' equity


674,933






357,383






674,933






363,225





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 5,911,131






$ 3,444,365






$ 5,911,131






$ 3,596,311






























Net interest income




$ 45,702






$ 27,350






$ 45,702






$ 22,545




























Net interest spread






2.61 %






3.18 %






2.61 %






2.04 %

Net interest margin






3.35 %






3.38 %






3.35 %






2.68 %

Cost of Funds






1.95 %






0.42 %






1.95 %






1.76 %

Cost of Deposits






1.84 %






0.34 %






1.84 %






1.37 %

Cost of Debt






6.00 %






5.25 %






6.00 %






5.56 %

____________________________________

(1)

All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3)

Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $6.1 million, $0.3 million and $0.3 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

(4)

Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(0.5) million, $0.2 million and $41,000 of amortization of deposits premium, and $(0.2) million, $(47,000), and $(47,000) of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)




For the Nine Months Ended September 30,



2023


2022



Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)


Balance


Interest


Rate


Balance


Interest


Rate

Earning assets













Loans (1), (2), (3)













Consumer real estate


$ 990,970


$ 35,929


4.85 %


$ 660,611


$ 23,491


4.75 %

Commercial real estate


1,806,983


71,328


5.28


1,161,237


36,706


4.23

Commercial


171,702


9,312


7.25


210,192


5,863


3.73

Consumer


318,066


11,440


4.81


179,054


4,957


3.70

State and political


936


27


3.86


1,791


53


3.96

Credit Cards


2,077


149


9.59


-


-


-

Other


11,192


400


4.78


22,207


505


2.90

Total Loans


3,301,926


128,585


5.21


2,235,092


71,575


4.28














Investment securities













Taxable


692,718


12,840


2.47


565,535


7,562


1.79

Tax-exempt (1)


664


52


10.44


-


-


-

Federal funds sold


2,539


92


4.84


-


-


-

Interest-bearing deposits


27,750


1,546


7.45


424,790


2,546


0.80

Total earning assets


4,025,597


143,115


4.75


3,225,417


81,683


3.39

Cash and due from banks


36,831






14,383





Other assets


319,513






222,236





Allowance for credit losses


(35,206)






(15,095)





Total assets


$ 4,346,735






$ 3,446,941


















Interest-bearing liabilities













Demand deposits


$ 813,834


$ 13,808


2.27 %


$ 627,213


$ 1,652


0.35 %

Money market and savings deposits


1,163,595


11,709


1.35


1,046,230


2,027


0.26

Brokered deposits


33,244


1,225


4.93


-


-


-

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more


421,852


9,685


3.07


247,635


931


0.50

Other time deposits


239,834


4,241


2.36


204,283


819


0.54

Interest-bearing deposits (4)


2,672,359


40,668


2.03


2,125,361


5,429


0.34

Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements and federal funds
purchased


-


-


-


913


2


0.29

Advances from FHLB - short-term


148,546


5,501


4.95


-


-


-

Advances from FHLB - long-term


-


-


-


10,075


45


0.60

Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in junior
subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)


52,839


2,992


7.57


42,878


1,731


5.40

Total interest-bearing liabilities


2,873,744


49,161


2.29


2,179,227


7,207


0.44

Noninterest-bearing deposits


983,325






891,233





Accrued expenses and other liabilities


22,073






21,932





Stockholders' equity


467,593






354,549





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 4,346,735






$ 3,446,941


















Net interest income




$ 93,954






$ 74,476
















Net interest spread






2.46 %






2.95 %

Net interest margin






3.12 %






3.09 %

Cost of Funds






1.70 %






0.31 %

Cost of Deposits






1.49 %






0.24 %

Cost of Debt






5.64 %






4.48 %

____________________________________

(1)

All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3)

Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $7.0 million and $1.0 million of accretion interest on loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(4)

Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(0.3) million and $0.4 million of amortization of deposits premium, and $(0.3) million and $(0.1) million of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)




3rd Quarter


2nd Quarter


1st Quarter


4th Quarter


3rd Quarter


9/30/2023


9/30/2023



2023


2023


2023


2022


2022


compared to


compared to

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2023


Q2 2023


Q1 2023


Q4 2022


Q3 2022


Q2 2023


Q3 2022

PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD















Taxable-equivalent net interest income


$ 45,702


$ 22,545


$ 25,705


$ 26,981


$ 27,350


102.7 %


67.1 %

Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment


80


51


41


38


35


56.9


128.6

Net interest income


45,622


22,494


25,664


26,943


27,315


102.8


67.0

Provision for credit losses


28,176


667


1,213


450


675


4124.3


4074.2

Noninterest income


18,337


5,294


5,334


5,862


5,344


246.4


243.1

Noninterest expense


47,158


21,608


20,893


21,000


18,899


118.2


149.5

(Loss)/income before income taxes


(11,375)


5,513


8,892


11,355


13,085


(306.3)


(186.9)

Income tax (benefit)/expense


(4,991)


1,495


2,435


2,948


3,427


(433.8)


(245.6)

Net (loss) income


$ (6,384)


$ 4,018


$ 6,457


$ 8,407


$ 9,658


(258.9)


(166.1)
















Return on average assets


(0.43) %


0.45 %


0.75 %


0.97 %


1.11 %


(88)bp


(154)bp

Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles
and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP


0.23


0.59


0.84


1.09


1.17


(36)


(94)

Return on average equity


(3.75)


4.49


7.25


9.22


10.72


(824)


(1,447)

Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)


2.44


7.16


10.09


12.83


13.98


(472)


(1,154)

Net interest margin


3.35


2.68


3.18


3.35


3.38


67


(3)

Efficiency ratio - GAAP


73.73


77.76


67.40


64.01


57.87


(403)


1,586

Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1)


44.80


71.75


63.67


59.59


55.79


(2,695)


(1,099)
















PER SHARE DATA















Basic and diluted net income per common share


$ (0.19)


$ 0.20


$ 0.32


$ 0.42


$ 0.49


(195.0) %


(138.8) %
















Dividends paid per common share


0.12


0.12


0.12


0.12


0.12


-


-

Book value per common share at period end


15.24


18.24


18.17


18.34


17.99


(16.4)


(15.3)

Tangible book value per common share at period end -
Non-GAAP (1)


11.80


14.83


14.74


14.87


14.50


(20.4)


(18.6)

Market value at period end


10.52


11.56


14.28


17.43


17.32


(9.0)


(39.3)

Market range:















High


13.37


14.45


18.15


20.85


20.50


(7.5)


(34.8)

Low


10.27


10.65


14.00


17.04


17.29


(3.6)


(40.6)

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued




3rd Quarter


2nd Quarter


1st Quarter


4th Quarter


3rd Quarter


9/30/2023


9/30/2023



2023


2023


2023


2022


2022


compared to


compared to

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2023


Q2 2023


Q1 2023


Q4 2022


Q3 2022


Q2 2023


Q3 2022
















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA















Loans


$ 4,562,748


$ 2,709,944


$ 2,611,644


$ 2,467,324


$ 2,327,279


68.37 %


96.06 %

Investment securities


778,744


645,842


654,193


661,968


618,378


20.58


25.93

Earning assets


5,404,572


3,369,183


3,279,686


3,206,591


3,210,233


60.41


68.35

Assets


5,911,131


3,596,311


3,506,336


3,441,079


3,444,365


64.37


71.62

Deposits


5,066,886


2,908,662


2,968,448


3,006,734


3,012,658


74.20


68.19

Short-term FHLB advances


70,348


261,797


113,972


7,391


-


(73.13)


100.00

Stockholders' equity


674,933


363,225


361,174


361,623


357,383


85.82


88.85
















CREDIT QUALITY DATA















Net charge offs/(recoveries)


$ 1,449


$ 50


$ 20


$ 84


$ (119)


2798.00 %


1317.65 %
















Nonaccrual loans


$ 8,982


$ 3,481


$ 1,894


$ 1,908


$ 1,949


158.03


360.85

Loans 90 days past due and still accruing


2,149


1,065


611


1,841


644


101.78


233.70

Other real estate owned


179


179


179


197


197


-


(9.14)

Total nonperforming assets


$ 11,310


$ 4,725


$ 2,684


$ 3,946


$ 2,790


139.37


305.38
















CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS















Period-end equity to assets


8.84 %


9.97 %


10.18 %


10.48 %


10.36 %


(113)bp


(152)bp

Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)


7.00


8.26


8.41


8.67


8.52


(126)


(152)
















Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans


0.13


0.01


-


0.01


(0.02)


12


15
















Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:















Period-end loans (3)


1.24


1.05


1.07


0.65


0.68


19


56

Period-end loans (4)


1.24


1.05


1.07


0.78


0.84


19


40

Nonaccrual loans


635.17


833.50


1502.85


872.27


835.15


(19,833)


(19,998)

Nonperforming assets


504.43


614.05


1060.51


421.77


583.41


(10,962)


(7,898)
















As a percent of total loans:















Nonaccrual loans


0.19


0.13


0.07


0.07


0.08


6


11
















As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:















Nonperforming assets


0.24


0.17


0.10


0.15


0.12


7


12
















As a percent of total assets:















Nonaccrual loans


0.16


0.10


0.05


0.05


0.06


6


10

Nonperforming assets


0.20


0.13


0.08


0.11


0.08


7


12

____________________________________

(1)

See the reconciliation table that begins on page 22.

(2)

This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP) on page 22.

(3)

Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown.

(4)

For 2023, this ratio excludes only PPP loans given the company's adoption of the CECL standard. For periods in 2022, this ratio excludes PPP loans and loans acquired in the Severn and Northwest acquisitions.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)














9/30/2023


9/30/2023













compared to


compared to

(In thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2023


Q2 2023


Q1 2023


Q4 2022


Q3 2022


Q2 2023


Q3 2022
















INTEREST INCOME















Interest and fees on loans


$ 64,869


$ 32,729


$ 30,828


$ 27,664


$ 25,924


98.2 %


150.2 %

Interest on investment securities:















Taxable


5,047


3,729


4,064


3,945


3,186


35.3


58.4

Tax-exempt


27


5


7


6


-


440.0


-

Interest on federal funds sold


92


-


-


-


-


-


-

Interest on deposits with other banks


1,213


170


163


664


1,466


613.5


(17.3)

Total interest income


$ 71,248


$ 36,633


$ 35,062


$ 32,279


$ 30,576


94.5


133.0
















INTEREST EXPENSE















Interest on deposits


23,473


9,914


7,281


4,554


2,561


136.8


816.6

Interest on short-term borrowings


692


3,449


1,361


72


-


(79.9)


-

Interest on long-term borrowings


1,461


776


756


710


700


88.3


108.7

Total interest expense


25,626


14,139


9,398


5,336


3,261


81.2


685.8
















NET INTEREST INCOME


45,622


22,494


25,664


26,943


27,315


102.8


67.0

Provision for credit losses


28,176


667


1,213


450


675


4124.3


4074.2
















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION















FOR CREDIT LOSSES


17,446


21,827


24,451


26,493


26,640


(20.1)


(34.5)
















NONINTEREST INCOME















Service charges on deposit accounts


1,505


1,264


1,213


1,346


1,509


19.1


(0.3)

Trust and investment fee income


1,933


399


432


401


421


384.5


359.1

Loss on sales and calls of investment securities


(2,166)


-


-


-


-


-


-

Interchange credits


1,557


1,311


1,212


1,280


1,241


18.8


25.5

Mortgage-banking revenue


1,377


1,054


977


1,567


680


30.6


102.5

Title Company revenue


89


186


137


194


397


(52.2)


(77.6)

Bargain purchase gain


12,169


-


-


-


-


-


-

Other noninterest income


1,873


1,080


1,363


1,074


1,096


73.4


70.9

Total noninterest income


18,337


5,294


5,334


5,862


5,344


246.4


243.1

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited) - Continued














9/30/2023


9/30/2023













compared to


compared to

(In thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2023


Q2 2023


Q1 2023


Q4 2022


Q3 2022


Q2 2023


Q3 2022
















NONINTEREST EXPENSE















Salaries and wages


$ 14,183


$ 8,955


$ 8,684


$ 8,909


$ 8,562


58.4 %


65.7 %

Employee benefits


3,607


2,440


2,921


2,786


2,191


47.8


64.6

Occupancy expense


2,245


1,599


1,619


1,694


1,496


40.4


50.1

Furniture and equipment expense


750


477


534


648


533


57.2


40.7

Data processing


2,485


1,739


1,798


1,856


1,759


42.9


41.3

Directors' fees


295


185


250


222


217


59.5


35.9

Amortization of intangible assets


2,634


435


441


460


499


505.5


427.9

FDIC insurance premium expense


618


758


371


315


339


(18.5)


82.3

Other real estate owned expenses, net


2


-


(1)


13


1


-


100.0

Legal and professional fees


1,217


959


750


636


756


26.9


61.0

Merger related expenses


14,866


1,197


691


967


159


1141.9


9249.7

Other noninterest expenses


4,256


2,864


2,835


2,494


2,387


48.6


78.3

Total noninterest expense


47,158


21,608


20,893


21,000


18,899


118.2


149.5
















(Loss)/Income before income taxes


(11,375)


5,513


8,892


11,355


13,085


(306.3)


(186.9)

Income tax (benefit)/expense


(4,991)


1,495


2,435


2,948


3,427


(433.8)


(245.6)

NET (LOSS)/INCOME


$ (6,384)


$ 4,018


$ 6,457


$ 8,407


$ 9,658


(258.9)


(166.1)
















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted


33,246


19,903


19,886


19,862


19,852


67.0


67.5
















Basic and diluted net (loss)/ income per common share


$ (0.19)


$ 0.20


$ 0.32


$ 0.42


$ 0.49


(195.0)


(138.8)
















Dividends paid per common share


0.12


0.12


0.12


0.12


0.12


-


-

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited)



































Q3 2023


Q2 2023


Q1 2023


Q4 2022


Q3 2022



Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/

(Dollars in thousands)


balance


Interest


rate


balance


Interest


rate


balance


Interest


rate


balance


Interest


rate


balance


Interest


rate

Earning assets































Loans (1), (2), (3)































Consumer real estate


$ 1,141,707


$ 14,548


5.06 %


$ 946,545


$ 10,876


4.61 %


$ 881,799


$ 10,507


4.83 %


$ 813,673


$ 7,911


3.86 %


$ 743,227


$ 7,990


4.27 %

Commercial real estate


2,831,569


40,536


5.68


1,292,406


15,620


4.85


1,279,923


15,173


4.81


1,246,966


15,114


4.81


1,201,785


13,668


4.51

Commercial


233,756


5,315


9.02


137,554


2,177


6.35


142,797


1,819


5.17


149,068


1,966


5.23


152,182


1,984


5.17

Consumer


332,486


4,183


4.99


323,798


3,983


4.93


297,528


3,274


4.46


244,471


2,602


4.22


209,891


2,146


4.06

State and political


929


10


4.27


900


8


3.57


978


9


3.73


1,084


11


4.03


1,504


15


3.96

Credit Cards


6,164


149


9.59


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Other


16,137


201


4.94


8,741


116


5.37


8,619


83


3.91


12,062


96


3.16


18,690


159


3.42

Total Loans


4,562,748


64,942


5.65


2,709,944


32,780


4.85


2,611,644


30,865


4.79


2,467,324


27,700


4.45


2,327,279


25,962


4.43
































Investment securities































Taxable


778,081


5,047


2.59


645,178


3,729


2.31


653,527


4,064


2.49


661,519


3,945


2.39


618,378


3,185


2.06

Tax-exempt (1)


663


34


20.51


664


6


5.42


666


9


5.41


449


7


6.24


-


-


-

Federal funds sold


7,533


92


4.85


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Interest-bearing deposits


55,547


1,213


8.66


13,397


170


5.09


13,849


163


4.77


77,299


664


3.40


264,576


1,466


2.20

Total earning assets


5,404,572


71,328


5.24


3,369,183


36,685


4.37


3,279,686


35,101


4.34


3,206,591


32,316


4.00


3,210,233


30,613


3.78

Cash and due from banks


51,714






29,923






28,602






29,358






31,724





Other assets


501,545






225,935






228,054






221,599






218,163





Allowance for credit losses


(46,700)






(28,730)






(30,006)






(16,469)






(15,755)





Total assets


$ 5,911,131






$ 3,596,311






$ 3,506,336






$ 3,441,079






$ 3,444,365




































Interest-bearing liabilities































Demand deposits


$ 1,056,956


$ 6,659


2.50 %


$ 685,674


$ 3,913


2.29 %


$ 694,894


$ 3,236


1.89 %


$ 670,424


$ 2,217


1.31 %


$ 646,399


$ 1,070


0.66 %

Money market and savings deposits


1,572,920


6,810


1.72


907,068


2,526


1.12


1,004,553


2,373


0.96


1,043,076


1,581


0.60


1,034,580


907


0.35

Brokered deposits


98,649


1,225


4.93


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more


706,642


6,272


3.52


312,367


2,337


3.00


241,436


1,076


1.81


217,051


433


0.79


222,697


308


0.55

Other time deposits


285,743


2,507


3.48


225,495


1,139


2.03


207,403


595


1.16


205,293


322


0.62


215,014


275


0.51

Interest-bearing deposits (4)


3,720,910


23,473


2.50


2,130,604


9,915


1.87


2,148,286


7,280


1.37


2,135,844


4,553


0.85


2,118,690


2,560


0.48

Advances from FHLB - short-term


70,348


692


3.90


261,797


3,449


5.28


113,972


1,361


4.84


7,391


72


3.86


-


-


-

Advances from FHLB - long-term


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


-


653


(11)


(6.08)


10,035


16


0.63

Subordinated debt and Guaranteed preferred beneficial
interest in junior subordinated debentures ("TRUPS") (4)


71,907


1,461


8.06


43,185


776


7.21


43,108


756


7.11


43,031


720


6.64


42,953


686


6.33

Total interest-bearing liabilities


3,863,165


25,626


2.63


2,435,586


14,140


2.33


2,305,366


9,397


1.65


2,186,919


5,334


0.96


2,171,678


3,262


0.60

Noninterest-bearing deposits


1,345,976






778,058






820,162






870,890






893,968





Accrued expenses and other liabilities


27,057






19,442






19,634






21,647






21,336





Stockholders' equity


674,933






363,225






361,174






361,623






357,383





Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 5,911,131






$ 3,596,311






$ 3,506,336






$ 3,441,079






$ 3,444,365




































Net interest income




$ 45,702






$ 22,545






$ 25,704






$ 26,982






$ 27,351


































Net interest spread






2.61 %






2.04 %






2.68 %






3.04 %






3.18 %

Net interest margin






3.35 %






2.68 %






3.18 %






3.35 %






3.38 %

Cost of Funds






1.95 %






1.76 %






1.22 %






0.68 %






0.42 %

Cost of Deposits






1.84 %






1.37 %






0.99 %






0.60 %






0.34 %

Cost of Debt






6.00 %






5.56 %






5.47 %






6.07 %






5.25 %

____________________________________

(1)

All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.

(2)

Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.

(3)

Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations. There were $6.1 million, $0.3 million, $0.5 million, $0.6 million and $0.3 million of accretion interest on loans for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

(4)

Interest expense on deposits and borrowing includes amortization of deposit premiums and amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment. There were $(0.5) million, $41,000, $0.1 million, $0.2 million and $0.2 million of amortization of deposits premium, and $(0.2) million, $(47,000), $(47,000), $(47,000) and $(47,000) of amortization of borrowing fair value adjustment for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023, March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)














YTD


YTD

(In thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2023


Q2 2023


Q1 2023


Q4 2022


Q3 2022


9/30/2023


9/30/2022
















The following reconciles return on average equity and return on average tangible equity (Note 1):

Net (loss) income


$ (6,384)


$ 4,018


$ 6,457


$ 8,407


$ 9,658


$ 4,091


$ 22,769

Net (loss) income - annualized (A)


$ (25,328)


$ 16,295


$ 26,187


$ 33,354


$ 38,317


$ 5,470


$ 30,442
















Net (loss) income


$ (6,384)


$ 4,018


$ 6,457


$ 8,407


$ 9,658


$ 4,091


$ 22,769

Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax


1,478


318


320


340


368


2,597


1,130

Add: Merger Expenses, net of tax


8,343


872


502


716


117


12,398


837

Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets and merger related expenses


$ 3,437


$ 5,208


$ 7,279


$ 9,463


$ 10,143


$ 19,086


$ 24,736

Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets and merger related expenses -
annualized (B)


$ 13,636


$ 21,121


$ 29,520


$ 37,543


$ 40,245


$ 25,518


$ 33,072
















Return on average assets excluding net amortization of intangible assets and merger related
expenses - Non-GAAP


0.23 %


0.59 %


0.84 %


1.09 %


1.17 %


0.59 %


0.96 %
















Average stockholders' equity (C)


$ 674,933


$ 363,225


$ 361,174


$ 361,623


$ 357,383


$ 467,593


$ 354,549

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets


(115,604)


(68,172)


(68,607)


(69,077)


(69,558)


(84,300)


(70,104)

Average tangible equity (D)


$ 559,329


$ 295,053


$ 292,567


$ 292,546


$ 287,825


$ 383,293


$ 284,445
















Return on average equity (GAAP) (A)/(C)


(3.75) %


4.49 %


7.25 %


9.22 %


10.72 %


1.17 %


8.59 %

Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (B)/(D)


2.44 %


7.16 %


10.09 %


12.83 %


13.98 %


6.66 %


11.63 %
















The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio (Note 2):

Noninterest expense (E)


$ 47,158


$ 21,608


$ 20,893


$ 21,000


$ 18,899


$ 89,661


$ 59,323

Less: Amortization of intangible assets


(2,634)


(435)


(441)


(460)


(499)


(3,510)


(1,528)

Less: Merger Expenses


(14,866)


(1,197)


(691)


(967)


(159)


(16,754)


(1,130)

Adjusted noninterest expense (F)


$ 29,658


$ 19,976


$ 19,761


$ 19,573


$ 18,241


$ 69,397


$ 56,665
















Net interest income (G)


$ 45,622


$ 22,494


$ 25,664


$ 26,943


$ 27,315


$ 93,782


$ 74,359

Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment


80


51


41


38


35


172


112

Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)


$ 45,702


$ 22,545


$ 25,705


$ 26,981


$ 27,350


$ 93,954


$ 74,471
















Noninterest income (I)


$ 18,337


$ 5,294


$ 5,334


$ 5,862


$ 5,344


$ 28,966


$ 17,224

Investment securities losses (gains)


2,166


-


-


-


-


2,166


-

Adjusted noninterest income (J)


$ 20,503


$ 5,294


$ 5,334


$ 5,862


$ 5,344


$ 31,132


$ 17,224
















Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (E)/(G)+(I)


73.73 %


77.76 %


67.40 %


64.01 %


57.87 %


73.04 %


64.78 %

Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (F)/(H)+(J)


44.80 %


71.76 %


63.67 %


59.60 %


55.79 %


55.48 %


61.80 %

Shore Bancshares, Inc.

Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited) - Continued


(In thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2023


Q2 2023


Q1 2023


Q4 2022


Q3 2022












The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share (Note 1):

Stockholders' equity (K)


$ 504,931


$ 363,140


$ 361,638


$ 364,285


$ 357,221

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets


(113,951)


(67,937)


(68,372)


(68,813)


(69,288)

Tangible equity (L)


$ 390,980


$ 295,203


$ 293,266


$ 295,472


$ 287,933












Shares outstanding (M)


33,136


19,907


19,898


19,865


19,858












Book value per common share (GAAP) (K)/(M)


$ 15.24


$ 18.24


$ 18.17


$ 18.34


$ 17.99

Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (L)/(M)


$ 11.80


$ 14.83


$ 14.74


$ 14.87


$ 14.50












The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets (Note 1):

Stockholders' equity (N)


$ 504,931


$ 363,140


$ 361,638


$ 364,285


$ 357,221

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets


(113,951)


(67,937)


(68,372)


(68,813)


(69,288)

Tangible equity (O)


$ 390,980


$ 295,203


$ 293,266


$ 295,472


$ 287,933












Assets (P)


$ 5,708,725


$ 3,641,794


$ 3,553,694


$ 3,477,276


$ 3,446,804

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets


(113,951)


(67,937)


(68,372)


(68,813)


(69,288)

Tangible assets (Q)


$ 5,594,774


$ 3,573,857


$ 3,485,322


$ 3,408,463


$ 3,377,516












Period-end equity/assets (GAAP) (N)/(P)


8.84 %


9.97 %


10.18 %


10.48 %


10.36 %

Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (O)/(Q)


7.00 %


8.26 %


8.41 %


8.67 %


8.52 %

____________________________________

Note 1: Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.

Note 2: Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.

SOURCE Shore Bancshares, Inc.

