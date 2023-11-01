Silicon Labs Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

IoT leader delivers solid results in a challenging market environment
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2023 .
"The Silicon Labs team executed well in the third quarter, driving revenue and EPS that exceeded the mid-point of our guidance," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "The current demand environment remains quite weak as we navigate this cyclical inventory correction, and end market visibility continues to be challenging. That said, we are pleased with our record design win performance in the quarter and continued advancements in our industry-leading platform. We believe this positions us well for growth and higher earnings power when the market recovers."
Third Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $204 million
- Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $121 million
- Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $83 million
Results on a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin was 58.4%
- GAAP R&D expenses were $79 million
- GAAP SG&A expenses were $28 million
- GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 6%
- GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.32
Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.5%
- Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $64 million
- Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $31 million
- Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 12%
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.62
Business Highlights
- Hosted its fourth annual Works With Conference in August, which attracted thousands of top IoT developers and included panels with partners from Amazon, Google, Samsung, and many more. The virtual event covered a broad range of IoT technologies and trends, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Matter, Wi-Sun, and Amazon Sidewalk, as well as the latest developments in security and AI/ML.
- Announced its next-generation Series 3 platform, purpose-built for embedded IoT devices. Series 3 devices will be designed to offer industry-leading compute, wireless performance, scalability, and energy efficiency with the highest levels of IoT security. Notably, new levels of compute will bring more than 100x the processing capability of Series 2 and will include integrated AI/ ML accelerators for edge devices, enabling consolidation of system processing into wireless SoCs. Silicon Labs also announced the next version of their developer tool suite, Simplicity Studio, to help developers and device manufacturers streamline and accelerate product designs.
Business Outlook
The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $70 to $100 million . The company also estimates the following results:
On a GAAP basis:
- GAAP gross margin to be 53%
- GAAP operating expenses of approximately $123 million
- GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $(2.39) to $(1.95)
On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:
- Non-GAAP gross margin to be 53%
- Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $94 million
- Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $(1.66) to $(1.22)
Earnings Webcast and Conference Call
Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at investor.silabs.com and make a replay available through December 1, 2023 .
About Silicon Labs
Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine ), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China ); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China ); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
October 1,
September 30,
October 1,
Revenues
$203,760
$269,817
$695,413
$766,781
Cost of revenues
84,735
104,232
278,753
281,521
Gross profit
119,025
165,585
416,660
485,260
Operating expenses:
Research and development
79,042
84,624
254,340
245,677
Selling, general and administrative
27,766
50,738
113,363
144,398
Operating expenses
106,808
135,362
367,703
390,075
Operating income
12,217
30,223
48,957
95,185
Other income (expense):
Interest income and other, net
2,938
4,672
15,554
9,616
Interest expense
(1,359)
(1,527)
(4,611)
(4,874)
Income before income taxes
13,796
33,368
59,900
99,927
Provision for income taxes
3,388
14,188
23,479
36,871
Equity-method earnings (loss)
(60)
1,819
(1,150)
2,985
Net income
$ 10,348
$ 20,999
$ 35,271
$ 66,041
Earnings per share:
Basic
$ 0.33
$ 0.62
$ 1.11
$ 1.84
Diluted
$ 0.32
$ 0.60
$ 1.07
$ 1.79
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
31,796
34,079
31,789
35,935
Diluted
32,078
34,779
32,919
36,968
Non-GAAP Financial Measurements
In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.
The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.
Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
Non-GAAP Income Statement Items
GAAP
Measure
GAAP
Percent of Revenue
Stock Compensation Expense
Intangible Asset Amortization
Termination Costs
Non-GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Percent of
Revenues
$203,760
Gross profit
119,025
58.4 %
$192
$ --
$18
$119,235
58.5 %
Research and development
79,042
38.8 %
8,598
6,239
269
63,936
31.4 %
Selling, general and administrative
27,766
13.6 %
(3,000)
19
8
30,739
15.1 %
Operating income
12,217
6.0 %
5,790
6,258
295
24,560
12.1 %
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2023
Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
GAAP
Measure
Stock
Compensation Expense*
Intangible Asset Amortization*
Termination Costs*
Equity-Method
Investment Adjustments*
Income
Tax
Adjustments
Non-
GAAP
Measure
Net income
$10,348
$5,790
$6,258
$295
$60
$(2,778)
$19,973
Diluted shares outstanding
32,078
32,078
Diluted earnings per share
$0.32
$0.62
*
Represents pre-tax amounts
Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook
Business Outlook
Three Months Ending
December 30, 2023
GAAP
Measure
Non-GAAP
Adjustments**
Non-GAAP
Measure
Gross margin
53 %
0 %
53 %
Operating expenses
$123
$(29)
$94
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - low
$(2.39)
$0.73
$(1.66)
Diluted earnings (loss) per share - high
$(1.95)
$0.73
$(1.22)
**
Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $16.5 million,
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 159,928
$ 499,915
Short-term investments
257,157
692,024
Accounts receivable, net
102,142
71,437
Inventories
167,581
100,417
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
86,727
97,570
Total current assets
773,535
1,461,363
Property and equipment, net
150,839
152,016
Goodwill
376,389
376,389
Other intangible assets, net
65,744
84,907
Other assets, net
108,555
94,753
Total assets
$1,475,062
$2,169,428
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 48,086
$ 89,860
Revolving line of credit
45,000
--
Deferred revenue and returns liability
10,066
6,780
Other current liabilities
61,991
89,136
Total current liabilities
165,143
185,776
Convertible debt, net
--
529,573
Other non-current liabilities
49,997
49,071
Total liabilities
215,140
764,420
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no
shares issued
--
--
Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized;
31,779 and 31,994 shares issued and outstanding at September
3
3
Retained earnings
1,262,518
1,415,693
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(2,599)
(10,688)
Total stockholders' equity
1,259,922
1,405,008
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$1,475,062
$2,169,428
Silicon Laboratories Inc.
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2023
October 1,
2022
Operating Activities
Net income
$ 35,271
$ 66,041
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating
activities of continuing operations:
Depreciation of property and equipment
18,992
16,514
Amortization of other intangible assets
19,162
27,328
Amortization of debt issuance costs
960
1,492
Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt
--
3
Stock -based compensation expense
37,167
43,213
Equity-method (earnings) loss
1,150
(2,985)
Deferred income taxes
(5,881)
(13,126)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(30,706)
21,641
Inventories
(66,971)
(39,100)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
8,085
(28,404)
Accounts payable
(37,039)
26,694
Other current liabilities and income taxes
(39,155)
17,962
Deferred revenue and returns liability
3,286
(2,144)
Other non-current liabilities
6,794
(7,713)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
(48,885)
127,416
Investing Activities
Purchases of marketable securities
(91,493)
(579,507)
Sales of marketable securities
365,073
42,952
Maturities of marketable securities
171,766
597,399
Purchases of property and equipment
(18,533)
(20,057)
Purchases of other assets
(395)
--
Net cash provided by investing activities of continuing operations
426,418
40,787
Financing Activities
Proceeds from revolving line of credit
80,000
--
Payments on debt
(571,157)
(21)
Repurchases of common stock
(217,137)
(681,695)
Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards
(17,239)
(14,732)
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock
8,013
6,366
Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations
(717,520)
(690,082)
Discontinued Operations
Operating activities
--
(69,467)
Net cash used in discontinued operations
--
(69,467)
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(339,987)
(591,346)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
499,915
1,074,623
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 159,928
$ 483,277
