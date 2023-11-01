Silicon Labs Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

IoT leader delivers solid results in a challenging market environment

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported financial results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2023 .

"The Silicon Labs team executed well in the third quarter, driving revenue and EPS that exceeded the mid-point of our guidance," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer at Silicon Labs. "The current demand environment remains quite weak as we navigate this cyclical inventory correction, and end market visibility continues to be challenging. That said, we are pleased with our record design win performance in the quarter and continued advancements in our industry-leading platform. We believe this positions us well for growth and higher earnings power when the market recovers."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue was $204 million

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $121 million

Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $83 million

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 58.4%

GAAP R&D expenses were $79 million

GAAP SG&A expenses were $28 million

GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 6%

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.32

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the below GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 58.5%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $64 million

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $31 million

Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 12%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.62

Business Highlights

Hosted its fourth annual Works With Conference in August, which attracted thousands of top IoT developers and included panels with partners from Amazon, Google, Samsung, and many more. The virtual event covered a broad range of IoT technologies and trends, including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Matter, Wi-Sun, and Amazon Sidewalk, as well as the latest developments in security and AI/ML.







Announced its next-generation Series 3 platform, purpose-built for embedded IoT devices. Series 3 devices will be designed to offer industry-leading compute, wireless performance, scalability, and energy efficiency with the highest levels of IoT security. Notably, new levels of compute will bring more than 100x the processing capability of Series 2 and will include integrated AI/ ML accelerators for edge devices, enabling consolidation of system processing into wireless SoCs. Silicon Labs also announced the next version of their developer tool suite, Simplicity Studio, to help developers and device manufacturers streamline and accelerate product designs.

Business Outlook

The company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $70 to $100 million . The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin to be 53%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $123 million

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $(2.39) to $(1.95)

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin to be 53%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $94 million

Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share between $(1.66) to $(1.22)

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at investor.silabs.com and make a replay available through December 1, 2023 .

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; the challenging macroeconomic environment, including disruptions in the financial services industry; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest; risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine ), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally (including in the Middle East, and conflict between Taiwan and China ); risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China ); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the timing and scope of share repurchases and/or dividends; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022

September 30,

2023

October 1,

2022 Revenues $203,760

$269,817

$695,413

$766,781 Cost of revenues 84,735

104,232

278,753

281,521 Gross profit 119,025

165,585

416,660

485,260 Operating expenses:













Research and development 79,042

84,624

254,340

245,677 Selling, general and administrative 27,766

50,738

113,363

144,398 Operating expenses 106,808

135,362

367,703

390,075 Operating income 12,217

30,223

48,957

95,185 Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 2,938

4,672

15,554

9,616 Interest expense (1,359)

(1,527)

(4,611)

(4,874) Income before income taxes 13,796

33,368

59,900

99,927 Provision for income taxes 3,388

14,188

23,479

36,871 Equity-method earnings (loss) (60)

1,819

(1,150)

2,985 Net income $ 10,348

$ 20,999

$ 35,271

$ 66,041















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.33

$ 0.62

$ 1.11

$ 1.84 Diluted $ 0.32

$ 0.60

$ 1.07

$ 1.79















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 31,796

34,079

31,789

35,935 Diluted 32,078

34,779

32,919

36,968

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of Revenue

Stock Compensation Expense

Intangible Asset Amortization

Termination Costs

Non-GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of

Revenue Revenues

$203,760





















































Gross profit

119,025

58.4 %

$192

$ --

$18

$119,235

58.5 %





























Research and development

79,042

38.8 %

8,598

6,239

269

63,936

31.4 %





























Selling, general and administrative

27,766

13.6 %

(3,000)

19

8

30,739

15.1 %





























Operating income

12,217

6.0 %

5,790

6,258

295

24,560

12.1 %









Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation Expense*

Intangible Asset Amortization*

Termination Costs*

Equity-Method Investment Adjustments*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure Net income

$10,348

$5,790

$6,258

$295

$60

$(2,778)

$19,973





























Diluted shares outstanding

32,078





















32,078





























Diluted earnings per share

$0.32





















$0.62





* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook

(In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending December 30, 2023



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments**

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

53 %

0 %

53 %













Operating expenses

$123

$(29)

$94













Diluted earnings (loss) per share - low

$(2.39)

$0.73

$(1.66)













Diluted earnings (loss) per share - high

$(1.95)

$0.73

$(1.22)





























** Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $16.5 million,

intangible asset amortization of $6.2 million, termination costs of $6.5 million, and the associated tax impact from

the aforementioned items.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,928

$ 499,915 Short-term investments 257,157

692,024 Accounts receivable, net 102,142

71,437 Inventories 167,581

100,417 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 86,727

97,570 Total current assets 773,535

1,461,363 Property and equipment, net 150,839

152,016 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 65,744

84,907 Other assets, net 108,555

94,753 Total assets $1,475,062

$2,169,428







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 48,086

$ 89,860 Revolving line of credit 45,000

-- Deferred revenue and returns liability 10,066

6,780 Other current liabilities 61,991

89,136 Total current liabilities 165,143

185,776 Convertible debt, net --

529,573 Other non-current liabilities 49,997

49,071 Total liabilities 215,140

764,420 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 31,779 and 31,994 shares issued and outstanding at September

30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 3

3 Retained earnings 1,262,518

1,415,693 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,599)

(10,688) Total stockholders' equity 1,259,922

1,405,008 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,475,062

$2,169,428

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023

October 1, 2022 Operating Activities





Net income $ 35,271

$ 66,041 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations:





Depreciation of property and equipment 18,992

16,514 Amortization of other intangible assets 19,162

27,328 Amortization of debt issuance costs 960

1,492 Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt --

3 Stock -based compensation expense 37,167

43,213 Equity-method (earnings) loss 1,150

(2,985) Deferred income taxes (5,881)

(13,126) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable (30,706)

21,641 Inventories (66,971)

(39,100) Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,085

(28,404) Accounts payable (37,039)

26,694 Other current liabilities and income taxes (39,155)

17,962 Deferred revenue and returns liability 3,286

(2,144) Other non-current liabilities 6,794

(7,713) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations (48,885)

127,416







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (91,493)

(579,507) Sales of marketable securities 365,073

42,952 Maturities of marketable securities 171,766

597,399 Purchases of property and equipment (18,533)

(20,057) Purchases of other assets (395)

-- Net cash provided by investing activities of continuing operations 426,418

40,787







Financing Activities





Proceeds from revolving line of credit 80,000

-- Payments on debt (571,157)

(21) Repurchases of common stock (217,137)

(681,695) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (17,239)

(14,732) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 8,013

6,366 Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (717,520)

(690,082)







Discontinued Operations





Operating activities --

(69,467) Net cash used in discontinued operations --

(69,467)







Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (339,987)

(591,346) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 499,915

1,074,623 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 159,928

$ 483,277

SOURCE Silicon Labs