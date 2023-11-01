Chinese manufacturer Hoymiles has announced the North American launch of its new inverters, which are designed for commercial and industrial installations.From pv magazine USA Hoymiles, based in Hangzhou, China, has released a series of microinverters for the North American commercial and industrial solar sector. The HMT-2000-4T-NA series of microinverters can be paired with up to four solar modules. The three-phase microinverters are designed to accommodate high-powered PV modules, and support peak power output of up to 2,000 VA. The maximum DC input current is 16 A. They offer a CEC peak efficiency ...

