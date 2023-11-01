Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - Visionary Metals Corp. (TSXV: VIZ) ("Visionary" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed over 3,000 metres ("m") of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling at its King Solomon nickel project ("King Solomon" or the "Project") in Central Wyoming. Drilling is expected to continue through early November with the goal of completing 3,500 m of exploration drilling in 2023.

Additionally, Visionary recently hosted a delegation, including field representatives from the offices of US Senators Barasso and Lummis and Congresswoman Hagemen; representatives from the Wyoming State Legislature; and members of the Wyoming Energy Authority, for an introduction to, and tour of, the King Solomon project.

King Solomon Exploration Highlights

Identified 1,500 m by 600 m wide low-resistivity, moderate chargeability gradient geophysical anomaly, indicative of the target sulfide mineralization.

Discovery hole KS22-003 intercepted 44m of 0.23% nickel, including 17m of 0.43% nickel and 226 parts per million ("ppm") cobalt in shallow portions of the geophysical anomaly.

Petrographic analysis identified class-one (battery-grade) nickel sulfide within ultramafic host rock.

Discovery made in an area with significant permanent infrastructure, including haul roads, high tension electrical lines and natural gas pipelines, installed for previous nearby uranium mining

CEO Wes Adams commented: "We are excited to report on progress of our drill program at King Solomon, which represents a big step toward unlocking Wyoming's potential for strategic and critical minerals like nickel and cobalt. It was a pleasure to meet with state and federal lawmakers and to introduce them to our emerging project, while providing an overview of Wyoming's geologic potential for these critical and strategic minerals." Adams continued: "We are already utilizing state and federally funded geologic research by the United States Geologic Survey and Wyoming Geologic Survey, which contributed to Wyoming's first nickel-cobalt discovery at King Solomon and we look forward to interacting with both agencies and our lawmakers as we make more exploration progress."

Visionary's 2023 drill program is designed to target sulfide nickel-cobalt mineralization at Visionary's King Solomon Project in Central Wyoming, where a nickel-cobalt discovery was announced in Q2, 2023 (see news release dated March 6, 2023).

Technical Disclosure

All scientific and technical information contained within this press release was prepared under the supervision of Darren Lindsay, P.Geo. (EGBC), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Lindsay is a Director of the Company. It should be noted that the potential quantity and grade of the exploration targets disclosed in this press release is conceptual in nature, that there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource as per the NI 43-101 reporting standards.

About Visionary Metals Corp.

Visionary Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on making new critical metals discoveries in Fremont County, Wyoming. Visionary's mission is to explore responsibly and to develop resources in a manner that is beneficial to all stakeholders. While Central Wyoming has a strong mining history and favourable geologic conditions to host many types of metal deposits, it has never been systematically explored using modern techniques. The Company now controls a land package greater than 80 square kilometres with numerous drill ready targets, all accessible by road and within a one-hour drive from Visionary's US headquarters in Lander County, Wyoming.

