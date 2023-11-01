Izmir Token has secured an inaugural investment of 10 million TL from the Turkish entrepreneur Sedat Ocakci. He expressed confidence in the digital currency's prospective value surge and invited fellow investors to share in its potential upswing when released on 29 October to mark the centenary celebrations of the Republic of Türkiye.

Izmir Token, breathing fresh life into the fan token concept familiar to the crypto community and featuring its debut as the world's first city token, has secured its initial round of funding from businessman Sedat Ocakci. Chairman of Ocakci Holding, a trailblazer in the production and R&D of cutting-edge technologies such as drones, AI, AR, and robotics under Metayildiz and TPR Bilisim brands, he has invested 10 million TL into Izmir Token.

World's first city token, Izmir Token, attracts a 10 million TL investment from Sedat Ocakci (Photo: Business Wire)

"It's truly exhilarating to see the city token concept, a world-first, springing from Izmir, Türkiye's crown jewel. Our 10 million TL investment shows our enthusiasm and unwavering faith in the project's potential. I'm confident that my investment in Izmir Token will yield substantial returns. I foresee its valuation skyrocketing. Hence, I'm keen to continue investing and personally championing this project to the network of influential local and international investors I'm connected with," Sedat Ocakci remarked.

To go on sale on the 100th birthday of the Republic of Türkiye

Crafted by Batufi Soft on the ERC-20 blockchain network and spearheaded by Baris Turgut, Izmir Token is envisioned as the digital pulse of social life in Izmir, a bustling metropolis on Türkiye's Aegean coast. Highlighting the noticeable gap in having fan tokens without a dedicated city cryptocurrency, he observed, "We pioneered the world's first city token, seamlessly integrating the vast potential of the blockchain with urban life to take advantage of this gap in the market. Envisioned as the digital heartbeat of Izmir's social scene, Izmir Token stands to benefit both investors and the city itself. Set for a value-driven pre-sale on Türkiye's cryptocurrency exchange, Bzetmex, on 29 October a date that marks the centennial celebration of the Republic of Türkiye it holds great promise. We're engaging with investors in Dubai, Germany, and Qatar for subsequent investment rounds, targeting 1 to 5 million dollars. We anticipate Izmir Token swiftly gaining traction, carving out its distinct value and making waves on the global cryptocurrency stage."

