Unveiling the Dark Side of ESG Communication This Scorpio Season

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / 3BL / As environmental, social, governance (ESG) continues to become more and more politicized, companies are facing the heat when it comes to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

In our latest edition of Navigating ESG Comms Through the Cosmos - Scorpio Edition, 3BL embraces the perspective of one of the zodiac's most misunderstood signs: Scorpio. While this sign often has a darker view of the world, they do not shy away from shining a light on controversial topics. This month we take a deep dive into corporate pullback of DEI and how companies can utilize astrological advice to reinvent its social impact communication.

Find out:

What current trends are on the rise for corporate DEI action.

The shifts occurring in companies' communication based on new 3BL data.

And, how to combat the current pushback on corporate DEI progress.

Click here to gain critical insights on your ESG communication and double down on action this Scorpio season.

