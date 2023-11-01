Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2023) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) (the Company) and Passive Security Scan Inc. (the Subsidiary); innovative providers of security technology and systems with broad and diverse applications, are pleased to announce its sale to Lanett City Schools, Lanett, Alabama.

The Company is pleased to announce the sale of six 'Passive Portals' to the Lanett City Schools, Lanett, Alabama to enhance the safety of their school systems with the Zero-Radiation Walk-Through Weapons Detector 'The Passive Portal'. The Company continues its mission to bring a safer learning environment to schools, enhancing their students' readiness for their future. In addition, the Company will be able to give qualified students the free tablet as announced earlier under the ACP program.

With the addition of Lanett City Schools, PSSI extends its commitment to elevating security standards in schools across Alabama.

Eric Forrest, President of PSSI, stated, "We are thrilled to introduce Lanett City Schools to our Zero-Radiation Walk-through Weapons Detector 'The Passive Portal'. Our mission aligns perfectly with their commitment to creating a safer and more supportive learning environment. Together, we aim to raise the bar for security and student safety in educational institutions."

Michele Mase, Public Relations for PSSI, that introduces the Passive Portal to the Lanett City Schools, added, "With this partnership and by sharing our success stories through news segments and presentations, we look forward to attracting more educational institutions to benefit from our brand. We believe in the power of innovative security solutions to create nurturing and increased secure environments where students can thrive."

"I am most pleased with the continues success by our PSSI President Eric Forrest to introduce the Lanett City Schools to our Zero-Radiation Weapons Detection System to bring more safety to their learning environment, and with the previously announced ACP program to maximize their learning abilities building a solid road to their future," says Merrill W. Moses, President of Defense Technologies International Corp.

About DTII and its subsidiary 'Passive Security Scan, Inc' (PSSI).

PSSI is a private Utah Corporation and Subsidiary of Defense Technologies International Corp. (DTII). Passive Security Scan Inc. was formed to bring our Passive Scanning Technology and our Passive Portal weapons and the EBT elevated temperature detection systems to the market, to improve public safety with a system specifically designed for public and private schools, sports arenas, and other public venues. The Passive Scanning Technology was developed in 2005 and has been continually improved upon with the newest technological advances.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are no guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management.

Contact: Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses, President & CEO;

Phone: 800 520-9485 - Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com

